Broker Alpari. Review and reviews 2023

Alpari is an international regulated broker for trading currencies, CFDs and binary options (Fix-Contracts). Users can independently participate in trading or choose passive investing through Alpari's PAMM services.

This is one of the most famous brokers, which has been operating in Russia for a very long time and providing services in many other countries around the world. The broker is licensed and uses interbank liquidity through the ECN network for the most accurate quotes and fast execution of traders' orders.

A large number of clients leave reviews about Alpari, so we can judge the advantages and disadvantages of the broker not only based on the trading conditions announced on the official website and studying the platform, but also by referring to the testimonies of real users about the advantages and disadvantages of the broker.

In this article we will look in detail at all the pros and cons of the broker both in trading on the Forex market and in trading binary options, which are called Fix-Contracts on their platform. We will also go through all the points from registration to making and withdrawing a deposit and take a closer look at the current reviews of Alpari as of 2023.

What is known about the Alpari broker?

The Alpari broker has been operating since 1998. At that time, even the Internet was a rare luxury for the population, not to mention access to global financial markets. In Russia, Alpari became the first broker to provide its clients with access to the MetaTrader 4 platform. This is why experienced traders associate the brand name with the most reliable representatives of the trading industry.

The founder of Alpari International is Andrey Dashin. He is also the founder of the Exinity Group, which, in addition to Alpari, includes the famous international brand FXTM. Together they operate in more than 150 countries, and the number of clients has already exceeded two million.

Alpari regulation and licenses

The broker operates in Russia under the Alpari Limited brand. The company is registered in the jurisdiction of the islands of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, which is typical for multinational financial service providers. License number 20389 IBC 2012.

One could say that the lack of European licenses from CySEC or the FCA is a disadvantage indicating weak regulation of the broker, but in 2023 this statement no longer seems so clear. Alpari still has official registration, although it is an island one. Reviews about the broker indicate that under certain circumstances this may even be a plus.

At the moment, Alpari does not have a license from the Central Bank of the Russian Federation. The company had it until January 2019, when the Central Bank revoked its permits from all forex dealers not engaged in banking activities. Representatives of the Central Bank explained their decision by concern for the financial security of unqualified investors and the desire to limit the outflow of capital to Western markets.

As a guarantee of the transparency and reliability of its services, the Alpari broker offers membership in the international Financial Commission. FinaCom undertakes to resolve all possible conflicts between its members and their clients. In case of claims, the dispute is resolved by a special commission. Traders are guaranteed a refund of up to 20,000 euros if the loss of funds from the deposit due to the fault of the broker is proven.

Not only Alpari Limited has such a certificate, but also the parent company of the broker, Exinity Limited, under which Alpari International operates.

Alpari trading conditions in 2023

Forex trading leverage, minimum deposit size, available trading instruments, margin requirements and other trading conditions of each broker change from time to time in accordance with market trends and traders' requests.

Registration with Apari is available to persons over 18 years of age. In accordance with international anti-money laundering laws, the company identifies users through a Know-Your-Customer procedure known as KYC. Be prepared to provide photos or scans of documents during verification .

Important for Forex trading with Alpari is protection against negative balance. This allows the use of high leverage in aggressive high-yield strategies. If a sharp price movement on Forex results in losses exceeding the amount of the deposit, Alpari will compensate the negative balance at its own expense. For Fix-Contracts trading with Alpari on the principle of binary options, the occurrence of debt to the broker is impossible due to the specification of the contracts.

Alpari trading account types

Now the Alpari broker offers clients three main areas: Forex trading, investing through PAMMs and binary options trading (Fix-Contracts).

Keep in mind that for each type of trading you will need to create a separate trading account in your Alpari personal account. It takes no more than a minute. Just click “Open an account” in the main menu, determine whether it will be trading on Forex or binary options, select the account currency and confirm its opening. All.

Alpari allows you to open many different accounts for the same type of trade and currency, so you can use a separate account for different strategies, and you don’t have to worry about making mistakes when opening one.

Forex

Trading on the Forex market at Alpari involves not only transactions with currency pairs, but also metals, as well as CFDs (contracts for difference). The metals section includes only gold and silver, but the CFD list includes hundreds of shares of large international companies, stock indices and cryptocurrencies.

You can trade using both Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5, which are familiar to many traders, and through the mobile version of Alpari Mobile. MT4 is also available as a mobile application for Android and iOS, so those who like to trade from their phone can simply select Alpari to connect to the corresponding server in the mobile version of MetaTrader.

