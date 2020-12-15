    Registration
        Binary options strategy for the hour

        There are undoubtedly traders who like to trade turbo options with a 60-second expiration, but this type of trading is not for everyone, as it is more likely to incur losses than with any other approach. The 1 hour binary options strategy called Schaff Trend allows you to make trades with a 3 hour expiration on a 1 hour chart.

        The binary options strategy with a time frame of 1 hour uses simple indicators , some of which are based on Moving Averages , and simple rules, which we will discuss later

        Binary options strategy for the hour

        Characteristics of the binary options strategy

        • Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .
        • Time frame: H1.
        • Expiration: 3 candles (3 hours).
        • Types of options: Call/Put.
        • Indicators: MA_Cross_OC, ForexprofitsupremeFilter, SchaffTrendCycle, TrendSqueezer06.
        • Trading instruments: any.
        • Trading hours: 8:00-20:00.
        • Recommended brokers: Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

        Installing hourly binary options strategy indicators in MT4

        Indicators are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

        MetaTrader 4 instructions for installing indicators:

        The easiest way to set up a strategy is to use a template that can be downloaded at the end of the article. In it, all the indicators for the binary options strategy for the hour are already configured for trading.

        The essence of the binary options strategy

        The hourly binary options strategy contains four indicators that can only be used using the MetaTrader 4 terminal, since all indicators are proprietary. The strategy itself can be called a signal strategy, since it contains signals in the form of arrows, which are confirmed by filters in the “basement”.

        Each of the indicators can be customized if desired, and you can start with a signal indicator for binary options called MA Cross OC. In the indicator, you can configure the signals themselves and the frequency of their appearance. To do this, you need to set the period of the fast and slow Moving Average, as well as the method:

        MA Cross OC settings

        Initially, the settings of these signals for the fast MA are “5” and for the slow MA – “8”, but such signals appear very often, and if a flat begins in the market, then there will be a lot of false signals even with filters that will indicate that a transaction is necessary do:

        false signals strategy for 1 hour

        To avoid this, you can change the settings of the MA Cross OC indicator to higher ones (for example, the fast “moving average” is “17” and the slow one is “34”), which will ultimately give the following result:

        signals in binary options strategy for the hour

        In the same section of the chart, you can see much fewer signals, and most importantly, in this way you can weed out potential false signals that often occur when using Moving Averages with crossovers.

        The next indicator is one of the binary options strategy filters for the hour, which is called Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) and it also works on the Moving Average algorithm, but it is built using cycles, so it is not just “moving averages in the basement”.

        The indicator settings can be changed, but this is not necessary, since the standard settings work well:

        Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) settings

        In trading, this indicator is used as a filter and will be important when the indicator is in overbought or oversold zones (above the level of “75” and below the level of “25”):

        Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) indicator levels

        The next filter for signals is the Forex Profit Supreme Filter indicator, which has several types of settings, as well as alerts:

        Forex Profit Supreme Filter settings

        The indicator signals can be identified by colors, of which there are only two, which makes working with it very simple:

        Forex Profit Supreme Filter indicator

        The last indicator, called Trend Squeezer, visually looks exactly the same, but has no settings:

        Trend Squeezer indicator

        Several indicators in this strategy for hourly binary options are based on Moving Averages, as you can see, and therefore you should not use the same settings for different indicators, as this will make all the signals from these indicators inoperative and mixed due to a very similar operating algorithm "moving averages".

        Trading rules for binary options strategy

        Before moving on to the full rules of trading according to the strategy for binary options for 1 hour, it makes sense to mention the trend and trend trading , as this is important when trading on both small and high time frames. Ideally, every binary options trader should know what a flat is and how to determine it , what a bullish and bearish trend is and what the phases of a trend are . Understanding the trend helps make any strategy more effective and makes it possible to filter out potentially false signals, since those signals that appear against the trend should always be ignored.

