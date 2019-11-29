Binary options strategy Color MACD Scalper System

The Color MACD Scalper System binary options strategy is based on a modified MACD Elder Impulse Max indicator and the One Hundred Pips Today Scalper indicator. By confirming each other’s signals, we obtain a strategy for both scalping and working with the trend. It is worth noting that although this strategy is a scalper, it shows the best results when working with the trend.

The result you can count on is 60-70% of positive transactions.

Characteristics of the strategy for binary options Color MACD Scalper System

Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .

Time frame: M1-H1.

Expiration: 2 candles.

Types of options: Call/Put.

Indicators: MACD Elder Impulse Max, One Hundred Pips Today Scalper.

Trading instruments: preferably volatile.

Trading hours: 9:00-17:00.

Installing Color MACD Scalper System Strategy Indicators in MT4

Indicators are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

We leave the indicator settings unchanged.

To avoid setting up the chart yourself, at the end of the article you can download indicators and a template for this strategy.

Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4:

Trading rules using the Color MACD Scalper System strategy

This strategy is more tailored for scalping, but you should pay attention to the fact that:

The Color MACD Scalper System strategy gives maximum profit when trading with the trend . Therefore, if you want to achieve the maximum percentage of positive transactions, then this is the only way to work. When working with the MACD Elder Impulse Max indicator, it is visually clear that green histogram bars mean rising prices, and red bars mean falling prices. But there are also yellow bars, which are used as a signal that the movement has weakened and may end (this is only a possible scenario).

Let's look at an example:

That is, the yellow bars of the histogram warn us that a trend change is possible soon.

Now let's move on to the rules:

To open a Call option you need to:

The One Hundred Pips Today Scalper indicator line has changed from red to yellow. The histogram bars of the MACD Elder Impulse Max indicator changed from red to green.

To open a Put option you need to:

The One Hundred Pips Today Scalper indicator line has changed from yellow to red. The histogram bars of the MACD Elder Impulse Max indicator changed from green to red.

Examples of trading using the Color MACD Scalper System strategy

For example, we took the currency pair EUR/GBP.

Opening a Put option

As mentioned above, the best results can be obtained when trading with the trend. There may be no signals for some time, but when a good movement begins, you will be able to take good trades with low risk.

Opening a Call Option

The same situation is here, you can take scalper trades, but the best option is to work with the trend.

Conclusion

As can be seen from the examples, when working according to the trend with this trading system for binary options, we get good results and minimal risk. Moreover, in trading it is very important to correctly calculate the risk.

Download indicators and template for the Color MACD Scalper System strategy