The broker has divided trading accounts into seven types depending on the minimum deposit, trading platform, order execution method, leverage, instruments and lot nomination method.

Nano account has a leverage of 1:500 and instant execution (Instant Execution). Instruments are limited to only 33 currency pairs and gold and silver. Its interesting feature, alas, lies not in the magical nanorobots that do all the work for the trader, but in the estimated volume of transactions. Nano is denominated in cents, which allows you to test systems and your own psychological stress on a real account and live quotes without the threat of losing too much in case of an error. Risks are reduced a hundred times. No more, no less.

Standard accounts for MT4 and MT5 at Alpari are characterized by the Instant Execution type of execution, when the order is either executed at the desired price or is not executed at all, offering a deal at a new price (requote). Standard Forex accounts have higher leverage than Nano: 1 to 1000, and the minimum deposit is $20-$100. In addition to currency pairs and metals, another 25 of the most liquid CFD instruments are available here.

ECN accounts from Alpari have market execution of orders, which guarantees the conclusion of an exchange transaction without requotes due to interbank liquidity.

The lowest spreads are on ProECN MT4. The largest number of available instruments is on ECN MT5. At the same time, $300 is the minimum deposit amount for ECN accounts from Alpari.

PAMM accounts

Supporters of passive income and managers will appreciate the capabilities of PAMM accounts from Alpari.

A trader who wants to attract investment offers his terms of cooperation with investors. Remuneration as a percentage of the expected profit is distributed by Alpari in the same way as in standard PAMM services. However, there is one nuance that can positively influence the volume of investments - an affiliate program . Of course, you can advertise your trading strategy and PAMM account yourself, but you can also involve marketers and acquisition partners who will find you investors for a certain percentage of your income.

The interface of the PAMM account platform is very convenient and easy to use. Those wishing to invest in PAMM can adjust the desired risk-return ratio using Alpari's PAMM Portfolio Builder. It is noteworthy that the broker has provided many filters that can influence the ranking of accounts in the rating. It is very convenient and has great practical benefits.

You can customize everything, from the desired profitability to the percentage of unprofitable days. The volatility of the yield curve, maximum drawdowns, the type of trading account used and even the number of open rollovers - all this gives the investor the opportunity to create a balanced portfolio of several PAMM accounts, which will not be critically affected by the result of only one of the managers.

PAMM rating filters and portfolio constructor are just an option. You can, of course, choose just one most successful strategy and invest in it, but in this case, do not forget that the risks of loss of capital fall entirely on the investor. Negative reviews about Alpari sometimes remind us of the main rule of a smart investor. Don't be like Sevostyan! Write “scammers” with an “o” and do not put all your capital in one basket.

Trading strategies based on binary options trading also take part in PAMM ratings.

Binary Options (Fix-Contracts)

This type of trading has been rapidly gaining popularity in the last ten years, and the broker simply could not stand aside and not satisfy the growing demand for binary options (Fix Contracts). Alpari has a separate platform for trading Fix Contracts, available both in the web version on the website and as a mobile application.

Minimum deposit for binary options at Alpari

At the moment, the minimum deposit from which the Alpari broker offers clients to start trading fixed contracts is only $1. The minimum deposit size for this type of trading account is not limited in any way, and a dollar is the smallest rate available on the Fix Contracts platform. Until recently, the minimum wage was five times higher, but now it has decreased significantly, so the platform is suitable even for beginners.

Given the popularity of short-term binary options trading, this 2023 innovation significantly reduces the entry barrier for new users and limits the risks of traders with little capital or experience. In addition, Alpari clients have the opportunity to exchange broker bonus points for real deposits for trading fixed contracts. Thus, you can get acquainted with binary options on a real account here through ALP bonuses, if you have accumulated them, for example, while trading on Forex.

Features of the trading platform for Fix Contracts

Both the web version of the binary options trading terminal and the broker’s mobile application have the same functionality from Alpari. It is intuitive and works without delay. From the point of view of an experienced trader, it may even seem too simple. On the other hand, for high-quality technical analysis, there are other programs that can be used in parallel.

The company took the creation of a platform for Fix Contracts quite seriously, providing as many as six types of binary contracts:

Higher lower;

Touch;

Range;

Spread;

Express;

Turbo.

The transaction time for binary options here is limited to a range from 30 seconds to 4 hours. This is a very good indicator, since not all brokers provide the opportunity to conclude contracts with expiration in less than 5 minutes. In Alpari, in addition to 30-second options, there is a separate Turbo mode, which we will talk about in more detail below.

