The most accurate MT4 indicators for binary options

Indicators used when trading binary options in the MetaTrader4 terminal can be divided into two types: classic and self-written. The first ones, for example, include MACD and Stochastic , the principle and features of which are discussed in numerous articles: the best indicators without redrawing, indicators for binary options on a short-term time frame, and others. Classic indicators are built into most trading platforms (including MT4, which can be downloaded from our website or the website of brokers Alpari or Grand Capital ) and live charts . Such tools provide traders with fairly accurate signals for binary options and Forex .

However, not only classical indicators can be useful in binary options trading. Self-written instruments also, under certain conditions, provide over 80% of profitable transactions.

The most accurate indicators for binary options in MT4

The number of self-written indicators is constantly updated with new developments. The effectiveness of such technical tools is tested over time. The most successful ones, which provide up to 70-80% of profitable operations, are gradually included in the arsenal of traders, while others are “weeded out.” It is the first ones that will be discussed below.

1. FDM_Entry_Arrows_with_Alerts

This indicator belongs to the universal technical tools supported by the MT4 platform. It is suitable for different trading strategies. In particular, the indicator gives fairly accurate forecasts both on the minute chart and in the longer term. At first, traders had to pay for this tool, but now it is available for free. Based on testing results, the indicator provides up to 75% of profitable trades.

The second important advantage of FDM is the absence of redrawing. That is, if a signal appears on the chart, it will not disappear over time.

As shown in the screenshot, the indicator notifies you of the appearance of a profitable position with arrows (up - buy an asset, down - sell). FDM, unlike other instruments, often gives signals, allowing the trader to conduct active trading. On average, up to 15 arrows appear on the chart every hour.

Download the FDM_Entry_Arrows_with_Alerts indicator

Download

2. WPRSI_Signal

This indicator is suitable for trading turbo options or other assets with a time frame of 5 or 15 minutes. Compared to the previous tool, WPRSI_Signal gives signals less often: on average, up to 5 arrows appear during the day. However, during periods of increased activity of traders and a volatile market, the number of profitable transactions increases approximately 2 times.

WPRSI_Signal is a simple indicator that clearly shows the direction of change in the current trend. An order to buy an option should be placed if an arrow pointing upward appears on the chart. Accordingly, an arrow pointing down is a signal to sell the asset.

Download the WPRSI_Signal indicator

Download

3. T3MA-Alarm

The optimal tool for trading turbo options. T3MA-Alarm gives up to 60 signals daily, which is reminiscent of scalping, which provides high income to the trader by concluding many transactions.

This indicator is one of the most accurate. As practice shows, novice traders using T3MA-Alarm in their strategy were able to increase their initial investment 10-fold.

The above screenshot shows how often the indicator gives signals. But it is not recommended to constantly open trades as soon as the arrow appears. When working with scalping tactics, you should minimize risks. To do this, use the Martingale strategy together with T3MA-Alarm.

Download the T3MA-Alarm indicator

Download

4. Stopreversal

Stopreversal is a trend indicator that indicates the moments of reversal of the current trend.

If trading is carried out on short-term timeframes, before entering the market you need to change the standard value in the instrument settings to 0.01. Trading with Stopreversal comes down to the following: a sell order is placed after the downward arrow appears; to buy - up. This indicator gives signals relatively rarely. Moreover, the number of accurate ones is significantly greater than that of T3MA-Alarm. It is recommended to use Stopreversal in euro and British pound/dollar currency pairs.

Download the Stopreversal indicator

Download

5. Bykovtrend

This indicator is used on the minute chart when trading with currency pairs that include the euro, British pound or dollar. This choice is due to the high volatility of these assets.

Download Bykovtrend indicator

Download

Conclusion

The previously listed indicators demonstrated high efficiency during 2016. These tools are universal and can be useful both during sideways movement of the price chart and during periods of active growth or fall in quotes. Moreover, some of the above indicators are capable of giving accurate signals even after the release of important news.

We do not recommend combining these tools with each other. Such combinations increase the likelihood of false signals.

