Programs and indicators for binary options 2024

The largest selection of accurate indicators for binary options for MT4. The list is constantly updated with new indicators and includes both paid and free custom indicators. The list is also divided into arrow and trend indicators, indicators without redrawing, without delays, scalper indicators, leading and even predictive indicators
Allows you to look inside the candles, making it easier to analyze price movements. 100% without redrawing. More than 50 signals per day.
Significantly better than regular moving averages! When forming support and resistance levels, it takes into account not only price, but also volume.
Perhaps the most accurate paid indicator for binary options is WINPROFIT80 V3 x2 mod for MT4. Unique filtering algorithms for signal analysis produce up to 80% profitable signals on any timeframes
SSS-Option is a non-standard information panel created specifically for binary options and allows you to receive simple but accurate signals.
Provides high-quality entry points for trading fluctuations in volatile instruments. Great for cryptocurrencies.
Beginners will definitely appreciate the ease of use of the signals. This is an effective trend indicator that can be used not only as an addition to the system, but also as an independent trading tool.
A universal trend oscillator that also evaluates the strength of price momentum. Good only if used correctly. The method is not obvious, so read the trading rules carefully.
The method of the legendary Gann is wrapped in a ready-made indicator. The best ideas of his unique approach have been implemented and adapted to binary options trading.
It may not be easy for a beginner to understand the settings without our review, but we analyze every nuance in detail. We give a simple basic system to use, and also tell you how to further improve the quality of your signals.
Trend or flat? Now you definitely won't get confused. Eliminate uncertainty and make decisions based on accurate Trend Direction data.
Of the three operating modes of the indicator, only one works really well. We'll tell you how to get high-quality signals in a detailed review.
Scalpers will really like the tool. In the trading rules we tell you a life hack to improve the quality of signals.
With the help of this market reversal detector, you can significantly improve your trading and profits. Even experienced traders will appreciate it.
In English, accurate signals can be obtained by applying the correct settings. Only for patient traders!
Eternal classics of trend trading in the original version. Simple things work in the market, but even simple algorithms have secret ingredients.
The indicator for the Forex market and binary options PipFinite Trend PRO was developed by the team of Carlo Wilson Vendiola, the author of famous trading systems that are widely discussed among traders.
DonForex Perfect Zones finds support and resistance levels, as well as trend levels, and the strength of the levels is determined by the number of bounces from such zones.
The Camarilla levels, on which the DSR levels signals are based, have been popular with traders for decades, and here they are supplemented with convenient signals and a flexible alert system.
SysDojiRev – identifies one of the most effective candlestick patterns “Doji Reversal” and gives optimized trading signals based on it.
Premium X-Trend determines the trend and sets levels for buying binary options. A self-sufficient tool for traders with any level of experience.
Binlex provides trading signals with confirmation and does not require the use of additional filters and is equally effective in any market conditions.
BUCHADINHA is based on Price Action and candlestick patterns. Its signals are designed for trading options with short expiration. There are important nuances in use!
Non Repaint indicator MT4 is a draining indicator that cannot be recommended for use. But be sure to read the review to find out all the secrets of business using pseudo-indicators.
German Sniper V1 sets levels that determine the optimal price for buying binary options, and also determines the trend, indicating the direction for the transaction.
SVE Bollinger Band MTF is based on simple moving averages and Bollinger Bands, but even such an ordinary tool can give a win rate above 75% if used correctly.
Binary Option Killer Ultimate v8.6 is based on moving averages but has some advantages that make it accurate and effective.
Crypto Binary Options is an unusual binary options trading tool that uses multiple ADX in a formula to generate signals and levels.
Binary Destroyer is suitable for trading in both flat and trend conditions, since its signals are based on Price Action.
HFX 2.0 level OB gives bomb signals for binary options trading, but requires caution in use because...
MT5 InTikO displays tick volumes as clusters on the chart. The review provides three examples of volume-based trading strategies.
100% Non Repaint Indicator V15.0 is a paid signal indicator that generates effective trading signals, but has one very big drawback...
Radar 2022 is based on graphical analysis and uses various patterns to generate signals and includes many presets with settings for different trading assets.
Binary Thunder is a signal indicator for MetaTrader 5 that uses machine learning to generate signals.