Early closure of the contract occurs with a 50% loss of the bet. The payout for a successful transaction can reach 100% for certain types of contracts, but in practice in most cases the payout for success is 60-85% of the bet.

Selecting the type of option, instrument and time frame , a chart window displayed in the form of candles, bars or a simple line, statistics of the choice of most traders, three buttons for trading and transaction history - Alpari has left only the bare minimum for the Fix Contracts platform.

The open trade is not displayed directly on the main chart. This does not allow you to quickly analyze the correctness of the selected entry point after the transaction has been completed. At the same time, the chart remains noisy, which makes it easier to make new trading decisions. Fortunately, the dynamics of the trade are displayed on the right side of the screen in any case, so you can still track the success of the option during the contract.

Seven basic indicators are offered to help the trader:

The platform for trading binary options can connect signals from Autochartist . This technical analysis tool can be useful even for experienced traders, but beginners should especially enjoy it.

Selecting an option type is one of the most interesting features of binary trading in Alpari’s vision. Let's consider each of them separately.

Higher lower

This is the simplest and most popular type of binary options. At the moment you enter into a contract, you decide whether the price will fall or rise over a specified period of time. A change of at least one tick in the right direction will bring profit.

A successful trade does not require reaching a certain level on the chart. If you expect the price to rise, then click the BUY button and then BUY, thus purchasing a Put option. To select a Call option, specify SELL.

If the forecast is correct, the broker will return the cost of the option to you along with additional income, the size of which ranges from 40 to 80% of the bet. The payout amount depends on the instrument used and the duration of the contract.

For this type of Fix Contracts, Alpari does not offer any additional settings. The only thing you can experiment with is the choice of asset for trading and the expiration date of the option.

An important advantage of the Above/Below options is the ability to select very fast contracts with expiration in just 30 seconds.

Touch

For this type of option contract, Alpari sets two prices: above and below the current one. The trader places a bet on which of these the asset will achieve over a selected period of time. If the forecast is correct, the profit will be up to 90% of the bet.

It is not known for certain what algorithm sets the strike for an option of this type. This is not a stable value and it seems to depend on the expected volatility of the instrument. Typically, the touch prices for calls and puts are slightly less than the average bar distance from the current value of the asset.

Range

This type of contract will definitely appeal to traders who like to trade in flat conditions. The broker sets a price corridor within which the value of the asset should be by the expiration date of the option. Payments for a correct forecast are quite high and average from 85 to 95%.

In a strong trend , this type of fixed contracts has a dubious appeal, because the price is highly likely to move in a unidirectional direction and break out of the designated range. However, by choosing the right timeframe, an experienced trader can find the most profitable entry points. What is a trend on a minute, then on an hourly basis is a bustle within a flat.

Spread

Spread options from Alpari are a real find for those who like to trade from support and resistance levels, their false and true breakouts.

The chart displays lines above and below the current price. The trader must choose one of them and bet on the level breaking by the time the option expires. You cannot set the price for the levels yourself, so you will have to monitor the chart or place alerts near the desired prices.

You can understand how to work with spread contracts using the following example.

The GBPUSD pair was in a downward trend and consolidated below the support level of 1.19831. The price's attempt to return above this price stalled. It was at this moment that the trader decided to bet that the pound would fall in the near future and would be below the price of 1.19823 set by the broker at that moment for the Sell option. The progress of the transaction in the screenshot is recorded on the right in a separate window. Of course, this is not the only, but quite illustrative, strategy applicable for this type of contract from Alpari.

Spread options require a little more effort from the trader compared to, for example, touch options. However, this is fully justified by payouts, often reaching 100% of the bet.

Express

Express options are perhaps the most profitable type of binary options. Due to the bonus payment for the “wholesale” purchase of three contracts from Alpari at once, the expected amount of winnings is doubled, while maintaining the risks at the usual level.

The trader selects three currency pairs and makes a forecast for each of them: the price for each of them will go up or down during the specified expiration period. If all of them turn out to be correct, you will receive a multiplied payment with an additional bonus from the broker, which in the end can be extremely profitable for you.

The complexity of the analysis for express contracts from Alpari lies in the fact that the broker does not allow the selection of three assets with strong mutual correlation. All instruments must have a different base currency, which makes analytics difficult.

If he loses, the trader only loses the value of the three options and does not pay anything additional to the broker. Thus, the client receives a benefit in the form of a bonus for triple success, and the broker receives three times more activity on the trader’s account.

