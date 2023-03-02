    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Programs and indicators
        /
        Zeus Trend

        Indicator for binary options Zeus Trend

        The Zeus Trend indicator is a signal indicator designed specifically for binary options trading. It combines standard CCI and RSI indicators to generate trading signals . Recommendations for buying Call and Put options are displayed on the chart with corresponding arrows.

        A notable feature of the Zeus Trend indicator for binary options is its auxiliary statistics panel for all signals generated over a certain period. The trader immediately sees the number of profitable and unprofitable trades and their win rates. This is convenient when setting indicator parameters for a specific instrument and timeframe .

        Please note that the Zeus Trend indicator is paid, but you can download it for free from our website for review.

        Content:

        zeus trend chart

        Characteristics of the Zeus Trend indicator

        Installing the indicator for binary options Zeus Trend

        The Zeus Trend indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. To do this, you need to add it to the root folder of the terminal by selecting “File” in MT4 and then “Open data directory”. In the directory that opens, you need to go to the “MQL4” folder and then to “Indicators”, and then drag the indicator file there. The template is installed in the same way, but is placed in the “Templates” folder. More detailed instructions for installing indicators can be viewed in our video:

        Review and settings of the Zeus Trend indicator for binary options

        Please note that on our website there is already a strategy with a similar name - Zeus . It is also based on binary options signals, but additionally uses support and resistance levels . The most interesting thing is that its signals are also based on RSI and CCI. At the same time, the indicator algorithms differ, which leads to the generation of completely different signals.

        zeus trend signals

        The Zeus Trend indicator for binary options trading is based on two basic oscillators:

        • Trade Channel Index (CCI);
        • Relative Strength Index (RSI).

        It is supplemented with a statistics counter, which displays the number of profitable and unprofitable signals for a certain period, and also calculates the win rate of the indicator.

        zeus trend statistics

        The arrow signals of the Zeus Trend indicator for the purchase of Call and Put options are not redrawn after the candle has closed.

        In the Zeus Trend indicator settings you can:

        • enable, disable and configure alarm alerts;
        • change CCI and RSI parameters;
        • change the depth of history to collect statistics;
        • change the frequency of statistics updates;
        • change the expiration time of contracts, which affects the win rate of the system;
        • configure the visual display of indicator signals.

        zeus trend setting

        In the basic version, the settings of the Zeus Trend binary options indicator are selected for trading on the M5 timeframe with option expiration in 3 candles. Depending on the asset and market phase, the indicator generates 2-4 signals per day with a win rate of 60-65%.

        To calculate the indicator's profitability statistics, by default, signals over a period of 10,000 bars are taken into account. Recalculation occurs at the frequency specified in the settings, or when updating the indicator parameters.

        Trading rules using the Zeus Trend indicator for binary options

        Unfortunately, when testing the indicator with different settings, we were unable to achieve a win rate that consistently exceeded 65% for any currency pair and time frame. The expected profitability of Zeus Trend signals does not allow them to be used as an independent tool for trading binary options.

        First of all, dividing trading signals into trend and flat signals will help to increase the number of successful transactions. Our articles will help you understand what phase the market is in:

        When testing the indicator, it became clear that a large number of Zeus Trend signals are received in flat market conditions, so it is not worth completely excluding trading in sideways conditions for this indicator. By selecting only active trend phases for transactions, we will eliminate 70-80% of all indicator signals. Considering that their total number is relatively small, and the Zeus Trend arrows appearing at the boundaries of a flat have good potential, it makes sense to adapt the trading system for trend and flat trading. Trading from the flat boundaries or in the direction of the trend will preserve the number of high-quality trading signals of the indicator for binary options, and their reliability will not require additional confirmation.

        In a trending market, combining Zeus Trend with other indicators will help increase the profitability of signals. Our experiments with various basic indicators have shown that the Stochastic Oscillator is the best complement to such a trading system. Next, we will look at the trading rules for this indicator in combination with Stochastic.

        Before moving on to the trading rules for the Zeus Trend binary options indicator, you should take into account that:

        1. If there is a flat, we use this indicator without auxiliary tools.
        2. If there is a trend, we use this indicator together with the Stochastic Oscillator.

        Rules for trading in flat conditions

        So, to open a Call option in a flat market, we need to meet the following conditions:

        1. The market is in a sideways trend.
        2. The price is at the lower border of the flat.
        3. A blue up arrow appears.

        At the opening of the next bar, you can open a Call option with an expiration of 3 candles.

