        How to use Pocket Option broker indicators

        When trading through the Pocket Option platform, indicators play a key role. These technical analysis tools provide basic signals that allow you to select both the optimal point to enter the market and predict the direction of price movement for a selected time interval. Both factors determine the success of binary options trading. In addition, when working with the Pocket Option platform, technical analysis turns out to be more effective than fundamental analysis . The latter generally does not apply to this form of trading.

        Content:

        Rules for selecting indicators in Pocket Option

        After launching the trading platform and selecting a suitable asset, you can specify the type of function suitable for a given strategy by clicking on the button of the same name located on the working screen. After this, a new window appears containing a complete list of options:

        Pocket option indicators

        The set of indicators in the broker terminal is presented in sufficient quantity (in comparison with other companies). Traders have access to 32 technical analysis tools, including:

        To transfer the indicator to the terminal, you need to click on the name once. After that it appears on the chart. For settings you need to click on the “pencil” icon:

        how to set up pocket option indicators

        Upon completion of the described actions, a new chart is displayed on the terminal screen. All instruments have a standard arrangement. In particular, oscillators are moved to the “basement” of the chart.

        If necessary, traders can change the settings again. The Pocket Option platform allows you to simultaneously use advanced tools , selecting the desired charts and changing the position of the latter, taking into account personal preferences.

        The list of active indicators is given in the section of the same name. The user can remove one or all analysis tools from the chart by clicking on the corresponding button (cross or “remove all”):

        how to remove pocket option indicators

        Pocket Option indicators in the mobile version

        The broker offers traders a mobile version of the trading terminal , which is not inferior in functionality to a computer one. But upon closer examination, both options differ from each other.

        To make changes to the graphic display of selected functions in this terminal, you must click on the same button located on the main screen:

        indicators in the mobile application

        Compared to the online version, the mobile trading platform offers fewer options for technical analysis:

        Setting up in the mobile application is carried out differently. When selected, a list appears with available options. After reconfiguration, the indicator is automatically transferred to the chart:

        all indicators for android

        The list of open indicators is displayed in the “Active” section. In this window you can delete part or all of the indicators displayed on the chart.

        The mobile version of the trading platform has limited functionality of some of the technical tools. In particular, the maximum period of a standard moving average cannot exceed 35. In the online platform, this parameter reaches 250. Also in the mobile version there is no possibility of copying through social trading Pocket Option .

        In addition, training materials are available through the online platform. Therefore, it is recommended to use the mobile version only to track price fluctuations on the market.

        Indicators in the Pocket Option trading platform

        In the company's terminal you can find various indicators, which are both basic and proprietary. Therefore, here you can find some that will not be in MetaTrader 4 . Next, let's look at each of them in more detail.

        Accelerator Oscillator

        AO calculates the acceleration and deceleration of price movement, thereby measuring both the movement itself and the price. It also has a mid-range that acts as a balance between acceleration and power. When the readings are higher than it, it is easier for quotes to rise, and when they are lower, it is easier to fall.

        Accelerator Oscillator

        Indicator settings allow you to get more frequent or rarer signals:

        Accelerator Oscillator settings

        ADX

        Average Directional Movement Index is a directional movement indicator consisting of three lines. The algorithm compares the highs (+DI) and lows (-DI) of the price, building a “moving average” (third line) based on them.

        Based on this, ADX makes it possible to determine the direction of movement, as well as its strength. By -DI or +DI we see the direction, and by the “moving average” we see the strength.

        Average Directional Movement Index

        It is not necessary to change the settings, since the indicators do not give signals, but only inform about the trend :

        Average Directional Movement Index settings

        Alligator

        The essence of the indicator is very simple - these are three smoothed moving averages with different periods and offsets. As a result, there are three components of the “crocodile”:

        1. Jaw – blue;
        2. Teeth – red;
        3. Lips are green.

        If the lines intertwine with each other, then the animal is sleeping, that is, the market is in a flat. When the animal goes hunting, the mouth opens (the sliding ones expand), and the alligator eats, or, more simply, a trend begins. After satiation, the mouth closes again and he falls asleep (flat):

        Alligator

        Basic settings can be changed, but this is not necessary:

        Alligator settings

        Aroon

        The tool was created to determine the trend and the market transition to a flat state. Constructions are based on periods since the appearance of the last extreme. The period is set by the trader and by default is “25”. There is also a strategy for Pocket Option with this indicator called Aroon EMA .