VuongNet Pro is a signal indicator that can be used for both binary options and Forex trading. It is based on moving averages and the CCI oscillator.
Zeus Trend is a signal indicator based on CCI and RSI and includes a signal statistics panel.
Fire Rider Indicator v2.86 is a signal indicator that generates frequent signals in the form of arrows without redrawing.
Crypto Binary Pro V2 is a tool that was created specifically for binary options and is a signal indicator, but unfortunately it has one big drawback...
QMT 2.0 is based on trend, levels and signals and includes a panel with indicator readings, which makes it possible to receive accurate signals for trading.
The XMR Indicator is built on extreme mean reversion and is based on overbought and oversold levels.
ZAIN V4 is a complex indicator that includes signals, support and resistance levels and a histogram in the form of a filter.
What are pivot levels and how to use them in binary options trading as efficiently as possible to obtain constant profits.
Fxaccurate Larna MT4 from a closed foreign forum allows you to trade with the trend and has built-in info panels, levels and signals.
Forex Triple Hit allows you to trade binary options with the trend and consists of a histogram, signals, and a dashboard.
PaRaTOM is a signal and works in conjunction with SMA and Parabolic SAR, but is it possible to make a profit by trading with it?
A fast oscillator for binary options based on Moving Averages that shows the trend and allows you to track divergences.
Bulls Bears Signal is based on automatic slant levels that are built after measuring the strength of bulls and bears.
Paid signal ADEX TURBO v21 in the form of arrows, based on graphic patterns and Price Action.
The most effective trend indicators for binary options that will make it easy for both beginners and experienced traders to determine the trend.
The most effective support and resistance level indicators for binary options that even a beginner can easily start using.
A unique robot for traders of the PocketOptoin broker. Allows you to fully automate binary options trading and implement your own strategies
Modified Parabolic SAR for binary options in the form of an oscillator with built-in signals.
Awesome Oscillator Divergence shows the divergence between prices and histogram, and also generates signals to buy options with up or down arrows.
Exodus without redrawing as an oscillator for trading binary options on M5 and M15 timeframes.
TJ10X Forex Indicator is a versatile tool with five trading modes and is therefore suitable for all types of traders.
Automation of binary options trading. Free, profitable binary options robot running through Meta Trader 4.
A selection of the three best indicators for binary options without redrawing. Accurate arrow indicators for binary options that do not change their signals
A selection of the simplest and most effective indicators for determining flats in any market and any time frame.
MAKA Indicator is a signal indicator based on ATR and volatility, making it suitable for all types of traders.
The trend-signal Noble Impulse Indicator indicates strong impulse movements and is suitable for beginners.
Donchian Trend Pro is based on the Donchian Channel and includes signals, statistics panel and trend panel for all assets and timeframes.
Signal Reversal Scalping Indicator with useful information panels that show the presence of a trend or flat and current trading sessions.
MSP Indicator is a paid indicator and is based on momentum and impulse movements of the market.
Trade Confirmed is a paid and signal platform with a set of both weak and strong signals in the form of arrows.
RED Wave Oscillator allows you to track divergences along the 3rd and 5th Elliott waves, and also contains an additional classic divergence tool.
Shadow Pulse is a pulse and is not freely available, but there is still a way to get it for free. How to do it?
Scalper Signal generates quite a lot of accurate signals, but it works even better in conjunction with other indicators, including standard ones.
De Forex Mr. Y is leveled and builds both main levels and intermediate levels, and also allows you to trade in three different ways.
Master Entry is paid and has four trading modes, making it universal and suitable for all types of traders.
Vega works based on automatic levels and a multi-timeframe panel, which has as many as three filters to determine the price direction.
MBFX Timing allows you to make accurate trades both during market reversals and during pullbacks and corrections along or against the trend.
Dashboard Direction Trend is a trading panel that contains both information about the movements of currency pairs and signals for trading binary options.
HMA is an analogue of the standard Moving Average, but uses an improved calculation algorithm, which allows you to receive more accurate signals using just one “moving average”.
Uni Cross is a signal and can be used for any type of trading, as well as on any markets and time frames.
Gold 2.0 is paid and can "predict" the future price of any instrument, but in fact it is completely free and is part of one old strategy...