        Returning to the rules of trading according to the binary options strategy for the hour, it is necessary that all conditions match, and to purchase Call options you need to:

        1. A white arrow appeared, pointing upward;
        2. The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator was below the “25” level (in the oversold zone);
        3. The Forex Profit Supreme Filter indicator was white;
        4. The Trend Squeezer indicator was white.

        Put options are purchased when:

        1. A red arrow appeared, pointing down;
        2. The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator is above the “75” level (in the overbought zone);
        3. The Forex Profit Supreme Filter indicator has become red;
        4. The Trend Squeezer indicator has turned red.

        Timeframe, expiration, trading assets

        Since this strategy is designed for binary options for 1 hour, the H1 timeframe should be used and the expiration with both types of options is 3 candles (3 hours).

        You can use any trading assets in trading, but it is better to focus on the main currency pairs, since they are more understandable and calm trading instruments, unlike gold or silver, the movements of which are much more difficult to predict. Simple examples of the best currency pairs for a 1 hour binary options strategy would be EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD and USD/JPY.

        Signals for binary options strategy for the hour

        Now let's look at examples of trading using strategy signals for hourly binary options on the EUR/USD currency pair. We will use an hourly timeframe and an expiration of three hours (three candles).

        Call option

        Please note that the trend locally (that is, at that very moment on the H1 chart) became upward, which means signals that meet all conditions can be used. And as a result, a white arrow appeared pointing upward, the Schaff Trend Cycle indicator was below the level of “25” and the other Forex Profit Supreme Filter and Trend Squeezer indicators became white:

        call binary options strategy for an hour

        You can also note the next signal (after the signal in the image) that could be used, but the risk was slightly higher, since one of the indicators had already changed its color to red.

        Put option

        In the case of the Put option, the trend changed a little and became downward, so we could safely use this signal:

        put binary options strategy for an hour

        And as a result, we also had an arrow pointing down, the Schaff Trend Cycle indicator was above the “75” level, and the Forex Profit Supreme Filter and Trend Squeezer indicators turned red.

        And notice how signals against the trend are completely false and would only bring a loss.

        Profitability of strategy for binary options for an hour

        Experienced traders who have mastered trend trading will be able to “squeeze” at least 80% profitability out of this strategy, since in addition to following the rules, they have extensive trading experience and see in advance where to enter a trade and where not.

        Beginners should count on 65-70% profitability, and therefore in trading they should definitely use options with a profitability of at least 85%, so that even if the strategy’s profitability is not the fastest, you will still remain in the black.

        You should also definitely adhere to the rules of money management and risk management , as they allow you to correctly distribute funds during transactions. And this applies to both professionals and beginners.

        Conclusion

        In conclusion, I would like to say that, if desired, any strategy can be modified to fit the desired time frame, and after you have more experience, you can easily use any strategy for binary options on any time frame, or you can even create your own.

        If any strategy was originally created for the Forex market, then it can be adapted for binary options , since many strategies are taken from there. This makes it possible to choose from a variety of effective and completely different trading systems, which can also be used in trading binary options for 1 hour.

        Do not forget that profitable trading also depends on a trusted broker, which can be found on our website in the rating of binary options brokers .

