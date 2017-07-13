    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Programs and indicators
        /
        Keltner channel

        Keltner Channel indicator

        Currently, Keltner Channels are among the most common channel-type indicators. They are reflected in Chester Keltner's book How to Make Money in the Stock Market. A little later, the Keltner indicator was changed by Linda Raschke, who finalized and adapted the work program of the current exchange employees. Linda Raschke modernized and published the newest version of the fading channel and began using the Wilder range (average, true). This channel continues to exist to this day.

        Keltner channels are trend indicators that represent three bars on a chart. They determine the trend and flat in the market, and also give pretty good signals for buying binary options. In appearance and characteristics, it is similar to Bollinger Bands or another channel-type indicator. The central line is formed with an interval of 20, less often - 10.

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4 :

        How to trade using the Keltner Channel indicator

        Trading operations in flat

        Keltner Channel

        Trading operations using the Keltner Channels in a flat market are simple. If the value of an asset is close to or intersects with the upper boundary of the channel, this is a signal to open a call option. When the price approaches or crosses the lower border of the channel, there will be a signal that it is time to buy a put option. However, an exception and an excellent signal is the case in which the candle was not created completely outside the boundaries of the channel, but covers the border. In this case, the size of the candle does not play any role. This makes it possible to avoid unprofitable trades.

        Binarium

        Trending trading operations

        The Kaltenrn indicator is most often used in conjunction with a reliable indicator such as ADX, because it demonstrates the correction of trend strength .

        Buy signal (call):

        • The +DX segment must be located above -DX;
        • The graph must cross the central Keltner line from the bottom to the top;
        • ADX equals or exceeds 30.

        Sell ​​signal (put):

        • The segment -DX exceeds +DX;
        • The graph crosses the central Keltner line from the top to the bottom;
        • ADX equals or exceeds 30.

        Keltner Channel

        Keltner Channel

        Summary

        Although the indicators are approximately the same, they all have different calculation systems. The Keltner channel has some positive properties:

        • A simple interpretation
        • Increased sensitivity to price changes,
        • Low number of false signals compared to other channel indicators.

        To trade using Keltner channels, you should filter signals for binary options using higher type timeframes, which makes it possible to minimize unprofitable trades.

        Download the Keltner Channel indicator

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        binarium

        See also:

        How to install an indicator in MT4

        And the ADX indicator

        Binary options trading strategies

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Kristina
        Kristina
        Если флэ будет не широкий, то очень хорошо отбивается цена от границ канала.
        29 February 2020
        Answer
        General
        General
        этот индикатор идеально подходит для флета, в тренде не такой точный
        20 January 2020
        Answer
        Армэн
        во флете сейчас торгую, так что индикатор помогает
        01 June 2018
        Answer
        Алексей
        Всегда хотел освоить флэт, спасибо за статью
        16 May 2018
        Answer
        Юра
        для меня пока что сложноват, а в целом вроде не плохой
        01 December 2017
        Answer
        Роман
        многовато ложных сигналов,так что не советую
        02 November 2017
        Answer
        Артем
        Артем
        Хороший индюк, улавливает начало перекупленности еще до стохастика. Спасибо
        08 October 2017
        Answer
        Our website uses cookies and similar technologies to ensure that you get the best experience by providing personalized information, remembering marketing and product preferences, and helping you get the right information.
        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        Thank you for registering on our website. Now you have access to free distribution of signals, strategies and indicators from our website, and you can also leave a comment under any article on our website

        An email has been sent to you with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account.

        * If you use GMAIL mail for registration, then the letter will most likely end up in spam , check the spam folder and click the NOT SPAM button to receive notifications in the future or use another mail for registration.

        ** if within 5 minutes the letter has not arrived at your other email address, also check your spam folder or write to us in support support@winoptionsignals.com

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        You can also read our FAQ

        Happy trading with us!