        If the red line is located above “70” and the blue line is below “30”, then we can talk about a bearish trend. Accordingly, a growing market can be seen under reverse conditions. A flat is determined when the lines stay near the middle.

        Aroon

        You can only configure the period:

        Aroon settings

        Average True Range

        ATR shows the volatility of quotes. When the price falls sharply and strongly, the line rises, indicating that volatility is increasing. The same thing can happen with sudden growth. If the price is in a sideways movement for a long time, then volatility falls and the indicator line decreases.

        It only makes sense to use ATR in trading to collect statistics and determine how much the price may rise or fall in the near future.

        ATR

        The period is responsible for the number of candles on the selected timeframe :

        ATR settings

        Awesome Oscillator

        The indicator is built using the median prices (high + low / 2) for the large moving average, after which the median prices of the smaller moving average are subtracted from it. The main purpose of the tool is to determine market strength.

        Trading is carried out according to the “saucer” pattern or when crossing the zero level. You can also look for divergences, which are shown well by the Awesome Oscillator Divergence .

        Awesome Oscillator

        In the settings you can change the periods of moving averages:

        Awesome Oscillator settings

        Bears Power

        This indicator is the difference between price lows and the exponential moving average and allows you to see the strength of the bears. The best readings can be obtained by combining it with a standard moving average. If the moving average is directed upwards and Bears Power begins to grow, this acts as a signal for Call and vice versa for Put:

        Bears Power

        The period measures the strength of bears over an amount of time:

        Bears Power settings

        Bulls Power

        Exactly the same indicator with the same calculation algorithm, but based on the strength of the bulls. In trading it is used in exactly the same way, and there is no point in combining them, since they are completely opposite:

        Bulls Power

        The settings are also responsible for the period in candles:

        Bulls Power settings

        Bollinger Bands

        BB includes a trend detection algorithm, volatility and an oscillator. The direction of the tapes shows the trend that prevails in the market, all taking into account volatility. The wider the channel, the higher the volatility. During a flat, the range narrows:

        Bollinger Bands

        You can set the period in bars and deviation:

        Bollinger Bands settings

        Bollinger Bands Width

        This indicator is built using a different algorithm, unlike Bolinger Bands. But it also measures trend and volatility. Use it together with the basic indicator to receive more accurate instructions and signals:

        Bollinger Bands Width

        The settings are similar to the previous option:

        Bollinger Bands Width settings

        CCI

        CCI is an oscillator that helps determine overbought and oversold conditions by showing price deviation from the moving average. If the line goes beyond “100” and “-100”, this acts as a standard signal, although the use of this tool is not limited to such simple rules and there are many strategies based specifically on the Commodity Channel Index:

        Commodity Channel Index

        In the settings, you set the period of the moving average, from which the price deviates:

        Commodity Channel Index settings

        Donchian Channel

        Donchian Channel is a channel that is built using maximum and minimum prices for a given period of time. Trading is carried out after the channel breaks out in the corresponding direction. You can also use the middle line of the channel:

        Donchian Channel

        Period for calculating max. and min.:

        Donchian Channel settings

        DeMarker

        According to the algorithm, DeM is similar to Donchian channels, but compares past extremes with current ones. It is located in the “basement”, and based on its calculations, it indicates the direction of the trend and overbought/oversold.

        DeMarker

        Calculation periods can be changed in the settings:

        DeMarker settings

        Envelopes

        It is also called “envelopes”. It is based on the fact that any price in most cases returns to its range of movements, and therefore, as soon as the price breaks through the channel border, it should return to the channel in the near future. Trading is carried out after the channel breaks out and also when the price crosses the middle line.

        Envelopes

        Since the channel consists of “masks”, they can be configured:

        Envelope settings

        Fractals

        The indicator algorithm is based on 5 consecutive candles, where the middle candle (third), which is the highest or lowest, is taken as a basis. The fractal appears exactly under or above the third candle.