In addition to the universal and popular indicators discussed in the article, other indicators can be useful in binary options trading. We have collected the largest collection of indicators for binary options designed for use in MetaTrader4 , we invite you to download 1001 indicators for binary options for free:

!_EA_Vegas_1hr

#MTF Forex freedom Bar;

#MTF_HULL_TREND;

#MTF_LSMA_in_Color_3;

#MTF_MacD-2 line;

#MTF_MovingAverage;

#MTF_Psar;

#MTF_RSI;

#MTF_Supertrend;

#MTF_Supertrend_On_Price;

#MTF_SuperTrendBar;

#MTF_Support and Resistance (Barry);

[i]AltrTrend;

[i] Firebird(8AUG05);

[i] Firebird;

[i] StepMA_Stoch_v1;

[i]2MA_DivergenceTrader_Ron_MT4_v04;

[i]2RSIXover;

[i]2RSIXover_v03;

[i]4PMA_1_[1].Psars.Rgrssn.STD.V3;

[i]AO_MFI_MA_Ron_01;

[i]Firebird;

[i]OBVmod;

[i]RSI_MACD_MA_Ron_01;

[i]SilverTrend_Ron_MT4_v02;

[i]test_histo2;

[i]test_histo3;

[INDI]_SDX-ZoneBreakout-Lud-Z1-v2;

[INDI]_SDX-ZoneBreakout-Lud-Z2-v2;

^Dyn_AllLevels;

^Dyn_Pivot;

^Dyn_Range;

^Dyn_Range2;

^Pivot_AllLevels;

^Pivot_PP;

^Pivot_ResSup;

^Pivot_ResSup2;

_i_EF_distance;

_MA_Crossover_Alert_;

_MTF_MovingAverage;

_MTF_Supertrend;

_MTF_Supertrend_On_Price;

_TDTLModifiedBR;

2CCI_ZeroCross_Alert;

3 MA Cross w_Alert v2;

3 MA Cross w_Alert;

3c_JRSX_H;

3D Oscilator;

3Line_Break(08SEP05);

3Line_Break(23SEP05);

3Line_Break;

3shadeopen;

4 Period 7 MA Fibo Relational SR Indicator;

4 Period MA w.Regr.STD;

4 Period MA;

4_Period_MA_Psars_V1;

4_Trendline_v3;

4_Trendline_v3-MKS;

4hVegasMetaTrader4hChart;

4hVegasMetaTrader4hCTD;

4hVegasMetaTraderWeeklyChart;

4hVegasMetaTraderWeeklyIndicator;

4hVegasMetaTraderWeeklyIndicator-V11;

4MAs Trend;

4Period_RSI_Arrows;

4PMA;

4PMA.Psars.Rgrssn.STD.V1;

4PMA.Psars.Rgrssn.STD.V2;

4PMA[1].Psars.Rgrssn.STD.V3;

4PMA[1].RSI.Rgrssn.STD.V1c;

4PMA_1_[1].Psars.Rgrssn.STD.V3;

4PMA-4XTRAFFIC-RSI;

4XTraffic_RSI_v1a;

4XTraffic_RSI_v1b;

5 bar reversal v0[1][1].5;

5 bar reversal v1[real][1].5;

5 day breakout;

5_34_5;

5min_rsi_qual_02IND;

10Min_01;

10Min_011a;

5383-lbr-1000-pips-one-week-ki_signals1_h1-low_3-10-18_optimized;

Accelerator_LSMA;

Accelerator_LSMA_v2;

Accelerator_LSMA1;

ACD_PV;

adaptosctry;

ADX Crossing w_Alerts;

ADX Crossing;

ADX CrossingAlertEmail;

adx.lucki;

adx;

ADXDMI;

adxdon;

AFStar;

Alert_MA;

alligator;

AltrTrend;

AltrTrend_Signal_v2_2;

AMA&AMA sig;

AMA;

AO_MFI_MA_Ron_01;

Aroon Horn;

Aroon_Horn2;

ArrayTest;

Ascbars;

ASCTrend;

ASCTrend_Sound.mq4;

ASCTrend1;

ASCTrend1sig_noSound;

ASCTrendK;

ASCTrendK2;

Ask_Shadow;

ATR Channels;

ATR Levels;

ATR ratio;

AutoDayFibs;

Average Range;

Average Size Bar;

Avg Daily Range;

Bands;

Bands1;

BandsLSMA;

BB - HL;

BBands Stops;

Bbands_Stop_v1;

BbandWidthRatio;

bbhisto;

bbsqueeze;