        To open a Put option in flat conditions:

        1. The market is in a sideways trend
        2. The price is at the upper border of the flat
        3. A pink down arrow has appeared

        At the opening of the next bar, you can open a Put option with an expiration of 3 candles.

        Rules for trading in trend conditions

        For Call option:

        1. The market is in an upward trend.
        2. The Stochastic indicator is below level 20.
        3. A blue up arrow appears.

        For Put option:

        1. The market is in a downward trend.
        2. The Stochastic indicator is above the 80 level.
        3. A pink up arrow appears.

        You can use any timeframe, and the expiration time is 3 candles.

        Opening a Call Option

        Let's look at the conditions for opening a Call option in flat conditions using a specific example.

        The price is at the lower border of the flat, and a blue signal to buy an option has appeared:

        The right time to open a Call option

        In trend conditions, to buy a Call option we use confirmation by the Stochastic oscillator:

        call option purchase confirmation

        Opening a Put option

        In conditions of a sideways trend, we buy a Put option if the price is at the upper border of the flat when the pink downward arrow appears.

        The right time to open a Put option

        In trend conditions, we use confirmation by the Stochastic oscillator to buy a Put option.

        confirmation of purchase of a put option

        Conclusion

        The Zeus Trend indicator requires individual settings for each timeframe and trading instrument. The statistics counter makes this process easier, but the accuracy of the signals still requires the use of additional filters for them. The Stochastic Oscillator and correct recognition of flats and trends in the market will help improve the win rate of the trading system based on the Zeus Trend indicator.

        You should definitely test the indicator on a demo account , and remember that following the rules of risk management and money management will protect your deposit from unwanted losses. We recommend trading only with trusted binary options brokers, which you can find in our rating of binary options brokers .

        Download the Zeus Trend indicator for free

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        See also:

        How to make money on binary options

        How do binary options brokers make money?

        Top 5 Binary Options Trader Mistakes

        Binary options trading platforms

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Богдан
        Богдан
        Скользящие средние и торговый канал. В принципе это очень полезные индикаторы, но действительно: настраивать на каждый инструмент и тайм фрейм это зло.)))
        24 March 2023
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        В статье написано что индикатор требует индивидуальной настройки под каждый тайм фрейм и инструмент. Даже не знаю. Вот это как то огорчило.
        Трейдер России, Да, согласен - придётся по возиться. Но я думаю что не так уж и много инструментов задействовано в торговле. Ну 2-3. Ну не 10 же.
        23 March 2023
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        В статье написано что индикатор требует индивидуальной настройки под каждый тайм фрейм и инструмент. Даже не знаю. Вот это как то огорчило.
        17 March 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Мне очень интересно: при каких условиях и выходных значениях они добились винрейта свыше 65%? Даже несмотря на то, что индикатор платный, я все равно сомневаюсь даже в результате на уровне 65%.
        Руслан, скорее всего это просто рекламный ход для привлечения внимания максимального количества потенциальных покупателей. Но я так же не исключаю, что индикатор и без рекламы довольно неплохой, учитывая, что он основан на скользящих средних и индексе торгового канала.
        09 March 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        В целом вроде неплохой индикатор, нужно тестировать, как заметил один из комментаторов. Надеюсь здесь очень точные сигналы, ну или по крайней мере стоят неплохие фильтры для отсеивания сигналов)
        09 March 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Мне очень интересно: при каких условиях и выходных значениях они добились винрейта свыше 65%? Даже несмотря на то, что индикатор платный, я все равно сомневаюсь даже в результате на уровне 65%.
        09 March 2023
        Answer
        Владимир
        Владимир
        Хороший индикатор с большими возможностями, но, как я понял, требует тщательного тестирования и дополнительной настройки. Ну и как всегда стохастику респект) он везде сильное плечо и подмога в любом индикаторе.
        09 March 2023
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Это хорошо, когда индикатор специально сделан для торговли бинарными опционами! RCI и CCI тоже лишними не будут. Вот главное не запутаться в индикаторах.
        03 March 2023
        Answer
        Our website uses cookies and similar technologies to ensure that you get the best experience by providing personalized information, remembering marketing and product preferences, and helping you get the right information.
        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        Thank you for registering on our website. Now you have access to free distribution of signals, strategies and indicators from our website, and you can also leave a comment under any article on our website

        An email has been sent to you with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account.

        * If you use GMAIL mail for registration, then the letter will most likely end up in spam , check the spam folder and click the NOT SPAM button to receive notifications in the future or use another mail for registration.

        ** if within 5 minutes the letter has not arrived at your other email address, also check your spam folder or write to us in support support@winoptionsignals.com

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        You can also read our FAQ

        Happy trading with us!