        Fractals

        It is better not to change the settings, so as not to “break” the standard construction principle:

        Fractals settings

        Ichimoku Kinko Hyo

        Quite an old indicator created by a Japanese trader. Ichimoku helps determine the trend, support and resistance levels, and entry points into a trade. The tool consists of three lines and a cloud:

        Ichimoku Kinko Hyo

        You can customize the periods of lines and colors:

        Ichimoku Kinko Hyo settings

        Keltner Channel

        The Keltner Channel is a simple moving average with a range above and below this line, which is what creates the channel. ATR is also included in the calculation. Trading using the indicator is carried out when the boundaries are broken, as this indicates a bullish or bearish trend:

        Keltner Channel

        You can configure the moving period and ATR:

        Keltner Channel settings

        MACD

        MACD is a trend oscillator as it is based on two Moving Averages. When one of the moving averages moves away from the other, the histogram grows, and when the moving averages get closer, the histogram falls. Based on this, during a trend the indicator bars are high, and during a flat they are low:

        MACD

        You can configure the periods of “waves” and the signal line:

        MACD settings

        Momentum

        Momentum measures the amount of change in quotes over a given period, making it a leading indicator. Signals for Call appear when Momentum is at its minimum values ​​and begins to grow. Put is bought when the indicator begins to fall after its maximum values:

        Momentum

        The period for which the magnitude of movement is measured is configured:

        Momentum settings

        Moving Average

        Moving Average shows the average price value for the selected time period. Accordingly, it can rise or fall following the price. There are different types of moving averages and therefore can show different values, but the most popular is the simple average:

        Moving Average

        You can configure the period for which the indicator will measure movement and the type of average:

        Moving Average settings

        OsMA

        OsMA is a derivative indicator from MACD that shows the divergence between the Makdi and its histogram. When MACD is above its line, then OsMA is above zero, and vice versa:

        OsMA

        The settings are exactly the same as for MACD:

        OsMA settings

        Parabolic SAR

        A trend indicator that shows a change in trend. The construction is based on each candle. When constructing the indicator, the factor and acceleration point are used. The factor is standardly equal to 0.02% and when the candle closes, the same value is added to the indicators. The acceleration point is standard 0.2%:

        Parabolic SAR

        The settings discussed above can be changed:

        Parabolic SAR settings

        RSI

        A very popular indicator that has long been used by many traders to search for market overheating and divergences. The indicator is based on comparing two price indicators for the same period of time:

        1. price drop;
        2. price increase.

        As a result, the oscillator line is constructed:

        RSI

        You can configure the indicator period for calculations:

        RSI settings

        Rate of Change

        The values ​​of the RoC indicator show how strong sellers or buyers are at the moment. The indicator is a duplicate of Momentum, but depends not on the levels “100” and “-100”, but on the level “0”:

        Rate of Change

        The period for which the indicator is built can be changed in the settings:

        Rate of Change settings

        Schaff Trend Cycle

        STC includes algorithms for indicators such as MACD and Stochastic. Initially, Schaff Trend Cycle calculates the divergence between two EMAs (like MACD), after which the stochastic algorithm smooths out these values:

        Schaff Trend Cycle

        The indicator settings allow you to change various data:

        Schaff Trend Cycle settings

        Stochastic Oscillator

        This oscillator is built based on the highs and lows of closing prices. But this is only the first line of the indicator. The second line is built on the basis of the first line, after which a fairly dynamic indicator of overbought and oversold is obtained. Trading is carried out either when leaving these zones, or based on divergences:

        Stochastic Oscillator

        You can configure periods and deceleration, and also select the type of moving averages:

        Stochastic Oscillator settings

        SuperTrend

        The SuperTrend indicator helps determine the trend and is not intended for trading, as it does not provide any signals. Its readings are based on the closing price and are based on ATR. If the price rises, it will show a green line labeled "Higher". When falling, a red line and the signature “Below” will appear:

        SuperTrend

        In the settings you can change the ATR period and multiplier:

