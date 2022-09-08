The strategy for binary options GOLDVEIN999 V2.0 was created back in 2012 and is universal, as it allows you to trade both currency pairs and metals, using three different templates.

The strategy contains a lot of indicators , and I would like to immediately note that for beginners the rules of the strategy may seem complicated, despite the fact that all signals are marked on the chart with text labels.

Characteristics of the GOLDVEIN999 V2.0 strategy

Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .

Time frame: H1.

Expiration: 5 candles.

Types of options: Call/Put.

Indicators: GOLD1_V2.0-GOLD20_V2.0, Goldvein999V2.0.

Trading instruments: currency pairs or metals.

Trading hours: 8:00-18:00.

Installing GOLDVEIN999 V2.0 strategy indicators in MT4

Indicators are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

MetaTrader 4 instructions for installing indicators:

The strategy contains more than twenty indicators and adding them manually, as well as setting them up yourself, will be very difficult, so it is best to use the template, which you can download at the end of the article.

The essence and rules of trading using the GOLDVEIN999 V2.0 strategy

The first thing I would like to pay attention to is the Gold 2.0 indicator , which is sold on various sites and forums, although it is absolutely free and is part of the strategy for binary options GOLDVEIN999 V2.0 called GOLD10_V2.0:

In addition, this indicator for binary options is unsuitable for trading, as you can verify both independently and by reading an article about this indicator. It is not known why it was originally added to the trading strategy for binary options GOLDVEIN999 V2.0, but it does not take any part in the strategy’s signals.

Also, due to the fact that the GOLDVEIN999 V2.0 trading system contains many trend indicators, there is no need to independently determine the trend in the market , which is an advantage of the system.

Since there are a lot of indicators in the GOLDVEIN999 V2.0 trading system, it would be appropriate to consider what each of them is responsible for:

The exceptions would be GOLD3_V2.0 and GOLD4_V2.0, which simply show the time and current price, GOLD13_V2.0, which shows the days of the week, and GOLD10_V2.0, which has already been discussed above. The remaining indicators mean:

Simple Moving Averages (SMA) with crossover. Histogram indicator of overbought and oversold. If the value is above “+100” or below “-100”, then you can expect a flat or a price reversal. Trend indicator, which is based on MACD , Stochastic Oscillator , RSI , CCI , ADX , MA15, MA50, MA50, Momentum, RVI, Force, Bull, Bear. Trend strength is assessed from 1 to 10 arrows, or from 10% to 100%, and the higher the value, the stronger the trend. Trend and flat indicator. Values ​​above 50% indicate an upward trend and are considered a zone for buying a Call option, and values ​​below indicate a downward trend and are considered a zone for buying a Put option. Real graphical display of seven candles, namely M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1. An indicator that marks local highs and lows. Another indicator of extremes, which is suitable for analyzing past data, as it can “redraw” signals. A channel indicator, the direction of the lines indicates a local trend. A channel indicator that automatically marks channels on the current time frame. You can use such a channel both for breakout trading and for rebound trading. An indicator of price support and resistance zones that you can focus on when making transactions. An indicator of the strength and weakness of currencies. A real-time strength indicator that ranges from 0% to 500% and Call options can be bought if the value exceeds 100%, and Put options can be bought if the value is below -100%. RSI indicator with percentage visual display. Values ​​above 50% indicate the strength of the bulls, and values ​​below indicate the strength of the bears. Readings of 10 Moving Averages on the selected time frame, which indicate the purchase of Call or Put options. Indicates the presence of one of three types of trend (short-term, medium-term, long-term). Shows the signal strength for buying a Call or Put option on different time frames.

The rules of trading according to the strategy involve monitoring almost all indicators, so the easiest way to understand all the rules is to study trading examples that will show you when to buy Call or Put options. An important note is that trading must be carried out on the H1 time frame and the expiration must be 5 candles. In addition to the readings of all signal and trend indicators, it is worth paying attention to the strength of currencies, and in the case of a Call option, the main currency should be strong and the minor currency should be weak, and with a Put option, on the contrary, the base currency should be weak and the minor currency should be strong.

Examples of trading using the GOLDVEIN999 V2.0 strategy

The difficulty of trading using the GOLDVEIN999 V2.0 binary options strategy is that you have to track a lot of signals that can appear gradually. But if they do appear, then the probability of movement towards the signal is quite high.

Opening a Call Option

An example of all signals for buying a Call option is highlighted on the chart:

After this, you can make a deal with an expiration of five candles.

Another example of buying a Call option:

Opening a Put option

The principle of buying Put options is exactly the same, but all signals must be the opposite:

Another example of buying a Put option:

Conclusion

As you can see, there are a lot of signals in the GOLDVEIN999 V2.0 strategy, which can be confusing at first, but if you look closely, it becomes clear that trades require either a “green” chart (all signals are green) or a “red” chart (all signals are red ), and there is no need to monitor each signal individually.

Before using this strategy on a real account, it is mandatory to test it on a demo so that you can accurately understand whether it is suitable for trading. Also, when using it, it is important to adhere to the rules of money management and risk management , and do not forget that for profitable trading you need a proven broker, which can be found in our rating of binary options brokers .

Download indicators and template for the GOLDVEIN999 V2.0 strategy

