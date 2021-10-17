    Registration
        Binary options strategy Spider Strategy

        Spider Strategy is a simple binary options trading strategy that is more suitable for beginners than for experienced traders. The Spider Strategy is based on signals in the form of arrows and trend sloping lines , thanks to which it allows you to start trading immediately after installing the indicators . The rules for opening trades will be clear even for novice traders without experience, since all that is required is just to be a little disciplined and wait for the exact signal .

        Binary options strategy Spider Strategy

        Characteristics of the Spider Strategy for binary options

        • Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .
        • Timeframe: M1.
        • Expiration: 1 minute.
        • Types of options: Call/Put.
        • Indicators: Spider Indicator 1.ex4, Spider Indicator 2.ex4, Bulls Bears Signal.ex4.
        • Trading instruments: currency pairs , cryptocurrencies , stocks, commodities.
        • Trading hours: around the clock.
        • Recommended brokers: Quotex , PocketOption , Deriv .

        Installing strategy indicators for binary options Spider Strategy in MT4

        Indicators are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

        MetaTrader 4 instructions for installing indicators:

        The template for installing the Spider Strategy can be downloaded for free at the end of the article.

        Review of Spider Strategy indicators for binary options

        The strategy works based on several indicators:

        • Spider Indicator 1;
        • Spider Indicator 2;
        • Bulls Bears Signal.

        Spider Indicator 1 . The indicator draws signals on the chart in the form of up or down arrows. Signals are generated based on calculations of the classic MACD indicator , where the period of the fast Moving Average is 1, and the period of the slow one is 34.

        indicator for binary options Spider Indicator 1

        Spider Indicator 2 . This indicator uses data from the ADX indicator and draws signals for entering the market with green or red dots. These points confirm the signals of the Spider Indicator 1 indicator, but they can appear separately on the chart.

        Indicator for binary options Spider Indicator 2

        The Bulls Bears Signal indicator draws sloping lines along the high/low to determine the presence of a trend . The direction of the line down means a bearish trend , the direction of the line up means a bullish trend. A price breaking through a sloping trend line up or down may be a sign of the end of the movement and a trend reversal.

        Indicator for binary options Bulls Bears Signal

        The Bulls Bears Signal indicator is useful not only in this strategy. This is a self-sufficient tool for analyzing the market, finding an entry point and opening a safe transaction in the direction of the main price movement. But if for some reason this indicator does not suit you, you can use any other trend indicator .

        Trading rules for binary options Spider Strategy

        The strategy works at the intersection of signals from the Spider Indicator 1 and Spider Indicator 2 indicators. To open a trade, you need to wait for a simultaneous signal from two indicators on the same candle.

        How it looks on the graph:

        Strategy signals for binary options Spider Strategy

        The slanted lines of the Bulls Bears Signal indicator will show the direction of the trend and the side to open a trade with the least risk. So, if the price is above the trend line, a bullish trend prevails in the market (signals for Call options). When the price falls below the trend line, a bearish trend dominates the market (signals for Put options).

        Trend direction according to the indicator for binary options Bulls Bears Signal

        Use these rules to buy a Call option:

        1. The price is above the sloping line;
        2. Signals from the Spider Indicator 1 and Spider Indicator 2 appeared on the same candle.

        Buying Call using signals from the Spider Strategy binary options strategy

        The following rules are recommended for purchasing a Put option:

        1. The price is below the inclined line.
        2. Signals from the Spider Indicator 1 and Spider Indicator 2 appeared on the same candle.

        Buying Put using signals from the Spider Strategy binary options strategy

        A transaction is opened exclusively in the direction of the main price movement - the trend. Without a clear direction of the trend line, trades should not be opened. This is the most important rule of a trading strategy that cannot be broken.

        Trades opened against the trend will most often be unprofitable, since they are characterized by a high degree of risk, where the number of unprofitable transactions far exceeds the number of profitable ones. The system recommends sloping trend lines to determine the trend, but in addition, you can read the following articles and see the presence of a trend on the chart without indicators:

        1. What is a trend?
        2. Trend phases .
        3. What is flat?

        Signals based on the Spider Strategy for binary options

        On each chart, regardless of the currency pair and timeframe , we are looking for confirmed signals from two indicators on one candle. Trades are opened only in the direction of the sloping trend line. Expiration (time of concluding a contract) should not exceed 1 minute.

