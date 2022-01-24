Find out the whole truth about the Quotex broker before you start trading binary options on its platform. Read real reviews about the broker, and also select free strategies for trading and don’t forget about the list of bonuses and promotional codes.

Broker Quotex (binary options) is a young company that began its work in 2020, but in such a short time it has managed to develop to a serious scale, both in terms of functionality and technical parts, and in terms of popularity in the CIS countries and Russia. That is why many traders switched from other platforms to the binary options broker Quotex and continue to trade, making transactions and making a profit.

Review of the Quotex broker trading platform

The trading platform of the binary options broker Quotex is modern, convenient and intuitive. It contains many useful tools for analyzing markets, trading and maintaining statistics. What can you learn from the review section of the binary options broker Quotex?

Trading itself is carried out on the official website of Quotex, and the main advantages of the Quotex trading platform can be considered:

Instant opening of transactions with any trading volume and any expiration time;

Many technical indicators for analysis;

Lots of graphical tools for analysis (including chart patterns, Fibonacci tools, channels, and so on);

Various timeframes, including seconds;

4 types of charts;

A market with useful services and functions that increase the likelihood of making a profit.

Also, the Quotex trading platform has visual settings, and you can customize the design completely to suit yourself, including the color of the candles, the chart background and the overall color scheme.

If you have any questions, you can always contact the support of the binary options broker Quotex, which answers in Russian and works in Moscow time. In addition, the official Quotex website has a section with answers to the most frequently asked questions.

Separately, it is worth noting that any transactions with the binary options broker Quotex are opened instantly, and many traders and clients of the company have already been convinced of this, and as you know, quickly opening transactions in the market is very important.

Registering a trading account with Quotex

The Quotex registration section will help you understand the details of opening a new account with the company, as some beginners may not know how to properly register Quotex.

It will talk about the fastest and easiest ways to register with Quotex, and also show everything with real examples. Thanks to this section, every new broker client will be able to receive a registration template on the Quotex platform.

Verification with binary options broker Quotex

The verification section will tell you in detail about the account verification process. After reading this article, you will be able to understand why data verification is needed on the Quotex binary options broker platform and whether it is mandatory.

You can also learn from the section how to complete it as quickly as possible and how long it usually takes to verify data when verifying an account in Quotex.

Deposits and withdrawals in Quotex

To understand how you can replenish your account with the Quotex broker, you can read the section on replenishment and withdrawal of funds.

From it you will be able to learn about all the available ways to replenish your trading account, as well as how to withdraw earned profits and how long it takes to withdraw funds.

Quotex broker promotional codes and bonuses

From the first day of operation, binary options broker Quotex allows its traders to use promotional codes and bonuses to replenish their accounts, as well as to cancel a transaction in Quotex.

In the promotional codes section on Quotex you will be able to learn about all the existing promotional codes and how to use them.

Speaking of bonuses, you can get a welcome bonus of 40% on your deposit from the Quotex broker, and in addition, in our section traders can find a promotional code for canceling a losing trade on Quotex and a promotional code for a deposit bonus;

Such promotional codes from the binary options broker Quotex allow you to reduce risks during trading and increase the chances of a positive outcome from transactions. The promotional code for canceling a Quotex trade is considered especially useful, since it makes it possible to cancel a losing trade for a certain amount, after which the entire lost amount is fully returned to your trading account.

Free signals from broker Quotex

On the trading platform of the binary options broker Quotex you can also find free online signals that are generated in real time and issued for certain trading assets.

Signals can be received for both Call options (“higher”) and Put options (“lower”), and the most important thing is that the history of all previous signals is saved and you can always view and analyze it if you wish.

Quotex Affiliate Program

The section with the Quotex broker's affiliate program will allow you to learn everything about how it works and how much you can earn per month.

The section also contains information on how to:

Register your partner account;

Where to get promotional materials;

How to create your own affiliate link;

How to withdraw earned money.

The advantage of the Quotex affiliate program is that it allows you to earn income without introducing trading, which means there are no risks when working with a broker, unlike trading.

Quotex: reviews

Since the company is young, there are not yet very many reviews about the broker BO Quotex, but those traders who have tried real trading very often leave reviews about the broker Quotex that transactions on the platform are made instantly, and profits are paid without problems.

It is worth noting that it will be possible to judge the quality of service provided by reviews of Quotex in a few years, since in a short distance it is impossible to get a complete picture of the company. If reviews of the Quotex broker remain as positive in a couple of years, then it can be considered one of the top brokers in the CIS countries.

Conclusion

Binary options broker Quotex can become one of the best brokers if it continues to provide the same quality trading services in the financial markets. But it is always worth remembering that no matter what the broker may seem like, you should not invest all your funds in it and it is better to distribute them among different companies.