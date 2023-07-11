    Registration
        Strategy for binary options FX MAX SCALPER Strategy

        The FX MAX SCALPER binary options strategy is a trend system with arrow signals and additional indicators designed to filter them. To switch between timeframes and assets, there is a special convenient panel.

        The trading system based on the FX MAX SCALPER Strategy is very simple, so it is suitable even for novice traders. Experienced participants in the binary options market will appreciate the flexibility of settings, because one of the indicators of the FX MAX SCALPER strategy is a universal and very convenient tool for independent experiments with any types of moving averages.

        Although the strategy only costs $27, its signals can actually show good results in binary options trading if used correctly. If after reading the review you still have doubts, you can download FX MAX SCALPER Strategy for free on our website for personal review and testing.

        Content:

        fx max scalper chart

        Characteristics of the strategy for binary options FX MAX SCALPER Strategy

        • Terminal: MetaTrader 4 ;
        • Timeframe: M1-H4;
        • Expiration: 3 candles;
        • Option types: Call/Put;
        • Indicators: averages trend (alerts).ex4, FXMAX - Pair Changer.ex.4, FXMAX_Dash1.ex4, FXMAX_Dash2.ex4, FXMAX_Dash3.ex4, FXMAX-Background.ex4;
        • Trading instruments: currency pairs , commodities, cryptocurrencies , stocks;
        • Trading time: 8:00-20:00 Moscow time;
        • Recommended brokers: Quotex , Pocket Option , Deriv , Binarium .

        Setting a strategy for binary options FX MAX SCALPER Strategy

        Indicators of the FX MAX SCALPER Strategy strategy are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. To do this, you need to add them to the root folder of the terminal by selecting “File” in MT4 and then “Open data directory”. In the directory that opens, you need to go to the “MQL4” folder and then to “Indicators”, and then drag the indicator files there. Templates are installed in the same way, but are placed in the “Templates” folder. More detailed instructions for installing indicators can be viewed in our video:

        Review and settings of FX MAX SCALPER Strategy indicators for binary options

        The strategy for binary options FX MAX Scalper Strategy has three pre-configured options for using the system:

        • For intraday trading (Intraday);
        • For aggressive trading (Scalping);
        • For conservative trading.

        Each of the signal options is called by a special template, which affects not only the system parameters, but also the visual settings of the chart. The universal Intraday mode provides the optimal number of trading recommendations. In aggressive trading mode there are more signals, but they are not as reliable. Using a conservative trading template, you will receive the most accurate, but rather rare signals.

        modes in fx max scalper

        The averages trend indicator displays two parallel lines of dots of alternating colors. When the color on both lines becomes the same, an arrow signal appears.

        trend indicator

        The operating principle of this indicator is quite simple. Averages trend tracks the price position relative to two moving averages with different periods. When the price crosses the MA upward, the trend is identified as upward, and vice versa. The upper band of this indicator displays the readings of the fast MA, and the lower – the slow one.

        To make sure that this is how the FX MAX SCALPER algorithm works, you can overlay moving averages on the chart with the same periods and construction method as specified in the indicator settings:

        moving averages in fx max scalper

        In the Avereages trend settings, you can change the alert system, visualization of trading signals, the period for two moving averages, as well as their calculation method.

        settings in fx max scalper

        Separately, it should be noted that the Ma method list presents as many as 33 options for calculating moving averages, including TMA , LWMA, McGinley's method and many others. The Price setting also allows you to calculate these lines using any of the candle parameters, including the weighted average price, median, or even based on Heiken Ashi .

        moving average and price settings in fx max scalper

        FXMAX-Background, the second indicator of the strategy, is also based on moving averages. It uses two highly smoothed moving averages with different periods and changes the background color for the chart after they cross:

        fxmax-background chart in fx max scalper

        In this way, an additional trend filter is implemented in the trading system for binary options FX MAX Scalper. Gray color indicates downward price movement, and black indicates upward price movement.

