        Fxaccurate Larna MT4

        Indicator for binary options Fxaccurate Larna MT4

        The Fxaccurate Larna indicator was originally created for the Forex market and at first was available only to users of one closed foreign forum. Later it was leaked to the network and it was converted into binary options . Fxaccurate Larna MT4 is trending and based on the ADX and Heiken Ashi indicator . It allows you to determine the trend and consists of a cloud, as in Ichimoku Kinko Hyo , and local support/resistance levels . The indicator also generates trading signals in the form of arrows.

        Content:

        Please note that Fxaccurate Larna MT4 is paid, but you can download it for free from our website for review.

        what does the indicator look like

        Characteristics of the indicator for binary options Fxaccurate Larna

        Installing the Fxaccurate Larna binary options indicator in MT4

        The Fxaccurate Larna MT4 indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. To do this, you need to add it to the root folder of the terminal by selecting “File” in MT4 and then “Open data directory”. In the directory that opens, you need to go to the “MQL4” folder and then to “Indicators”, and then drag the indicator file there. The template is installed in the same way, but placed in the “Templates” folder. More detailed instructions for installing indicators can be viewed in our video:

        Review and settings of the Fxaccurate Larna indicator for binary options

        The indicator has over thirty customizable parameters, and the settings in Fxaccurate Larna are complex, so only a few parameters are worth changing. Initially, the chart displays the last two signals, which is inconvenient for checking them against history. The number of displayed signals can be changed by changing the “BUYSELLSignalCount” variable, for example, to “10”:

        indicator settings

        The indicator automatically changes the colors of the candles, but does not change the candles themselves. If you want to use Heiken Ashi in your trading, then change the “HeikenAshi” variable to “true”:

        heiken ashi settings

        All other settings apply to both signals and panels, and if you wish, you can change any of them, and we will move on to consider the indicator itself and its signals.

        Fxaccurate Larna consists of:

        1. Trend cloud;
        2. Trend panels;
        3. Information panel;
        4. Levels;
        5. Signals.

        arrangement of elements in the indicator

        Thanks to the trend channel in the form of a cloud, the Fxaccurate Larna MT4 indicator determines the strength of the trend, which is shown in the trend panel. There are four types of trend:

        1. Weak downtrend;
        2. Strong downtrend;
        3. Weak uptrend;
        4. Strong uptrend.
        downtrends in the panelrising trends in the panel

        The info panel shows the date and time, as well as the currency pair, spread and price from which the wave began (cloud):

        information panel

        Levels appear quite often and are just an addition to the analysis, and signals show when to enter a trade. Next, we will consider them in more detail along with the rules for trading using the indicator.

        Trading rules using the Fxaccurate Larna MT4 indicator for binary options

        We have already mentioned several times that the Fxaccurate Larna MT4 indicator is trending. Therefore, before using it in trading, it is worth studying the following topics:

        Why is it important to understand how a trend works? Understanding the trend allows you to trade profitably with almost any indicator, including the one discussed. Therefore, be sure to study these topics.

        Now that you have an understanding of binary options trend trading, you can look at the basic conditions for making trades. Call contracts are purchased when:

        1. there is an upward trend, which will be indicated by the trend panel (we are only looking at the hourly chart on the panel);
        2. candles should be blue;
        3. a local level of support appeared;
        4. the price is above the cloud;
        5. a signal with the signature “BUY” appeared.

        Conditions for purchasing Put contracts:

        1. there is a downward trend, which will be indicated by the trend panel (we are only looking at the hourly chart on the panel);
        2. candles should be red;
        3. a local resistance level has appeared;
        4. the price is below the cloud;
        5. a signal with the signature “SELL” appeared.

