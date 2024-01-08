    Registration
        Programs and indicators

        Programs and indicators for binary options 2024

        The largest selection of accurate indicators for binary options for MT4. The list is constantly updated with new indicators and includes both paid and free custom indicators. The list is also divided into arrow and trend indicators, indicators without redrawing, without delays, scalper indicators, leading and even predictive indicators

        Magnus Pro
        Magnus Pro
        05.07.2024

        Allows you to look inside the candles, making it easier to analyze price movements. 100% without redrawing. More than 50 signals per day.

        VWAP
        VWAP
        13.06.2024

        Significantly better than regular moving averages! When forming support and resistance levels, it takes into account not only price, but also volume.

        WinProfit80 V3 x2 mod (paid)
        WinProfit80 V3 x2 mod (paid)
        12.05.2023

        Perhaps the most accurate paid indicator for binary options is WINPROFIT80 V3 x2 mod for MT4. Unique filtering algorithms for signal analysis produce up to 80% profitable signals on any timeframes

        SSS-Option V2
        SSS-Option V2
        18.05.2023

        SSS-Option is a non-standard information panel created specifically for binary options and allows you to receive simple but accurate signals.

        Trend Wave Oscillator
        Trend Wave Oscillator
        11.06.2024

        Provides high-quality entry points for trading fluctuations in volatile instruments. Great for cryptocurrencies.

        Binary Trend Scanner
        Binary Trend Scanner
        31.05.2024

        Beginners will definitely appreciate the ease of use of the signals. This is an effective trend indicator that can be used not only as an addition to the system, but also as an independent trading tool.

        Coron FX
        Coron FX
        20.05.2024

        A universal trend oscillator that also evaluates the strength of price momentum. Good only if used correctly. The method is not obvious, so read the trading rules carefully.

        Gann Made Easy
        Gann Made Easy
        10.05.2024

        The method of the legendary Gann is wrapped in a ready-made indicator. The best ideas of his unique approach have been implemented and adapted to binary options trading.

        TDI
        TDI
        02.05.2024

        It may not be easy for a beginner to understand the settings without our review, but we analyze every nuance in detail. We give a simple basic system to use, and also tell you how to further improve the quality of your signals.

        Trend Direction
        Trend Direction
        29.04.2024

        Trend or flat? Now you definitely won't get confused. Eliminate uncertainty and make decisions based on accurate Trend Direction data.

        TRIX Crossover
        TRIX Crossover
        25.04.2024

        Of the three operating modes of the indicator, only one works really well. We'll tell you how to get high-quality signals in a detailed review.

        Binary Options Fire
        Binary Options Fire
        15.04.2024

        Scalpers will really like the tool. In the trading rules we tell you a life hack to improve the quality of signals.

        Half Trend
        Half Trend
        09.04.2024

        With the help of this market reversal detector, you can significantly improve your trading and profits. Even experienced traders will appreciate it.

        London Bridge
        London Bridge
        02.04.2024

        In English, accurate signals can be obtained by applying the correct settings. Only for patient traders!

        Auto Trend
        Auto Trend
        16.03.2024

        Eternal classics of trend trading in the original version. Simple things work in the market, but even simple algorithms have secret ingredients.

        PipFinite Trend PRO
        PipFinite Trend PRO
        18.01.2024

        The indicator for the Forex market and binary options PipFinite Trend PRO was developed by the team of Carlo Wilson Vendiola, the author of famous trading systems that are widely discussed among traders.

        DonForex PerfectZones
        DonForex PerfectZones
        10.01.2024

        DonForex Perfect Zones finds support and resistance levels, as well as trend levels, and the strength of the levels is determined by the number of bounces from such zones.

        DSR levels
        DSR levels
        06.08.2023

        The Camarilla levels, on which the DSR levels signals are based, have been popular with traders for decades, and here they are supplemented with convenient signals and a flexible alert system.

        SysDojiRev
        SysDojiRev
        03.02.2024

        SysDojiRev – identifies one of the most effective candlestick patterns “Doji Reversal” and gives optimized trading signals based on it.

        Premium X-Trend
        Premium X-Trend
        10.07.2023

        Premium X-Trend determines the trend and sets levels for buying binary options. A self-sufficient tool for traders with any level of experience.

        Binlex
        Binlex
        16.03.2024

        Binlex provides trading signals with confirmation and does not require the use of additional filters and is equally effective in any market conditions.

        Buchadinha
        Buchadinha
        27.06.2023

        BUCHADINHA is based on Price Action and candlestick patterns. Its signals are designed for trading options with short expiration. There are important nuances in use!

        Non Repaint Indicator MT4
        Non Repaint Indicator MT4
        20.06.2023

        Non Repaint indicator MT4 is a draining indicator that cannot be recommended for use. But be sure to read the review to find out all the secrets of business using pseudo-indicators.

