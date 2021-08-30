    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Options Trading Strategies
        /
        Demiurge

        Strategy for binary options Demiurg

        The Demiurg strategy is a reverse signal strategy for buying binary options . The entry point is formed solely by the indicator. Indicators of support and resistance levels , as well as trend lines with automatic drawing on the chart are used as a filter.

        Strategy for binary options Demiurg

        Characteristics of the Demiurg strategy for binary options

        • Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .
        • Timeframes: M1, M5.
        • Expiration: 3-5 minutes.
        • Types of options: Call/Put.
        • Indicators: ITM Total.ex4, IOnosfera_SR.ex4, Fxr_sr_zones.ex4, Sliding-Channels.ex4.
        • Trading instruments: currency pairs , cryptocurrencies , stocks, commodities.
        • Trading hours: around the clock.
        • Recommended brokers: Quotex , PocketOption , Deriv .

        Installing Strategy Indicators for Demiurg Binary Options in MT4

        Indicators are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

        MetaTrader 4 instructions for installing indicators:

        A template for installing the Demiurg strategy can be downloaded for free at the end of the article.

        Review of Demiurg strategy indicators for binary options

        The strategy includes the ITM Total indicator, which shows signals for entering the market , as well as additional filter indicators: IOnosfera_SR , Fxr_sr_zones, Sliding-Channels.

        ITM Total: used to find when to buy binary options. The indicator draws several signals on the chart: a white dot with a notification (alert), which indicates a possible reversal in the price movement, and a white arrow - a second one, confirming the indicator signal, after which you should prepare to enter the market. Indicator signals are not redrawn .

        Indicator for binary options ITM Total

        IOnosfera_SR: additional indicator designed to filter signals of the ITM Total indicator. To filter any signal, in principle, it is enough that the IOnosfera_SR indicator begins to draw a support line in the form of blue dots, and the price begins to rebound from this line up or down.

        Filter of ITM Total indicator signals. Indicator IOnosfera_SR

        Fxr_sr_zones : Shows strong support and resistance zones on the chart. This is the second, but not mandatory, filter of the system. In most cases, the IOnosfera_SR indicator filter is sufficient. If a buy signal appears near a cluster of strong support or resistance levels , it is more accurate.

        indicator for binary options Fxr_sr_zones

        Sliding-Channels : the third filter of the strategy in the form of trend lines. If the lines are directed upwards, only Call signals should be considered, if downward, Put signals should be considered.

        Indicator for binary options Sliding-Channels

        Trading rules according to the strategy for binary options Demiurg

        The system allows you to trade in both an aggressive and conservative style: if you are an aggressive trader, use the IOnosfera_SR indicator points to filter signals; if you prefer more measured trading, take a closer look at the support and resistance levels, as well as the direction of the trend lines of the Sliding-Channels indicator.

        Basic rules for buying a Call option (above) :

        1. The ITM TOTAL indicator has generated a warning signal of white dots.
        2. The ITM TOTAL indicator drew the second signal in the form of a white upward arrow.
        3. The IOnosfera_SR indicator began to draw a support line in the form of blue dots.

        Buying a Call using the Demiurg binary options strategy

        Basic rules for buying a Put option (below) :

        1. The ITM TOTAL indicator has generated a warning signal of white dots.
        2. The ITM TOTAL indicator drew the second signal in the form of a white downward arrow.
        3. The IOnosfera_SR indicator began to draw a support line in the form of blue dots.

        Buying a Put option using the Demiurg binary options strategy

        The required filter is the blue dot of the IOnosfera_SR indicator. If it is not there, the signals are not confirmed and it is better to refrain from entering the market.

        Strategy signal filter for buying binary options Demiurg

        The author of the strategy also recommends not trading on strong trends , half an hour before the release of news and within half an hour after the release of important news.

        Strategy signal filter for binary options Demiurg

        Signals based on the Demiurg strategy for binary options

        As mentioned above, the strategy suggests using several filter indicators, which are not always mandatory. Therefore, we will consider several options for opening transactions, both in an aggressive style with confirmation from one filter, and in a conservative style using data from at least two indicators.

        Using the example of the EUR/JPY currency pair, the price was near a strong resistance level, which is an excellent moment for a price rebound. The indicators formed signals almost at the very top of the trend, and the transaction itself was incredibly fast with an expiration of only three minutes.

        Buying EUR/JPY options on the 1-minute chart

        Another chart of the CAD/CHF currency pair shows an example of buying an option from a support level. Please note that the signals of the IOnosfera_SR filter indicator may be a little late, but it is always, always recommended to wait for the blue dot when the indicator starts drawing a new level: below or above the candles.