        In the FXMAX-Background settings, you cannot set other values ​​for moving averages, which are used to determine a trend change. Changes can only be made to the visual settings of the indicator. In order to get rid of unnecessary noise in the trading platform, the indicator by default visualizes only trend changes by changing the chart background. The moving averages themselves are hidden in all three templates:

        fxmax-background settings in fx max scalper

        The FXMAX_Dash1, Dash 2 and Dash 3 indicators are information panels that are located in the upper left corner. The following are compactly displayed here:

        • trading mode (template used);
        • timeframe;
        • assets;
        • current price;
        • spread (for Forex trading);
        • time until the current candle closes;
        • average price range (ATR);
        • the highest and lowest prices of the current day.

        information panel in fx max scalper

        Each of the three dash indicators is called by a corresponding template, and the difference between them lies only in the visual settings of the panel. You can change the color of the fonts and panel, its location, and also set a different period for calculating ATR in the settings.

        dash indicator settings in fx max scalper

        The last indicator of the trading system for binary options FX MAX SCALPER is FXMAX - Pair Changer. This is a simple button panel to switch between different assets and time frames. It is located on the left side of the graph.

        pair changer indicator in fx max scalper

        In the settings of this indicator, you can specify a list of assets desired for display, separated by semicolons, and also change the visual parameters of the panel.

        pair changer settings in fx max scalper

        Trading rules using the FX MAX SCALPER Strategy for binary options

        Trading rules for the FX MAX SCALPER STRATEGY strategy for binary options are based on the arrow signals of the trend indicator. Based on the readings of the second indicator, the best ones are filtered out. Info panels are needed only for the convenience of the trader and are not directly related to the rules of the strategy.

        Before moving on to the step-by-step trading algorithm, we would like to remind you that the results of any trading system for binary options can be improved by following the advice of professionals on managing risks, capital and your own emotions in trading. We have collected the most important recommendations in a series of training materials:

        The rules for trading using the FX MAX SCALPER STRATEGY strategy for binary options do not require the trader to install additional indicators or use manual trend analysis. Even the most inexperienced traders will be able to successfully use this system if they carefully follow the simple algorithm.

        To buy a Call option:

        1. An up arrow has appeared on the bottom panel of the trend indicator.
        2. The chart background is black, the same as on the bottom trend panel.

        After waiting for the candle on which the signal appeared to close and making sure that the arrow has not disappeared, you can buy a Call option with an expiration of 3 candles.

        To buy a Put option:

        1. A down arrow has appeared on the bottom panel of the trend indicator.
        2. The background of the graph is dark gray, it is different from the color of the bottom panel.

        After waiting for the candle where the signal appeared to close, you can buy a Put option with an expiration of 3 candles.

        Please note that depending on which trading template you use, the arrows on the trend bar may be different colors. The trading rules are the same for all templates: the color of the arrow does not matter, only its direction is important.

        Opening a Call Option

        In this example, after the up arrow appeared, you should make sure that the background of the chart was black, exactly the same color as the bottom trend bar. By waiting for the candle where the signal appeared to close, you could buy a Call option with an expiration of 3 candles.

        call option buy signal

        Opening a Put option

        In this example, after the down arrow appeared on the bottom trend bar, you should make sure that the background of the chart was different from the background of the bottom trend bar, changing to dark gray. After waiting for the candle to close, you could buy a Put option.

        signal to buy put option

        Conclusion

        The FX MAX SCALPER Strategy trading strategy is trend-based, so it shows very good results specifically on binary options, where trading with the trend and timely recognition of changes in its direction is a key success factor.

        The strategy itself comes with three pre-configured templates: universal (Intraday), for aggressive trading (Scalping) and for conservative (Conservative). The main trend indicator has the ability to choose other settings for moving averages, changing not only their period, but also choosing alternative methods for calculating them, which can significantly affect the system signals. For this reason, the FX MAX SCALPER Strategy and in particular one of its Averages trend indicators can be safely recommended as a promising tool suitable for independent experimentation with settings.

        Do not forget that you should check and debug the operation of indicators and systems exclusively on a demo account .