        German Sniper V1
        German Sniper V1
        06.06.2023

        German Sniper V1 sets levels that determine the optimal price for buying binary options, and also determines the trend, indicating the direction for the transaction.

        SVE Bollinger Band MTF
        SVE Bollinger Band MTF
        29.05.2023

        SVE Bollinger Band MTF is based on simple moving averages and Bollinger Bands, but even such an ordinary tool can give a win rate above 75% if used correctly.

        Binary Option Killer Ultimate v8.6
        Binary Option Killer Ultimate v8.6
        22.05.2023

        Binary Option Killer Ultimate v8.6 is based on moving averages but has some advantages that make it accurate and effective.

        Crypto Binary Options
        Crypto Binary Options
        12.05.2023

        Crypto Binary Options is an unusual binary options trading tool that uses multiple ADX in a formula to generate signals and levels.

        Binary Destroyer V6
        Binary Destroyer V6
        13.05.2023

        Binary Destroyer is suitable for trading in both flat and trend conditions, since its signals are based on Price Action.

        HFX 2.0 level OB
        HFX 2.0 level OB
        12.05.2023

        HFX 2.0 level OB gives bomb signals for binary options trading, but requires caution in use because...

        MT5 InTikO
        MT5 InTikO
        12.05.2023

        MT5 InTikO displays tick volumes as clusters on the chart. The review provides three examples of volume-based trading strategies.

        100% Non Repaint Indicator V15.0
        100% Non Repaint Indicator V15.0
        12.05.2023

        100% Non Repaint Indicator V15.0 is a paid signal indicator that generates effective trading signals, but has one very big drawback...

        Radar 2022
        Radar 2022
        12.05.2023

        Radar 2022 is based on graphical analysis and uses various patterns to generate signals and includes many presets with settings for different trading assets.

        Binary Thunder
        Binary Thunder
        12.05.2023

        Binary Thunder is a signal indicator for MetaTrader 5 that uses machine learning to generate signals.

        VuongNet Pro
        VuongNet Pro
        15.05.2023

        VuongNet Pro is a signal indicator that can be used for both binary options and Forex trading. It is based on moving averages and the CCI oscillator.

        Zeus Trend
        Zeus Trend
        17.04.2023

        Zeus Trend is a signal indicator based on CCI and RSI and includes a signal statistics panel.

        Fire Rider Indicator v2.86
        Fire Rider Indicator v2.86
        17.04.2023

        Fire Rider Indicator v2.86 is a signal indicator that generates frequent signals in the form of arrows without redrawing.

        Crypto Binary Pro V2
        Crypto Binary Pro V2
        17.04.2023

        Crypto Binary Pro V2 is a tool that was created specifically for binary options and is a signal indicator, but unfortunately it has one big drawback...

        QMT 2.0
        QMT 2.0
        17.04.2023

        QMT 2.0 is based on trend, levels and signals and includes a panel with indicator readings, which makes it possible to receive accurate signals for trading.

        XMR Indicator
        XMR Indicator
        17.04.2023

        The XMR Indicator is built on extreme mean reversion and is based on overbought and oversold levels.

        ZAIN V4
        ZAIN V4
        01.11.2023

        ZAIN V4 is a complex indicator that includes signals, support and resistance levels and a histogram in the form of a filter.

        Pivot Points AiO (Pivot levels)
        Pivot Points AiO (Pivot levels)
        17.04.2023

        What are pivot levels and how to use them in binary options trading as efficiently as possible to obtain constant profits.

        Fxaccurate Larna MT4
        Fxaccurate Larna MT4
        17.04.2023

        Fxaccurate Larna MT4 from a closed foreign forum allows you to trade with the trend and has built-in info panels, levels and signals.

        Forex Triple Hit
        Forex Triple Hit
        29.03.2023

        Forex Triple Hit allows you to trade binary options with the trend and consists of a histogram, signals, and a dashboard.

        PaRaTOM
        PaRaTOM
        01.09.2023

        PaRaTOM is a signal and works in conjunction with SMA and Parabolic SAR, but is it possible to make a profit by trading with it?

        JBR Trend Indicator
        JBR Trend Indicator
        29.03.2023

        A fast oscillator for binary options based on Moving Averages that shows the trend and allows you to track divergences.

        Bulls Bears Signal
        Bulls Bears Signal
        29.03.2023

        Bulls Bears Signal is based on automatic slant levels that are built after measuring the strength of bulls and bears.

        ADEX TURBO v21
        ADEX TURBO v21
        13.10.2023

        Paid signal ADEX TURBO v21 in the form of arrows, based on graphic patterns and Price Action.

        TOP 7 best trend indicators for binary options
        TOP 7 best trend indicators for binary options
        28.04.2023

        The most effective trend indicators for binary options that will make it easy for both beginners and experienced traders to determine the trend.

        TOP best indicators of support and resistance levels for MT4
        TOP best indicators of support and resistance levels for MT4
        30.03.2023

        The most effective support and resistance level indicators for binary options that even a beginner can easily start using.

