        English
        Russian Spanish
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Broker Reviews
        /
        The whole truth about the Pocket Option broker
        /
        Trading strategies for Pocket Option
        /
        Candlestick Absorption Strategy

        Strategy for Pocket Option "Candlestick Absorption"

        Broker Pocket Option recommends using the “Candlestick Absorption” system to determine the moment of trend reversal. This signal occurs when a candle with a body larger than the previous one is formed on the chart. It should also be turned in the other direction. That is, on the chart of the Poketoption terminal, the next candle should absorb the previous one.

        However, the situation described is not enough to open a deal when trading binary options . You need to wait for the next candle, which will show the direction of the trend (whether the trend has changed or not). Trading on Pocket Option within the framework of this strategy begins after a new candle closes, which opened in the direction of absorption.

        Also, do not forget that you can start trading with additional funds by using promo codes for replenishing your account from the Pocket Option broker, and to improve your performance with this strategy, you can use a promo code to cancel a losing trade for $10 .

        Trading rules on Pocket Option

        The principle of trading using this strategy comes down to the following:

        1. You need to wait until a candle with a larger body appears on the chart, which is directed in the opposite direction.
        2. Wait until a new candle appears, going in the same direction as the previous one.

        Candlestick engulfing

        It is necessary to open a deal after the specified new candle closes, placing an order in the same direction. It should be taken into account that the strength of the signal directly depends on the size of the absorption candle. In this regard, the Pocket Option broker advises, if you have sufficient funds on deposit, to take a certain risk in such cases. That is, you can open a trade immediately after the engulfing candle closes, and not on the next one after it.

        Put option

        Trading using the Squatting Candle strategy

        This strategy is also used in trading on Pocket Option when determining the moment of a trend reversal. The formation of a squatting candle indicates that traders are uncertain about the strength of the current trend. Often such patterns form near price levels. Moreover, it is possible to form several similar candles at once. In addition, a trend reversal cannot be ruled out when a candle with a long shadow and a short body appears on the chart.

        Trading using this strategy is carried out in the following order:

        1. You need to wait for the squatting candle to appear.
        2. Wait for the formation of a new candle that opens in the opposite direction from the current trend.
        3. Open a deal to buy an option after the close of a new candle in the same direction.

        Call option

        To minimize risks, the Pocket Option broker recommends always waiting for the closing of the candle following the signal ones.

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        Богдан
        Богдан
        я догадывался что так именно и должно быть но после статьи убедился что мои догадки были верны.
        игорь, Это уходящая классика, но иногда и она может сработать
        14 November 2023
        игорь
        я догадывался что так именно и должно быть но после статьи убедился что мои догадки были верны.
        13 November 2023
        Богдан
        Богдан
        Ну не знаю. Очень часто на рынке всё не так как в книжке.)))
        tirant, Вот согласен. Но эта стратегия вшита в терминал. И на первое время потянет.
        19 October 2023
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Старые добрые свечи никогда не будут заброшены.))))
        Трейдер БО, Куда они денутся? Свечной анализ будет всегда.
        Артур, в последнее время его эффективность начала хромать. Может что-то в рынке изменилось?
        06 October 2023
        tirant
        tirant
        Ну не знаю. Очень часто на рынке всё не так как в книжке.)))
        04 October 2023
        Артур
        Артур
        Старые добрые свечи никогда не будут заброшены.))))
        Трейдер БО, Куда они денутся? Свечной анализ будет всегда.
        29 September 2023
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Старые добрые свечи никогда не будут заброшены.))))
        28 September 2023
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Я правильно понимаю, что данный паттерн относится к методу Прайс Экшен?
        Option Bull, да, это именно он, в прайс экшн нет сетапов, где используются комбинации из более 3-х свечей
        20 February 2023
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Я правильно понимаю, что данный паттерн относится к методу Прайс Экшен?
        20 February 2023
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Вот только заметил, что при поглощающем паттерне если первая свеча не заходит, то вторая обязательно продолжает тренд. Теперь как только вижу такое на графике сразу вхожу в сделку, за все время торговли на покете не разу не подвело
        ИГОРЕК, ого, спасибо что поделились наблюдением, а то так мог бы и профукать сделку)
        20 February 2023
        ИГОРЕК
        ИГОРЕК
        Вот только заметил, что при поглощающем паттерне если первая свеча не заходит, то вторая обязательно продолжает тренд. Теперь как только вижу такое на графике сразу вхожу в сделку, за все время торговли на покете не разу не подвело
        05 February 2021
        ТрейдерБО
        ТрейдерБО
        Опа! Мой любимый паттерн описали. Поглощение работает еще как!) но использовать лучше по тренду
        07 April 2020
        Ольга
        Хорошо что у них тут на сайте есть и статья про тренд. пойду изучать, спасибо заподсказки)
        07 April 2020
        Ракета
        Ракета
        Опа! Мой любимый паттерн описали. Поглощение работает еще как!) но использовать лучше по тренду
        по тренду работает все! и любые паттерны в том числе буду эффективны
        07 April 2020