        Download the strategy for binary options for an hour

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        binarium

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Артур
        Артур
        Часовой таймфрейм, и только по тренду!! Классика.
        25 April 2023
        Answer
        Артур Беглый
        Артур Беглый
        На таком таймфрейме нужно иметь солидный депозит, что бы подстраховаться.
        11 April 2023
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        Вот самый мой любимый тайм фрейм. Никакой суеты - просто надо настроить.
        04 April 2023
        Answer
        Max
        Max
        Судя по названию статьи, стратегия для бинарных опционов, звучит просто, но так ли это на практике?.
        Игорь Зиньчук, Для начала торговли по стратегии для бинарных опционов на час нужно установить индикатор в терминале Metatrade 4. Правила стратегии довольно простые. Это сигнальная стратегия, так как в ней есть сигналы, в виде стрелочек, которые подтверждаются фильтрами в «подвале». Сам индикатор тоже не сложно установить, как провести установку правильно, можно посмотреть на видео или почитать в статье. Скачать индикатор можно в этой статье.
        07 April 2021
        Answer
        Игорь Зиньчук
        Судя по названию статьи, стратегия для бинарных опционов, звучит просто, но так ли это на практике?.
        06 April 2021
        Answer
        Игорь Зиньчук
        Можно рискнуть и выбрать стратегию бинарных опционов на час, даже если у Вас мало опыта в торговле бинарными опционами... Конечно же, иногда, есть ложные сигналы, но их не много... А риск в торговле бинарными опционами исключить невозможно.
        26 February 2021
        Answer
        PEGAS1337
        PEGAS1337
        Спасибо тебе автор! Стратегия просто моя мечта и я рад, что увидел её... Если все делать четко по правилам и придерживаться рискам которые есть на рынке.... То можно не плохо зарабатывать и я думаю и уже вижу что по этой стратегии можно быть в хорошем плюсе и забыть о работе и дядю на которого пашешь... Спасибо ещё раз автору
        PEGAS1337, рисует?
        Рисовать не рисует, но ложные сигналы проскакивают, их конечно не много но все равно не приятно бывает.
        24 February 2021
        Answer
        Marat
        Спасибо тебе автор! Стратегия просто моя мечта и я рад, что увидел её... Если все делать четко по правилам и придерживаться рискам которые есть на рынке.... То можно не плохо зарабатывать и я думаю и уже вижу что по этой стратегии можно быть в хорошем плюсе и забыть о работе и дядю на которого пашешь... Спасибо ещё раз автору
        PEGAS1337, рисует?
        24 February 2021
        Answer
        Женя
        Женя
        а стрелочка появляется на текущей свече?
        На которой движение там и появляется, если на текущей нет движа, то она и не появится
        24 February 2021
        Answer
        Marat
        а стрелочка появляется на текущей свече?
        24 February 2021
        Answer
        PEGAS1337
        PEGAS1337
        Спасибо тебе автор! Стратегия просто моя мечта и я рад, что увидел её... Если все делать четко по правилам и придерживаться рискам которые есть на рынке.... То можно не плохо зарабатывать и я думаю и уже вижу что по этой стратегии можно быть в хорошем плюсе и забыть о работе и дядю на которого пашешь... Спасибо ещё раз автору
        05 February 2021
        Answer
        Грановский
        Это конечно все хорошо.. но почему забыли сделать "Алерт оповещение" для стрелочного индикатора?? и если кто знает как это сделать, буду благодарен узнать.
        это же просто собранная стратегия по кускам, так сказать. а чтобы алерт приделать, это надо уже искать прогера, но есть и проще вариант. у меня нет такого индюка, но я уверен что в нете есть куча индикаторов с алертом на машках. потому что этот же стрелочный индикатор основан на машках простых самых. найти не будет сложно, как я думаю.
        18 December 2020
        Answer
        Krylov
        Krylov
        Это конечно все хорошо.. но почему забыли сделать "Алерт оповещение" для стрелочного индикатора?? и если кто знает как это сделать, буду благодарен узнать.
        17 December 2020
        Answer
        Максим
        Максим
        Спасибо, для бинарных опционов на час нужна тоже стратегия, чтобы на втором счету торговать)
        15 December 2020
        Answer
        Алексей Иванов
        Алексей Иванов
        По сути можно любую стратегию использовать и на часе, и на минуте, но если есть стратегия для бинарных опционов на час специальная, то это точно лучший варик
        15 December 2020
        Answer
        Анатолий
        Анатолий
        По сути можно любую стратегию использовать и на часе, и на минуте, но если есть стратегия для бинарных опционов на час специальная, то это точно лучший варик
        Согласен, пусть стратегия для бинарных опционов будет на 1 час, чем общая, если ты ищешь именно под н1
        15 December 2020
        Answer
