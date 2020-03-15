    Registration
        Strategies for the Pocket Option broker

        Wells MACD Strategy
        Wells MACD Strategy
        30.03.2023

        Strategy for the trading platform of the Pocket Option broker "Wells MACD" based on two indicators MACD and Parabolic SAR. How to use it profitably for trend trading?

        Read more...
        Three Canadians Strategy
        Three Canadians Strategy
        23.09.2022

        Strategy for the trading platform of the Pocket Option broker "Three Canadians" where a Moving Average and a simple Price Action pattern are used to enter the market in the direction of the price impulse.

        Read more...
        Bollinger Bands and RSI Strategy
        Bollinger Bands and RSI Strategy
        30.03.2023
        Read more...
        Aroon EMA Strategy
        Aroon EMA Strategy
        30.03.2023

        The strategy for the trading platform of the Pocket Option broker "Aroon EMA" uses a new and not yet very popular indicator that allows you to determine market reversals.

        Read more...
        MACD Profitunity Strategy
        MACD Profitunity Strategy
        28.03.2023

        The strategy for the trading platform of the Pocket Option broker "MACD Profitunity" uses the MACD and Awesome Oscillator indicators, which allows you to receive accurate signals on any timeframe.

        Read more...
        Three Method Strategy
        Three Method Strategy
        28.03.2023

        The strategy for the Pocket Option trading platform allows you to trade binary options without using indicators, having studied just one effective pattern.

        Read more...
        Candlestick Absorption Strategy
        Candlestick Absorption Strategy
        28.03.2023

        The strategy for the Pocket Option trading platform using the “Candlestick Absorption” pattern is an effective candlestick formation that even a beginner can recognize.

        Read more...
        Level Breakdown Strategy
        Level Breakdown Strategy
        23.03.2023

        A strategy for the Pocket Option trading platform based on parallel channels and breakouts allows you to open trades in the direction of the trend without using indicators.

        Read more...
        Tweezer Strategy
        Tweezer Strategy
        30.03.2023

        A strategy for the Pocket Option trading platform using several effective candlestick patterns that work on any time frame.

        Read more...
        Medium-term strategy based on three indicators
        Medium-term strategy based on three indicators
        30.03.2023

        A strategy for the Pocket Option trading platform based on three effective indicators allows you to open medium-term trades, which eliminates mistakes associated with “market noise”.

        Read more...
        Strategy Moving Averages
        Strategy Moving Averages
        28.03.2023

        The strategy for the Pocket Option trading platform using Moving Averages allows beginners in binary options trading to start trading using just one indicator and a couple of simple rules.

        Read more...
        Reversal Strategy
        Reversal Strategy
        28.03.2023

        The Pocket Option channel trading platform strategy allows you to enter trades just when the market is about to turn, allowing you to make maximum profits.

        Read more...
        Strategy Ladder
        Strategy Ladder
        28.03.2023

        The "Ladder" strategy for the Pocket Option trading platform allows you to make trades by adhering to just a few simple rules related to the trend and formation of candles.

        Read more...
        Alligator Strategy
        Alligator Strategy
        23.03.2023

        A strategy for the Pocket Option trading platform, which works using a trend technical indicator, which allows you to make transactions at the moment of a trend reversal.

        Read more...
        Strategy Parabolic System
        Strategy Parabolic System
        28.03.2023

        The strategy for the Pocket Option trading platform, based on parabolic, helps to open profitable trades using the Parabolic SAR and ADX indicator on any time frame, including the smallest.

        Read more...
        Short-term and long-term strategies from Larry Williams
        Short-term and long-term strategies from Larry Williams
        23.03.2023

        Strategies for the Pocket Option trading platform from Larry Williams are short-term and long-term ways to make profits based on the psychology of traders.

        Read more...
        One-Two-Three Strategy
        One-Two-Three Strategy
        28.03.2023

        Strategy for the Pocket Option trading platform using the Bollinger Bands indicator and three consecutive unidirectional candles.

        Read more...
        Strategy SMA Crossing
        Strategy SMA Crossing
        29.03.2023

        A strategy for the Pocket Option trading platform using the well-known and simplest indicator - SMA (Moving Average).

        Read more...
        Strategy Two Stochastics
        Strategy Two Stochastics
        30.03.2023

        A strategy for the Pocket Option trading platform based on two Stochastics, which is highly efficient and gives 80-85% of positive trades.

        Read more...
        Strategy using Fibonacci lines
        Strategy using Fibonacci lines
        24.02.2022

        Trading using Fibonacci lines on the Pocket Option trading platform is easy for novice traders, as it does not require indicators and has simple trading rules.

        Read more...
        Scalping Strategy
        Scalping Strategy
        30.03.2023

        The strategy on the trading platform of the Pocket Option broker using scalping allows you to make many fast and short trades using only the Stochastic Oscillator indicator and channels.

        Read more...
        Strategy for Building Parallel Channels
        Strategy for Building Parallel Channels
        30.03.2023

        This strategy for the Pocket Option trading platform uses a tool built into the platform - parallel channels, which allows you to get a unique strategy for options trading.

        Read more...
        BBand strategy
        BBand strategy
        23.03.2023

        This strategy for the trading platform of the Pocket Option broker does not require indicators and allows you to trade options using only the “Horizontal Line” tool.

        Read more...
        Medium-term strategy based on RSI, SMA and Stochastic Oscillator
        Medium-term strategy based on RSI, SMA and Stochastic Oscillator
        28.03.2023

        A strategy for the Pocket Option trading platform based on three standard indicators, with simple rules and high efficiency.

        Read more...

        PO

        Binary options broker PocketOption has a multifunctional trading platform for trading. And therefore, specifically for this platform, various materials have been collected to help beginners start their own business in the financial markets. In this section you can find the best strategies for binary options, tailored specifically for the Pocket Option broker.

        What are trading strategies for?

        Trading strategies for binary options give every trader much more opportunities to make money in the financial markets. After all, not everyone can trade profitably on clean charts without using any tools.

        The free binary options strategies available in this section are very simple and at the same time effective. Therefore, everyone will be able to choose the exact binary options strategy for themselves and start making money in the near future, following all the rules.

        Most strategies and systems can only work using the MetaTrader4 terminal, while the strategies from this section can be used without third-party services and programs. All you need to do is log in to your personal account and start trading on a real or demo account.

        What trading strategies can be found in this section?

        This section contains profitable strategies for binary options for the following expirations:

        • 1 minute.
        • 3 minutes.
        • 5 minutes.
        • 15 minutes.
        • 1 hour.

        You can also find strategies based on Martingale, technical indicators and scalping. These strategies were created specifically for beginners and they will not be difficult to master even for those who have little experience in trading.

        Is it possible to use other strategies when trading with the Pocket Option binary options broker?

        When working with the PocketOption broker, you can use any strategy, since there are a lot of trading systems and most traders may already have their own proven strategy.

        But if you don’t want to use third-party applications, then just select a strategy from the list and start trading.

        Conclusion

        In this section, every trader will be able to find and download accurate and profitable trading strategies for binary options completely free of charge and immediately start using them on the Pocket Option trading platform, since they are all tailored specifically for this broker.

        But do not forget that no matter how profitable the strategies are, they should always be tested on a demo account and, when used on a real account, adhere to the rules of money management, since trading in financial markets carries risks and you can lose your deposit very quickly.

