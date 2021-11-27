    Registration
        Verification in Pocket Option

        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Option Bull
        Как быстро приходит сообщение с подтверждением?
        01 November 2022
        Answer
        Руслан
        Ничего сложного в процедуре нет, не понимаю почему некоторые новички теряются)
        31 October 2022
        Answer
        Ольга
        Верификация простая, как и у всех ТОПовых брокеров. Все однотипно и понятно. Спасибо за статью, новичкам будет что из нее почерпнуть.
        28 October 2022
        Answer
        Мирослава
        а я думал статья зря написана была, а оказывается есть те кому это надо))
        крутой, всегда будут те, кому нужен такое материал. Мне, например, тоже понадобался. Вроде бы все просто на первый взгляд, но когда проходила верификацию, не приняли документы с первого раза. Окзалась нечеткая картинка просто... А я уже нервничать начала.
        28 October 2022
        Answer
        Владимир
        Ничего сложного и опасного в верификации нет, как в принципе у каждого брокера. Система везде одинаковая и простая. И проходит быстро - главное качественные фото или сканы документов загрузить, в этом бывает одна из главных проблем и задержек. Чтобы ещё раз не отсылать по требованию менеджеров компании качественные фото, лучше сразу приготовить сканы документов и использовать в тех случаях когда их нужно предоставить
        27 October 2022
        Answer
        Давид
        а то вы все сразу знаали когда начинали))
        Ирина Александрова, Очень удобное видео в этой статье о верификации аккаунта. Все понятно и доходчиво объяснили.
        22 March 2021
        Answer
        Михаил Петров
        а то вы все сразу знаали когда начинали))
        лично я в поддержку обращался всегда)
        19 August 2020
        Answer
        Ирина Александрова
        а то вы все сразу знаали когда начинали))
        18 August 2020
        Answer
        заяц
        а я думал статья зря написана была, а оказывается есть те кому это надо))
        всегда есть те, кто ничего не понимает))
        12 August 2020
        Answer
        крутой
        а я думал статья зря написана была, а оказывается есть те кому это надо))
        07 August 2020
        Answer
        master
        спасибо, мне как новичку было полезно почитать статью а то верификация для меня что-то новое, недавно в трейдиге)
        04 August 2020
        Answer
        Marina
        Спасибо за инструкцию, разобралась почти сразу. помогла немного поддержка pocket)
        01 August 2020
        Answer
        Алина Олегова
        по моему и без инструкции там все понятно...
        оно понятно, если кучу верификаций прошел, а если первый раз, то сложно может быть. это же для новичков гайд)
        21 July 2020
        Answer
        Мистер график
        по моему и без инструкции там все понятно...
        13 June 2020
        Answer
        Михалыч
        спасибо, верифицировался по вашей инструкции!
        22 May 2020
        Answer
        Галина Петрова
        У меня счет у двух брокеров, покета и еще одного, и я сразу верифицировала аккаунты, так как собиралась торговать и там и там все время. Поэтому если выбрали брокера. то есть смысл сразу пройти верификацию.
        07 May 2020
        Answer
        Агент007
        Проходил верификацию в течении дня, быстро все проверилось и проблем не возникло!
        07 May 2020
        Answer
        Алексей Алексеев
        Давно еще верифицировался, тоже все в течении суток было, но торговать все равно можно начать раньше и не ждать окончания проверки)
        07 May 2020
        Answer