Turbo

Binary options traders often choose brokers that offer good conditions specifically for fast transactions in turbo mode. In Alpari, regular Above/Below contracts also have the option of transactions lasting only 30 seconds. But the Alpari version of Turbo contracts is an ultra-fast type of trading.

The Alpari turbo option has extremely fast expiration. The trader must determine whether the price will be above or below the current level in just five ticks.

There is no need to talk about any kind of trading analytics in such conditions. Five ticks in an active trading session is a second or two. But for fans of strategies based on the Martingale method, this is a good way to save time. On our website you can read more about such strategies, and also use the Anti-Martingale calculator .

Bonus programs and discounts

By topping up their balance and trading, Alpari clients receive ALP points to their bonus account. With these points you can pay for a discount program for spreads and commissions, or simply replenish your balance (including on accounts for trading binary options).

You can earn the most ALP by increasing your trading volume, because Alpari awards bonuses for each lot traded. Payments can also be increased due to the size of the deposit. Thus, clients with Gold status (deposit from $1000) receive +15% to the ALP earned.

VIP clients with deposits of $40,000 or more are entitled not only to +30% bonuses, but also a free 10% discount on trading commissions and spreads, as well as full coverage by the broker of possible expenses for depositing funds.

Clients with a relatively small deposit can also receive compensation of up to 20% on spreads and commissions, but for this they need to pay for participation in the program (you can use the same ALP tokens). The profitability of such a program is determined by the expected trading volume, so the trader needs to calculate the costs and potential benefits individually, and then make the appropriate decision.

For trading on the binary options platform (Fix-Contracts) with Alpari, there is another nice promotion called Bonus Bank. Having completed 10 successful transactions worth more than $5 in a row, the trader breaks the bank and receives almost a thousand dollars into his account. Progress in this bonus program can be tracked in the lower right corner of the trading terminal, where each successful trade in the series is marked with another asterisk.

Alpari 2023 reviews

There is no point in referring to too old reviews about the Alpari broker. Trading conditions, technologies, legislation change, and all this affects the degree of customer satisfaction.

Considering reviews of Alpari in 2023, we can come to the conclusion that today clients are more satisfied with the broker’s services than not. Many note positive changes in the functionality of the Alpari trading platform for trading binary options, praise the speed and quality of execution of trade orders, and most importantly, an impeccable reputation in terms of payment of earned funds.

Most often, real clients cite the reliability of a broker as the main reason for their choice.

Among the negative reviews, the most often noted are wishes to reduce spreads and commissions. There are also dissatisfied clients who lost their deposit and complain about the broker for this, but we did not find any real evidence of Alpari’s guilt in the loss of client funds.

It should also be taken into account that the reason for customer dissatisfaction can often be an insufficient understanding of the principles of trading binary options and, in particular, their individual types offered by Apari on the Fix-Contracts platform.

An inexperienced user can actually mistake ultra-fast Turbo options for the broker’s desire to turn trading into a type of casino. Above, we described what type of strategies these options with an expiration of five ticks are suitable for, but not all users study the issue comprehensively before leaving a negative review about Alpari.

Disadvantages of the Alpari broker

At the moment, Alpari’s activities are not regulated in any way in Russia (there is no license from the Central Bank of the Russian Federation). There are two arguments in defense of the broker. Firstly, in 2023 only three brokers can boast of such a license, which, naturally, greatly inflate trading commissions, taking advantage of such a head start. Secondly, Alpari pays membership fees and insurance of its clients' deposits with the International Financial Commission, which is a good alternative to government regulation.

No deposit bonuses. Alpari has not adopted the popular tradition among binary options brokers of increasing the first deposit of new clients through special offers. Typically, the accrual of deposit bonuses entails a temporary blocking of the client’s withdrawal of funds, so licensed brokers, including Alpari, treat such promotions with caution in order to avoid problems with the regulator.

There are no built-in technical analysis tools in the platform for binary options (Fix-Contracts). The need to use third-party services and programs for technical analysis like MetaTrader4 or TradingView is really a disadvantage of Alpari. User reviews confirm that the simplicity of the trading terminal, although it ensures the stability of its operation, is at the same time a disadvantage. Perhaps temporary.

Alpari benefits

Long history of the company. Among Western brokers operating in the USA, England and Japan, there are, of course, those who found trading over the phone and a crush in the trading pit. But among international companies working with traders from Russia, Alpari is perhaps one of the oldest and most reliable.

Versatility for different types of trading and investment. Some people switch from forex to binary options, some vice versa, and some prefer to invest at least part of their capital in investment projects and PAMMs. It’s quite convenient that in Alpari all this can be done and combined without changing the broker.

