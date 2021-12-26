Quotex: demo account

Like other brokers , Quotex has a demo account designed to teach novice traders the skills of binary options trading, as well as to practice strategies on a live chart without risk. The tool is highly effective. Thanks to this option, it is easier for beginners to learn the features of trading, and for experienced speculators - to increase the efficiency of their operations.

Opening a demo account by email

To get started with this tool, you need to register a new account with Quotex . To create a profile, you need to click on the button of the same name located in the upper right corner of the main page:

To register you will need to complete the following operations:

Enter your email address and password. Specify the type of currency that will be used when making deposits and withdrawing funds. Accept the service agreement.

When performing these operations, you must ensure that the data is entered correctly. If the support service has doubts about the reliability of the information provided, the account may be blocked. Moreover, this also happens when a person replenishes a deposit. That is, if a “freeze” occurs, it will not be possible to take advantage of all the opportunities.

If you find inaccurate information in your personal account, you must edit the data or contact technical support. This can be done online via chat or by email.

After completing the procedure, access to the demo account opens:

Traders are provided with 10 thousand virtual dollars to carry out transactions. This money is enough to gain first skills in working with digital contracts, as well as to develop strategies. If all virtual funds are completely spent, the account can be replenished an unlimited number of times.

Before you start trading with your invested funds, it is recommended that you first take advantage of the capabilities of this tool. In addition to learning the basics of trading, it allows you to study the proposed functions of the brokerage terminal.

Thanks to the proposed option, each trader can practice working with different financial assets without the risk of losing invested dollars. All operations are carried out online on the chart: the difference between transactions is that on a demo account clients spend only virtual funds. That is, the difference between demonstration and real trading comes down to the fact that in the first situation the client does not risk his money. The remaining trading conditions are identical to each other:

After switching to trading with invested dollars (to do this, just top up your deposit), the demo account is not automatically closed. Anyone can use this tool at any time to practice market behavior tactics.

You can also register in the terminal in one click and using social networks. To do this, just click on the appropriate button by selecting your Google, Facebook or VK account.

Opening a demo account via Facebook

To open access via Facebook you will need:

On the main page, click “Registration”. Under the lines for entering your login and password, click on the Facebook icon. In a new window, log into the account of this social network by entering your username and password. Click on “Continue” after a request for personal information (name, images, etc.) appears in the terminal.

If the Facebook page opens immediately (that is, authorization is not needed), then after clicking on the indicated icon, a request for access to personal information will immediately appear. Once the procedure is completed, the browser will automatically redirect to the trading platform.

Opening via VKontakte

To open a demo account via VK, just click on the corresponding icon located under the registration/login form.

As in previous cases, the browser will automatically redirect to the main page of the official website, provided that the user has an open profile on a social network.

Opening via Gmail

As with registration, a demo account can be opened using a Google account. To do this you need:

Click on the corresponding icon. In the new window, enter your login and password for your personal profile. Complete the actions Google asks you to take.

As in the previous situation, after completing the described steps, a new account with all trading functions is automatically created.

Opening a demo account via Android application

The Quotex mobile application is not much inferior to the browser version of the platform. Therefore, as in the case of binary options trading on Quotex, a demo account is opened only after registration in the program.

To register through the mobile application, you also need to enter your email address and password. Then you should select your preferred currency in which the current deposit will be reflected.

Access to a demo account in this program opens after clicking on the same button. The volume of virtual funds, as well as the terms of use of the instrument, do not change in this situation.

The functionality in the mobile application is similar to the browser version. There are also opportunities to practice strategies and gain contract management skills.

The platform schedule changes online. That is, quotes move in the same way as if the trader is a person using real money.

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

Beginners are often interested in other issues related to the demo account. The answers to the most popular ones can be seen below.

Can a trader make additional profits when trading on a demo account?

A demo account is one of the tools on the Quotex platform, which is intended for acquiring the first skills in trading digital contracts and practicing strategies. Using this option, users have the opportunity to conduct operations on a real chart with constantly changing quotes online, without risking their own money.

But the dollars that are credited to the demo account are virtual. That is, the amount indicated on the deposit cannot be withdrawn or used in real trading. Therefore, it is impossible to earn additional income by trading on a demo account.

You can only withdraw money from a regular Quotex account. This option is available after switching the platform to real trading, replenishing your balance and concluding profitable trades.

Do I need to download a special program on my smartphone or computer?

Broker Quotex offers different ways to conduct transactions with binary options. Traders can use both online and mobile versions of the platform. If desired, each Quotex client can trade binary options through the official website without downloading additional programs to a smartphone or computer.

In what currency should I open an account? Can I change the currency type later?

Each person sets the account currency type on Quotex independently. By default, the balance is displayed in US dollars. But if necessary, the speculator can change the currency by choosing from the proposed list (rubles, hryvnias, euros, cryptocurrencies and others are available):

This procedure can be carried out an unlimited number of times and at any time. If a trader uses another currency to replenish the balance, the broker will automatically convert the funds at the current rate.

What is the minimum amount that can be transferred to a deposit?

Quotex offers convenient trading conditions for both experienced and novice speculators. For the latter, the opportunity to start trading digital contracts is available when replenishing the Quotex deposit in the amount of 10 US dollars.

Demo products are offered by various brokerage providers. However, Quotex, unlike its competitors, provides the ability to conduct transactions in virtual dollars using up-to-date information on quotes. That is, speculators can test market behavior tactics without risking their own money and receive real information about the effectiveness of the strategy.