        Confirmed strategy signal for binary options Spider Strategy

        An excellent addition to this strategy would be horizontal support and resistance levels . In the chart below you can see the confirmation signal after the bounce from the support level. The price broke through the resistance level, then returned back and bounced off this level, that is, the level changed from resistance to support. If you see such a situation on the chart, this is one of the best moments that the market can give you. Use this to buy a Call option and you will most likely make a profit.

        Support and resistance levels in the binary options strategy Spider Strategy

        Determining horizontal levels on a chart on your own can be quite difficult, especially if you have little understanding of technical analysis . In this case, you can use indicators of support and resistance levels , which will do this work for you.

        Conclusion

        The Spider Strategy is one of the few systems that allow you to start trading binary options today. But do not forget that only the market gives a trader profit and without a clear understanding of whether the strategy is currently working in specific market conditions, you will most likely lose your deposit . Study technical and fundamental analysis , and also work on improving your practical market reading skills. And most importantly, always follow the principles of money management and risk management .

        Also, do not forget that there are a large number of “black brokers” who engage in fraud and do not withdraw the trader’s earnings. That is why we recommend choosing only proven binary options brokers .

        Download Spider Strategy for free

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        See also:

        Technical analysis in binary options trading

        What to do if the broker does not withdraw money

        Books on trading

        Psychology in trading - what does a beginner need to know?