        Binary options robot PocketOptionRobot
        Binary options robot PocketOptionRobot
        13.02.2023

        A unique robot for traders of the PocketOptoin broker. Allows you to fully automate binary options trading and implement your own strategies

        Blau Balance
        Blau Balance
        29.03.2023

        Modified Parabolic SAR for binary options in the form of an oscillator with built-in signals.

        Awesome Oscillator Divergence
        Awesome Oscillator Divergence
        29.03.2023

        Awesome Oscillator Divergence shows the divergence between prices and histogram, and also generates signals to buy options with up or down arrows.

        Exodus
        Exodus
        29.03.2023

        Exodus without redrawing as an oscillator for trading binary options on M5 and M15 timeframes.

        TJ10X Forex Indicator
        TJ10X Forex Indicator
        29.03.2023

        TJ10X Forex Indicator is a versatile tool with five trading modes and is therefore suitable for all types of traders.

        Free binary options robot
        Free binary options robot
        17.05.2023

        Automation of binary options trading. Free, profitable binary options robot running through Meta Trader 4.

        3 best indicators without redrawing
        3 best indicators without redrawing
        09.02.2023

        A selection of the three best indicators for binary options without redrawing. Accurate arrow indicators for binary options that do not change their signals

        TOP best indicators for determining flat
        TOP best indicators for determining flat
        23.09.2022

        A selection of the simplest and most effective indicators for determining flats in any market and any time frame.

        MAKA Indicator
        MAKA Indicator
        17.03.2023

        MAKA Indicator is a signal indicator based on ATR and volatility, making it suitable for all types of traders.

        Noble Impulse Indicator
        Noble Impulse Indicator
        29.03.2023

        The trend-signal Noble Impulse Indicator indicates strong impulse movements and is suitable for beginners.

        Donchian Trend Pro
        Donchian Trend Pro
        29.03.2023

        Donchian Trend Pro is based on the Donchian Channel and includes signals, statistics panel and trend panel for all assets and timeframes.

        Reversal Scalping Indicator
        Reversal Scalping Indicator
        29.03.2023

        Signal Reversal Scalping Indicator with useful information panels that show the presence of a trend or flat and current trading sessions.

        MSP Indicator
        MSP Indicator
        29.03.2023

        MSP Indicator is a paid indicator and is based on momentum and impulse movements of the market.

        Trade Confirmed Indicator
        Trade Confirmed Indicator
        29.03.2023

        Trade Confirmed is a paid and signal platform with a set of both weak and strong signals in the form of arrows.

        RED Wave Oscillator
        RED Wave Oscillator
        29.03.2023

        RED Wave Oscillator allows you to track divergences along the 3rd and 5th Elliott waves, and also contains an additional classic divergence tool.

        Shadow Pulse (CSI)
        Shadow Pulse (CSI)
        29.03.2023

        Shadow Pulse is a pulse and is not freely available, but there is still a way to get it for free. How to do it?

        Scalper Signal
        Scalper Signal
        29.03.2023

        Scalper Signal generates quite a lot of accurate signals, but it works even better in conjunction with other indicators, including standard ones.

        De Forex Mr. Y 2024
        De Forex Mr. Y 2024
        01.11.2023

        De Forex Mr. Y is leveled and builds both main levels and intermediate levels, and also allows you to trade in three different ways.

        Master Entry
        Master Entry
        29.03.2023

        Master Entry is paid and has four trading modes, making it universal and suitable for all types of traders.

        Vega
        Vega
        29.03.2023

        Vega works based on automatic levels and a multi-timeframe panel, which has as many as three filters to determine the price direction.

        MBFX Timing
        MBFX Timing
        29.03.2023

        MBFX Timing allows you to make accurate trades both during market reversals and during pullbacks and corrections along or against the trend.

        Dashboard Direction Trend
        Dashboard Direction Trend
        29.03.2023

        Dashboard Direction Trend is a trading panel that contains both information about the movements of currency pairs and signals for trading binary options.

        H.M.A.
        H.M.A.
        29.03.2023

        HMA is an analogue of the standard Moving Average, but uses an improved calculation algorithm, which allows you to receive more accurate signals using just one “moving average”.

        Uni Cross
        Uni Cross
        29.03.2023

        Uni Cross is a signal and can be used for any type of trading, as well as on any markets and time frames.

        Gold 2.0
        Gold 2.0
        29.03.2023

        Gold 2.0 is paid and can "predict" the future price of any instrument, but in fact it is completely free and is part of one old strategy...

        VP Range V6
        VP Range V6
        29.03.2023

        VP Range V6 allows you to build a market profile for any period and use volumetric accumulations to find the exact points to buy options.

        VP V6
        VP V6
        29.03.2023

        VP V6 allows you to build a market profile for any time frame without using real volumes, and also makes it possible to make accurate trades thanks to volume savings.