        Download the FX MAX SCALPER Strategy for free

        Download

        Try it on a demo account

        PO

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Я также протестировал стратегию и хотел бы поделиться своим опытом. Несмотря на огромный выбор методов построения машек, я обнаружил, что некоторые из них дают более надежные сигналы, чем другие. Рекомендую проводить тщательное исследование и выбирать оптимальные настройки, ну или как было сказано ниже - выбирать подходящий шаблон для достижения успешных результатов)
        Option Bull, Вот к стати, хороший вопрос по шаблонам. Присоединяюсь к нему...
        Артур, прочитайте мой ответ Артуру сообщением ниже.
        12 March 2024
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Я также протестировал стратегию и хотел бы поделиться своим опытом. Несмотря на огромный выбор методов построения машек, я обнаружил, что некоторые из них дают более надежные сигналы, чем другие. Рекомендую проводить тщательное исследование и выбирать оптимальные настройки, ну или как было сказано ниже - выбирать подходящий шаблон для достижения успешных результатов)
        Option Bull, спасибо! и какой шаблон лучше? какой лучше для торговли БО
        Алексей, ну вот например мне понравился шаблон Triangular Moving Average (TMA). Он позволяет торговать на любых таймфреймах без перерисовки. Также он использует дважды сглаженные скользящие средние, для большей точности в оценке вероятности определения движения тренда.
        12 March 2024
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Не получается скачать ,почему?
        пётр, У меня всё скачало.
        25 January 2024
        Answer
        пётр
        Не получается скачать ,почему?
        25 January 2024
        Answer
        Daler
        Рабочая стратегия? Поделитесь опытом использования
        21 November 2023
        Answer
        Александр
        Это для форекс?
        18 November 2023
        Answer
        Владимир
        Владимир
        Супер. Мне очень понравилось эта стратегия и самое главное здесь включить то что отключено по умолчанию в настройках и тогда она заиграет своими красками и даст очень много полезной информации для торговли бинарными опционами. Супер Я очень доволен
        16 September 2023
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Я также протестировал стратегию и хотел бы поделиться своим опытом. Несмотря на огромный выбор методов построения машек, я обнаружил, что некоторые из них дают более надежные сигналы, чем другие. Рекомендую проводить тщательное исследование и выбирать оптимальные настройки, ну или как было сказано ниже - выбирать подходящий шаблон для достижения успешных результатов)
        Option Bull, Вот к стати, хороший вопрос по шаблонам. Присоединяюсь к нему...
        Артур, Я думаю что на этот вопрос сможете ответить только вы сами.Кто знает как вам удобней торговать?
        18 July 2023
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Я также протестировал стратегию и хотел бы поделиться своим опытом. Несмотря на огромный выбор методов построения машек, я обнаружил, что некоторые из них дают более надежные сигналы, чем другие. Рекомендую проводить тщательное исследование и выбирать оптимальные настройки, ну или как было сказано ниже - выбирать подходящий шаблон для достижения успешных результатов)
        Option Bull, Вот к стати, хороший вопрос по шаблонам. Присоединяюсь к нему...
        18 July 2023
        Answer
        Алексей
        Алексей
        Я также протестировал стратегию и хотел бы поделиться своим опытом. Несмотря на огромный выбор методов построения машек, я обнаружил, что некоторые из них дают более надежные сигналы, чем другие. Рекомендую проводить тщательное исследование и выбирать оптимальные настройки, ну или как было сказано ниже - выбирать подходящий шаблон для достижения успешных результатов)
        Option Bull, спасибо! и какой шаблон лучше? какой лучше для торговли БО
        18 July 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Я также протестировал стратегию и хотел бы поделиться своим опытом. Несмотря на огромный выбор методов построения машек, я обнаружил, что некоторые из них дают более надежные сигналы, чем другие. Рекомендую проводить тщательное исследование и выбирать оптимальные настройки, ну или как было сказано ниже - выбирать подходящий шаблон для достижения успешных результатов)
        15 July 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        FX MAX SCALPER - потрясающая стратегия! Я уже протестировал несколько методов построения MA и получил отличные результаты. Спасибо за рекомендацию!
        Руслан, согласен, эта стратегия действительно впечатляет. Я также провел оптимизацию сигналов системы и получил стабильные прибыли. Это отличный выбор для трейдеров!
        15 July 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        FX MAX SCALPER - потрясающая стратегия! Я уже протестировал несколько методов построения MA и получил отличные результаты. Спасибо за рекомендацию!
        15 July 2023
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        Обычная трендовая стратегия, таких десятки.
        13 July 2023
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Если есть шаблоны настроек - это отлично!!
        13 July 2023
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Каждый раз когда вижу кучу настроек будь то индикатор или стратегия - меня это немного напрягает.
        Артур, Написано что есть шаблоны. Так что в настройки лезть не надо.
        11 July 2023
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Каждый раз когда вижу кучу настроек будь то индикатор или стратегия - меня это немного напрягает.
        11 July 2023
        Answer
