        Binary options strategy Color MACD Scalper System

        The Color MACD Scalper System binary options strategy is based on a modified MACD Elder Impulse Max indicator and the One Hundred Pips Today Scalper indicator. By confirming each other’s signals, we obtain a strategy for both scalping and working with the trend. It is worth noting that although this strategy is a scalper, it shows the best results when working with the trend.

        The result you can count on is 60-70% of positive transactions.

        Color MACD Scalper System Strategy

        Characteristics of the strategy for binary options Color MACD Scalper System

        • Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .
        • Time frame: M1-H1.
        • Expiration: 2 candles.
        • Types of options: Call/Put.
        • Indicators: MACD Elder Impulse Max, One Hundred Pips Today Scalper.
        • Trading instruments: preferably volatile.
        • Trading hours: 9:00-17:00.
        • Recommended brokers: Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

        Installing Color MACD Scalper System Strategy Indicators in MT4

        Indicators are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

        We leave the indicator settings unchanged.

        To avoid setting up the chart yourself, at the end of the article you can download indicators and a template for this strategy.

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4:

        Trading rules using the Color MACD Scalper System strategy

        This strategy is more tailored for scalping, but you should pay attention to the fact that:

        1. The Color MACD Scalper System strategy gives maximum profit when trading with the trend . Therefore, if you want to achieve the maximum percentage of positive transactions, then this is the only way to work.
        2. When working with the MACD Elder Impulse Max indicator, it is visually clear that green histogram bars mean rising prices, and red bars mean falling prices. But there are also yellow bars, which are used as a signal that the movement has weakened and may end (this is only a possible scenario).

        Let's look at an example:

        Explanations of working with the indicator

        That is, the yellow bars of the histogram warn us that a trend change is possible soon.

        Now let's move on to the rules:

        To open a Call option you need to:

        1. The One Hundred Pips Today Scalper indicator line has changed from red to yellow.
        2. The histogram bars of the MACD Elder Impulse Max indicator changed from red to green.

        To open a Put option you need to:

        1. The One Hundred Pips Today Scalper indicator line has changed from yellow to red.
        2. The histogram bars of the MACD Elder Impulse Max indicator changed from green to red.

        Examples of trading using the Color MACD Scalper System strategy

        For example, we took the currency pair EUR/GBP.

        Opening a Put option

        As mentioned above, the best results can be obtained when trading with the trend. There may be no signals for some time, but when a good movement begins, you will be able to take good trades with low risk.

        Put option

        Opening a Call Option

        The same situation is here, you can take scalper trades, but the best option is to work with the trend.

        Call option

        Conclusion

        As can be seen from the examples, when working according to the trend with this trading system for binary options, we get good results and minimal risk. Moreover, in trading it is very important to correctly calculate the risk.

        As can be seen from the examples, when working according to the trend with this trading system for binary options, we get good results and minimal risk. Moreover, in trading it is very important to correctly calculate the risk.

        Download indicators and template for the Color MACD Scalper System strategy

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        Comments

        Трейдун
        кто тестировал, есть результаты интересные или хлам?
        02 December 2019
        Answer
        Перец
        Перец
        хоть я и перевидал кучу индикаторов,а такой модификации макди не видел еще, спасибо, заберу индюк себе)
        02 December 2019
        Answer
        Алекс
        люблю MACD и все что с ним связано, потому что индюшара универсальная, можно и по тренду, и скальпить, и диверы)) стратегии сразу 5+ ставлю)
        02 December 2019
        Answer
