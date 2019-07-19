List of binary options brokers. Reviews of options brokers, CFD, Forex.

Choosing a reliable broker: reviews of companies to help a trader

Binary options are a modern way of making money in financial markets. Brokers provide access to trading. Since their services are in great demand, the number of such companies is increasing from year to year.

Thanks to fierce competition between them and the constant struggle for clients, today anyone can try themselves as a solid investor with only $10. Options are much simpler than Forex, which is why they attract more and more new traders. Even a beginner, having completed the available free training, will acquire a new profitable profession and begin to earn additional income.

The choice of a broker largely determines a successful start, because an initial negative experience can discourage any desire to continue operating on the stock exchange.

The list of binary options brokers is extensive. There are many different companies offering to open an account with them. Cooperation with a conscientious broker who cares about his clients and creates the most comfortable conditions for them is one of the components of success in the financial markets.

There are more than 200 companies on the market, among them there are Russian binary options brokers and international ones. How not to get confused and choose an organization with optimal conditions for you? The answer to this question is not difficult to find: high-quality ratings with reviews of brokers are a reliable “guide” to the world of options.

How broker reviews are compiled

In any field of activity there are market leaders who occupy strong positions. Options brokers that meet a range of stringent requirements are at the top of the rankings.

The best companies have an impeccable reputation and extensive work experience. They are not chasing maximum profits; they have completely different tasks: retaining and replenishing their client base thanks to excellent service. Even if a leading broker has only been in business for a few years, most likely the company's founders are people who previously had a similar business or were employees of a similar financial institution.

A review of binary options brokers with a demo account will be useful for both beginners and more experienced traders who want to try out a new strategy before using it on a real deposit.

Parameters by which a binary options broker is evaluated:

a suitable name and experience in binary options trading. If before expanding the list of services the company was engaged, for example, only in Forex, when opening a new direction at the initial stage there are likely to be difficulties that cause customer dissatisfaction;

type of license. An organization that has passed the inspection and fulfilled all the requirements of the regulatory body will not cheat clients;

contact information - from address to phone numbers and Skype. A company that offers contact in many ways is more trustworthy;

number of functions available to traders. The more opportunities available to users, the more convenient it is to use the platform;

provision of bonuses and promotions. A company working for the future constantly analyzes competitors' offers and uses enticing techniques that may interest traders.

Think of your broker as your assistant. If the services he provides are of good quality, the software works without failures, and all requests are responded to promptly, then the choice was correct. A review of binary options brokers is your road map to finding such a reliable partner.