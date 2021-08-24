Binary options indicator Blau Balance

The indicator for binary options Blau Balance is a signal indicator designed to analyze and search for price turning points based on the classic Parabolic SAR indicator . The indicator is designed for swing trading on the Forex market , but in this article we will look at how it works for buying binary options.

Characteristics of the indicator for binary options Blau Balance

Installing the Blau Balance binary options indicator in MT4

The indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

MetaTrader 4 instructions for installing the indicator:

Review and settings of the indicator for binary options Blau Balance

The indicator window provides the following data:

Price averaging; Simple Moving Average . Indicator signals in the form of green and red dots.

The author of the indicator recommends using the following settings:

Price – value 4. MaMethod – value 1. SignalPeriod – value 9. AccStep – default value is 0.01. AccLimit – default 0.1.

At first glance, the indicator may seem like a complex tool, but in fact, the indicator is easy to use and is suitable even for use by beginners. To open a trade you just need to wait for the signal .

Built-in notifications (alerts) are enabled by default in the terminal and disabled by email. Alerts in the terminal are very convenient for those who engage in intraday trading. Alerts by mail (Email) will be useful for medium- and long-term traders, because, thanks to these signals, you don’t have to monitor the market at all.

Signals and trading using the Blau Balance indicator

Simple and fast entry rules make this indicator a suitable tool for buying options on small time frames M1 and M5:

To buy a Call option, you should wait for a signal from the indicator when a large green dot appears. To buy a Put option, it is recommended to wait for a signal with a large red dot.

Thanks to built-in alerts and the ability to trade on small timeframes, you will never miss your trade, and the process of making decisions about opening trades is as simplified and automated as possible.

Let's look at a few examples of how the Blau Balance indicator works.

In the first example, it can be noted that the indicator is very late and in the case as in the screenshot below ( currency pair EUR/USD, time frame M1), its signals would more likely lead to unprofitable trades than to profitable ones:

The operation of the indicator on medium-term timeframes from H1 and higher is absolutely no different: the indicator is also very late and generates entry signals too late.

Having tested the settings a little, we can note that changing the indicator parameters can radically change the entire strategy. For example, if you change the value of the “AccStep” parameter from 0.01 to 0.02, the indicator will begin to draw faster entry signals, which is very necessary for buying binary options.

On the chart below (currency pair EUR/USD, time frame M1), several signals are offered for entry: 3 (win) with expiration 1 candle and 2 (loss). The number of profitable trades is 60%, and their nature is very fast and short. Having 60% of profitable trades and using the principles of money management , this strategy can be considered successful even over long trading distances.

Important: testing of the indicator was not carried out in real time. Before using any rules, we strongly recommend that you try out the strategy for at least several months. The described entry rules (both basic and modified) are for informational purposes only and are not ready-made trading strategies.

Conclusion

After getting acquainted with the indicator, the first thing that catches your eye is the delay of the signals. For binary options, where quick transactions from one minute are carried out, the indicator in its basic form is more unsuitable than suitable. The profitability of a strategy using this indicator requires constant correlation of entry rules, additional filters, or adjustment of indicator parameters.

Signal indicators are the favorite, and often the only tool for buying binary options from beginners . Even despite the author’s words about the profitability and effectiveness of this or that indicator, the Grail does not exist. That is why, for a better understanding of the market, we recommend that you read several articles on technical market analysis .

Also, do not forget that profit depends on the broker, so choose only a reliable broker from our rating of binary options brokers . Happy trading!