BbwithFractdev;

b-clock modified LA Silver;

Blines_Profi_en;

Blines_Profi_v1;

Blines_Profi_v11;

Bollinger Bands %b;

Bollinger Bands;

BrainTrend1;

BrainTrend1Sig;

BrainTrend1Stop;

BrainTrend1StopLine C;

BrainTrend1StopLine;

BrainTrend2;

BrainTrend2-convert Help;

BrainTrend2Sig;

BrainTrend2Stop;

BrainTrend2StopLine;

BrainTrendALP;

BrainTrendALP1Sig;

BrainTrendALP2;

breakout;

BT1;

BT2Sig;

BTtrendTrigger

BULLS-BEARS-4XTRAFFIC2

BullsBearsEyes(28AUG05)

BullsBearsEyes

BullsBearsEyes1

BunnygirlCrossandDailyOpen10

BunnygirlCrossandDailyOpen

BykovTrend_Sig

cam_H1_H5_Historical

cam_L1_L5_Historical

Camarilla

camarilladt7v1

camarilladt7v11

camarilladtHistorical_V4

Camarilla-MT04-Ind_MBB

CatFX50

CatFX50_lastver

CatFX50b

CCI

CCI_Woodies[i]

CCI_Woodies

CCM2

CCM3

Chaikin'sVolatility

ChandelierExit

CHF_CORR_EUR

CleonHeikenAshi

CoeffofLine

CoeffofLine_true

CoeffofLine_true1

CoeffofLine_true2

CoeffofLine_v1

CoeffoLine_Hist

CoeffoLine_Hist1

CoeffoLine_Hist2

ColoredWoodie

ColoredWoodiesCCI

continuation

Correl[i]_1

Correl[i]_11

Critical Points

CriticalPoints1

Critical_Points

Critical_PointsV2

D_RSI

DarmaPivots

DarmaSystemIndicator(beta)

dayHL

DayImplus1.1

DayImplus1[1].1

DayImpuls

DayImpuls_T3_v3

DayImpuls1

DayImpulse2DD

DayImpulseOverlay

DeMarkerPivots

DFCNext

DFCNext1

DigitalMACD

DigitalPCCIfilter

Digital_CCI_Woodies

Digits_comment

Din_fibo_high

DinapoliTargets

DinapoliTargetsAlerts_Log

Divergence

DivergenceWiseman1

DivergenceWiseman_1

DMICE

doji_arrows

DonchianChannels-Generalizedversion

DonchianChannels-Generalizedversion1

DPO

DT-RFTL(23SEP05)

DT-RFTL

DT-RSI-Sig

DT-ZigZag

DT-ZigZag-Lauer

DUR

DynamicZoneRSI(01SEP05)

DynamicZoneRSI

DynamicZoneRSI1(02SEP05)

DynamicZoneRSI1

DynamicZoneRSI2

DynamoStochastic

Easy_iCustom_and_Alerts

ElliottWave Oscillator

ElliottWaveOscillator34

Elliott_Wave_Oscillator

EMACROSSOVERSIGNAL

EMA_5_10_34_Signal

EMA_levels

EMA_Trend_Indicator

EMABands_v1

EMA-Crossover_Signal

EMAOsMA

EMAPredictive2

Ergodic Oscillator

ErgodicSignals

Ergodic

EVWMA

ew1

exoticwave

FAMA

FAMAMrPip

FATL

FATLs

Fib_Pivots_02

fibocalc

fibocalc[1]

fibocalc_V3

fibocalc_V31

fibocalc1

FiboRetracement3

Firebird[i]

Firebird[i]1

Fisher_exit

Fisher_org_v12

Fisher_Yur4ik_2

FlatTrendRSI

FlatTrend

Flat

FlatTrendSMCmodified

FlatTrendV2

FlatTrendV3

FlatTrendV21

FlatTrendV31

FlatTrendwMACD

FlatTrend

FlatTrend_SMC_modified

FlatTrend_w_MACD

FlatTrend1

Float

forecastosc-30M

ForexFreeway_2

ForexFreeway_2-RSX

ForexFreeway_21

ForexOFFTrendv1.01

ForexOFFTrend(4AUG05)

ForexOFFTrend(23SEP05)