Loyalty program. Each transaction on the trading account is returned to the trader in the form of ALP tokens, which can be exchanged for additional discount programs, used to increase trading capital, or simply withdrawn to your account.

Excellent conditions for trading binary options. In Alpari, binary options trading is called Fix Contract Trading, which does not change the essence of the process. What changes is the interest on payments, the convenience of the trading terminal, the availability of a large number of assets and the quality of quotes. There is no need to complain about Alpari on any of these points.

But what sets the broker apart from its competitors is two options for the fastest transactions on binary options (Fix-Contracts). For regular Over/Low contracts, the minimum expiration is 30 seconds. In the Turbo mode from Alpari, the option is executed in just 5 ticks, that is, literally in one or two seconds.

Alpari clients have the opportunity to change and adapt binary strategies using the most suitable types of fixed contracts. Thus, followers of the Martingale case can accelerate deposits in Turbo mode on five-tick options, level lovers will choose Spread or Range contracts, and multitasking geniuses will receive a significant bonus for successful transactions on Express options.

How to open a real account with Alpari?

You can try trading Fix-Contracts with Alpari on a demo account, even without registration, using the terminal on the broker’s website. But in order to start trading, earning and withdrawing real money from your account, the first thing you should do is register an account with Alpari, go through verification and top up your account.

Registration

For the registration form, select the interface language that is convenient for you, fill out your personal and contact information, and check the box for agreeing to the client agreement. Everyone reads the fine print, right?

Next, you will need to select your country and residential address and click “Continue.” Remember that it is important to provide correct information. Without this, verification difficulties may arise.

A confirmation SMS will be sent to the specified phone number. Enter the code in a special window. Congratulations, registration has been successfully completed!

Verification

You can top up your account for trading binary options and Forex without prior verification. But for hassle-free withdrawal of money, it is recommended to go through the identity verification procedure immediately after registration. This will also serve as an additional guarantee of the safety of funds in your trading account.

You can withdraw money from your Alpari account without verification, but the withdrawal amount will be limited to the initial deposit. The broker can do this through the return procedure, which does not contradict the norms of international anti-money laundering legislation. But when the amount of withdrawal requests exceeds the initial deposit, the broker will definitely ask you to undergo verification. It is also necessary for all traders opening a PAMM account.

Alpari has a fairly simple identity verification mechanism. You can do this in your personal account by uploading a selfie there with a document confirming that you are you: a passport or driver’s license. For extroverts, a verification procedure via Skype is provided under the strict guidance of an Alpari employee.

Refill

You can top up your deposit with both fiat and cryptocurrency funds using one of the proposed payment systems, card or bank transfer. Payment methods vary depending on the client's country of residence, so do not forget to disable the VPN when selecting the Alpari account top-up method in your personal account.

For users from Russia, the broker offers the following means of payment:

Bank transfer

Fasapay

ADVcash

Perfect Money

Cryptocurrency transfer to USDT

Do not forget to indicate the Alpari account to which you want to transfer money, because for trading on Forex, PAMM account and Fix contracts, different accounts are used within the same account.

The name specified during registration and the name of the sender of funds must match, as transfers sent by third parties will be rejected by the broker. It’s convenient that once you create a template for a money transfer, you can use it in the future and not have to fill out all the information again each time.

Withdrawal of funds

For withdrawals, the same methods are used as for deposits. When choosing, pay attention to the fees, as they differ for different payment systems. Another recommendation would be to keep track of Alpari's current promotions, as as part of the partnership they often waive commissions on transfers through certain online payment systems.

Alpari broker review results

Having considered the conditions of Alpari, the specifics of trading here both on Forex and binary options (Fix-Contracts), the pros and cons of working with this company - we can come to the conclusion that the broker is definitely not a fraudulent organization, and therefore can be recommended for opening an account and further trade in 2023.

The reliability of the broker, its long history and the guarantee of protection of client funds from the international Financial Commission are the main reasons why clients trust the company.

Alpari's spreads for Forex trading are not the lowest, but the quality of quotes, the absence of delays in the execution of trading orders and the stability of the trading terminals provided justify this fact.

The various types of binary options on the Fix Contracts platform from Alpari and the fairly high payouts for them make the choice of this broker more than justified for trading binary options. The presence of options for quickly making money on binary options (Fix-Contracts such as Higher/Below, Express and Turbo) is also a plus of the broker, which sets Alpari apart from its competitors in 2023.