VP Range V6 allows you to build a market profile for any period and use volumetric accumulations to find the exact points to buy options.
VP V6 allows you to build a market profile for any time frame without using real volumes, and also makes it possible to make accurate trades thanks to volume savings.
Binary Circle is paid and is based on signals that only look accurate in history, but are almost always unprofitable in real time. Is it worth buying? Download for free
FX VOLCANO is based on the principle of strength and weakness of currencies, which gives an additional advantage in trading and assessing market analysis.
PZ Binary Options was developed specifically for binary options and allows you to see the fading of the current movement, after which a trend reversal usually occurs.
Heiken Ashi allows you to modify standard candles, which makes it possible to more clearly determine the trend and see the possible direction of the price.
We present to your attention the rating of the best indicators for binary options without redrawing. A brief overview and links to indicators can be found in our article.
Vortex is a multi-directional oscillator and has three types of signals that can be used both together and separately.
XCode indicates the trend direction on any time frame and generates signals to buy options.
This article describes the concept of direct and reverse correlation, as well as the possibility of applying this knowledge in binary options trading.
APEX is built on mathematical and dynamic support/resistance levels and generates signals when the price approaches such levels.
AGATA uses support/resistance as a basis and the algorithm of as many as five trading systems for additional signals.
IOnosfera is a signal and relies on support and resistance levels, which makes short-term trading possible on the M1 and M5 time frames.
Does Trend Navigator really have statistics of 90% winning trades and allow you to earn $100 or more per day?
The indicator is a trading robot, in the form of an extension for Google Chrome. Allowing you to fully automate trading on the OlympTrade platform.
Aurora is based on support and resistance levels (demand and supply), distributing zones based on strength and reliability.
Linear regression allows you to build the correct channels automatically with any number of bars and on any time frames.
ASK uses point tick analysis, which allows it to generate high-quality signals with an overall profitability of 70%.
Crystal is able to analyze candlestick formations based on the strength of buyers or sellers, and then provide accurate signals for scalping trades.
Simple Moving Average (SMA) represents the average price over a certain period and allows you to determine the trend, as well as see support and resistance levels.
Mini Charts allows you to place additional mini charts on the main chart and help you analyze global trends or monitor dozens of different assets in one window.
Power LDTI is suitable for trading binary options with different expirations, while having simple rules and high efficiency.
DPO Histogram is perfect for beginners in binary options trading, as it is a histogram and has only one simple rule for completing a transaction.
Comet allows even beginners to start trading profitably in the near future thanks to its compactness and simple rules.
Technical analysis patterns are very useful to use in trading, but they are not always visible on the chart. Price Patterns not only marks patterns, but also has audio alerts and signals.
Divergences with an info panel that allows you to see signals and divergences on different instruments and time frames simultaneously.
TOP 5 most accurate Meta Trader 4 indicators for binary options and the largest collection of indicators for MT4. 1001 indicators in the archive.
The experiment of mixing Bollinger Bands and MACD turned out to be extremely successful. Power Fuse gives 70% of profitable trades when working intraday and is especially suitable for beginners due to its simplicity.
An oscillator for trading on a five-minute time frame with simple entry rules and profitability rates of up to 70%. Suitable for all types of traders.
A selection of the best arrow indicators for binary options trading. Without redrawing and with high signal accuracy.
A detailed analysis of the most popular impulse indicators for binary options. Download links and market examples
Kwan NRP gives up to 70% of profitable trades and allows you to work with expiration from 15 minutes, which is perfect for intraday traders.
Golden Skull Redline is suitable for absolutely any type of trading and shows a very high percentage of profitable trades (75%), while having easy-to-understand rules.
One Minute Profit Signal was created specifically for scalping on binary options. It allows you to make quick transactions, and its profitability rate is 70%.
PPA for small time frames based on the popular strategy - Three Elder screens, allowing you to predict accurate impulse movements, up to 75% of profitable trades.
Neural Network with a built-in tester for binary options trading. Due to its simplicity, it can be used by both beginners and experienced traders
Future Volume is used for binary options trading. Due to its simplicity, high accuracy and non-repainting of signals, it is highly profitable.