ForexOFFTrend

ForexOffTrend_Alert

ForexOFFTrend1(23SEP05)

ForexOFFTrend1

ForexOFFTrend2

ForexOFFTrend3

ForexOFFTrend4(2)

ForexOFFTrend4

ForexOFFTrendCustom

FractalAMA_MBK

FractalChannel_v1

Freeway-All

Freeway-All1

FruityPebbles1.1

FruityPebbles11.1

FTLM_hist

FTLM_KG_hist

FTLM_STLM

FTLM-STLM

Full_Bar_w_Spread_Shadow

FXFish

FXSniper'sChandelier

FX_FISHMod

FX_FISHMod1

FX_FISHMod2

FX_FISH-mod

Fx10Setup

fxnewsbolttun

FxOverEasy

GannZigZag

GentorCCI

GentorCCI1

GentorCCI2

GMMALong

GMMAShort

Good_Macddarkscreen

Good_Macd

Good_Macd1

GridBuilder

HeartBeat

HedgeTest

HeikenAshiBG

HeikenAshi(05SEP05)

HeikenAshi(23SEP05)

HeikenAshi

HeikenAshi____

Heiken_Ashi

Heiken_Ashi_Mod(03SEP05)

Heiken_Ashi_Mod

Hi_Low_Indicator

HiFast_LoSlowLoFast_HiSlowLSMADiverge

High_Lowv2(ZigZag)(08SEP05)

High_Lowv2(ZigZag)(23SEP05)

High_Lowv2(ZigZag)

High_Lowv2(ZigZag)1(23SEP05)

High_Lowv2(ZigZag)1

High_Lowv2(ZigZag)2

High_Lowv2(ZigZag)3

HighsLowsSignalAlert

HiLoActivator

Hi-Lo

HiLoBandsBug

Hist_StepMA_Stoch_KV1_Ex_02

Hist_StepMA_Stoch_KV1_Ex_03

H.L.

H.M.A.

HMA_Color

HMA_Color_v02

HMA_Color_v02b

HMA_Color_v03

HMA_Russian_Color

HMA_Russian_Color_sep

HMA_Russian_Color_sep1

HMA_v02

HMA_v03

HMA_v04

HMA_v05

HMA_v06

HMA_v07

HMAb

iTrend

i_DCG_Camarilla

i_DCG_ModStDev

i_Trend

I_XO_A_H

i4_DRF_v2

iAnchMom

iAvgVol

i-BigBarsFromH1

Ichimoku

Icho_Trend

Icho-Trend

ICWRv0.1.1beta5

ICWRv0

ICWR.a

i-DRProjections_v[1][1].0.1

iFirebird

i-Fractals-3172552-sig

i-Friday_Sig

iFXAnalyser

iFXAnalyser_H4

iFXAnalyser_H4-Open

iFXAnalyser_H4-Open1

iFXAnalyser_H41

iFXAnalyser_H42

iFXAnalyser_H43

iFXAnalyser1

iFXSI

i-GentorCCIM_v[1].0.2

i-GentorCCIM_v[1].1.0

i-GentorCCIM_v[1][1].0.2

i-GentorCCIM_v[1]1.0.2

i-GentorCCIM_v[1]1.1.0

i-GentorCCIM_v[1]2.0.2

i-GentorCCIM_v[1]2.1.0

i-GentorLSMA&EMA_v[1].0.2

i-GentorLSMA&EMA_v[1].1.0

i-GentorLSMA&EMA_v[1]

i-GentorLSMA&EMA_v[1][1].0.2

i-GentorLSMA&EMA_v[1]1.0.2

i-GentorLSMA&EMA_v[1]1.1.0

i-GentorLSMA&EMA_v[1]2.0.2

i-GentorLSMA&EMA_v[1]2.1.0

i-IntradayFibonacci

iMA_Fibs_Above

iMA_Fibs_Below

iMA_TrueFibs_Above

iMA_TrueFibs_Below

iMACross

INDInverse

INDInverse+EMA

INDInverseB

Ind_TD_DeMark_3_1_eng

Ind_TD_DeMark_3_1_LA_Mod_01_AIME

Ind_TD_DeMark_3_1_LA_Mod_03B_AIME

Ind_TD_DeMark_3_1_LA_Mod_03B_AIME1

Ind-Fractals-1(08SEP05)