        Binary Circle
        Binary Circle
        29.03.2023

        Binary Circle is paid and is based on signals that only look accurate in history, but are almost always unprofitable in real time. Is it worth buying? Download for free

        FX VOLCANO
        FX VOLCANO
        08.09.2022

        FX VOLCANO is based on the principle of strength and weakness of currencies, which gives an additional advantage in trading and assessing market analysis.

        PZ Binary Options
        PZ Binary Options
        08.09.2022

        PZ Binary Options was developed specifically for binary options and allows you to see the fading of the current movement, after which a trend reversal usually occurs.

        Heiken Ashi
        Heiken Ashi
        23.09.2022

        Heiken Ashi allows you to modify standard candles, which makes it possible to more clearly determine the trend and see the possible direction of the price.

        The best indicators for binary options without redrawing
        The best indicators for binary options without redrawing
        09.02.2023

        We present to your attention the rating of the best indicators for binary options without redrawing. A brief overview and links to indicators can be found in our article.

        Vortex
        Vortex
        11.04.2022

        Vortex is a multi-directional oscillator and has three types of signals that can be used both together and separately.

        XCode
        XCode
        30.03.2023

        XCode indicates the trend direction on any time frame and generates signals to buy options.

        Best Correlation Indicators for Binary Options
        Best Correlation Indicators for Binary Options
        25.01.2024

        This article describes the concept of direct and reverse correlation, as well as the possibility of applying this knowledge in binary options trading.

        APEX
        APEX
        09.02.2023

        APEX is built on mathematical and dynamic support/resistance levels and generates signals when the price approaches such levels.

        AGATA
        AGATA
        11.04.2022

        AGATA uses support/resistance as a basis and the algorithm of as many as five trading systems for additional signals.

        IOnosfera
        IOnosfera
        22.05.2023

        IOnosfera is a signal and relies on support and resistance levels, which makes short-term trading possible on the M1 and M5 time frames.

        Trend Navigator
        Trend Navigator
        11.04.2022

        Does Trend Navigator really have statistics of 90% winning trades and allow you to earn $100 or more per day?

        OlympTradeRobot
        OlympTradeRobot
        23.05.2023

        The indicator is a trading robot, in the form of an extension for Google Chrome. Allowing you to fully automate trading on the OlympTrade platform.

        Aurora
        Aurora
        09.02.2023

        Aurora is based on support and resistance levels (demand and supply), distributing zones based on strength and reliability.

        Linear Regression Channel
        Linear Regression Channel
        27.06.2023

        Linear regression allows you to build the correct channels automatically with any number of bars and on any time frames.

        ASK
        ASK
        11.04.2022

        ASK uses point tick analysis, which allows it to generate high-quality signals with an overall profitability of 70%.

        Crystal
        Crystal
        11.04.2022

        Crystal is able to analyze candlestick formations based on the strength of buyers or sellers, and then provide accurate signals for scalping trades.

        SMA
        SMA
        10.05.2023

        Simple Moving Average (SMA) represents the average price over a certain period and allows you to determine the trend, as well as see support and resistance levels.

        Mini Charts
        Mini Charts
        11.04.2022

        Mini Charts allows you to place additional mini charts on the main chart and help you analyze global trends or monitor dozens of different assets in one window.

        Power LDTI
        Power LDTI
        09.02.2023

        Power LDTI is suitable for trading binary options with different expirations, while having simple rules and high efficiency.

        DPO Histogram
        DPO Histogram
        09.02.2023

        DPO Histogram is perfect for beginners in binary options trading, as it is a histogram and has only one simple rule for completing a transaction.

        Comet
        Comet
        11.04.2022

        Comet allows even beginners to start trading profitably in the near future thanks to its compactness and simple rules.

        Price Patterns
        Price Patterns
        06.06.2023

        Technical analysis patterns are very useful to use in trading, but they are not always visible on the chart. Price Patterns not only marks patterns, but also has audio alerts and signals.

        Hidden Divergence Pro
        Hidden Divergence Pro
        30.03.2023

        Divergences with an info panel that allows you to see signals and divergences on different instruments and time frames simultaneously.

        The most accurate MT4 indicators
        The most accurate MT4 indicators
        29.03.2023

        TOP 5 most accurate Meta Trader 4 indicators for binary options and the largest collection of indicators for MT4. 1001 indicators in the archive.

        Power Fuse
        Power Fuse
        30.03.2023

        The experiment of mixing Bollinger Bands and MACD turned out to be extremely successful. Power Fuse gives 70% of profitable trades when working intraday and is especially suitable for beginners due to its simplicity.

        RSX
        RSX
        11.04.2022

        An oscillator for trading on a five-minute time frame with simple entry rules and profitability rates of up to 70%. Suitable for all types of traders.

        Accurate dial indicators (selection)
        Accurate dial indicators (selection)
        27.02.2022

        A selection of the best arrow indicators for binary options trading. Without redrawing and with high signal accuracy.

