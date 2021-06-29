The Noble Impulse Indicator is a signal-trend indicator for binary options , which was originally developed for the Forex market . Due to the fact that the Noble Impulse Indicator generates trend signals in the form of arrows, it is suitable for any binary options trading methods and any time frames .

The indicator for binary options Noble Impulse Indicator is also paid and is sold on the author’s website for $49, but you can download it for free from our website for review.

Characteristics of the indicator for binary options Noble Impulse Indicator

Installing the binary options indicator Noble Impulse Indicator in MT4

The indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

MetaTrader 4 instructions for installing indicators:

Review and settings of the Noble Impulse Indicator for binary options

According to the author, the Noble Impulse Indicator helps determine impulse entry points into the market, due to which the price can rapidly rise or fall. But of course, not all signals will indicate such strong movements, and when working with the Noble Impulse Indicator, it is important to understand how the trend works in the markets .

Noble Impulse Indicator, as mentioned above, is a signal-trend indicator, and marks on the chart not only signals, but also a trend line similar to a Moving Average . Yellow circles mean the market is rising, while dark pink circles indicate a falling market:

There are almost no settings in the indicator for binary options Noble Impulse Indicator, and you can only configure alerts and indicator colors:

Since there are almost no settings, it is difficult to guess what the Noble Impulse Indicator is based on. You can also note the most important disadvantage of the indicator - the inability to adjust the “sensitivity” of signals and circles in order to avoid false arrows during flat moments, which can appear quite often:

False signals can also be observed in strong trend movements:

Therefore, it will be necessary to filter such signals for binary options using technical analysis methods such as:

In addition, for additional filtering you can use level indicators and trend indicators or any other indicators for binary options.

For example, you can take the same situation with a strong movement using levels:

As you can see from the image above, thanks to the levels, you can filter out some false signals and use only those that are located as close as possible to the levels. Other filters are used in exactly the same way.

Trading rules using the Noble Impulse Indicator for binary options

We have previously discussed that in order to work more effectively with the Noble Impulse Indicator for binary options, it is necessary to understand the operation of the trend, since thanks to images with indicator signals, we were convinced that it is often possible to see false signals. Therefore, it is definitely worth studying topics such as:

Speaking about the trading rules, they are very simple, since we have nothing but signals that are synchronized with the trend circles. Therefore, to buy Call options, we wait for the green arrow pointing up, and to buy Put options, we wait for the dark pink arrow pointing down. Expiration – 5 candles.

There is no need to follow the signals, as there are alerts:

Signals and trading using the Noble Impulse Indicator

To make it clearer how to use indicators together with other filters, let’s look at examples of transactions using the levels indicator, Price Action patterns (“Absorption” and “Pinbar”) and graphical analysis patterns – “head and shoulders”.

Noble Impulse Indicator with level indicator

We have previously given an example of how levels can be used, but now we will look at this in more detail. For example, we will use the Supply and Demand indicator , which marks supply and demand zones on the chart (or, more simply put, support and resistance zones):

In the image above, you can see that when the price is near a resistance level, only Put options are considered, as the price is more likely to bounce off the level. The same applies to the support level, where we consider only Call options.

Noble Impulse Indicator with Absorption and Pinbar patterns

Price Action patterns are universal tools that can be used in conjunction with any binary options strategy or indicator. In the image below you can see that some signals can appear directly on the pattern, but more often they will appear after the patterns have formed:

Noble Impulse Indicator and Head and Shoulders Pattern

Using chart patterns with the Noble Impulse Indicator binary options indicator can be difficult for beginners, as signals can appear at any time during the formation of a pattern. Therefore, it is better not to use this approach at the very beginning of binary options trading .

Those traders who are well versed in graphical analysis can consider this option of using signals together with a figure:

Conclusion

Noble Impulse Indicator, although it is a simple indicator for binary options, can be effectively used in conjunction with auxiliary filters. Whatever method you choose, you must test it on a demo account . It would also be a good idea to study how the trend works.

In addition, important things in trading binary options are the application of the rules of money management and risk management and trading through a trusted broker, which can be found in our rating of binary options brokers .

Download the Noble Impulse Indicator for free

Download

Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

See also:

How to make money on binary options

How to choose a binary options broker?

What to do if the broker does not withdraw money

Books on trading