        Buying a Call option on the CAD/CHF currency pair

        To buy binary options in a more aggressive style, it is recommended to use the M5 time frame , and the expiration time is only 1 candle – 5 minutes.

        Buying a Put option on the USD/CHF currency pair

        The chart below (currency pair EUR/CHF) is an example of using Sliding-Channels trend lines in the Demiurg strategy. The trend line is directed downwards, the price is near the upper border of the channel, the indicators have drawn entry signals. Great deal with minimal risk.

        Buying a Put option from the trend line on the EUR/CHF currency pair

        Look at the chart of the EUR/JPY currency pair: the signal candle completely “covered” the previous candle with its body, after which the price began to decline. In Japanese candlestick analysis this is called “Engulfing” and is a strong reversal signal. This is one example of using elements of technical or graphical analysis simultaneously with the rules of the Demiurg strategy.

        Japanese candlesticks and strategy for binary options Demiurg

        Conclusion

        The Demiurg strategy is a self-sufficient tool for buying binary options, where you just need to wait for an entry signal and then evaluate its reliability using several filters. Flexible rules accommodate both aggressive and conservative trading styles. Short expiration from three to five minutes and trading on small time frames make this strategy popular for all intraday traders.

        Before starting to use this strategy, we recommend testing its effectiveness on a demo account . And also choose only the best binary options broker , having studied in detail the terms of provision of brokerage services in the rating of binary options brokers .

        Download the Demiurg strategy for free

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        See also:

        Technical analysis in binary options trading

        What to do if the broker does not withdraw money

        Psychology in trading - what does a beginner need to know?

        The Binary Options Grail

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Еще одна трендовая стратегия. Индикаторы самые распространенные: уровни и тренд. Классика.
        Богдан, как правило именно такие простые инструменты и работают.
        tirant, Или не работают, если пользователь не умеет ими пользоваться.)))))
        08 September 2023
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Еще одна трендовая стратегия. Индикаторы самые распространенные: уровни и тренд. Классика.
        Богдан, как правило именно такие простые инструменты и работают.
        07 August 2023
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        Еще одна трендовая стратегия. Индикаторы самые распространенные: уровни и тренд. Классика.
        07 August 2023
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        В этой стратегии не один, а несколько индикаторов.
        19 July 2023
        Answer
        Сергей
        Сергей
        Подскажите новичку как пользоваться уровнями поддержки и сопротивления.
        Если цена идет вверх: Call от уровня поддержки (Support) и Put от уровня сопротивления (Resistance). Если цена идет вниз: Put от уровня поддержки (Support) и Call от уровня сопротивления (Resistance).
        Дмитрий, Спасибо, но ничего не понятно))) Можно поподробнее, пожалуйста.
        30 May 2022
        Answer
        Дмитрий
        Дмитрий
        Подскажите новичку как пользоваться уровнями поддержки и сопротивления.
        Если цена идет вверх: Call от уровня поддержки (Support) и Put от уровня сопротивления (Resistance). Если цена идет вниз: Put от уровня поддержки (Support) и Call от уровня сопротивления (Resistance).
        30 August 2021
        Answer
        Иван
        Подскажите новичку как пользоваться уровнями поддержки и сопротивления.
        30 August 2021
        Answer
        Влад
        Индикатор рисует много каналов. Это нормально?
        Автор стратегии рекомендует обращать внимание на направление толстых трендовых линий. В идеале нужно покупать опционы только в этом направлении. Но по-моему мнению они сильно недооценены и кроме сигналов от индикаторов можно открываться и на пробитии этих линий.
        30 August 2021
        Answer
        Евгения Евгения
        Евгения Евгения
        Индикатор рисует много каналов. Это нормально?
        30 August 2021
        Answer
        QWERTY
        Стратегия на самом деле очень интересная! Эту систему можно развивать и дополнять безгранично! Я к примеру уже вижу полосы Боллинджера либо другие индикаторы-конверты, и то как они будут фильтровать сигналы системы.
        30 August 2021
        Answer
        Our website uses cookies and similar technologies to ensure that you get the best experience by providing personalized information, remembering marketing and product preferences, and helping you get the right information.
        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        Thank you for registering on our website. Now you have access to free distribution of signals, strategies and indicators from our website, and you can also leave a comment under any article on our website

        An email has been sent to you with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account.

        * If you use GMAIL mail for registration, then the letter will most likely end up in spam , check the spam folder and click the NOT SPAM button to receive notifications in the future or use another mail for registration.

        ** if within 5 minutes the letter has not arrived at your other email address, also check your spam folder or write to us in support support@winoptionsignals.com

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        You can also read our FAQ

        Happy trading with us!