        The best momentum indicators
        The best momentum indicators
        27.02.2022

        A detailed analysis of the most popular impulse indicators for binary options. Download links and market examples

        Kwan NRP
        Kwan NRP
        09.08.2023

        Kwan NRP gives up to 70% of profitable trades and allows you to work with expiration from 15 minutes, which is perfect for intraday traders.

        Golden Skull Redline
        Golden Skull Redline
        30.03.2023

        Golden Skull Redline is suitable for absolutely any type of trading and shows a very high percentage of profitable trades (75%), while having easy-to-understand rules.

        One Minute Profit Signal
        One Minute Profit Signal
        09.01.2024

        One Minute Profit Signal was created specifically for scalping on binary options. It allows you to make quick transactions, and its profitability rate is 70%.

        PPA
        PPA
        18.07.2023

        PPA for small time frames based on the popular strategy - Three Elder screens, allowing you to predict accurate impulse movements, up to 75% of profitable trades.

        Neural Network
        Neural Network
        30.03.2023

        Neural Network with a built-in tester for binary options trading. Due to its simplicity, it can be used by both beginners and experienced traders

        Future Volume
        Future Volume
        03.07.2023

        Future Volume is used for binary options trading. Due to its simplicity, high accuracy and non-repainting of signals, it is highly profitable.

        GTUP
        GTUP
        11.04.2022

        GTUP is suitable for both binary options and Forex trading. Up to 70% of profitable trades on BO and up to 40% profit per month on Forex

        Forex Binary Grail
        Forex Binary Grail
        11.04.2022

        Forex Binary Grail can be used by both beginners and experienced traders. Due to its simplicity, the tool is suitable for trading any types of assets, including binary options, on various timeframes.

        Sane FX Binary
        Sane FX Binary
        11.04.2022

        Sane FX Binary for binary options without redrawing, allowing you to get up to 70% of profitable trades.

        Forex Pips Striker Indicator v2
        Forex Pips Striker Indicator v2
        11.04.2022

        Forex Pips Striker Indicator v2 is based on the principles of ZigZag and is suitable for both Forex and binary options trading

        Binary Power Bot
        Binary Power Bot
        11.04.2022

        Binary Power Bot with dashboard and closed source. According to the developers, it gives up to 80% profitable signals.

        The best indicators for scalping
        The best indicators for scalping
        27.02.2022

        Scalping is one of the most attractive and risky trading strategies. We have prepared for you the 3 best indicators for scalping, descriptions and links to which you will find in our article.

        Binary Double Top-Bottom
        Binary Double Top-Bottom
        30.03.2023

        Binary Double Top-Bottom to identify double top and double bottom on the chart and outputs signals in two stages and accurately identifies the candlestick formation

        Win Win
        Win Win
        30.03.2023

        Win Win Binary Option for binary options is suitable for traders of all skill levels, using different trading times and different time frames, and allows you to get up to 80% ITM.

        Profit Sunrise
        Profit Sunrise
        30.03.2023

        Profit Sunrise is an uncompromising solution with high accuracy of entry into trades for trading binary options and the Forex market with stable profits.

        Reversal indicators
        Reversal indicators
        09.02.2023

        We have prepared for you a list of popular reversal indicators for binary options. A detailed description of each and download links are in our review.

        Ultimate Trend Signal
        Ultimate Trend Signal
        30.03.2023

        Ultimate Trend Signal combines several functions at once through the use of arrow and information tools. In other words, this is a miniature trading strategy.

        Pulse Detector
        Pulse Detector
        30.03.2023

        Pulse Detector for low timeframes and the best results on the five-minute chart. Great for Martingale trading.

        DeltaForce Indicator
        DeltaForce Indicator
        11.04.2022

        DeltaForce Indicator is suitable for both the Forex market and binary options with very rare but accurate signals to enter the market.

        Marvin
        Marvin
        11.04.2022

        Marvin for trading currency assets and binary options, allowing you to work on any time frames and introduce round-the-clock trading. The tool will become especially effective on timeframes M5 and higher.

        KillBinarySignals-2
        KillBinarySignals-2
        30.03.2023

        KillBinarySignals-2 produces over 77% accurate signals. The tool is perfect for intraday trading and is built into the MetaTrader 4 platform.

        FX Scalper
        FX Scalper
        11.04.2022

        FX Scalper without redrawing, with an information panel about trend strength. The tool is used on M1 and M5 timeframes and supports currency pairs: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/USD and GBP/USD.

        Binary Options Buddy 2.0
        Binary Options Buddy 2.0
        30.03.2023

        Binary Options Buddy 2.0 with a built-in dashboard will be able to demonstrate high accuracy in predicting market direction

        Binary Comodo
        Binary Comodo
        09.02.2023

        Binary Comodo for trading currency pairs on binary options does not redraw the chart and shows the optimal points for opening a trade with green and red arrows.

