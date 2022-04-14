Is there a "Grail" strategy for trading binary options?

What binary options trader hasn't dreamed of finding the Grail? Professional traders are unlikely to search for the Grail, but beginners do not lose hope of finding a trading strategy for binary options that would give only 100% positive trades and never show losses.

But today we may disappoint many by saying that the Grail does not exist and such searches will never be crowned with success. Let's figure out why.

Where did the confidence come from that the Grail exists?

Advertising is the engine of progress. And it is precisely those who advertise simple and quick earnings in the form of the Grail that are partly to blame for the fact that many consider binary options and trading in general to be easy money. Few people in advertising mention risks, and if they do, it’s in such a way that no one pays attention to it. The emphasis is on how easy it is to make money this way and that almost no effort is required. All you need to do is click on the Call (above) or Put (below) button.

There are many “gurus” on the Internet who are ready to teach binary options trading or sell some software, indicators or trading strategy for pennies (compared to the earnings that are promised). In addition to screenshots with proof of earnings, they can also shoot videos where they show their live trading. And after such materials, almost any newcomer forms the opinion that he, too, can earn the same money, because why is he worse?

For the most part, of course, the beginners themselves are to blame, since they are trying to start doing something they don’t understand. In any business (business), you first need to understand what it is and how it works, and only then try to do it. The same can be said about any profession. To understand what you have to deal with, it is worth understanding the main problems when trading binary options , as well as what binary options are.

But don’t think that you can’t make money with binary options. It's just not going to be easy and quick money. And no one can guarantee that you will ultimately be able to make money through trading. This can be viewed in the same way as the fact that not everyone can be a doctor or an artist. Therefore, if you are promised that in the near future you will be able to make thousands of dollars, then with a 99.9% probability you are being deceived.

What strategies are considered Grail?

Typically, the word “Grail” refers to trading strategies for binary options that do not produce losses at all. You can find examples of such strategies on the Internet. But adjusting such results is not that difficult. You can, for example, find an area on the chart where a certain indicator shows 100% of positive trades and create a report based on this. If we talk about video, the process is more complicated, but also real.

Here is an example of an indicator that is redrawn. As can be seen from the graph, the signals are only positive, but in reality this is not the case:

So don't get your hopes up trying to find the "Grail" for binary options. Failure awaits you in this matter. But if you take a more serious approach to considering strategies, you can rely on indicators of 50-70% of profitable signals over a long time period. With such indicators you can already make money, but losses are normal, all traders have them. Even world-famous traders have had unprofitable periods and loss of deposits , so this is nothing unusual.

Also, do not pay attention to beautiful pictures of trading strategies. A large number of indicators on one chart only complicates the trading process:

Agree that sometimes it is difficult to understand what is happening with the price when we see such a chart. Moreover, you can trade on a pure chart if you know how to read charts without indicators .

Grail indicators for binary options

Everything we discussed above also applies to indicators. Despite this, on the Internet you can sometimes find information about “secret” indicators, for the use of which binary options brokers block traders’ accounts. The reason for the blocking is that these traders supposedly never lose money, but only make money using this “secret” indicator. But this is of course just a hoax, since such indicators do not exist.

Many indicators have claimed to be the “Grail” for binary options, but none have stood the test of time over a long period. Alternatively, Forex-Binary Grail was considered such an indicator. But then it became clear that it redraws signals on history and is no different from other signal indicators, giving the same average values ​​in 50-70% of profitable trades. Therefore, do not waste time looking for the perfect indicator, but simply select one for yourself and optimize it based on history. George Lane, the creator of the Stochastic Oscillator , has been making money with it for about 50 years. Almost any of the standard indicators can be adapted to successful trading.

If you are going to use any indicator, always adhere to these rules:

Understand thoroughly what it is based on and how it works.

Determine whether the indicator redraws or not (you can use the tester).

Test it against history.

Test it in real trading (demo account).

Never rely on signals from just one indicator; you should always select filters for more accurate signals. This way you increase your chances of success. As an example, MACD signals are confirmed by moving averages , which already filters out some false signals:

The Grail of Binary Options Robots

Robots are one of the ways to automate trading in financial markets. This option is in demand among beginners, some of whom consider this method the Grail of binary options. The reason is that robot creators, in an effort to increase sales, regularly publish statistics that supposedly indicate the effectiveness of their advisor. On developer sites you can see screenshots with huge profits or only positive transactions. Reports may also be published, as in the image below, where you can see that the initial deposit has been increased by 7-8 times:

But in reality, robots do not give such a result, which is explained by several reasons. Firstly, why don't developers use these robots themselves to generate income? The profits that such programs can generate (according to statements) exceed their price. Secondly, even the most efficient algorithms are not able to take into account everything that happens in the market and therefore cannot be the Grail for binary options.

