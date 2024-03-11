Strategy for binary option Binary Impulse Hill

The binary options strategy Binary Impulse Hill is elegant and not overloaded with indicators . At the same time, she uses a classic trading approach to determining the best moment to enter into transactions - the resumption of price momentum in the direction of the trend after a pullback. There are quite a lot of systems on the market that adhere to this principle. However, this particular trading technique is distinguished by the presence of an arrow pointer, which plays the role of an aggregator of signals from several proprietary technical analysis tools.

Please note that the Binary Impulse Hill strategy is a paid strategy and costs $135, but before you buy it, read our detailed review to the end. Overall, the idea of ​​this system can be effective in the market. However, we do not recommend using it in the form proposed by the developers. Below we tell you how to significantly increase its efficiency and get rid of fatal errors.

Content:

Characteristics of the strategy for binary options Binary Impulse Hill

Setting up a strategy for binary options Binary Impulse Hill

Indicators of the Binary Impulse Hill strategy are installed as standard in the Meta Trader 4 platform. To do this, you need to add them to the root folder of the terminal by selecting “File” in MT4 and then “Open data directory”. In the directory that opens, you need to go to the “MQL4” folder and then to “Indicators”, and then move all the trading system files there. Templates are installed the same way, but are placed in the “templates” folder. For more detailed installation instructions, see our video:

Review and settings of Binary Impulse Hill indicators

The binary options strategy Binary Impulse Hill consists of three indicators, each of which has a special role in the system. However, the most important of them is Binary-impuls-Hill. It is by its name that the strategy is named. Let's start with it.

The settings of this signal indicator are divided into 4 blocks. In the first two (highlighted in orange and blue rectangles), you can enable and disable the basement oscillators ImpulsLevel and Yoda Hill - Fechamento2, as well as set the buffer numbers for intercepting the signal from each of them.

The next block (green rectangle) specifies the distance from the arrow to the signal candle in pips. In addition, here you can adjust the alert by activating or, conversely, turning off the sound signal.

In the last purple module, you can configure the sending of messages to email and mobile phone, and also set the number of message repetitions.

The next element of this binary options strategy is the ImpulsLevel basement oscillator. Its appearance is very similar to the MACD histogram. Obviously, its values ​​are based on calculations of the classic divergence-convergence tool, which we have mentioned more than once on the pages of our website . It’s simply amazing how often strategy developers resort to banal plagiarism and pass off long-standing trading postulates as something new and cutting-edge. It seems our case was no exception.

Just look how similar the values ​​of these two oscillators are. The first is presented as an original development (ImpulsLevel), and the second is the classic MACD, developed by Gerald Appel to determine strength, trend direction and turning points. Well, what’s the point in buying such an “oracle”?

However, let's look at what "unique predictor" settings we have access to and what we can do with it.

There are few settings and all of them are intuitive even for a beginner:

Bar_Pips and Percent - affect the sensitivity and number of signals;

Levels – the level relative to which overbought and oversold zones are determined;

Visual_Level – enables/disables horizontal levels;

Alert_MT4 – activates an alert within the trading platform;

Alert_Email – activates an email alert;

Alert_Mobile – alert in the form of a Push message to a mobile phone.

The last component of the system is the Grand Master of the Jedi Order (well, almost) – Yoda Hill - Fechamento2. According to its creators, this tool will help a trader of any level of training to open a position with the best profit/risk ratio. We’ll find out whether this is actually true a little later, but for now let’s take a look at the settings.

As you can easily guess from the names of the settings, Yoda Hill is an RSI oscillator with a volatility range thrown over it, similar to the Bollinger channel. Everything would be fine, but one detail completely negates the possibility of its use. Regular Yoda Hill - Fechamento2 redraws its signals and is not recommended for use. He has a more noble brother, who is completely devoid of the makings of an artist. If a buy signal appears, it will remain unchanged regardless of what happens next and which direction the quotes go. This is what we will use in this strategy.

