The binary options strategy Zig Zag Trading System is a mixture of different types of indicators . Despite this, the signals from this strategy are quite profitable and can bring up to 75% profit. This strategy is based on a well-known indicator - Zig Zag, the direction of which will be taken into account when making transactions.

Characteristics of the strategy for binary options Zig Zag Trading System

Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .

Time frame: M1-H1.

Expiration: 3 candles.

Types of options: Call/Put.

Indicators: Heiken Ashi Kuskus, Kuskus Stop, Hist Step MA Stoch.

Trading instruments: all currency pairs.

Trading hours: 9:00-17:00.

Installing Zig Zag Trading System Strategy Indicators in MT4

Indicators are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

All indicators are installed with default settings.

To avoid setting up the chart yourself, at the end of the article you can download indicators and a template for this strategy.

Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4:

Rules for trading using the Zig Zag Trading System strategy

As mentioned above, the basis of this strategy is the Zig Zag indicator. Therefore, transactions will be made in the direction of this indicator:

The same rule works for Put options. The indicator should fix on the top and a downward movement should begin.

Note: This explanation is given because this indicator fixes its values ​​only after a certain movement. Zig Zag never shows a reversal in advance .

Now let's look at the rules for entering a trade. To open a Call option you need to:

The Zig Zag indicator should fix its values ​​at the bottom of the movement. The price must cross the Heiken Ashi Kuskus indicator from bottom to top. The Hist Step MA Stoch indicator should turn green.

To open a Put option you need to:

The Zig Zag indicator should fix its values ​​at the top of the movement. The price must cross the Heiken Ashi Kuskus indicator from top to bottom. The Hist Step MA Stoch indicator should turn red.

Examples of trading using the Zig Zag Trading System strategy

The trading rules for this strategy are absolutely elementary and do not require much experience in trading, since only two indicators will most often be used in decision-making.

Any time frame can be used, since expiration is measured by the number of candles from the selected time frame. For example, we will use the M1 chart and expiration will last 3 minutes.

Currency pair - EUR/USD.

Opening a Call Option

We wait for the candle that has changed the color of the indicator to close and we can enter the position:

Opening a Put option

Everything is the same for reverse transactions:

Conclusion

As you can see from the examples, this strategy for binary options has clear rules that will enable even beginners to begin opening their first transactions in the financial markets.

Do not forget that whatever the strategy, you should always control risks and emotions, otherwise trading can turn from a serious business into a game.

Do not forget that whatever the strategy, you should always control risks and emotions, otherwise trading can turn from a serious business into a game.

