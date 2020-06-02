Binary options strategy Zeus

The Zeus binary options strategy is a set of indicators that work according to a general algorithm and build support and resistance levels , and also generate several types of signals (arrows and numbers).

The author recommends using this strategy on charts M1 and M5 with expiration in 1 and 3 candles.

Characteristics of the Zeus binary options strategy

Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .

Time frame: M1 and M5.

Expiration: 1 candle or 3 candles.

Types of options: Call/Put.

Indicators: !!ZeusArrow-CandleTime, !!ZeusArrow-Confirmation, !!ZeusArrow-CurrencyPair, !!ZeusArrowPremium, !!ZeusArrow-Reversal, !!ZeusArrow-SNR-1, !!ZeusArrow-SNR-2, !!ZeusArrow- SNR-3, !!ZeusArrowV1.1.

Trading instruments: any.

Trading hours: 8:00-18:00.

Installing Zeus Strategy Indicators in MT4

Indicators are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

Since there are quite a lot of indicators in the strategy, there is no point in setting up each one, so at the end of the article you can download all the indicators and a template for this strategy.

Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4:

Rules for trading using the Zeus strategy

To improve your trading performance using the Zeus strategy, it would be a good idea to study what a trend is and how to determine it . Here is an example of a trend area where, as you can see, signals to buy Call options (green arrows) would bring only losses:

But according to the trend, 3 signals for Put options would bring profit.

Losing signals only indicate that it is better not to trade against the trend, since no indicator can know in advance when the trend will reverse and therefore it is better to work only based on the movement.

Also important is the combination of signals with levels. The most accurate trades can be obtained when a double signal appears directly at the level:

In this case, our trend is downward, an arrow and a number appear, and there is a level. Of course, you can make trades with any signals, but such trading will be much riskier and there will be many more losing trades.

So, as has most likely become clear, to buy a Call option you need to:

There was an upward trend. A green arrow has appeared. A green number appears (optional, but highly desirable). There was a level (not necessary, but very desirable).

And for a Put option it is necessary that:

There was a downward trend. A red arrow appeared. A red number appears (optional, but highly desirable). There was a level (not necessary, but very desirable).

The strategy also implements alerts based on signals:

The only disadvantage of the Zeus strategy is that the coincidence of all the rules can occur quite rarely and therefore sometimes there may be only a few signals per day.

Examples of trading using the Zeus strategy

Let's look at a few examples where all the rules for the Zeus strategy were met. M1 chart, currency pair - EUR/CAD.

Opening a Call Option

All rules were met and it was possible to buy a Call option with any of the possible expirations (1 or 3 candles):

Opening a Put option

This transaction would carry increased risks, since the trend is clearly not downward, but all other rules were met:

Note: please note that such transactions should only be made with very competent and strict money management .

Conclusion

As you can see, the Zeus strategy combines different trading techniques, but if all the rules described above match, then you can receive very accurate signals. But you have to “pay” for accuracy in the number of such signals, which can be very few during the day.