Ind-Fractals-1(23SEP05)

Ind-Fractals-1

Ind-Fractals-11(23SEP05)

Ind-Fractals-11

Ind-SKB-1

Ind-TD-DeMark-3-1

Ind-TD-DeMark-3-1_eng

InstantTrendLine

InstantTrendLine1

InstantaneousTrend

InstantTrendLine

i-ParamonWorkTime

i-ParamonWorkTime1

i-Sessions

i-Sessions-02

Itendold

iTrendmod

ItrendOld

iTrend

iTrend1

J_TPO

J_TPO_Clean

J_TPO_OSC

J_TPO_Velocity

Jaimo-JMA

JCFBaux

JMA[i]

JMARSX

J.M.A.

JMA_CCI[i]

JMA_CCI

JMA_SL

JMA_StarLight

JMA_v2

JMASlope

JuiceLevelsAlertNew

Kalmanfilter

KAMARev

KAMARev1

KAMARev2

KAMARev3

Kaufman

Kaufman_Bands

Kaufman2

Kaufman3

KC

KeltnerChannels

Keltner_ATR_Bandmt4

Keltner_ATR_Band

Keltner_Channels

KhaosAssault2

KI_signals_v2

KI_signals1_H1+low_3-10-18_optimized

Kijun-Sen

Kijun-sen+

KijunTenkan+

KiS_Avg

LaguerreMinusDi

LaguerrePlusDi

LaguerreRSI

Laguerre

Laguerre_ROC

Laguerre1

LaguerreVolume

LeastSquareMA

LinearPriceBar

LinearRegressionLine

LinearRegressionLine1

LinearRegressionLine2

LinearRegression

Linear_Regression

Linear_Regression1

linreg

LiveChartsFibPivots

LSMAinColor

LSMAinColor3

LSMAinColor31

LSMA

LSMA_AppliedPrice

LSMA_AppliedPrice1

LSMA_Channel

LSMA_in_color_00a

LSMA_in_Color3

LSMA_Line

LSMA1

LSMA11

LSMA12

LWMA-Crossover_Signal

MAdots

MAinColor

MAinColor_wAppliedPrice

MA_ALERT

MA_Crossover_Alert

MA_Crossover_Alert3-34

MA_Crossover_Email_Alert

MA_Crossover_Email_Alert1

MA_Crossover_Signal

MA_Crossover_Signal[1]

MA_Crossover_Signal[1]1

MA_Crossover_Signal_VoiceAlert

MA_Crossover_Signal_VoiceAlert1

MA_Crossover_Signal_With_wav

MA_Crossover_Signal1

MA_Crossover_Signal2

MA_Crossover_Signal3

MA_Crossover_Signal4

MA_Crossover_Signal5

MA_Crossover_SignalAlert

Ma_Distance_From_Price

MA_Shift_Crossover_Alert

MA_TSI

MA-ATR

MACD+osMA

MACDASCTrend1sigAudible

MACDHist

MACD_Divergence

MACD_Signal_v2

MACD+OsMA

MACD-2

MACD-2_MTF

MACDcorrect

MACDdtLSMA

MACDOsMA

MACrossIndicator

MaksiGen_KaHaJI_CkaJIneP

MaksiGen_Range_Move

marketprofile

marketprofile1

market_profile

MBKAstrend3times

MBKAstrend3times1

Michelangelo

Michelangelo28nov05

MIndex(30AUG05)

MIndex

Momentum

MovingAverages

MovingAverages_onTF

MPOverlay

mqcodes

MRO2

MT4-Cams-Pivots

MTF_MACD_inColor

MultiplePivotsV2

MurrayMathLinesF

MurrayMathLinesF2

Murray_Math_Line_X_eng

Murray_Math_Modified

Murray_Math_Modified1

Murray_Math_MT4_Period_VG

Murray_Math_MT4_VG

Murray_Math_MT4_VG_A

Murray_Math_MT4_VG1

Murray_Math_MT4_VG1b

Murray_Math_MT4_VG1b1

Murray_Math_MT4_VGb

nd1

nd1Sig

nd1Stop

nd1StopLine

nd2

nd2Sig

nd2Stop

nd2StopLine

NeuroProba

NINA

Nina_StepMA_1

NINA1

ning_heiken_ashi

NRTR1

NRTPilotAlert

NRTRRoshv2

NRTRWATR

NRTRWATR-hist

NRTRWithAlert

NRTR

NRTR_Pilot_2alert

NRTR_Pilot_alert(23SEP05)