        Binary Reaper v3.0
        Binary Reaper v3.0
        11.04.2022

        Binary Reaper v3.0 is a simple arrow tool for binary options without redrawing. Designed for trading on charts from M5 to H1

        Mac Binary
        Mac Binary
        09.02.2023

        Arrow Mak Binary for turbo options, with a built-in tester that helps evaluate WinRate for a specific currency pair.

        BOW Indicator
        BOW Indicator
        11.04.2022

        BOW tracks trend reversals and gives accurate signals for binary options with an accuracy of up to 85% of profitable trades

        SixtySecondTrades
        SixtySecondTrades
        16.02.2023

        SixtySecondTrades is a simple arrow signal tool with a closed algorithm with a high percentage of profitable trades on turbo options

        Forex Indicator Pro
        Forex Indicator Pro
        09.02.2023

        Forex Indicator Pro for scalping on the Forex market, produces fairly accurate signals when trading binary options

        Binary Winner
        Binary Winner
        09.02.2023

        Binary Winner is one of the best tools for quickly promoting your deposit when trading binary options.

        Binary Options Profit
        Binary Options Profit
        11.04.2022

        Arrow Binary Options Profit information panel for classic binary options such as CALL/PUT

        Turbo Expert
        Turbo Expert
        09.02.2023

        Turbo Expert is suitable for trading binary options and, according to the author, gives more than 90% of profitable trades. Review and link to FREE download

        Super Point Signal
        Super Point Signal
        09.02.2023

        Russian Super Point Signal for binary options without redrawing, which is universal and can be used for any trading assets.

        Biforexpro
        Biforexpro
        09.02.2023

        Biforexpro for binary options trading with a 5-minute chart that will give you the opportunity to get over 80% profitable trades.

        HLOCK
        HLOCK
        11.04.2022

        Hlock is based on mathematical calculations and is suitable for any situation in the binary options market. A detailed description and setup instructions are in our article.

        Binary Viper
        Binary Viper
        29.03.2023

        Binary Viper will allow you to get up to 90% profitable binary options trades on any timeframe. It is fully customizable for the trader and can work together with other tools.

        Boss
        Boss
        09.02.2023

        Boss was designed specifically for binary options trading and includes signals and an info panel.

        60 seconds profits
        60 seconds profits
        29.03.2023

        60 seconds profits works based on oscillators and histogram, as well as signals.

        BarsStreet 1.15
        BarsStreet 1.15
        11.04.2022

        BarsStreet 1.15 for round-the-clock trading on binary options with a time frame from M1. Its distinctive feature is the absence of redrawing of signals and the ability to work with any currency.

        Japanese candlestick indicator
        Japanese candlestick indicator
        09.02.2023

        Candlestick patterns can provide considerable assistance in trading, but recognizing them “by eye” is not always possible; you need experience and habit.

        Time Freezer
        Time Freezer
        11.04.2022

        An advanced Time Freezer predictive tool for binary options based on Fourier series.

        Line touch indicator on the chart
        Line touch indicator on the chart
        09.02.2023

        If your trading strategy is based on trading from levels, CrossLine will help you, which...

        Trend line indicator
        Trend line indicator
        11.04.2022

        A tool for automatically constructing trend lines and channel lines

        Auto Fibonacci levels
        Auto Fibonacci levels
        11.04.2022

        Is your binary options trading strategy based on trading from levels? Then Auto Fibonacci levels are for you! Automatic construction of Fibonacci levels.

        OsMA
        OsMA
        11.04.2022

        OsMA with a divergence signal is an excellent alternative to MACD.

        PZ Trend Trading
        PZ Trend Trading
        11.04.2022

        Complex but effective PZ Trend Trading + scanner for binary options that determines the phases of an asset's movement.

        Support and resistance indicator
        Support and resistance indicator
        09.02.2023

        A support and resistance indicator that automatically builds levels and allows you to trade binary options both along the trend and in price ranges.

        Exactentries
        Exactentries
        09.02.2023

        Exactentries Indicator belongs to the group of switchers. Does not redraw signals. How to use and filter false signals when trading binary options?

        FuturoFX
        FuturoFX
        11.04.2022

        Unique and predictive FuturoFX is suitable for any time frame. The principle of operation is based on studying the history of quotes and finding similar areas.

        Fourier Extrapolator
        Fourier Extrapolator
        09.02.2023

        A scalping forward tool based on Fourier transforms, capable of forecasting future price movements.

        Forex MT4 Binary
        Forex MT4 Binary
        27.02.2022

        Forex mt4 binary takes into account many factors: trend, candlestick patterns and overbought and oversold zones.

        BOsimulator
        BOsimulator
        11.04.2022

        BOsimulator for MT4, which allows you to test trading strategies for binary options.

        TMA
        TMA
        11.04.2022

        TMA is built on the basis of moving averages with high accuracy in determining the trend direction.

        PSAR (modified)
        PSAR (modified)
        09.02.2023

        Modified Parabolic SAR for binary options. Description of trading strategy.

