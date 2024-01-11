Binary options strategy Scalper Vault

The trading strategy for binary options Scalper Vault demonstrates a classic approach to trading - opening positions in the direction of the dominant trend after a rollback. This system can be used equally successfully by both Forex and binary options traders.

The Scalper Vault strategy is very easy to use and generates a large number of accurate signals to buy Call and Put binary options. It can be adjusted to suit both fans of turbo options and traders opening positions on timeframes from M15-M30 and higher.

Characteristics of the Scalper Vault strategy

Platform : MetaTrader 4

MetaTrader 4 Instruments: highly volatile currencies, oil, metals, indices

highly volatile currencies, oil, metals, indices Timeframe: M5 and higher

M5 and higher Expiration: 2 candles

2 candles Trading time: European and American trading sessions

European and American trading sessions

The Scalper Vault strategy consists of several indicators: moving average , arrow indicator and Pivot levels . This trading strategy is designed for use in the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal , the most popular among Forex and binary options traders.

The choice of instruments still depends on the personal preferences of the trader. Let’s just add that we recommend using volatile currency pairs for trading binary options. The meaning of this advice is that the exchange instrument should continue to move in the direction of the received signal, at least “by inertia” on news or other market drivers. Only in this case can we count on a high Win Rate and stable profits.

The developers of the Scalper Vault strategy advise using the M5 period as a starting point for selecting the optimal period for trading a specific financial instrument. We prefer to trade on M15 the EUR/AUD currency pair, as it has consistently high volatility .

For the Scalper Vault binary options strategy, we recommend using 2-3 trading ranges (candles) as the expiration period of the purchased Call and Put options.

Description of the strategy for binary options Scalper Vault

As we mentioned above, the basis of the Scalper Vault binary options strategy is to determine the dominant trend in the market. Before opening a position, any trader needs to decide on the direction of trading. The creators of Scalper Vault propose to do this using the classic approach - averaging prices over a certain period.

For this purpose, the strategy for binary options includes an indicator of the moving average, which changes its color depending on the direction of the trend: a bearish trend - the moving average is colored orange, a bullish trend - blue.

Scalper Vault strategy properties have a small list of variables to configure:

Chart Detect – accuracy of broker quotes

Bars On Chart – depth of the history of drawing the arrow indicator and the average

Lines Style – type of lines for setting take profit

Lines Width – width of take profit lines

Next are the blocks for setting the color of the dial indicator, on/off. medium, blocks of alerts.

So, we have decided on the direction of trading: orange average - we buy only Put binary options, blue average - we buy only Call binary options.

In order not to make a mistake with the direction of trading, the Scalper Vault strategy has an additional hint for novice binary options traders in the form of an arrow indicator. Its values ​​are synchronized with the moving average and indicate a specific point in time when it is necessary to buy binary options. It is impossible to confuse the signals: green arrow - buy a Call binary option, white arrow - buy a Put binary option.

How to trade the Scalper Vault binary options strategy

The arrow indicator itself provides accurate signals for opening positions, but in order to increase the efficiency of the trading strategy, we recommend filtering the signals using the indicator built into the MetaTrader 4 trading platform, developed by Gerald Appel to assess the strength and direction of the trend - MACD histogram .

Let's add a condition: we buy a Call binary option if the average is blue, the arrow indicator is green, MACD>0 and MACD> Signal (MACD) (the histogram of the MACD indicator is greater than zero and greater than its signal line).

We will act similarly when buying Put binary options: the average is orange, the arrow indicator is white, MACD and MACD

As can be seen in the charts, the MACD indicator does a good job of filtering out false signals in the direction of the trend due to the fact that it can not only assess the direction of the dominant trend in the market, but also assess its strength.

Specific values ​​of the MACD indicator parameters should be selected for a specific financial instrument and its timeframe.

Conditions for purchasing a binary option Call:

The trend indicator (moving average) is blue.

A green arrow appears.

The MACD indicator is above zero values ​​and the signal line.

Conditions for purchasing a binary option Put:

The trend indicator (moving average) is orange.

A white arrow appears.

The MACD indicator is below zero values ​​and the signal line.

Tips for Using the Scalper Vault Strategy

It is best to buy Call and Put binary options using the Scalper Vault strategy on volatile currency pairs immediately after the opening of the main international financial centers in Tokyo, London and New York. This is the most favorable trading period for speculators, because... It is at this time that large financial players enter the market, capable of having a significant impact on the quotes of financial instruments with their trading volumes.

This is a very important point that beginners should pay attention to. You should not try to make trades during inactive market hours, simply because it is convenient for you to trade at this time. The absence of large players will lead to deals being concluded in narrow price ranges. In this case, quotes will change very chaotically, and their dynamics will be practically impossible to predict. It will be much more useful for your deposit to stay out of the market at this time.

Also try not to open trades in the direction of the trend “at the end” of trading sessions. This is especially true for such exchange instruments as oil, metals and indices. At this time, trading participants will most likely take profits and the trend that has dominated throughout the whole day will enter the phase of correction and rollback.

Conclusion

The Scalper Vault binary options strategy definitely deserves your attention. The combination of well-chosen trend indicators combined with a highly effective filter, such as the famous MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator, makes this strategy very attractive.

Additionally, you can increase your already decent WinRate by choosing volatile underlying assets with which you can enter into binary options transactions. Don't focus only on binary options Call and Put buy signals. Do not forget to strictly follow the rules of money management, and the growth of the deposit will not be long in coming.

