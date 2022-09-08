The most accurate MT4 indicators for binary options

Indicators used when trading binary options in the MetaTrader4 terminal can be divided into two types: classic and self-written. The first ones, for example, include MACD and Stochastic , the principle and features of which are discussed in numerous articles: the best indicators without redrawing, indicators for binary options on a short-term time frame, and others. Classic indicators are built into most trading platforms (including MT4, which can be downloaded from our website or the website of brokers Alpari or Grand Capital ) and live charts . Such tools provide traders with fairly accurate signals for binary options and Forex .
However, not only classical indicators can be useful in binary options trading. Self-written instruments also, under certain conditions, provide over 80% of profitable transactions.
The most accurate indicators for binary options in MT4
The number of self-written indicators is constantly updated with new developments. The effectiveness of such technical tools is tested over time. The most successful ones, which provide up to 70-80% of profitable operations, are gradually included in the arsenal of traders, while others are “weeded out.” It is the first ones that will be discussed below.
1. FDM_Entry_Arrows_with_Alerts
This indicator belongs to the universal technical tools supported by the MT4 platform. It is suitable for different trading strategies. In particular, the indicator gives fairly accurate forecasts both on the minute chart and in the longer term. At first, traders had to pay for this tool, but now it is available for free. Based on testing results, the indicator provides up to 75% of profitable trades.
The second important advantage of FDM is the absence of redrawing. That is, if a signal appears on the chart, it will not disappear over time.
As shown in the screenshot, the indicator notifies you of the appearance of a profitable position with arrows (up - buy an asset, down - sell). FDM, unlike other instruments, often gives signals, allowing the trader to conduct active trading. On average, up to 15 arrows appear on the chart every hour.
Download the FDM_Entry_Arrows_with_Alerts indicator
2. WPRSI_Signal
This indicator is suitable for trading turbo options or other assets with a time frame of 5 or 15 minutes. Compared to the previous tool, WPRSI_Signal gives signals less often: on average, up to 5 arrows appear during the day. However, during periods of increased activity of traders and a volatile market, the number of profitable transactions increases approximately 2 times.
WPRSI_Signal is a simple indicator that clearly shows the direction of change in the current trend. An order to buy an option should be placed if an arrow pointing upward appears on the chart. Accordingly, an arrow pointing down is a signal to sell the asset.
Download the WPRSI_Signal indicator
3. T3MA-Alarm
The optimal tool for trading turbo options. T3MA-Alarm gives up to 60 signals daily, which is reminiscent of scalping, which provides high income to the trader by concluding many transactions.
This indicator is one of the most accurate. As practice shows, novice traders using T3MA-Alarm in their strategy were able to increase their initial investment 10-fold.
The above screenshot shows how often the indicator gives signals. But it is not recommended to constantly open trades as soon as the arrow appears. When working with scalping tactics, you should minimize risks. To do this, use the Martingale strategy together with T3MA-Alarm.
Download the T3MA-Alarm indicator
4. Stopreversal
Stopreversal is a trend indicator that indicates the moments of reversal of the current trend.
If trading is carried out on short-term timeframes, before entering the market you need to change the standard value in the instrument settings to 0.01. Trading with Stopreversal comes down to the following: a sell order is placed after the downward arrow appears; to buy - up. This indicator gives signals relatively rarely. Moreover, the number of accurate ones is significantly greater than that of T3MA-Alarm. It is recommended to use Stopreversal in euro and British pound/dollar currency pairs.
Download the Stopreversal indicator
5. Bykovtrend
This indicator is used on the minute chart when trading with currency pairs that include the euro, British pound or dollar. This choice is due to the high volatility of these assets.
Download Bykovtrend indicator
Conclusion
The previously listed indicators demonstrated high efficiency during 2016. These tools are universal and can be useful both during sideways movement of the price chart and during periods of active growth or fall in quotes. Moreover, some of the above indicators are capable of giving accurate signals even after the release of important news.
We do not recommend combining these tools with each other. Such combinations increase the likelihood of false signals.
In addition to the universal and popular indicators discussed in the article, other indicators can be useful in binary options trading. We have collected the largest collection of indicators for binary options designed for use in MetaTrader4 , we invite you to download 1001 indicators for binary options for free:
1001 indicators in MT4 for binary options