        QQE
        QQE
        11.04.2022

        QQE is an advanced RSI that helps determine the trend in the short term.

        Contrast
        Contrast
        11.04.2022

        Contrast predicts the optimal moment to open a trade using histograms and trend.

        Autochartist
        Autochartist
        16.05.2023

        Autochartist automatically identifies chart patterns in real time and allows traders to fine-tune optimal trading parameters.

        Alligator
        Alligator
        09.02.2023

        One of the most effective tools for trading binary options, working on any time frame.

        Better Volume
        Better Volume
        29.03.2023

        Better Volume allows you to assess the current market situation and understand where the price will go in the future thanks to a new algorithm for calculating tick volumes.

        ADX
        ADX
        11.04.2022

        ADX helps to recognize the presence of a trend, understand its strength and determine whether it is coming to an end or has just begun.

        Indicator Pattern 1-2-3
        Indicator Pattern 1-2-3
        11.04.2022

        Pattern 123 - with this tool you can predict a change in the direction of price movement.

        Keltner channel
        Keltner channel
        09.02.2023

        The Keltner Channel is a simple and effective tool for determining the presence or absence of a trend.

        Beast
        Beast
        09.02.2023

        A comprehensive Beast oscillator for binary options, showing up to 70% profitable trades. It is possible to increase profitability by trading using Martingale.

        Forex Speedometer
        Forex Speedometer
        11.04.2022

        Forex Speedometer is designed for scalping on Forex and has found its application in the binary options market in turbo options trading.

        SHI_SilverTrendSig
        SHI_SilverTrendSig
        09.02.2023

        SHI_SilverTrendSig is designed for both Forex and binary options trading and is signal based.

        Stochastic Cross Alert
        Stochastic Cross Alert
        11.04.2022

        Stochastic Cross Alert displays all entry signals with arrows indicating the direction of the trade.

        MACD
        MACD
        09.02.2023

        Of all the signals, the divergence signal is the most suitable for binary options trading, as it predicts a price reversal in the future.

        Stochastic RSI
        Stochastic RSI
        11.04.2022

        Stochastic RSI is a modification of two indicators, resulting in a more broken line and, accordingly, more predictable.

        Stochastic Oscillator
        Stochastic Oscillator
        30.03.2023

        Stochastic Oscillator shows the position of the current price relative to the price range for a given period of time in the past.

        Ozymandias
        Ozymandias
        11.04.2022

        Ozymandias helps to determine the direction of the trend and enter a trade at the very beginning of the movement.

        CCI
        CCI
        10.06.2023

        CCI is very popular in technical analysis and is based on the principle that...

        Relative Strength Index (RSI)
        Relative Strength Index (RSI)
        09.02.2023

        RSI is an oscillator and shows the speed and change of price fluctuations.

        MetaTrader 4 binary options program
        MetaTrader 4 binary options program
        20.03.2024

        MetaTrader 4 is the most popular terminal for trading the Forex and binary options markets. Why do thousands of traders around the world choose this terminal?

        PO

        The best indicators for binary options 2023 – where to download the TOP for free?

        Binary options indicators are an effective and convenient tool that helps a trader find the optimal moment to enter the market and make a profitable trade. Such programs are selected and downloaded taking into account a specific approach to trading. That is, each binary options strategy must correspond to one reliable indicator (or several). Based on long observations of the chart and the results of indicator signals, the TOP of the best indicators for binary options in 2023 is compiled, most of which can be downloaded for free on our website. We try to regularly add new indicators, some of which may be paid, but are already more profitable.

        In particular, when trading a reversal, instruments are used that signal the moment when the trend begins to move in the opposite direction. Such indicators are called reversal indicators. And if the signal is issued several candles ahead, then such indicators are usually called predictive; they are usually based on price patterns in the past. The most popular ones for downloading are those that do not redraw their signals and give the most accurate forecasts. These are so-called indicators without redrawing.

        Using such opportunities, it is easier for a trader to analyze the market and make money on digital contracts. All accurate indicators are built on the basis of special mathematical formulas that take into account the development of certain situations. This is why you cannot always use the same technical analysis tools for different market situations. However, such “specialization” helps to adapt strategies to almost any conditions, including highly volatile assets whose rates change rapidly.

        All strategies and indicators on the site are for informational purposes only and do not constitute a call to action. You must make all decisions yourself and take into account all possible risks.

          How to use indicators

          Even if you take the 10 best binary options indicators, in a certain situation these tools can bring losses. The reason is the volatility of the market. In situations where strong news comes out, high volatility occurs. As a result, most signals will be false. But basically, traders recommend downloading 5-6 accurate indicators that are suitable for working with binary options. In moments of high volatility, it is important to correctly determine the trend; trend indicators are used for this.

          Speculators use these tools to determine when to enter a trade. The signal that appears indicates in which direction the price will move. Based on this, the type of contract to buy is determined: up (CALL) or down (PUT). However, it is possible to trade binary options without indicators. This is, in particular, possible within the framework of a news trading strategy. With this approach, the user works not according to signals, but according to events, determining the strength and nature of the influence of the latter on a specific asset.

