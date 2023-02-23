Binary options strategy FX Profitude

The FX Profitude binary options strategy is designed for trading exclusively with the trend. It consists of moving averages and two oscillators. Thanks to moving averages, signals are generated, and oscillators act as filters.

Characteristics of the strategy for binary options FX Profitude

Setting up a strategy for binary options FX Profitude

FX Profitude strategy indicators are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. To do this, you need to add them to the root folder of the terminal by selecting “File” in MT4 and then “Open data directory”. In the directory that opens, you need to go to the “MQL4” folder and then to “Indicators”, and then drag the indicator files there. Templates are installed in the same way, but are placed in the “Templates” folder. More detailed instructions for installing indicators can be viewed in our video:

Review and settings of FX Profitude strategy indicators for binary options

The trading strategy for trading binary options FX Profitude is quite simple and is suitable even for those who have only recently begun to study the market and binary options. At the same time, it generates fairly reliable trading signals if you follow all the rules of the trading system.

The strategy package includes three indicators:

FPT Trend. FPT Array. FPT Validator.

FPT Trend

This is the most important indicator of the FX Profitude strategy for binary options. In its settings, the variables FPT1 and FPT2 mean nothing more than exponential moving averages with the corresponding parameters. We can verify this by overlaying EMA with periods of 21 and 24 on the chart and making sure that it is at the places where they intersect that the indicator indicates a change in trend.

In our trading strategy, we will pay attention exclusively to signals that correspond to the trend indicated by this indicator.

FPT Array

The FPT Array indicator is also important for receiving the correct signals from the FX Profitude trading system. It consists of arrow signals and an array of moving averages on the chart. The color of the arrows and array changes depending on the direction of the trend.

An array of moving average lines has two edges:

Leading . It is located closer to the price chart. Laggard . Away from schedule.

The strategy assumes that it is the location of these edges relative to the chart that determines the direction of the trend. To determine the trend, you need to pay attention to arrays (clusters) of moving averages, where:

An uptrend is a green massif. Its leading edge is located above the lagging one. Situations may arise when some of the lines turn red, but as long as the lagging edge is green and under the leading one, the trend is considered upward. A downtrend is a red array . Its leading edge passes under the lagging one. Some lines may turn green. A trend is considered downward as long as the lagging edge of the array is red and above the leading one.

In the future, to correctly use the trading system, we need to be able to determine two more states of this indicator:

Ordered phase. Disordered phase.

In the ordered phase, all lines of the indicator array are colored the same color. In a disordered one, one, several lines, or even all but one change color.

At the moment when the phase changes from disordered to ordered, green or red arrows appear on the graph. We will use them as part of the trading system.

The FTP Array indicator is also based solely on moving averages. Essentially, all the lines that form the array are EMAs with different periods. In the settings, you can change the period of the fastest EMA, and all the settings of all other moving averages will change themselves. In this trading system, the base EMA defining the leading edge of the array has a period of 8. The lagging edge is determined by an EMA with a period of 21.

FPT Validator

The third and final indicator of this trading system is used as a confirmation signal to buy an option. It should be very sensitive, so the default settings are set to 1 and 13 for the period of the moving averages on which the indicator is based.

Trading rules using the FX Profitude strategy for binary options

The FX Profitude strategy for trading binary options is based on buying options along the trend, waiting for minor price pullbacks for the most successful entry.

The price cannot move in one direction all the time, and even in the strongest trends, small pullbacks can be observed. We will use this property of the price of any asset in this strategy.

A series of our articles will help you better understand how to recognize a trend and use its properties in binary options trading:

So, to buy a Call option, you should wait for the following sequential conditions:

Uptrend. It will be indicated by the green color of the trend indicator, the green color of all array lines on the FPT Array indicator and the leading edge of the FPT Array lines array, which will be located ABOVE the lagging one. The FPT Array indicator will enter the disordered phase. Some of the lines of the FPT Array indicator, and perhaps most of them, will turn red. This will mean that there has been a slight price pullback against the main trend. A green arrow will appear on the graph. This will happen if the candle closes over the FPT Array, and the entire array turns completely green again. The last dot on the FPT Validator indicator will turn green.

To purchase a Put option, you must wait for the following sequential conditions:

Downtrend. It will be indicated by the red color of the trend indicator, the red color of all array lines on the FPT Array indicator and the leading edge of the FPT Array lines array, which will be located UNDER the lagging one. The FPT Array indicator will enter the disordered phase. The leading edge of the FPT Array indicator array, and possibly most of the array lines, will turn green. A red arrow will appear on the graph. This will happen if the candle closes under the FPT Array, and the entire array becomes entirely red again. The last dot on the FPT Validator indicator will turn red.

You can use any time frame to make trades. The option expiration time is 3 candles. You should trade only during an active trading session, from 11 am to 8 pm Moscow time, when the price is often in a strong trend. The use of cryptocurrency instruments for trading using this strategy is not recommended.

Opening a Call Option

Let's look at buying a Call option using a specific example. Here the price was in an upward trend. All lines were green, and the leading edge of the array was above the lagging one. Then the price made a slight pullback, which was indicated by the appearance of individual red lines in the array. A buy signal has appeared – a green arrow. We waited until the bar closed and, making sure that the FPT Validator indicator was green, bought a Call option with an expiration of three bars.

Opening a Put option

In this case, the trend is downward, as indicated by the FPT Trend indicator and the fact that all the lines of the array were red, and its leading edge was below the lagging one. During the price rollback upward, part of the array lines turned green. A red arrow signal has appeared to buy a Put option. After waiting for the bar under the FPT Array to close and making sure that the FPT Validator is red again, you can buy the Put option.

Conclusion

FX Profitude is a trading strategy that gives good signals on assets that are in a strong trend. It helps a trader determine the best time to buy an option when the price makes a small pullback and shows signs of being ready to continue moving again in the direction of the main trend. Do not forget that the strategy must be tested on different instruments and timeframes on a demo account before you start trading in real life. And in order to protect your deposit, we strongly recommend following the rules of risk management and money management and trading only with trusted brokers, which our rating of binary options brokers will help you with.

