Binary options strategy Super Kay Sniper V1

Super Kay Sniper V1 strategy and indicator is a trading system for buying binary options based on Donchian channels. The moment of entering the market is formed by a signal indicator and confirmed by an additional filter indicator. The system is optimized to work on short M1 timeframes with expiration times from 60 seconds to 5 minutes.

The system is sold by the developers at a price of $499, but the Super Kay Sniper V1 indicator can be downloaded for free for review on our website.

Characteristics of the Super Kay Sniper V1 strategy for binary options

Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .

Timeframe: M1.

Expiration: 5 minutes.

Types of options: Call/Put.

Indicators: Super Kay Sniper Signale.ex4, Symbol Changer profit display V5.ex4, Super Kay Sniper Trend

.ex4, Super Kay Sniper.ex4.

.ex4, Super Kay Sniper.ex4. Trading instruments: currency pairs , cryptocurrencies , stocks, commodities.

Trading time: 08:00-00:00 Moscow time.

Recommended brokers: Quotex , PocketOption , Deriv .

Installing strategy indicators for binary options Super Kay Sniper V1 in MT4

Indicators are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

MetaTrader 4 instructions for installing indicators:

The template for installing the Super Kay Sniper V1 strategy can be downloaded for free at the end of the article.

Review of Super Kay Sniper V1 strategy indicators for binary options

The following indicators work in the system:

Super Kay Sniper V1 Signale indicator. Indicator Symbol Changer Profit Display V5. Super Kay Sniper Trend indicator. Super Kay Sniper indicator.

Indicator Symbol Changer profit display V5 : information panel with active buttons for switching between currency pairs . The indicator plays an important role in the system and allows you to look for an entry point into the market much faster.

The information panel is very flexible: you can adjust the symbols, number of currency pairs, color and size to suit you.

In addition to currency pair symbols, you can also add timeframe buttons to the information panel. To do this, select “true” in the “Select Timeframe Display Option” line.

Super Kay Sniper V1 Signale indicator : the main indicator of the system that generates signals for Call and Put options . Visually, the indicator is presented on the chart in the form of channels, where PeriodWeekCnannel is the 24th period, and PeriodWeekCnannel is the 96th period. A price rebound from the channel boundaries shows the entry point: green is a signal for a Call option, red is a signal for a Put option, colorless is a weak and risky signal.

The indicator has built-in alerts. By default, alerts are enabled in the terminal and to disable this function, just change the value in the indicator settings to “false”.

Super Kay Sniper Indicator : An additional indicator for filtering signals from the Super Kay Sniper V1 Signale indicator. The color of the indicator histogram is used as confirmation: the green histogram confirms the Call signal, the red histogram confirms the Put signal.

Based on history, the indicator looks quite effective. But in fact, the indicator lags and recolors the histogram color after a strong price movement, or, to put it simply, it is redrawn.

The Super Kay Sniper Trend indicator automatically draws trend lines along strong signal points (green and red). This is a line of a stable trend , the intersection of which can signal its end and subsequent reversal.

If the price is below the sloping line, then this situation can be used to filter the moment of entering the market and then you should open trades exclusively based on red signals. If the price is above the inclined sloping line, then this can be regarded as a bullish trend and in this case only green signals to enter the market can be considered.

Trading rules for the strategy for binary options Super Kay Sniper V1

The Super Kay Sniper V1 strategy and indicator involves buying binary options following the trend. This style of trading is one of the most effective because you make trades based on movement. It is enough to analyze the market in the short term. And the signals come thanks to the Super Kay Sniper V1 indicator and other indicators of this strategy, which is the main advantage of working with any signal trading systems.

To purchase a Call option, the following list of rules is used:

a green signal appeared on the Super Kay Sniper V1 Signale indicator; the histogram of the Super Kay Sniper V1 indicator confirmed the signal and changed color from orange to blue.

Buying a Put option :

the Super Kay Sniper V1 Signale indicator signals a change in price movement with a red dot; Super Kay Sniper's histogram has changed from blue to orange.

The expiration time for Call and Put contracts is 5 minutes.

All colorless dots on the channels of the Super Kay Sniper Signale indicator are considered risky signals. The authors of the strategy recommend in this case not to buy options with an expiration time of more than 3 minutes.

An important rule in the strategy is not to trade in a narrow range. If you open a trade based on such a signal, then before the completion of the 5-minute expiration, the trade will most likely end up at a loss.

The described rules work on all timeframes from 60 seconds to a month. But the strategy is optimized to work specifically at 60-second intervals. For this purpose, a convenient information panel is provided for quickly switching between trading instruments and alerts built into the Super Kay Sniper V1 indicator.

Signals based on the Super Kay Sniper V1 strategy for binary options

Signal for buying Call options (using the example of the EUR/USD currency pair): after a long downward trend, the Super Kay Sniper V1 Signale indicator drew a “green signal” confirmed by a change in color of the histogram of the Super Kay Sniper indicator. If we had entered a Call option (above) at the close of the candle, we would have profited from the entire move.

Signal to buy Put options (using the example of the GBP/USD currency pair): the price failed to break through the next resistance level , after which a clear signal to buy the Put option appeared (below). This example is one of the most effective, since the signal appeared after the price rebounded from a strong price level.

The examples above are examples “from history”. In real time, the operation of the indicators may differ, as the signals are redrawn. Therefore, this strategy and the Super Kay Sniper V1 indicator should be used on a real account only after testing.

To improve the strategy, you can use any set of classic tools:

Japanese candlesticks can be an excellent addition to this strategy. When you see the Absorption pattern simultaneously with a confirmed signal, then this signal can be considered stronger. The Japanese Engulfing candlestick pattern is a strong sign of a reversal in price movement. This model can be considered not only as an addition to the system, but also as a replacement for the Super Kay Sniper lagging indicator-filter.

For each reversal strategy, it is recommended to use horizontal support and resistance levels. The appearance of a signal near these levels will be more accurate: the stronger the level, the more effective the signal. The absence of a strong level at the pivot point formed by the system's indicators can mean a risky trade, where you will most likely end up at a loss.

Horizontal levels do not always need to be set independently. For this purpose, indicators are also used, which automatically build levels and simplify the trader’s work.

The effectiveness of the strategy can be significantly increased by trading with the trend. This is the most common, and probably the most effective, recommendation that any trader can give. Working with the trend eliminates a large number of false signals and, consequently, loss of the deposit .

To better understand the trend, we recommend that you familiarize yourself with topics such as:

Conclusion

Indicator trading strategies attract beginners with ready-made signals to enter the market, where other indicators and methods of technical and fundamental analysis are most often completely excluded. But even after a short acquaintance with the strategy indicators for binary options Super Kay Sniper V1, we came to the conclusion that they are redrawn and delayed, which is why it is better not to use them, or to test them first on a demo account , and when switching to a real one Don’t forget about the rules of money management and risk management .

In the rating of the best binary options brokers, you can familiarize yourself with the working conditions on Russian broker platforms: minimum deposit, minimum bet, availability of bonuses and the number of trading assets. Choosing a good broker is the first thing you need to do if you decide to take up trading seriously and for a long time.

Download free strategy Super Kay Sniper V1

Download

Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

See also:

Binary options trading platforms

Will binary options be closed in Russia in 2021?

Psychology in trading - what does a beginner need to know?

Current bonuses and promotional codes for 2021