        Trading using the Fxaccurate Larna MT4 indicator is carried out only on a 5-minute timeframe , and expiration is always 1 hour. Below you can see general examples of signals with all conditions, but we will discuss more precise transaction options below:

        examples of transactions

        Opening a Call Option

        Let's consider the situation with buying a Call with all the rules described earlier. In this case, you can see that we have an uptrend, which is confirmed by the panel on the left. In addition, the price is above the cloud, and the candles have turned blue. All other conditions are also met, including the signal itself:

        buying a call option

        Opening a Put option

        Put trades are also traded and there is a downtrend in the image below as indicated by the panel on the left. A signal has also appeared, the price is below the cloud and the candlesticks have become red:

        buying a put option

        Conclusion

        Despite the fact that the Fxaccurate Larna indicator was previously unavailable and was used by a small number of traders, before trading with it on a real account, you should definitely test it on a demo account to understand how it works. It is also important to remember that in a flat, this indicator, like many others, will most likely bring a loss.

        In addition, in order to protect your deposit, you should always remember the rules of money management and risk management , and also trade only through a trusted broker, which can be found in our rating of binary options brokers .

        Fxaccurate Larna MT4 indicator free download

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        Богдан
        Богдан
        Кто-то закончил тестирование? Результаты хоть какие-то есть?
        Артур, наверно все деньги мешками грузят.))))
        tirant, Ага, или тратят.))))
        Богдан, Я думаю что результаты тестов обычны. Прорыва нет. И не чем особо хвастаться.
        Трейдер БО, хорошая вещь. Крепкий середняк.
        18 September 2023
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Кто-то закончил тестирование? Результаты хоть какие-то есть?
        Артур, наверно все деньги мешками грузят.))))
        tirant, Ага, или тратят.))))
        Богдан, Я думаю что результаты тестов обычны. Прорыва нет. И не чем особо хвастаться.
        18 September 2023
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        Кто-то закончил тестирование? Результаты хоть какие-то есть?
        Артур, наверно все деньги мешками грузят.))))
        tirant, Ага, или тратят.))))
        21 August 2023
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Кто-то закончил тестирование? Результаты хоть какие-то есть?
        Артур, наверно все деньги мешками грузят.))))
        28 July 2023
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Что-то действительно обсуждение заглохло.
        21 July 2023
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        Таких индикаторов в сети очень много. Чем этот отличается от других?
        14 July 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Узнав о индикаторе FXAccurate Larna MT4, я сразу же решил попробовать его. Он действительно помогает в прогнозировании рынка и принятии более обоснованных решений. Спасибо за рекомендацию!
        Руслан, согласен, индикатор FXAccurate Larna впечатляет своей точностью. Я также начал использовать его недавно и заметил положительные результаты. Он отлично дополняет мою торговую стратегию) Рад, что мы оба нашли его полезным!
        Option Bull, да, именно! Это отличный инструмент для трейдеров, которые стремятся к более успешным сделкам. Я только начинаю изучать все его функции, и пока очень доволен)) Желаю вам удачи в использовании индикатора и успешных сделок!
        23 June 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Узнав о индикаторе FXAccurate Larna MT4, я сразу же решил попробовать его. Он действительно помогает в прогнозировании рынка и принятии более обоснованных решений. Спасибо за рекомендацию!
        Руслан, согласен, индикатор FXAccurate Larna впечатляет своей точностью. Я также начал использовать его недавно и заметил положительные результаты. Он отлично дополняет мою торговую стратегию) Рад, что мы оба нашли его полезным!