NRTR_Pilot_alert

NRTR_Pilot_alert1

NRTR_Pilot911

Parabolic

Parabolic_Alert

Paramon_Scalp

pastregressiondeviated

past_regression_deviated

PatternAlert

PatternRecognition

Pattern

PCCI

PDF

Percent BollingerBands

PerkyAsctrend1

PerkyAsctrend11

pfe2

Pivot(MidnighttoMidnight)_V2

PivotLinesTimezone

PivotLines

PivotLines_RDs

PivotRange

Pivot(23JUL05)

Pivot

Pivot_Backtest

Pivot1

Pivot2

Pivot-2

PivotCustom_4TimeFrames

PivotCustomTime

PivotCustomTime____

PivotPoints-MT04-Indicator

PivotsByMoStAsHaR15

PivotsCustom

PivotsDaily

Pivots

PrevDay_HiLo_kelvin

PrevDayAndFloatingPivot

PrevDay-HiLo-kelvin

PriceChannel

PriceChannel_Stop_v1

Pro4xPivotLines

Range

RAVIFXFisher

RAVIFXFisher2

RBCI

RBCI_hist

RBCI2

RD-BT2Stop

RD-Combo

RD-forecastosc-15M

RD-ForecastOsc

RD-ForecastOscOld

RD-PivotLines_J

RD-PivotLines01

RD-PivotLines

RD-PivotLinesOld

Regression_Channel_V2

Renko_v1

Renko_v11

RFTL

RPoint

RSI

RSI_MACD_MA_Ron_01

RSI-3TF

rsier1m

rsier1m1

rsier1m2

RSIFilter_v1

RSTL

rsx

RSX_CD

RSX_MTF

rvmFractalsLevel

rvmGann_sv2

rvmGann_sv8_n

sIndicator[i]

s

sa#MTEI_Supertrend

sa#MTEI_Supertrend1

SATL

SATLs

sb#MTF_MTEI_Supertrend_Histo

sb#MTF_MTEI_Supertrend_Histo1

sc#MTF_MTEI_Supertrend_On_Price

sc#MTF_MTEI_Supertrend_On_Price1

SchaffTrendCycle

SchaffTrend

SDX-TzBreaktout

SDX-ZoneBreakout

SDX-ZoneBreakout2

SDX-ZoneBreakout-Lud-Z1-v2

SDX-ZoneBreakout-Lud-Z1-v21

SDX-ZoneBreakout-Lud-Z2

SDX-ZoneBreakout-Lud-Z2-v2

SDX-ZoneBreakout-Lud-Z2-v21

ShadeNY07_13GMT

ShadeNY

ShadeNY_v5

ShadeNY1

SHIChannel

SHIChannel11-#mt

SHIChannel11

ShiChannels

SHI_Channel

shi_channel_talking

shi_channel_talking1

SHI_Channel_true

SHI_Mod_vLine

SHI_SilverTrendColourBars

SHI_SilverTrendSig

SHI_SilverTrendSig1

Silver-channels

Silver-channels+

SilverTrend

SilverTrend_SignalWithAlertv3(28JUL05)

SilverTrend_SignalWithAlertv3

SilverTrend_Signal

SilverTrend_Signal1

SilverTrendSignal

sinTrend

six_ind_v31

SMA-Crossover_Signal

SMI

SMMA-Crossover_Signal

SnapShotI

StandardDeviationChannels

Standard_Deviation_Channels

STARCBands

STARCBands1

StepChoppy_v1

StepChoppy_v1[1].2

StepChoppy_v1[1].2a

StepChoppy_v1[1].3

StepChoppy_v1[1][1].2

StepChoppyBars_v1

StepChoppyBars_v1[1].1

StepMA_Stoch_v1

StepMA_v7

StepMA_v7a

StepRSI_v5.2

StepRSI_v5[1].2

StepSto_v1

STLM_hist

STLMs

StocasticsOnPriceChart

StocasticsOnPriceChart1

StocasticsOnPriceChartExtreme

Stochastic

StocRSI2

Stopreversal

Stop_reversal

Stop_reversal_bluestops

Stop_reversal_mod

Stop_reversal_mod1

stopreversal

StrangeIndicator

Super_Trend

SuperSR6

SupertrendAudibleAlert

Supertrend

Supertrend1

SuperWoodieCCI

SuperWoodieCCI1

SuperWoodieCCI2

SuperWoodieCCI3

SupportandResistance(Barry)

