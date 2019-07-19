Rating of Forex and binary options brokers 2024. Customer Reviews

Broker Binarium, can you trust him? What reviews do traders write about it and what advantages does it have in comparison with other brokers?

Our detailed rating of binary options and Forex brokers was created to help you make the right choice when choosing a reliable broker for trading.

Since 2011, trading in financial markets has been gaining momentum in Russia and over time there are more and more adherents of investing in securities. For example, in America, every third person invests free funds in stocks and other securities. And thanks to the emergence of such a tool as binary options, every person has the opportunity to start earning additional money by trading in financial markets.

As everyone knows, trading binary options, shares, CFDs or currency pairs on Forex is carried out through brokers. In Russia, the first binary options brokers began to appear in 2011 and therefore this market can be considered quite young. In the Russian Federation, traders give preference to brokers focused on the Russian-speaking audience. Such binary options brokers have representative offices in the CIS countries, online support in Russian, Russified websites, and most often such companies are regulated by the Center for Financial Markets.

The main advantages of binary options and Forex brokers from the 2024 rating

Here are the benefits of working with brokers from our 2024 rating:

The ability to replenish a real trading account with Russian rubles, and therefore there is no conversion for currency exchange.

Ruble trading accounts and therefore there is no need to use dollars or euros, since profits will be withdrawn in rubles.

Online chats and Russian-language support, since in the CIS countries and Russia 99% of traders speak Russian and therefore any issues can be easily resolved.

Since trading accounts are in rubles, any assets can be purchased for rubles (for example, binary options or Russian stocks).

In major cities of Russia and the CIS countries, offices of companies from our rating of binary options and Forex brokers are open, which you can visit and personally communicate with managers, consultants and executives.

For depositing and withdrawing funds, each broker has the most popular and popular payment systems and electronic wallets

Reliability and regulators of binary options brokers in Russia and abroad in 2024

In Russia at the moment there are no laws that could make the work of binary options brokers official. The same can be said about Forex brokers. Therefore, all brokers register their companies in offshore zones, where there is a legal framework for this activity and taxes are several times lower.

To ensure that brokers do not deceive their clients, commercial regulatory bodies have been created to monitor the work of brokers. Not all brokers have regulation as it is not easy to obtain. In addition to documents, it is also necessary to pay fees and create a reserve fund in which funds will be kept for payments to affected traders.

The main regulators at the moment are:

TsROFR (Russia).

CySEC (Cyprus).

FCA (UK).

TsROFR is a commercial organization that regulates brokers operating in Russia. This regulator has long established itself among traders and companies. Also, this regulator has a fund of $20,000 for each broker to whom it issues a license. This makes it possible to pay compensation to those clients of the company who suffered from controversial actions with the broker.

CySEC is a Cyprus organization that is slightly superior to the previous one in terms of trust and guarantee fund. Forex traders trust this regulator more, since it is Forex brokers that are most often regulated by the Cyprus regulator.

The FCA is the most serious organization of the three represented. The requirements of this regulator for brokers are very high and it is quite difficult to obtain it, so it is almost always an indicator of reliability. This regulator is an official organization in the UK and that is why the level of traders’ trust in the FCA is many times higher than in others.

If a broker does not have any license, then you should not trust him, since most likely this company will not be honest with its clients. Such brokers have nothing to lose and can break laws with impunity. And those binary options and Forex brokers who have a license risk receiving a large fine and being subject to sanctions from the regulator, finding themselves on the blacklist of brokers.

Which binary options brokers should you pay attention to in 2024?

Some traders are afraid that brokers focused on CIS countries may be unreliable. And if you start trading options, Forex currency pairs or CFD contracts, then companies will do their best to “prevent” clients from earning money. Therefore, it is worth paying attention to brokers with a license from the regulators mentioned above.

Also important is the availability of Russian-language support, a convenient platform and low commissions. After all, if you decide to try trading with a minimum deposit of $10, then large commissions will make trading unprofitable.

If you are still in doubt about which broker to choose, then our rating of binary options and Forex brokers will help you decide and start working with profitable, licensed and proven brokers.

Conclusion

The rating of binary options and Forex brokers 2024 can be an excellent assistant in choosing a reliable and proven broker. The main thing is not to forget to check all the companies personally to evaluate the work and service, since choosing a broker is a very important step before starting this difficult business.