        ЗАНУДА я
        ЗАНУДА я
        Я еще не знаю как она в действительности показывает себя на минутном тф
        Руслан, а ты попробуй))) будешь приятно удивлён))) там столько шума а сигналов норамльынх как написано в статье МАЛО
        13 February 2024
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Скачал, установил и прекрасно работает, даже удивительно как просто... Только не понял почему только на одной минуте работа как рекомендуют в статье??? я попробовал на м 5 и 15 тоже очень хорошие сигналы и даже лучше чем на м1??? почему рекомендуют только на м1???
        ЗАНУДА я, да да да))) у меня тоже та же хня) на Эм1 столько шума) а на эМ5 СУПЕР! и думаю что можно и с экспирацией тоже пошаманить))) хороший индюк - зачетный
        Костя, нууу учитывая сколько в ней индикаторов и какие именно, то предполагаю что и на m1 должны быть более точные сигналы, хотя далеко не каждая стратегия/индюк способны показать таковые на минутных таймфреймах, но как я лично убедился протестировав, то на m15 резльтаты вполне ниче)
        13 February 2024
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Скачал, установил и прекрасно работает, даже удивительно как просто... Только не понял почему только на одной минуте работа как рекомендуют в статье??? я попробовал на м 5 и 15 тоже очень хорошие сигналы и даже лучше чем на м1??? почему рекомендуют только на м1???
        ЗАНУДА я, согласен с вами, я тоже пробовал тестировать на m15 и были норм результаты. Я еще не знаю как она в действительности показывает себя на минутном тф, но по идее на m15 должны быть более точные и отфильтрованные сигналы.
        13 February 2024
        Answer
        Костя
        Костя
        Скачал, установил и прекрасно работает, даже удивительно как просто... Только не понял почему только на одной минуте работа как рекомендуют в статье??? я попробовал на м 5 и 15 тоже очень хорошие сигналы и даже лучше чем на м1??? почему рекомендуют только на м1???
        ЗАНУДА я, да да да))) у меня тоже та же хня) на Эм1 столько шума) а на эМ5 СУПЕР! и думаю что можно и с экспирацией тоже пошаманить))) хороший индюк - зачетный
        13 February 2024
        Answer
        ЗАНУДА я
        ЗАНУДА я
        а пробовать можно по-всякому)
        Тимофей,благодарочка за практичный совет! я так и понял сам, когда начал тестировать лучшие сигналы дает на 15 минутном.... анализировал историю. Буду пробовать дальше интересно....
        13 February 2024
        Answer
        Тимофей
        Тимофей
        почему рекомендуют только на м1???
        ЗАНУДА я, а кто сказал что можно только на М1? каждый может сам протестировать на разных ТФ и по своему опыту скажу, что можно поймать для себя хороший ТФ для своей торговой стратегии и актив соответственно) так что тут просто рекомендация, а пробовать можно по-всякому)
        13 February 2024
        Answer
        ЗАНУДА я
        ЗАНУДА я
        Скачал, установил и прекрасно работает, даже удивительно как просто... Только не понял почему только на одной минуте работа как рекомендуют в статье??? я попробовал на м 5 и 15 тоже очень хорошие сигналы и даже лучше чем на м1??? почему рекомендуют только на м1???
        13 February 2024
        Answer
        Сергей
        Сергей
        Очень приятная и простая стратегия. другое дело нужно уметь ей пользоваться.
        tirant, так она ж простая как двери))) пользоваться одно удовольствие, главное протестировать хорошо... и вперёд
        27 October 2023
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Очень приятная и простая стратегия. другое дело нужно уметь ей пользоваться.
        08 September 2023
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Дааа, а вот терпения ждать сигнала как раз и не хватает.))))))
        Богдан, Вас насильно никто не держит. Можете открывать позиции по своему усмотрению.
        08 September 2023
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        Дааа, а вот терпения ждать сигнала как раз и не хватает.))))))
        10 August 2023
        Answer
        Владимир
        Владимир
        Народ, не заморачивайтесь даже! Стратегия пустышка, как и все остальные. Максимум, что можно на этом сайте найти, это какой нибудь индикатор, а всё остальное пустая трата времени.
        Сергей , ХАХ)) расмешил до слёз)) как может быть стратегия пустышка, если она превосходно сама и довольно точно рисует уровни, а это очень удобно в трейдинге и для новичков и для профи, ЭТО РАЗ и плюс в ней работают алгоритмы МАКДИ с правильно настроенными скользящими средними и ДВА - вишенка на торте, так сказать) - в этой стратегии работают расчёты и технология от самого популярного индикатора технического анализа рынка Форекс по индексу направленного движения ADX. Ну вот смешно когда читаешь такие детские комментарии) Хочется смеяться чтоб не выругаться)
        30 June 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Народ, не заморачивайтесь даже! Стратегия пустышка, как и все остальные. Максимум, что можно на этом сайте найти, это какой нибудь индикатор, а всё остальное пустая трата времени.
        Сергей , а можно узнать, почему вы считаете, что все стратегии, включая эту на этом сайте являются пустышками? Может быть, вы просто не умеете торговать по ним?!
        30 June 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Благодарю за подсказку и информацию о наличии алертов и параметров для визуального редактирования! Это может быть полезным для торговли, несмотря на некоторые ограничения стратегии.
        30 June 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Жаль что стратегия для минуток, я уже немного староват для такой агрессивной торговли. В любом случае благодарю за индикатор наклонных линий. Есть алерты на пробой/отбой, параметры для визуального редактирования. Иногда нужно переключать график, так как индюк может тормозить, но не беда.
        Мельник, я тоже обнаружил некоторые ограничения этой стратегии, особенно для более опытных трейдеров. Однако индикатор наклонных линий может быть полезным инструментом, даже если применяется на других таймфреймах.
        30 June 2023
        Answer
        Алексей Алексеев
        Алексей Алексеев
        Да.Данная стратегия показывает стрелку и точку когда уже следующая свеча началась и цена ушла.На первый взгляд работа нормальная,на второй далеко не 100%.Может я что-то в настройках пропустил?
        в настройках ничего такого не поменяешь, так она и работает...
        01 December 2021
        Answer
        Vladimir
        Да.Данная стратегия показывает стрелку и точку когда уже следующая свеча началась и цена ушла.На первый взгляд работа нормальная,на второй далеко не 100%.Может я что-то в настройках пропустил?
        27 November 2021
        Answer
        Артур Беглый
        Артур Беглый
        Народ, не заморачивайтесь даже! Стратегия пустышка, как и все остальные. Максимум, что можно на этом сайте найти, это какой нибудь индикатор, а всё остальное пустая трата времени.
        стратегии ни о чем тут это да, но индюки бывают норм и платные, можно что то вытащить для себя. новички конечно будут верить всему. а опытные чуваки понимают, что может быть замануха..
        17 November 2021
        Answer
        Серж
        Народ, не заморачивайтесь даже! Стратегия пустышка, как и все остальные. Максимум, что можно на этом сайте найти, это какой нибудь индикатор, а всё остальное пустая трата времени.
        так в этом и смысл, что нужно выбирать, смотреть, тестировать, а не тупо брать и копировать. даже грааль не будет у всех работать одинаково.
        17 November 2021
        Answer
        Сергей
        Народ, не заморачивайтесь даже! Стратегия пустышка, как и все остальные. Максимум, что можно на этом сайте найти, это какой нибудь индикатор, а всё остальное пустая трата времени.
        16 November 2021
        Answer