GTUP is suitable for both binary options and Forex trading. Up to 70% of profitable trades on BO and up to 40% profit per month on Forex
Forex Binary Grail can be used by both beginners and experienced traders. Due to its simplicity, the tool is suitable for trading any types of assets, including binary options, on various timeframes.
Sane FX Binary for binary options without redrawing, allowing you to get up to 70% of profitable trades.
Forex Pips Striker Indicator v2 is based on the principles of ZigZag and is suitable for both Forex and binary options trading
Binary Power Bot with dashboard and closed source. According to the developers, it gives up to 80% profitable signals.
Scalping is one of the most attractive and risky trading strategies. We have prepared for you the 3 best indicators for scalping, descriptions and links to which you will find in our article.
Binary Double Top-Bottom to identify double top and double bottom on the chart and outputs signals in two stages and accurately identifies the candlestick formation
Win Win Binary Option for binary options is suitable for traders of all skill levels, using different trading times and different time frames, and allows you to get up to 80% ITM.
Profit Sunrise is an uncompromising solution with high accuracy of entry into trades for trading binary options and the Forex market with stable profits.
We have prepared for you a list of popular reversal indicators for binary options. A detailed description of each and download links are in our review.
Ultimate Trend Signal combines several functions at once through the use of arrow and information tools. In other words, this is a miniature trading strategy.
Pulse Detector for low timeframes and the best results on the five-minute chart. Great for Martingale trading.
DeltaForce Indicator is suitable for both the Forex market and binary options with very rare but accurate signals to enter the market.
Marvin for trading currency assets and binary options, allowing you to work on any time frames and introduce round-the-clock trading. The tool will become especially effective on timeframes M5 and higher.
KillBinarySignals-2 produces over 77% accurate signals. The tool is perfect for intraday trading and is built into the MetaTrader 4 platform.
FX Scalper without redrawing, with an information panel about trend strength. The tool is used on M1 and M5 timeframes and supports currency pairs: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/USD and GBP/USD.
Binary Options Buddy 2.0 with a built-in dashboard will be able to demonstrate high accuracy in predicting market direction
Binary Comodo for trading currency pairs on binary options does not redraw the chart and shows the optimal points for opening a trade with green and red arrows.
Binary Reaper v3.0 is a simple arrow tool for binary options without redrawing. Designed for trading on charts from M5 to H1
Arrow Mak Binary for turbo options, with a built-in tester that helps evaluate WinRate for a specific currency pair.
BOW tracks trend reversals and gives accurate signals for binary options with an accuracy of up to 85% of profitable trades
SixtySecondTrades is a simple arrow signal tool with a closed algorithm with a high percentage of profitable trades on turbo options
Forex Indicator Pro for scalping on the Forex market, produces fairly accurate signals when trading binary options
Binary Winner is one of the best tools for quickly promoting your deposit when trading binary options.
Arrow Binary Options Profit information panel for classic binary options such as CALL/PUT
Turbo Expert is suitable for trading binary options and, according to the author, gives more than 90% of profitable trades. Review and link to FREE download
Russian Super Point Signal for binary options without redrawing, which is universal and can be used for any trading assets.
Biforexpro for binary options trading with a 5-minute chart that will give you the opportunity to get over 80% profitable trades.
Hlock is based on mathematical calculations and is suitable for any situation in the binary options market. A detailed description and setup instructions are in our article.
Binary Viper will allow you to get up to 90% profitable binary options trades on any timeframe. It is fully customizable for the trader and can work together with other tools.
Boss was designed specifically for binary options trading and includes signals and an info panel.
BarsStreet 1.15 for round-the-clock trading on binary options with a time frame from M1. Its distinctive feature is the absence of redrawing of signals and the ability to work with any currency.
Candlestick patterns can provide considerable assistance in trading, but recognizing them “by eye” is not always possible; you need experience and habit.
If your trading strategy is based on trading from levels, CrossLine will help you, which...
Is your binary options trading strategy based on trading from levels? Then Auto Fibonacci levels are for you! Automatic construction of Fibonacci levels.
Complex but effective PZ Trend Trading + scanner for binary options that determines the phases of an asset's movement.
A support and resistance indicator that automatically builds levels and allows you to trade binary options both along the trend and in price ranges.
