    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Useful articles about binary options
        /
        Identifying and Using Bearish and Bullish Trends

        Bearish and bullish trend

        Profitable trading of binary options includes knowledge of such fundamental topics as money management , risk management , trading psychology and the ability to identify a trend , but also the understanding of bullish and bearish trends is also important.

        PO

        A trend is a unidirectional price movement with constant updating of extremes, and according to statistics, markets are in trend movements about 25-30% of the time, and this can be either a bullish trend (upward movement) or a bearish one (downward movement).

        If we analyze the concepts of bearish and bullish trends in more detail, then a bearish trend is a unidirectional downward movement (the bear hits the ground with its paws and pushes down), and a bullish trend is a unidirectional upward movement (the bull pushes up with its horns).

        For both options, there are exceptions and trends can be mixed, but most often the decrease or increase occurs gradually and in one direction. In the case of a downward trend (bearish), sales predominate in the market and supply displaces demand, and during an uptrend, on the contrary, demand displaces supply, since there are many more people willing to buy.

        Why is it important to trade binary options with the trend?

        The importance of trend trading in binary options or any other market is talked about in almost every article and book on trading , and for good reason. The formation of a trend is influenced by many factors, and movement in a certain direction in the market never begins without a reason and without expending effort:

        Trend after accumulation

        Please note that before the start of the bullish movement (H1 timeframe ), a “base” ( flat ) was formed. That is why changing this upward trend will require the formation of a new “base” (which most likely has begun to happen) and the reverse movement will not happen in one hour or in one candle. This is why it is important to trade only with the trend, since if a movement in one direction has begun, it will not end very quickly.

        Small time frames, such as M1-M15, form their movements in the same way, but they always follow the larger time frame.

        How to determine the trend direction for binary options trading?

        The trend direction can be determined by eye, but this approach is only suitable for a quick look at the market. In order to use a trend in trading, you need to use more accurate methods.

        One option for determining a trend is to use various indicators, but there is a more convenient and popular method, which is to use channels or trend lines . To correctly construct trend lines, you need to draw them along price extremes:

        Bullish trend

        Of course, the price will not always move in a strict channel and it will need to be corrected, but note that exiting the upward channel only indicates a strong bullish trend, while a breakdown of the lower line of the channel indicates a possible change in trend from bullish to bearish.

        A downward trend looks and is indicated by lines in the same way:

        Bearish trend

        Determining a change (break) in a trend

        Any trend ends sooner or later and is replaced either by a flat or a reverse movement. This can happen for various reasons, and for global trends it can be a change in the fundamental background, economic crises, emergencies in countries, and small trends are most often influenced by local supply and demand or banal market manipulation.

        But no matter what trend is used in trading, it is always important to be able to determine its end. You can determine a trend change using the same lines or channels, and the main indicator of a trend change will be the breaking of the opposite channel line. Accordingly, during a bullish trend, the price should break through the lower channel line and then consolidate below it, and during a bearish trend, the price should break through the upper channel line and consolidate above it.

        An example of a trend change during an upward movement:

        Bullish trend reversal

        From the example you can see that the breakdown led to the end of the trend, and a new downward movement finally determined the turning point.

        For a downward trend, the turning point can be determined in the same way:

        Reversal of the bearish trend

        It is also worth taking into account that sometimes false breakouts can occur, but in such cases the price returns to the channel and most often does not close outside the channel:

        False breakout during a trend

        How to trade binary options with the trend?

        Determining the direction of the trend is absolutely not difficult, but trading binary options through such channels will not always work. Therefore, one option may be to use trading strategies or indicators for binary options that will generate signals , and if the market is currently in a bullish trend, then only purchases of Call options should be considered, and for a bearish trend, only purchases of options should be taken into account Put.

        For example, you can take the Stochastic Oscillator indicator and look at possible trades:

        Trading with the trend

        Since the trend in this case was bearish, it is worth considering only Put options with expirations from 3 candles and moments when the indicator leaves the overbought zones. Particularly accurate signals appear when the price approaches the channel line.

        Conclusion

        Now it becomes clear why trading with the trend is much more profitable and profitable in any market and according to any strategy. Therefore, every beginner should learn to determine the trend and not trade in those moments when the movement begins to change or when the situation seems unclear.

        PO

        See also:

        Are binary options a scam?

        What novice traders need to know about binary options

        Current bonuses and promotional codes

        How to choose the right binary options broker

        Estimate:
        (5.00 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Богдан
        Богдан
        Смотря в каком таймфрейме. До 5 минут он не очень-то и важен.
        tirant , Согласен. Хапнул и убежал.
        Артур , Если движешься по тренду можно и не раз хапнуть.)))
        25 April 2024
        Answer
        Владимир
        Владимир
        Смотря в каком таймфрейме. До 5 минут он не очень-то и важен.
        tirant , и на m1 и на М5 Он точно так же важен иначе можно купить не то что нужно))) торговать на М1 на turbo опционах отслеживая тренд на старших таймфреймах это мудро и спасёт депозит и приумножит капитал.
        25 April 2024
        Answer
        Владимир
        Владимир
        Главное всегда и во всём. В любом направлении производства, в моде в музыке в искусстве везде и в том числе в торговле бинарными опционами и в общем в трейдинге. Статья всегда актуальна нужно постоянно перечитывать и напоминать себе что такое Как определять и как торговать. Спасибо за напоминание!
        25 April 2024
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Смотря в каком таймфрейме. До 5 минут он не очень-то и важен.
        tirant , Согласен. Хапнул и убежал.
        25 April 2024
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Смотря в каком таймфрейме. До 5 минут он не очень-то и важен.
        25 April 2024
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Даже не каждый индикатор или стратегия способны правильно определить направление тренда, а также предсказать его разворот. Я уже не говорю о том, что торговля по тренду просто более прибыльная и самая безопасная.
        01 December 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Торговать по тренду - это самая базовая стратегия в торговле БО.
        Руслан, согласен на все 100%, это база!!!
        14 December 2022
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Торговать по тренду - это самая базовая стратегия в торговле БО.
        14 December 2022
        Answer
        Тренд
        Тренд
        умение определять бычий и медвежий тренд вообще архиважно)
        01 July 2020
        Answer
        Эдгар
        Определять тренд не сложно, а вот торговать по нему сложнее
        01 July 2020
        Answer
        Патриот
        Патриот
        без тренда никуда в торговле...
        01 July 2020
        Answer
        Our website uses cookies and similar technologies to ensure that you get the best experience by providing personalized information, remembering marketing and product preferences, and helping you get the right information.
        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        Thank you for registering on our website. Now you have access to free distribution of signals, strategies and indicators from our website, and you can also leave a comment under any article on our website

        An email has been sent to you with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account.

        * If you use GMAIL mail for registration, then the letter will most likely end up in spam , check the spam folder and click the NOT SPAM button to receive notifications in the future or use another mail for registration.

        ** if within 5 minutes the letter has not arrived at your other email address, also check your spam folder or write to us in support support@winoptionsignals.com

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        You can also read our FAQ

        Happy trading with us!