        23 June 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Узнав о индикаторе FXAccurate Larna MT4, я сразу же решил попробовать его. Он действительно помогает в прогнозировании рынка и принятии более обоснованных решений. Спасибо за рекомендацию!
        23 June 2023
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Кто-то закончил тестирование? Результаты хоть какие-то есть?
        27 April 2023
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        И молчание. Сергей наверно мешки с деньгами пакует. )))
        22 February 2023
        Answer
        Сергей
        Сергей
        Всем привет! Скачал ларну и тестировал. Очень интересные и довольно точные результаты. На любом длинном тренде даёт хорошие показатели. Что интересно, ждёшь ждёшь сигнала, и вроде уже пора бы, но не спешит ларна давать сигнал)), а потом понимаешь что правильно. Только на устойчивом тренде дает выверенный сигнал. Тестировал на демо счёте - СУПЕР! Начну пробовать на реальном. Хочется спросить у администраторов сайта, а демо версия для ознакомления на какой период даётся? И какая цена этого индикатора для постоянного приобретеения и пользования? Спасибо
        Сергей, Да, мне он тоже понравился. Знаком с ним давно. Харош на трендовой торговле. В неём главное выбрать правильно экспирацию и таймфрейм. ТОлковый, но сигнала надо ждать доооолго)))
        Вячеслав, Тестирую его уже несколько дней. И ты знаешь, Вячеслав, мне он начинает нравится) Что-то в нём есть, не зря он долго время был в закрытых форумах для трейдеров, пока его не слили... Ну надо пару месяцев хотя бы, как рекомендуют админы этого сайта. Короче отпишусь о результатах. Удачи!
        28 May 2022
        Answer
        Вячеслав
        Вячеслав
        Всем привет! Скачал ларну и тестировал. Очень интересные и довольно точные результаты. На любом длинном тренде даёт хорошие показатели. Что интересно, ждёшь ждёшь сигнала, и вроде уже пора бы, но не спешит ларна давать сигнал)), а потом понимаешь что правильно. Только на устойчивом тренде дает выверенный сигнал. Тестировал на демо счёте - СУПЕР! Начну пробовать на реальном. Хочется спросить у администраторов сайта, а демо версия для ознакомления на какой период даётся? И какая цена этого индикатора для постоянного приобретеения и пользования? Спасибо
        Сергей, Да, мне он тоже понравился. Знаком с ним давно. Харош на трендовой торговле. В неём главное выбрать правильно экспирацию и таймфрейм. ТОлковый, но сигнала надо ждать доооолго)))
        27 May 2022
        Answer
        Сергей
        Сергей
        Всем привет! Скачал ларну и тестировал. Очень интересные и довольно точные результаты. На любом длинном тренде даёт хорошие показатели. Что интересно, ждёшь ждёшь сигнала, и вроде уже пора бы, но не спешит ларна давать сигнал)), а потом понимаешь что правильно. Только на устойчивом тренде дает выверенный сигнал. Тестировал на демо счёте - СУПЕР! Начну пробовать на реальном. Хочется спросить у администраторов сайта, а демо версия для ознакомления на какой период даётся? И какая цена этого индикатора для постоянного приобретеения и пользования? Спасибо
        27 May 2022
        Answer
        Алексей
        Алексей
        ого подгон, Fxaccurate Larna MT4 с закрытого форума оказывается, хотя думает мне что он ничем не лучше других индюков будет тестить
        как будто на закрытых форумах не сливает никто)) но все равно заинтриговали, спасибо за индюка такого))
        Славик, индюк прикольный)) только ждать надо сигналов... скорее из-за точности его он выдаёт сигналы не часто. Все надо пробовать...)
        25 May 2022
        Answer
        Нурлан
        Нурлан
        а как тут скачать этот ваш fxaccurate Larna mt4 ????
        в конце статьи кнопка есть - скачать))
        21 February 2022
        Answer
        Славик
        ого подгон, Fxaccurate Larna MT4 с закрытого форума оказывается, хотя думает мне что он ничем не лучше других индюков будет тестить
        как будто на закрытых форумах не сливает никто)) но все равно заинтриговали, спасибо за индюка такого))
        21 February 2022
        Answer
        Георгий
        а как тут скачать этот ваш fxaccurate Larna mt4 ????
        21 February 2022
        Answer
        Игорь Игоревич
        Игорь Игоревич
        ого подгон, Fxaccurate Larna MT4 с закрытого форума оказывается, хотя думает мне что он ничем не лучше других индюков будет тестить
        21 February 2022
        Answer