          Regardless of the chosen tactics, the trader independently determines whether to open a deal or not. Even if you download the best indicator, it can give a false signal, which is why buying a contract will cause losses. Therefore, before starting to work with any program, it is recommended to study the technical specifications, descriptions and settings tips. This will allow you to understand whether the selected indicator is suitable for a specific strategy.

          Despite the fact that developers have created a large number of similar programs, the choice of the latter is simplified due to the fact that each technical tool belongs to one of the following groups:

          1. Trending . These are relatively accurate indicators that show the current direction of the exchange rate.
          2. Volumetric . They are used to analyze the amount of money invested by investors in a single asset. Thanks to this, it is possible to assess the activity of speculators and, as a result, understand how much support a security (currency, etc.) has.
          3. Custom . These are basically free indicators that periodically appear on the Internet.

          To avoid losses, it is recommended not to buy actively advertised programs that are promoted by imposition. This is especially true for beginners. You can also make money using free indicators created several decades ago (moving averages, MACD and others).

          The best trader assistants

          When choosing the TOP 10 best indicators for trading binary options, you need to understand for yourself: these developments are used as a tool to help the trader. You can't always rely on signals.

          Despite the wide variety of such assistants, experienced speculators claim that there are separate and accurate indicators for binary options. Most of these developments are built into the MetaTrader 4 terminal by default. Therefore, there is no need to waste time downloading indicators.

          Stochastic is suitable for reversal trading. The effectiveness of Stochastic in such conditions is due to several reasons:

          • determines overbought or oversold zones (that is, it indicates that the price of an asset is too high or low, so we should expect a reversal in the rate);
          • signals a trend reversal (this situation is considered successful for high earnings);
          • identifies divergences that confirm the original signal.

          Stochastic is recommended to be used in combination with divergences. If both give the same readings, then such a signal is considered very strong. By trading in the indicated direction, the trader is highly likely to make a profit.

          CCI (Commodity Channel Index) is another non-redraw indicator that is effective in trading digital contracts. The mathematical formula underlying it is based on the principle of cyclicity. That is, the algorithm has a built-in belief that high prices are replaced by low prices, and vice versa. CCI displays overbought and oversold zones on the chart. When the line passes through the indicated levels, this signals an imminent trend reversal.

          For ease of use, CCI supports 2 display types:

          1. in the form of a line graph;
          2. in the form of a histogram.

          The best indicator is also considered to be a tool that determines support and resistance zones. Upon reaching any of the indicated zones, the rate movement may stop, since traders at this moment begin to either actively buy or sell the asset. Often the course, upon reaching the indicated lines, bounces in the opposite direction. A break through a support or resistance zone may indicate the formation of a new trend.

          Strategies based on auto-Fibonacci levels are considered profitable. They automatically plot retracement levels on the chart, changing them based on updated lows and highs, the selected time frame, and other parameters. But Fibonacci levels cannot be used separately. This technique is designed to help the trader, but it is recommended to check the signals from this method using additional tools.

          Many speculators use several similar developments at the same time. In particular, a strategy based on the trend line indicator, CCI, Stochastic and Crossline gives good results. The first shows a likely price rebound, and the latter confirm or refute this signal.

          The combination of MACD and Divergence demonstrates 70% accuracy. Both signal the beginning of a trend reversal, which opens up many opportunities for profit. This combination demonstrates the greatest efficiency on the M15-H1 time frame.

          The level trading strategy is usually based on Crossline, which is recommended to be used simultaneously on several charts (at different time intervals). This free indicator is highly effective when trading binary options. This development is displayed in the terminal in the form of horizontal and trend lines and a panel that shows all currently traded currency pairs. Crossline is capable of simultaneously tracking up to 200 user-drawn levels.

          Ozymandias is used to determine the direction of trends. The instrument is displayed as three lines, which, depending on the color, indicate the type of trend (“bullish” in blue and “bearish” in red). Ozymandias takes into account results calculated from the highs and lows of previous candles, the moving average, overbought and oversold zones. That is, the signals from this indicator are very strong.

          RSI is considered an effective tool for novice traders. This tool has simple and intuitive functionality. RSI, which is also displayed as a line or a histogram, draws certain patterns on the chart, the breakdown of which signals a change in trend.

          If you need a program that minimizes the trader’s participation in working with binary options, then it is recommended to download the Fourier Extrapolator indicator for free. It is based on Fourier transforms. Fourier Extrapolator predicts exchange rate movements based on past quotes. In this case, the principle of cyclicity is also used. The convenience of Fourier Extrapolator is that you can set any timeframe.

          It is important to note that the above developments are not a universal assistant capable of predicting market behavior in most cases. It is also important to filter the received signals using additional tools and conduct your own market analysis.

          PO

