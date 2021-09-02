The JBR Trend Indicator is a paid trend indicator designed and optimized for the Forex and binary options markets. The indicator is used in the JBR Trend trading strategy , where its calculations are used to determine the direction of the trend and find an entry point into the market.

The cost of the indicator on the seller's website is $250, but from our website JBR Trend Indicator can be downloaded free of charge for review.

Characteristics of the indicator for binary options JBR Trend Indicator

Installing the binary options indicator JBR Trend Indicator in MT4

The indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

MetaTrader 4 instructions for installing the indicator:

Overview and settings of the indicator for binary options JBR Trend Indicator

The JBR Trend Indicator, like the classic MACD indicator , is based on the convergence-divergence of Moving Averages . However, if in the case of MACD a trader can independently adjust the periods of Moving Averages, then the JBR Trend Indicator uses the author’s averaging technique, which reacts much faster to price changes, while working more smoothly and efficiently.

The JBR Trend Indicator has several configurable parameters:

period – indicator sensitivity;

price – price averaging period;

MA1period – fast moving average period;

MA2period – period of the slow moving average;

TypeMA1 – type of fast moving average;

TypeMA2 – type of slow moving average.

The moving average type allows you to select a price averaging method, where Simple Moving Average is 0, Exponential Moving Average is 1, Smoothed Moving Average is 2, Linear Weighted Moving Average) – 3.

Signals and trading using the JBR Trend Indicator for binary options

The main function of the JBR Trend Indicator is to determine the direction of the trend: during an uptrend, the indicator line is above the zero mark and colored green, and during a downward trend, the indicator line is red and located below its zero mark.

A market tendency (trend) is a steady, directional price movement where traders make most of their capital. This is the most important part of the market and that is why it is very important to know:

It would also be a good idea to familiarize yourself with the list of the best trend indicators for binary options .

The main signal of the JBR Trend Indicator that you will use to buy binary options is when the indicator line crosses the zero mark:

when crossing from top to bottom – buy a Put contract with an expiration time of 3 candles;

when crossing from bottom to top – buy a Call contract with an expiration time of 3 candles.

These rules work for all timeframes : from 60 seconds to one month. The smaller the timeframe, the more “market noise”, so the indicator is recommended to be used on time intervals of 30 minutes and above.

Divergence will be a strong signal to enter the market. Divergence occurs when a new high or low price diverges from the indicator readings. This suggests that the price has gone too far and too quickly, which may be a sign of the end of the movement and even a trend reversal. If you see such a signal on the chart, then this is an excellent moment to buy binary options with a contract expiration time of 3 candles.

Also, if you are interested in divergences, we recommend using the Awesome Oscillator Divergence indicator , which is built on other indicators and can provide additional signals.

Recommendations before working with the JBR Trend Indicator:

use 30-minute timeframes or higher; consider no more than 3 trading assets at the same time; do not trade 30 minutes before and after the release of important news; do not buy binary options on volatile candles; do not open trades before resistance or support levels .

Let's consider one example of indicator signals on the EUR/USD, M30 currency pair . The chart shows the signal of the JBR Trend Indicator crossing the zero mark from bottom to top. In this case, you could buy a Call option both at the close of a signal candle and at the opening of a new one. Either way, the deal would have been a winner.

In the example below, the USD/CAD M30 currency pair is in a flat state, where trend indicators do not work. But even in such difficult market situations, the JBR Trend Indicator signals worked quite well and guaranteed a positive outcome of the transaction.

This is an example of a wide flat in the market. In a narrow corridor, the bet may turn out to be losing if you do not additionally use indicators to determine the flat .

Conclusion

The JBR Trend Indicator is an interesting and effective tool that can provide good signals for buying binary options. But you should not expect that the indicator will give only profitable signals to enter the market. There is no holy grail , so filter and complement the indicator signals with other market analysis methods, including technical analysis , graphical analysis and the Price Action method .

Also, never forget about the rules of money management and risk management , as they will help save your deposit. And be sure to trade only through trusted binary options brokers .

Download JBR Trend Indicator for free

Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article