Exactentries Indicator belongs to the group of switchers. Does not redraw signals. How to use and filter false signals when trading binary options?
Unique and predictive FuturoFX is suitable for any time frame. The principle of operation is based on studying the history of quotes and finding similar areas.
A scalping forward tool based on Fourier transforms, capable of forecasting future price movements.
Forex mt4 binary takes into account many factors: trend, candlestick patterns and overbought and oversold zones.
TMA is built on the basis of moving averages with high accuracy in determining the trend direction.
Autochartist automatically identifies chart patterns in real time and allows traders to fine-tune optimal trading parameters.
Better Volume allows you to assess the current market situation and understand where the price will go in the future thanks to a new algorithm for calculating tick volumes.
ADX helps to recognize the presence of a trend, understand its strength and determine whether it is coming to an end or has just begun.
Pattern 123 - with this tool you can predict a change in the direction of price movement.
The Keltner Channel is a simple and effective tool for determining the presence or absence of a trend.
A comprehensive Beast oscillator for binary options, showing up to 70% profitable trades. It is possible to increase profitability by trading using Martingale.
Forex Speedometer is designed for scalping on Forex and has found its application in the binary options market in turbo options trading.
SHI_SilverTrendSig is designed for both Forex and binary options trading and is signal based.
Stochastic Cross Alert displays all entry signals with arrows indicating the direction of the trade.
Of all the signals, the divergence signal is the most suitable for binary options trading, as it predicts a price reversal in the future.
Stochastic RSI is a modification of two indicators, resulting in a more broken line and, accordingly, more predictable.
Stochastic Oscillator shows the position of the current price relative to the price range for a given period of time in the past.
Ozymandias helps to determine the direction of the trend and enter a trade at the very beginning of the movement.
MetaTrader 4 is the most popular terminal for trading the Forex and binary options markets. Why do thousands of traders around the world choose this terminal?
The best indicators for binary options 2023 – where to download the TOP for free?
Binary options indicators are an effective and convenient tool that helps a trader find the optimal moment to enter the market and make a profitable trade. Such programs are selected and downloaded taking into account a specific approach to trading. That is, each binary options strategy must correspond to one reliable indicator (or several). Based on long observations of the chart and the results of indicator signals, the TOP of the best indicators for binary options in 2023 is compiled, most of which can be downloaded for free on our website. We try to regularly add new indicators, some of which may be paid, but are already more profitable.
In particular, when trading a reversal, instruments are used that signal the moment when the trend begins to move in the opposite direction. Such indicators are called reversal indicators. And if the signal is issued several candles ahead, then such indicators are usually called predictive; they are usually based on price patterns in the past. The most popular ones for downloading are those that do not redraw their signals and give the most accurate forecasts. These are so-called indicators without redrawing.
Using such opportunities, it is easier for a trader to analyze the market and make money on digital contracts. All accurate indicators are built on the basis of special mathematical formulas that take into account the development of certain situations. This is why you cannot always use the same technical analysis tools for different market situations. However, such “specialization” helps to adapt strategies to almost any conditions, including highly volatile assets whose rates change rapidly.
How to use indicators
Even if you take the 10 best binary options indicators, in a certain situation these tools can bring losses. The reason is the volatility of the market. In situations where strong news comes out, high volatility occurs. As a result, most signals will be false. But basically, traders recommend downloading 5-6 accurate indicators that are suitable for working with binary options. In moments of high volatility, it is important to correctly determine the trend; trend indicators are used for this.
Speculators use these tools to determine when to enter a trade. The signal that appears indicates in which direction the price will move. Based on this, the type of contract to buy is determined: up (CALL) or down (PUT). However, it is possible to trade binary options without indicators. This is, in particular, possible within the framework of a news trading strategy. With this approach, the user works not according to signals, but according to events, determining the strength and nature of the influence of the latter on a specific asset.
Regardless of the chosen tactics, the trader independently determines whether to open a deal or not. Even if you download the best indicator, it can give a false signal, which is why buying a contract will cause losses. Therefore, before starting to work with any program, it is recommended to study the technical specifications, descriptions and settings tips. This will allow you to understand whether the selected indicator is suitable for a specific strategy.
