Binary options strategy Winning Forex Trading System

The Winning Forex Trading System binary options strategy is both a trend and a signal strategy, the signals for which are supported by support and resistance levels . It also has a panel of trend strength and direction, a currency strength panel and a histogram similar to the MACD indicator .

Content:

Characteristics of the Winning Forex Trading System strategy for binary options

Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .

Timeframes: M5.

Expiration: 30 minutes.

Types of options: Call/Put.

Indicators: 2020_Indicator02.ex4, 2020_Indicator07.ex4, 202022.ex4, Currency Meter.ex4, Daily Pivot Targets.ex4, Line112.ex4, On_Chart_Symbol.ex4, Symbol Changer_Luxmod.ex4, THV3 CandleClock.ex4, TradingSessions-1.06 .ex4.

Trading instruments: currency pairs , stocks, cryptocurrencies , commodities.

Trading time: 8:00-20:00 Moscow time.

Recommended brokers: Quotex , PocketOption , Deriv .

Installing strategy indicators for binary options Winning Forex Trading System in MT4

Indicators of the Winning Forex Trading System strategy are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. To do this, you need to add them to the root folder of the terminal by selecting “File” in MT4 and then “Open data directory”. In the directory that opens, you need to go to the “MQL4” folder and then to “Indicators”, and then drag the indicator files there. The template is installed in the same way, but placed in the “Templates” folder. More detailed instructions for installing indicators can be viewed in our video:

Review of Winning Forex Trading System strategy indicators for binary options

The strategy consists of ten indicators , which are divided into informational, auxiliary, trend and signal. We will describe only those indicators that are directly involved in binary options trading and provide signals, as well as determine the trend.

Information indicators include a panel that indicates the direction of the trend and its strength, as well as the strength of currencies:

The blue upward arrow indicates the direction itself, and the scale next to it displays the strength of the trend. The larger the scale, the stronger the trend. Next to the scale is a number that shows the strength more clearly. For example, the AUD/CAD currency pair has a strong upward trend (value 93.5), and the EUR/GBP pair has a strong downward trend (value -89.6):

At the bottom of this table there is a panel with currencies, which shows the strength of currencies. The higher the bar, the stronger the currency. To put it simply, strong currencies rise and weak ones fall. In this case, our GBP is very strong and on the chart we can see why. This currency has grown significantly over the current day:

If you look at the Japanese yen, which is the last of the currencies, it is very weak, which means it is losing value.

Signal indicators include not only arrows, but also a histogram from the “basement”, since they work in conjunction. When the histogram is green, only arrows appear to buy Call (Above). During red, only signals for Put (Below) can be seen. Also convenient is the inscription in the left corner of the histogram, indicating which signals currently have higher priority:

Speaking about the settings of the signal indicator, in the basement indicator you can only change the colors, and in the signal indicator you can only adjust the amplitude and alerts:

Among the trend indicators, the Winning Forex Trading System strategy uses standard moving averages . For some reason, the author of the strategy uses as many as twenty-nine moving averages, which does not make much sense and loads the terminal. Therefore, after applying the template, you can remove most of them as unnecessary:

The levels in this strategy for binary options are pivot levels , which are built for the current day. They act only as auxiliary tools and do not greatly influence the execution of transactions.

Also, the remaining indicators in the strategy include a trading sessions indicator, a timer showing the amount of time until the candle closes, and a panel with trading assets for convenient switching between them.

Trading rules according to the strategy for binary options Winning Forex Trading System

Since trading using the Winning Forex Trading System strategy is carried out using a trend, it is important to know how a trend works in the markets and what it is:

This knowledge will be useful not only for this strategy, but also for any binary options trading method .

Speaking about the rules of trading using this trading system, there is a general rule for both Call and Put. First of all, we pay attention to the trend and its strength, which the panel on the left helps us with. You should only choose for trading those currency pairs that are not in a flat. The best options will be the assets with the strongest upward or downward trend. The following rules are already shared, and to purchase Call options we need to:

the price was above the moving averages; the histogram should be green; a green arrow should appear; (optional) the price must be at the level.

To buy Put options we need to:

the price was below the moving averages; the histogram should be red; a green arrow should appear; (optional) the price must be at the level.

Expiration in both cases is 30 minutes, and the timeframe is 5 minutes.

Buying a Call Option

In this case, we have an upward trend, which is confirmed on the information panel. Also, the price is above the moving averages and there is a signal in the form of an arrow to buy a Call option with an expiration of 30 minutes:

Buying a Put Option

In the opposite situation, we have a downward trend, which is confirmed on the information panel. Also, the price is below the moving averages and there is a signal in the form of an arrow to buy a Put option with an expiration of 30 minutes:

Conclusion

The Winning Forex Trading System strategy allows you to make a profit when trading binary options following the trend, as it has many confirmations in the form of signals, a trend panel and moving averages. Despite this, you should definitely test it on a demo account , and only after that switch to a real account.

It is also very important to use the rules of money management and risk management , which help save your money on deposit, and in addition to this, it is best to trade through trusted brokers, which can be found on our website in the rating of binary options brokers .

Download the Winning Forex Trading System strategy for free

Download

Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

See also:

What novice traders need to know about binary options

Live chart for binary options

How to choose a binary options broker?

How to make a profit by trading on clean charts