SupportandResistance

SupportResistance

Support_Resistance

Swing_Point

T3Bands

T3Bands[1]

T3CCI

T3MACO

T3RSI

T3Taotra

T3TRIX(ROCofT6)

T3TRIX(ROCofT6)1

T3-Trix

T3

t3_adx_+di_-di_burst

t3_Aroon_Horn

t3_Aroon_Horn_Osc

T3_DPO-v1

T3_iAnchMom

T3_iAnchMom_hist

T3_iAnchMom_hst

t3_Moving_Volume_Average

T3_RSI

T3_TCF

Taf

TDSequential

TD_Sequential

TDI

TDI-2

TDpoints&lines

TDTLModifiedBR

TDTLModifiedBR1

testlast100

test_5close_up

test_volume

Test2guns

TestWilliam36HistogramWalert

The20'sIndicator[i]

ThreeDayRollingPivot

ThreeLineBreak

Three_Color

Tick_on_Chart

time1

TMA

TodayTrendlast

TodayTrend

TodayTrend_ruduga

TradingHours

TradingHours

TrendBands

TrendSMCv2

TrendTrigger(Bars)

TrendTriggerModified(6AUG05)

TrendTriggerModified

Trend(23SEP05)

Trend

Trend_CF

Trend1

TrendContinuation

TrendContinuation1

TrendContinuation2

trendline

TrendManager

TrendManagerOpen2seperatewindow

TrendManagerOpen2seperatewindow1

TrendManagerOpen2seperatewindow2

TrendManagerOpen2

TrendPower

TrendScalpIndc_PP

TrendscalpIndic

Trendsignal

TriangularMA

triangulatMA

Triggerlines

Triggerlines1

Triggerlines2

TSD_PP_MACD_FORCE_Ind_v1

TSD_PP_MACD_FORCE_Ind_v11

TSISignals

TSI

TSI-Osc(4AUG05)

TSI-Osc

TTF-triggerfactor

TTF(3AUG05)

TTF(4AUG05)

TTF(6AUG05)

TTF

TTF_hist

TTF_look-ahead

TTF_TR

TTF+-+MW

TTM

ttm-trend

tunnel

Ultimate Oscillator

Up_Down

Up_Down1

UROVNI-MT4(27JUL05)

UROVNI-MT4

VarMovAvg

Vegas

Vegas[1]

Vegas1HR

VerticalLine

Volatility.Pivot

VolumewithcustomMA

volumeMA

VSI

VT&B

VT&B1

VT&Bv6

VTB

VTS_VG_TS

VTS_VG_TS_setka

Waterfall[i]

WCCI

WCCI1

WCCI2

WcciChart

WcciPaternsSep

WcciPaterns

WcciPaterns1

WcciPatterns

WeeklyPivot

WeeklyPivot1

WeeklyPivotOnly[1]

WeightedWCCI

WeightedCCI

WeightedCCI1

WeightedCCI2

wellxAMA

William36HistogramWallerTest

Wiseman1

wlxBWACsig

wlxBWWiseMan-1

wlxBWWiseMan-2

wlxFractals

WoodiesCCI

WoodiesCCI1

WoodiesCCI2

WPRfast

WPRslow

WSOWROTrend

X_profile

XO

ZeroLagMACD

ZeroLagStoch

Zerolagstochs

Zerolagstochs_B

ZeroLagStochsSignals

Zig_Zag_Breakout

Zig_Zag_Breakout1

ZigZagPointer

ZigZag(11AUG05)

ZigZag

ZigZag_Fibo_v1beta

ZigZag_Fibo_v2beta

ZigZag1

ZigZagFirst

ZUP_v14

ZZMTFXOA

ZZSRTLIndicator

BT2Stop

1001 indicators in MT4 for binary options

Download

Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

See also:

Free online signals for binary options

Live chart for binary options

Economic calendar for binary options

Martingale calculator