Despite the fact that developers have created a large number of similar programs, the choice of the latter is simplified due to the fact that each technical tool belongs to one of the following groups:
- Trending . These are relatively accurate indicators that show the current direction of the exchange rate.
- Volumetric . They are used to analyze the amount of money invested by investors in a single asset. Thanks to this, it is possible to assess the activity of speculators and, as a result, understand how much support a security (currency, etc.) has.
- Custom . These are basically free indicators that periodically appear on the Internet.
To avoid losses, it is recommended not to buy actively advertised programs that are promoted by imposition. This is especially true for beginners. You can also make money using free indicators created several decades ago (moving averages, MACD and others).
The best trader assistants
When choosing the TOP 10 best indicators for trading binary options, you need to understand for yourself: these developments are used as a tool to help the trader. You can't always rely on signals.
Despite the wide variety of such assistants, experienced speculators claim that there are separate and accurate indicators for binary options. Most of these developments are built into the MetaTrader 4 terminal by default. Therefore, there is no need to waste time downloading indicators.
Stochastic is suitable for reversal trading. The effectiveness of Stochastic in such conditions is due to several reasons:
- determines overbought or oversold zones (that is, it indicates that the price of an asset is too high or low, so we should expect a reversal in the rate);
- signals a trend reversal (this situation is considered successful for high earnings);
- identifies divergences that confirm the original signal.
Stochastic is recommended to be used in combination with divergences. If both give the same readings, then such a signal is considered very strong. By trading in the indicated direction, the trader is highly likely to make a profit.
CCI (Commodity Channel Index) is another non-redraw indicator that is effective in trading digital contracts. The mathematical formula underlying it is based on the principle of cyclicity. That is, the algorithm has a built-in belief that high prices are replaced by low prices, and vice versa. CCI displays overbought and oversold zones on the chart. When the line passes through the indicated levels, this signals an imminent trend reversal.
For ease of use, CCI supports 2 display types:
- in the form of a line graph;
- in the form of a histogram.
The best indicator is also considered to be a tool that determines support and resistance zones. Upon reaching any of the indicated zones, the rate movement may stop, since traders at this moment begin to either actively buy or sell the asset. Often the course, upon reaching the indicated lines, bounces in the opposite direction. A break through a support or resistance zone may indicate the formation of a new trend.
Strategies based on auto-Fibonacci levels are considered profitable. They automatically plot retracement levels on the chart, changing them based on updated lows and highs, the selected time frame, and other parameters. But Fibonacci levels cannot be used separately. This technique is designed to help the trader, but it is recommended to check the signals from this method using additional tools.
Many speculators use several similar developments at the same time. In particular, a strategy based on the trend line indicator, CCI, Stochastic and Crossline gives good results. The first shows a likely price rebound, and the latter confirm or refute this signal.
The combination of MACD and Divergence demonstrates 70% accuracy. Both signal the beginning of a trend reversal, which opens up many opportunities for profit. This combination demonstrates the greatest efficiency on the M15-H1 time frame.
The level trading strategy is usually based on Crossline, which is recommended to be used simultaneously on several charts (at different time intervals). This free indicator is highly effective when trading binary options. This development is displayed in the terminal in the form of horizontal and trend lines and a panel that shows all currently traded currency pairs. Crossline is capable of simultaneously tracking up to 200 user-drawn levels.
Ozymandias is used to determine the direction of trends. The instrument is displayed as three lines, which, depending on the color, indicate the type of trend (“bullish” in blue and “bearish” in red). Ozymandias takes into account results calculated from the highs and lows of previous candles, the moving average, overbought and oversold zones. That is, the signals from this indicator are very strong.
RSI is considered an effective tool for novice traders. This tool has simple and intuitive functionality. RSI, which is also displayed as a line or a histogram, draws certain patterns on the chart, the breakdown of which signals a change in trend.
If you need a program that minimizes the trader’s participation in working with binary options, then it is recommended to download the Fourier Extrapolator indicator for free. It is based on Fourier transforms. Fourier Extrapolator predicts exchange rate movements based on past quotes. In this case, the principle of cyclicity is also used. The convenience of Fourier Extrapolator is that you can set any timeframe.
It is important to note that the above developments are not a universal assistant capable of predicting market behavior in most cases. It is also important to filter the received signals using additional tools and conduct your own market analysis.