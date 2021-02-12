    Registration
        How is the deposit bonus calculated?

        How is a deposit bonus calculated at binary options brokers?

        Broker Bonus Surely many are tempted by the opportunity to instantly double their deposit with a broker. Almost every binary options broker considers it necessary to announce on the main page a bonus of up to 100% on your deposit. But the terms and conditions of these bonuses are often written in very small print, and traders often do not understand what they are getting into when receiving such a bonus.

        Let's look at what the welcome bonus from a binary options broker promises and how it is calculated.

        The thing is that most often, having received a bonus, you undertake not to withdraw your funds until you complete a certain trading volume. Usually it is equal to a deposit x20, that is, if you opened an account for $1000 and received a 100% bonus, you will have to make transactions for $20,000. Not everyone, even a professional trader, is able to complete such a volume in a more or less short time. Therefore, for beginners, such a bonus will be more destructive than useful.

        How are bonuses with simple processing calculated?

        Recently, many young brokers, trying to attract as many traders as possible, use a slightly different bonus system. So, having opened an account with $1000 and received a 100% bonus, you will be able to withdraw your money after making transactions in a volume that exceeds your bonus five times. But at the same time, you can withdraw the bonus itself only after the same twenty-fold volume, that is, having opened an account for $1000 and received another $1000 as a bonus, you will have to make transactions for $5000, then you will be able to withdraw all the money that will be more than your bonus .

        Example of calculating a deposit of $1000+$1000 bonus:

        Welcome Bonus

        1 trade $1000=win

        2nd trade $1000=win

        3rd deal $1000=win

        4 trade $1000=lost

        5 trade $1000=lost

        The trading volume is $5000, with an average trade ratio of 1.8, your balance will be $3000*1.8-$2000=$3400, subtracting the $1000 bonus from here, you can withdraw $2400 to your bank account.

        Before receiving any bonus from a broker, be sure to check the conditions for receiving it. Do not trust only a telephone conversation or correspondence with your personal manager; be sure to ask him to show you the rules for withdrawing a bonus on the website.

        Pocketoption

        Муратбай Уразниязов
        Бонусы это самое вкусное в брокере Pocket Option
        08 February 2024
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Бонусы всегда хорошо, но сложно отрабатывать. а вот если дается бездеп, это классно, потому что там уж точно ничем не рискуешь, а шанс заработать есть))
        Алексей Алексеев, Все это правда, но важно ознакомиться с условиями на которых рассчитывается бонус к депозиту у брокера бинарных опционов. Часто начинающие трейдеры не обращают должного внимания на этот аспект и у них возникают проблемы с выводом средств, пока не совершили определенного объема сделок.
        Никита, вот кстати я тоже раньше не мог понять, почему нельзя снять средства с бонусом
        Option Bull, бывает еще такой момент, что средства нельзя вывести, потому что самому брокеру не хватает средств, чтобы начислить бонусы
        28 December 2022
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Бонусы всегда хорошо, но сложно отрабатывать. а вот если дается бездеп, это классно, потому что там уж точно ничем не рискуешь, а шанс заработать есть))
        Алексей Алексеев, Все это правда, но важно ознакомиться с условиями на которых рассчитывается бонус к депозиту у брокера бинарных опционов. Часто начинающие трейдеры не обращают должного внимания на этот аспект и у них возникают проблемы с выводом средств, пока не совершили определенного объема сделок.
        Никита, вот кстати я тоже раньше не мог понять, почему нельзя снять средства с бонусом
        28 December 2022
        Answer
        Никита
        Никита
        Бонусы всегда хорошо, но сложно отрабатывать. а вот если дается бездеп, это классно, потому что там уж точно ничем не рискуешь, а шанс заработать есть))
        Алексей Алексеев, Все это правда, но важно ознакомиться с условиями на которых рассчитывается бонус к депозиту у брокера бинарных опционов. Часто начинающие трейдеры не обращают должного внимания на этот аспект и у них возникают проблемы с выводом средств, пока не совершили определенного объема сделок.
        03 April 2021
        Answer
        Sultan
        Sultan
        бонусы это очень классно, но отработать тяжело. в любом случае для обучения брать стоит)
        21 February 2020
        Answer
        Алексей Алексеев
        Алексей Алексеев
        Бонусы всегда хорошо, но сложно отрабатывать. а вот если дается бездеп, это классно, потому что там уж точно ничем не рискуешь, а шанс заработать есть))
        16 January 2020
        Answer
        Никита
        ни разу не получал бонусы, даже не знал что так можно, думаю попробовать
        05 May 2018
        Answer
        Павел
        Павел
        Бонусы это хорошо, главное внимательно читать условия их получения
        21 February 2018
        Answer
        Антонина
        статья хорошая, просто всегда надо внимательно читать с чем работаешь, а не лезть в воду не зная броду, так сказать
        24 November 2017
        Answer
        Зигмунд
        Илья, растолкуйте, а почему запретили-то?
        21 June 2017
        Answer
        Илья
        Илья
        Бонусы уже давно запретили - но некоторые брокеры все равно их дают! Люди! Читайте новости! Будьте компетентны в той сфере куда вкладываете деньги.
        28 January 2017
        Answer
        Андрей
        Андрей
        Некоторые брокеры и без бонусов не выводят деньги, так что нужно быть осторожным и читать отзывы, перед тем как выбрать брокера.
        24 December 2016
        Answer
        Тарас
        Тарас
        Сейчас уже у брокеров другие бонусы, на других условиях, но все равно боюсь брать. После всех статей и отзывов, что брокеры не выводят средства
        24 August 2016
        Answer
        Вадим
        Вадим
        Взял бонус 2 года назад, до сих свои 700 долл не могу вывести, с депозита в 2500 долл и бонуса 100%
        24 August 2016
        Answer
