        Binary options strategy Heir Wolf TF

        The Heir Wolf TF strategy for binary options contains two indicators, one of which is a signal indicator and marks entry points into a trade on the chart in the form of arrows, and the second indicator for binary options helps filter signals thanks to a “cloud” reminiscent of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator . and local support and resistance levels .

        It is worth noting that the strategy is sold on the author’s website in different packages from $49 to $499, but Heir Wolf TF can be downloaded for free from our website for review.

        Heir Wolf TF strategy for binary options

        Characteristics of the Heir Wolf TF strategy for binary options

        Installing Heir Wolf TF Strategy Indicators in MT4

        Indicators are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

        MetaTrader 4 instructions for installing indicators:

        The template for installing the Heir Wolf TF strategy can be downloaded for free at the end of the article.

        Review of Heir Wolf TF strategy indicators for binary options

        According to the author of the Heir Wolf TF strategy and indicator, it is built on three algorithms that are based on a dynamic price channel and allows you to determine market reversals thanks to signals , levels and filters.

        Despite the presence of several rules for trading using the Heir Wolf TF strategy and indicator, the rules will be clear even to beginners in binary options trading, and the strategy can also be used in the Forex market .

        As mentioned above, the strategy has two indicators:

        1. Heir Wolf TF indicator;
        2. Cortezh indicator.

        The essence of the Heir Wolf TF indicator is to determine the price reversal ( change in market phase ), which can be seen thanks to the “cloud”, support/resistance levels and signals. The Cortezh indicator is responsible for additional filtering and is located in the “basement” of the chart.

        The Heir Wolf TF indicator combines three types of signals:

        1. Arrows indicating up and down signals;
        2. Local levels;
        3. Trend cloud.

        Heir Wolf TF indicator on the chart

        The Heir Wolf TF indicator settings allow you to:

        • Set the “Magic” number to place several Heir Wolf TF indicators with different settings on the chart;
        • Set the number of bars on history for indicator readings;
        • Enable or disable alerts (sound alert, email alert and Push);
        • Select indicator parameters for signal frequency;
        • Customize colors.

        Heir Wolf TF indicator settings

        Note: if you want to increase or decrease the number of signals (arrows), then you need to change the “ PerStochstic” and “ UrStoch” parameters.

        The Cortezh indicator is an oscillator that acts as an additional filter and indicates the direction of the market:

        Cortez indicator

        The indicator settings do not allow you to set “sensitivity” and are responsible only for the “Magic” number, history bars and colors:

        Cortezh indicator settings

        It is important to note that the author of the Heir Wolf TF indicator, like all sellers, claims that its development is based on unique algorithms, but in fact at least part of the indicator’s work is based on the standard Stochastic Oscillator indicator , which can be seen in its settings.

        The author of this indicator also says that Heir Wolf TF is suitable for overclocking a deposit , since the signals are always very accurate and effective, but you should not try to overclock without sufficiently testing the indicator on a demo account , as there may be a high probability of “draining” » deposit .

        Trading rules using the Heir Wolf TF strategy

        The Heir Wolf TF strategy is partly trending, so before you start working with it, you should familiarize yourself with what a trend is:

        1. How does a trend work in markets ?
        2. Identifying and using bullish and bearish trends ;
        3. How to determine a flat in the market .

        Talking about the trading rules, they are quite simple, as mentioned earlier, and to buy Call options you need:

        1. So that the “cloud” is green;
        2. A green support level has appeared;
        3. A green arrow appeared;
        4. The "basement" indicator was green;
        5. The “basement” indicator was above the zero level (preferably, but not required).

        For Put options you need:

        1. So that the “cloud” is red;
        2. A red resistance level has appeared;
        3. A red arrow appeared;
        4. The “basement” indicator was red;
        5. The “basement” indicator was below the zero level (preferably, but not required).

        Expiration – 6 candles from the current chart. Time frames – any.

        call and put according to the Heir Wolf TF strategy

        Also, the indicators of the Heir Wolf TF strategy, as mentioned earlier, have alerts:

        Heir Wolf TF indicator alerts

        Signals based on the Heir Wolf TF strategy for binary options

        Let's look at examples of transactions on the GBP/CAD pair and the M15 timeframe.

        Call option

        All the necessary signals for the Heir Wolf TF strategy are there, which means you can buy a Call option with an expiration of 6 candles:

        Call option by Heir Wolf TF

        Put option

        All the necessary signals for the Heir Wolf TF strategy are there, which means you can buy a Put option with an expiration of 6 candles:

        Put option by Heir Wolf TF

        And also pay attention to the situation during a flat. That is why it is always recommended to trade with this and any other strategy only at moments of a trend:

        flat and signals of the Heir Wolf TF indicator

        Conclusion

        The Heir Wolf TF strategy is a paid strategy that, with proper experience and knowledge, as well as practice, allows you to make a profit from trading binary options. But it is worth remembering that signals for it should only be used according to the trend, and you should also definitely test its signals on history and a demo account before moving on to real trading.

        Also, you should never forget about the rules of money management and risk management , thanks to which you can save your deposit even with a large number of unprofitable transactions, and trading should always be carried out only through high-quality brokers, which can be found on our website in the rating of binary options brokers .

        Download free strategy Heir Wolf TF

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        Binarium

