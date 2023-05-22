The indicator for binary options Binary Option Killer Ultimate v8.6 is a signal indicator. Its readings are not redrawn after the candle closes, which allows you to check the effectiveness not only in manual mode, but also in the MT4 tester.

Please note that the Binary Option Killer Ultimate v8.6 indicator costs $35, but you can download it for free from our website for review. In our review, we will understand what lies behind the signals for binary options, and whether such an algorithm is worth several tens of dollars.

Content:

Characteristics of the indicator for binary options Binary Option Killer Ultimate v8.6

Installing an indicator for binary options Binary Option Killer Ultimate v8.6

The Binary Option Killer Ultimate v8.6 indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. To do this, you need to add it to the root folder of the terminal by selecting “File” in MT4 and then “Open data directory”. In the directory that opens, you need to go to the “MQL4” folder and then to “Indicators”, and then drag the indicator file there. Templates are installed in the same way, but are placed in the “Templates” folder. More detailed instructions for installing indicators can be viewed in our video:

Review and settings of the Binary Option Killer Ultimate v8.6 indicator for binary options

The Binary Option Killer Ultimate v8.6 indicator for binary options does not have significant settings that affect the operation of the algorithm. In the input parameters tab you can configure the notification system:

In the “Colors” tab, you can change the color and size of the arrows and the black curve of points on the graph:

The curve of dots on top of the chart that the indicator draws is similar to a regular moving average . However, by replacing the width of only the zero or first parameter in the previous setting, you can see that it consists of two components, one passing under the graph, and the second above. When the location of the black curve relative to the price changes, signals for binary options trading appear:

Since the similarity of the indicator with a simple moving average is striking, we tried to select a moving average value that would closely follow the contour of this indicator. A simple MA with a period of 7 turned out to be very similar, although not absolutely identical:

Trading rules using the Binary Option Killer indicator for binary options

In binary options trading, signals based on moving averages are often used. Examples include the VuongNet Pro indicator , the Fx Profitude strategy and others. Such signals always require additional filters. The readings of moving averages and indicators based on them cannot be recommended for use as an independent tool of technical analysis . This also applies to Binary Option Killer arrow signals.

Trend trading is the most important criterion for selecting the best trading signals, which can filter out up to 75% of unprofitable binary options trades. We talk about how to recognize a trend and a flat on a chart and how to use this information in trading in a series of materials:

Binary Option Killer has very high sensitivity and essentially indicates a change in microtrends, which can be used for trend trading after small pullbacks. You can use other technical analysis tools as an additional filter. The overbought and oversold readings of the Stochastic oscillator are suitable for this purpose. In the examples, we will use a chart on M1 with Stochastic settings 14-3-3, but for other timeframes you should select other optimal oscillator values.

The trading rules using the Binary Option Killer indicator for purchasing Call options will be as follows:

The market is in an upward trend. A green indicator signal appears. The Stochastic indicator is in the oversold zone or has just left it.

To buy Put options:

The market is in a downward trend. A red indicator signal appears. The Stochastic indicator is in the overbought zone or has just left it.

Expiration time – 3 timeframe candles.

Opening a Call Option

In this example, after waiting for the green arrow to buy a Call option to appear on an uptrend, and making sure that the readings of the Stochastic oscillator have just left the oversold zone, you can buy a Call option with an expiration of 3 candles:

Opening a Put option

After making sure of the downward trend, waiting for the red signal to appear and confirming that the Stochastic values ​​are in the overbought zone, you can buy a Put option with an expiration of 3 candles.

Conclusion

The indicator for binary options Binary Option Killer Ultimate v8.6 works on signals almost identical to the readings of a simple moving average with a short period. When using such an indicator, you should be extremely careful and be sure to wait for a strong signal in the direction of the trend, confirmed by the readings of other instruments.

If you test Binary Option Killer on a demo account , please note that the performance of the strategy may be affected by the settings of the additional Stochastic oscillator, as well as the expiration time, which we recommend leaving within 1-5 candles due to the high sensitivity of the indicator.

Compliance with the rules of risk management and money management will in any case be beneficial for your deposit, as will working with a proven binary options broker .

Download the Binary Option Killer Ultimate v8.6 indicator for free

Download

Try it on a demo account

See also:

Books on trading

Current bonuses and promotional codes for BO

Live chart for binary options online

Official binary options brokers in Russia