Let's add an indicator without redrawing - Yoda Hill - Fechamento2 NRP (Non repaint, presumably) to the chart and compare their values. In this simple way, we will find places of transactions that were previously recommended by the “draftsman” Yoda Hill - Fechamento2 and subsequently abandoned them.

The settings of both oscillators are, of course, the same. And, as we see, the difference in the readings is significant. Only in one case (marked with a yellow dotted line) in the screen above do we see the coincidence of the arrows of two basement oscillators. To finally verify the uselessness of Yoda Hill - Fechamento2, we activate the function of redrawing signals in its analogue Yoda Hill - Fechamento2 NRP. You will be surprised, but there really is such a thing.

Now let's look at both of our indicators. It is not at all surprising that their signals completely coincided.

Thus, using a specific example, we were convinced of the uselessness of the basement oscillator Yoda Hill - Fechamento2. And instead, we strongly recommend using a similar oscillator with an NRP ending.

There is one more important note. Now, after replacing the lower oscillator, we can no longer use Binary-impuls-Hill as a signal indicator.

Its settings are tied to Yoda Hill - Fechamento2, which, as we found out, does not suit us. Therefore, we will have to abandon it too. Not bad for a paid system?

Trading rules for Binary Impulse Hill

The binary options strategy Binary Impulse Hill refers to trend systems. You can learn about how to correctly identify trends in financial markets from a selection of articles on our website:

Why is it so important to take trades in the direction of the main trend? By doing this, you will significantly increase your chances of success. In addition, trend trading reduces drawdown (deposit going negative) and increases the trader’s self-confidence, which is important from the point of view of trading psychology . Therefore, strive to make trades in the direction of the dominant trend, this will certainly have a positive effect on your results.

To summarize the previous section, we note that out of the original three indicators, we retained only two. At the same time, one of them was replaced with a version without redrawing. To increase the percentage of profitable transactions, we will add a simple moving average with a period of 100 to the system. And we will process buy signals (Call) only if the quotes of the currency pair are above SMA (100). And vice versa - look for sales (Put) when prices fall below this moving average.

In general, the operation scheme is very simple - we wait for synchronous signals from the basement oscillators. Then we check whether the direction of the transaction is confirmed by the closing of the candle relative to the moving average. If all conditions are met, we open options in the direction of trade.

Opening a binary option Call

To buy a Call, a trader must wait for several conditions to be met:

A green arrow has appeared Yoda Hill - Fechamento2 NRP; A gold-colored ImpulsLevel bar has appeared; The candle closed above the moving average SMA(100); At the opening of a new candle, we buy a Call.

Opening a binary option Put

To buy Put, all actions are mirrored:

A red arrow has appeared Yoda Hill - Fechamento2 NRP; A white ImpulsLevel bar has appeared; The candle closed below the moving average SMA(100); At the opening of a new candle, we buy Put.

The recommended expiration period for this modified system is 3 candles. We advise you to select the best expiration period while testing your financial instrument on history.

Conclusion

The binary options strategy Binary Impulse Hill is built on the classic principle of following the price. Its oscillators signal the end of the correction and the resumption of price momentum along the trend. This is a great idea if you turn to the right tools to implement it, and this system is far from doing well with them.

The Impulse Level indicator is a plagiarism of the standard MACD, which can be seen in the trading platform of any binary options broker , and the Yoda Hill - Fechamento2 oscillator, as it turned out, completely redraws its signals .

Considering the above, the standard binary options strategy Binary Impulse Hill does not deserve the payment and money that the developers are asking for it. We suggest using our version of the system and comparing its results with the original. We will be glad if you share your experience of using it in practice in the comments. In the download archive you will find not only the original set of indicators for this system, but also a non-drawing analogue of the Yoda Hill basement oscillator - Fechamento2 NRP.

We recommend starting with a demo account with a reliable broker . And only after receiving stable results on the demo account, proceed to real trading, not forgetting to apply the rules of money management and risk management . We wish everyone successful transactions and a favorable trend!

Download Binary Impulse Hill

Download

Try on a demo account

See also:

Best binary options broker

Live chart for binary options

How to make money on binary options

What to do if the broker does not withdraw money