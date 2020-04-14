    Registration
        Indicator for binary options Linear Regression Channel

        Probably all traders know what channels are and why they are needed in trading. But building channels is sometimes difficult, since it is not always clear what the current market situation is and what will happen next. And here the Linear Regression Channel indicator for binary options can come to the rescue.

        This indicator automatically builds channels on the chart, dividing the range into two. As a result, we get the support level, resistance level and the 50% level in between.

        Linear Regression Channel indicator

        Description of the indicator for binary options Linear Regression Channel

        This indicator is present in many terminals, including a live chart for binary options on our website. But the most convenient option is considered to be indicators for MetaTrader 4 .

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4:

        The indicator is as simple as possible and needs almost no description. All it uses are support and resistance lines that form a price corridor:

        Levels in the Linear Regression Channel indicator

        The lines are shifted from each other by a standard deviation, which allows you to get clear price boundaries. This deviation has a value of “2” and cannot be changed, but this does not matter, and it will become clear why later.

        The indicator settings include:

        • Calculation of levels based on closing prices.
        • Number of bars to build the channel.

        Indicator settings

        If everything is clear with the first point, then the second point allows you to build channels of almost any range:

        Channel length 50 bars Channel length 100 bars Channel length 150 bars

        Channel length 50 bars

        Channel length 100 bars

        Channel length 150 bars

        As a result, on the same section of the chart you can get price channels of different widths and directions. To do this, you need to change the “barsToCount” parameter to any other required number of bars. As a result, changing the number of bars for calculation eliminates the need to change the value of the standard deviation.

        Trading using the Linear Regression Channel indicator for binary options

        This indicator is good because when using it, a trader bases his trading on technical analysis. There are many strategies for binary options that are built on channels, and they all use the same rules, which are very simple. Next, we will look at the three most popular trading methods.

        If we talk about expiration for making transactions using this indicator, then you can use 1 candle for quick transactions and small time frames, but if you work on time frames from M30 and higher, then you should consider an expiration equal to 5-10 candles.

        Also, long expirations will be more useful when trading and working with the trend (described in more detail in the third method).

        Trading using the indicator for binary options Linear Regression Channel for channel breakout

        The first most popular way to trade using price channels is their breakdown. The disadvantage of this method is that the indicator redraws the levels when the highs or lows are updated. If this did not happen, the indicator would always have the same values, which would make it inoperative. Therefore, when trading for a breakout, you should mark levels when the price approaches them, and then open a position if the price closes below or above this level:

        Breakout of the indicator channel boundaries

        Please note that a trade is not opened if the candle closes in a range.

        Of course, do not forget about the level, which does not change its location:

        Breakout of the middle of the indicator channel

        Breakout of the 50% level is more convenient, since this level is not redrawn.

        Trading using the indicator for binary options Linear Regression Channel on rebound

        The second most popular method of trading using channels is rebounding from levels.

        In this case, we need the price to close in the range when approaching the level, and not above it. A particularly good signal would be a candlestick shadow breaking above the level, but closing below:

        Rebound from the indicator channel boundaries

        Trading using the indicator for binary options Linear Regression Channel according to the current trend

        This option differs from the second in that rebound trades are opened only in the direction of the channels. If the channel is directed upward, then only Call options are considered, and for a channel directed downward, Put options are considered. The same applies to the middle channels.

        The channel is directed upward:

        Trading in the indicator channel with an uptrend

        The channel is directed downwards:

        Trading in the indicator channel with a downtrend

        Conclusion

        As you can see, the indicator for binary options Linear Regression Channel is universal and allows you to work both with and against the trend, and its settings allow you to set both short-term and long-term channels.

        However, do not forget that any trading involves the use of money management and compliance with risks , so it is better to test all options on a demo account, and only after that switch to a real account.

        Also, do not forget that one of the foundations of profitable trading is a properly selected broker, which can be found in our rating of binary options brokers .

        Download the Linear Regression Channel template and indicator

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals

        вячеслав
        очень полезный индикатор
        29 June 2023
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        27 June 2023
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Индикатор действительно выглядит интересно, поскольку позволяет визуально представить торговый диапазон и определить возможные точки входа и выхода из рынка. Однако, я также отметил, что каналы перерисовываются при снижении цены. Это может создавать определенные неудобства для трейдеров, особенно тех, кто стремится использовать исторические данные для анализа и прогнозирования. В таких случаях приходится помечать точки, чтобы учесть изменения в каналах и принимать решения о торговле. Тем не менее, несмотря на эту особенность, индикатор линейной регрессии и его каналы могут быть полезными инструментами для тех трейдеров, которые применяют совокупный анализ и учитывают другие факторы при принятии решений о сделках.
        27 June 2023
        Руслан
        Руслан
        27 June 2023
        Edward
        Edward
        Рисую всегда сам, зачем индикаторы, если ты сам точнее нарисуешь? хотя новичкам может не так прост, Как мне)
        Тоже очень люблю торговлю по каналам, вхожу как по тренду так и против него, уже за многолетний опыт перестал и линии рисовать канальные, зачастую на глаз определяю и держу в голове их. Для новичков кстати, возможно поможет этот индикатор, понять механизм канальной торговли.
        07 March 2021
        Алексей
        линии и веер фибоначи на покет опшн есть по умолчанию, используйте. они не перестраиваются по мере движения цены и достаточно удобны.
        02 May 2020
        Марго
        Мне понравился индикатор. Удобно что самой не надо рисовать, а он по алгоритму рисует, и это правильно. хотя некоторые каналы лучше ручным методом рисовать
        22 April 2020
        CALL
        CALL
        Не видел такого раньше, интересно выглядит, но жаль что каналы перерисовываются при снижении цены, логично что они должны перерисовываться, но не удобно что надо помечать чтобы торговать
        22 April 2020
        Гуманоид
        Гуманоид
        Рисую всегда сам, зачем индикаторы, если ты сам точнее нарисуешь? хотя новичкам может не так прост, Как мне)
        22 April 2020