Robots and advisors attract newcomers for another reason. Thanks to them, traders do not need to undergo training , dive into trading, conduct market analysis and perform other actions. To trade, it is enough to purchase an advisor, install MetaTrader 4 or another in the terminal , and wait for the “receipt” of money. If you look at it, the basis of such robots is made up of special algorithms that calculate options for changes in the market based on past data. That is, in part, such programs use some types of strategies that are freely available.

How to Find the Binary Options Grail: Methods and Recommendations

It makes no sense to look for the Grail of binary options, which will bring 100% profitable trades, as mentioned earlier. But you can find working methods and strategies that will generate income in the future.

Why can't you find a break-even trading method? The answer is simple:

The market changes all the time, and what worked today may not work tomorrow;

asset values ​​can change both quickly and slowly, which directly affects most trading approaches;

external factors can dramatically change the direction of the market, which is impossible to predict.

Despite this, each trader who conducts financial transactions with binary options can choose his own methodology. Compliance with the following rules helps to develop effective strategies that will generate stable income:

Continuous learning . Even before concluding the first transaction, traders must understand the features of technical analysis and (preferably) fundamental analysis . Based on the latter, many indicators have been created that help you find the right moment to open a trade. You should also understand the types and characteristics of fundamental factors that can influence asset prices. In some cases, these reasons can provoke both rapid growth and a strong drop in prices. Gaining practical experience . Without trading with real money, it is impossible to choose an effective method. At the initial stage, beginners are recommended to work on a demo account , which allows you to test the knowledge gained in practice without the risk of losing your deposit. Also, to gain practical experience, you should adopt the methods that experienced traders use. However, you cannot mindlessly copy all transactions, since professionals often make mistakes. Using the rules of money management and risk management . The grail of binary options is not only an effective strategy. The success of trading directly depends on how effectively you manage risks and capital. That is, it is necessary to determine the minimum (maximum) amount allowed for investment in a transaction, the maximum loss per day, and much more. Working on psychological resilience . After opening a transaction, brokers do not allow you to make changes before expiration , except for closing the transaction completely and receiving only part of the amount back. During this period, the price of the asset may go in a different direction, which causes fear of losing money among some traders. Therefore, some of them cannot withstand such a load and close the position prematurely. In addition, each approach can bring losses, which also provokes a negative attitude towards this type of activity and fear of opening new orders. Choosing a suitable broker . You should always choose only reliable binary options brokers (that is, the office must always pay out money), and the broker must also offer conditions that meet the requirements of traders.

Binary Options Grail Example

When looking for the perfect tool, you can pay attention to the SSS-Option indicator , which is very close to being called the “Grail” for binary options. This indicator analyzes historical data over very long periods and allows you to track the longest series of candles that close up or down in a row. Maximum profitability (which reaches 100%) can only be achieved by using the Martingale system , as well as long series. It is worth noting that the SSS-Option indicator does not work on “magic” algorithms, but only analyzes the history of any trading asset on three different timeframes:

This tool, unlike others, works not only with historical data, but also takes into account statistics that are calculated for the entire history of the instrument, available from your broker. The Grail indicator searches for and analyzes rising and falling bars, and then compiles a table with the maximum possible price movement scenarios. Of course, it does not give 100% correct signals, but using it with the Martingale system you can achieve indicators close to 100% of profitable trades.

In the indicator table you can see assets for which there is a high probability of a change in movement. You should choose those with the highest value (from 10), and if the cell is green, then you should buy a Put option, and if it’s red, you should buy a Call. Also in the table you can immediately see the time and name of the asset, which is very convenient. You specify the timeframe and period for which the analysis is carried out yourself:

Please note that there are two versions of the indicator - paid and free. The paid one is newer and more convenient, since it does not require you to independently determine the number of bars for which you need to buy options. The free version shows the same signals, but requires more time for analysis from the trader.

It is worth remembering that it is impossible to achieve maximum profitability without first testing the operation of the advisor on a demo account. And it is also important to adhere to the rules of money management and risk management.

Conclusion

If you are a newbie and this is one of the first articles you read, then you are in luck. Perhaps you will save time and save yourself from a fruitless search for the “Grail” for binary options.

To successfully trade binary options, you do not need profitable indicators and strategies, but first of all, a basic understanding of the market. Once you understand the basics, you can start using auxiliary tools.

Remember that the market loves those who are patient and it rewards only such people over time. If you still decide to find the most accurate indicator for binary options, then you should download the WinProfit80 indicator , its results are significantly higher than those of its competitors.