        SuperTrend settings

        Vortex

        The Vortex indicator consists of two lines, one of which reacts to upward movement, and the second to downward movement. As soon as the lines intersect, a signal appears. If the green line crosses the red line from bottom to top, then Call is bought. When green crosses red from top to bottom, Put is bought:

        Vortex

        You can set the period for calculating indicator values:

        Vortex settings

        Williams %R

        The principle of operation of the indicator is similar to Stochastic, and it compares the maximum price and the closing price, multiplying the resulting value by “-100”. Signals for buying binary options are used when crossing overbought/oversold lines and divergences:

        Williams %R

        You can change the period:

        Williams %R settings

        Zig Zag

        A trend indicator that is not used to receive signals, but only to determine the prevailing price direction. Zig Zag connects extreme points, filtering out small fluctuations and price noise:

        Zig Zag

        You can configure the deviation, depth for calculation and backstep:

        Zig Zag settings

        Examples of using Pocket Option indicators

        When setting up the selected instrument used in binary options trading, you must remember that you need to set a certain sensitivity to lag. Therefore, it is recommended to use different combinations that can give effective signals.

        In particular, in binary options trading you can use Vortex, ADX or MACD. The latter are capable of providing effective signals taking into account the nature of price movement and volatility or trend. The control point on the graph where the graphs intersect can be displayed as a vertical line:

        vortex indicator markings

        Trading signals received within the framework of the chosen strategy for binary options are interpreted according to the standard scheme. But it is recommended to open orders in this case, taking into account the potential probability of an expected jump in quotes.

        The presented screenshot shows an example of buying a Put contract in the Keltner channel indicator system in combination with a trend oscillator. The first signal appears when the price returns to the channel from bottom to top, the second gives MACD, which confirms the direction of price movement:

        purchase call

        The following screenshot shows an example of a successful purchase of a Put contract using a similar strategy:

        purchase put

        To successfully trade binary options, it is recommended to monitor changes in the market situation using a Forex terminal (this could be, for example, MetaTrader 4). But Pocket Option provides all the tools necessary to successfully conclude transactions. Therefore, you can trade directly through the brokerage platform, without expanding the proposed functionality through third-party developments.

        Руслан
        Руслан
        Ничего себе как много индюков)
        Option Bull, главное не потеряться и подбирать нужную комбинацию
        02 November 2022
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Ничего себе как много индюков)
        01 November 2022
        Answer
        Ольга
        Я думаю при работе с любой платформой, технический анализ всегда оказывается эффективнее фундаментального. Но я смотрю на это разнообразие индикаторов и теряюсь. С какого лучше начинать новичку?
        Мирослава, тут нет какого-то определенного набора для профи и для новичков. Тестируйте все на демо-счете, смотрите, что работает в связке. Что вам более понятнно будет, с того и начинайте.
        31 October 2022
        Answer
        Роман
        Роман
        Все довольно интересные индикаторы, но пока не прогонишь их на демо-счете, не поймешь, какой лучше подойдет для твоей стратегии.
        31 October 2022
        Answer
        Ольга
        А мне вот интересно, в Покете есть социальная торговая? Кто знает?
        26 October 2022
        Answer
        Мирослава
        Мирослава
        Я думаю при работе с любой платформой, технический анализ всегда оказывается эффективнее фундаментального. Но я смотрю на это разнообразие индикаторов и теряюсь. С какого лучше начинать новичку?
        26 October 2022
        Answer
        Володя
        Володя
        классно расписали все индикаторы, коротко и понятно, для новичка самое то, для опытных конечно не нужная инфа. от меня лично спасибо за такую объемную статью про индикаторы pocket option!)
        13 January 2022
        Answer
        Артур
        у покета реально индикаторов куча, даже тех что нет в мт4 это классно. а вот если бы еще можно было любые индюки добавлять... была бы вообще сказка
        13 January 2022
        Answer
        Арсен
        Арсен
        у покета реально индикаторов куча, даже тех что нет в мт4 это классно. а вот если бы еще можно было любые индюки добавлять... была бы вообще сказка
        свои вряд ли будут, это уже код и сложно, а вот сами они будут еще добавлять думаю немало индикаторов pocket option
        13 January 2022
        Answer
