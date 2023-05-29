The strategy for binary options ASG GRAAL VOL SISTEM is a universal system based on the use of tick volumes, levels built according to the profile of these volumes, and price delta. Trading using this system is quite dynamic and requires quick decision making, so it is suitable only for experienced traders.

Before you start learning this strategy, you need to have at least a basic understanding of how horizontal volumes work. You can find this information in our article – “Volumes in binary options trading” .

Also note that the ASG GRAAL VOL SYSTEM strategy is a paid one. You can get acquainted with the contents of the package of this strategy for trading binary options completely free of charge by downloading it from our website and testing it yourself before purchasing.

Content:

Characteristics of the strategy for binary options ASG GRAAL VOL SISTEM

Setting up a strategy for binary options ASG GRAAL VOL SYSTEM

Indicators of the ASG GRAAL VOL SISTEM strategy are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. To do this, you need to add them to the root folder of the terminal by selecting “File” in MT4 and then “Open data directory”. In the directory that opens, you need to go to the “MQL4” folder and then to “Indicators”, and then drag the indicator files there. Templates are installed in the same way, but are placed in the “Templates” folder. More detailed instructions for installing indicators can be viewed in our video:

Review and settings of ASG GRAAL VOL SISTEM strategy indicators for binary options

The ASG GRAAL VOL SYSTEM strategy package includes four indicators:

Cluster indicator;

Level indicator;

Delta indicator;

Timer indicator.

The cluster indicator ASG_VOL_SISTEMS_GRAAL 2020-VOL-2 displays the tick volume inside each of the bars in the form of clusters colored in different colors depending on the traded volume in each of them.

Every three price points form a separate cluster. By default, the smallest volume of one tick is colored bright blue, the volume from 35 to 50 ticks is colored red, and the largest volume exceeding 50 is colored bright pink. The remaining clusters have a neutral color that stands out faintly against the background of the candle:

The settings allow you to change the size of the clusters, their color scheme, change the chart scale, display a grid of clusters and change the number of bars to display:

Digital values ​​of clusters are used in the rules of the trading system for binary options ASG GRAAL VOL SISTEM, therefore it is recommended to use the largest scale. When the scale is reduced, the numbers merge with each other, and the indicator indicators become poorly distinguishable.

The levels indicator (ASGVOLSISLEVV2.0) is based on the volume profile for a certain period. It marks the POC (point of control) values ​​with bright blue levels and the VAH (value area high) and VAL (value area low) levels with gray levels.

The settings of this indicator allow you to change the number of bars used to generate levels, replace the value of the time frame for constructing the profile (Profile Timeframe), change the percentage for constructing the value zone in it (VATPO Percent), extend or shorten the reflection of POC levels (ExtendedPocLines), and also configure colors and alerts:

The profile is built on a higher timeframe, but is used on a lower one in binary options trading. So, to trade on M1 you should use the M5 profile, for M5 - the profile from the 15-minute timeframe, and so on (the Profile Timeframe parameter).

The value true in the ShowValueArea setting will replace the gray VAH and VAL levels with boxes reflecting the profile value area:

The delta indicator (ASG_VOL_SISTEMS_GRAAL 2020-DELTA-1) reflects the dominance of buyers or sellers in the market. A green growing delta means the strength of buyers, and a red falling delta means sellers:

There are no significant settings here, but you can change the color scheme of the delta basement panel, change the depth of the history for display and select the type of its construction (by ticks or by points):

The time indicator (ASG_VOL_SISTEMS_GRAAL 2020-Time) serves only as an auxiliary tool. It simply reflects the time remaining until the current candle closes and does not require additional settings.

Trading rules using the ASG GRAAL VOL SISTEM strategy for binary options

Despite the abundance of indicators and their settings, the trading rules using the ASG GRAAL VOL SISTEM strategy for binary options are quite simple. However, its use is only recommended for experienced traders because the strategy is very dynamic. Transactions here should be concluded immediately when a signal appears, without waiting for the end of the candle formation or any price reaction to it.

On the M1 timeframe, the basic settings do not require any changes at all. To trade on other timeframes, you need to specify a higher timeframe for building a profile (Profile Timeframe) in the levels indicator before starting trading.

You can significantly increase the profitability of a trading system by making transactions in the direction of the trend, and we will use this in the trading rules for the ASG GRAAL VOL SISTEM strategy. We explain why this is so important in binary options trading and how to recognize the different phases of the market in a series of articles:

The conditions for purchasing a Call option in the ASG GRAAL VOL SISTEM trading strategy will be as follows:

The market is in an upward trend. The price hit the level from above for the first time. When touching the level, the cluster volume showed a value from 1 to 7. Delta is growing.

If all conditions are met, you should immediately buy a Call option with an expiration of 1 candle, without waiting for the end of the candle formation or additional price reaction.

Conditions for purchasing a Put option:

The market is in a downward trend. The price hit the level from below for the first time. When touching the level, the cluster volume showed a value from 1 to 7. Delta is falling.

You can buy a Put option with an expiration of 1 candle.

Opening a Call Option

In this example, we see that during an uptrend the price approached a fresh level from above. When touching the level, cluster volumes showed a value less than 7 (one), and the delta on the rebound from the level increased. Compliance with these conditions is enough to buy a Call option on a rebound from the level.

Opening a Put option

During a downward trend, the price hit the blue level from below, which had not been tested before. The tick volume value in the cluster is less than seven (3). Delta values ​​decrease. This means you can buy a Put option immediately on a rebound from the level:

Conclusion

The binary options strategy ASG GRAAL VOL SISTEM is not suitable for beginners, as it requires simultaneous monitoring of the values ​​of different indicators and a quick reaction to this information. Also, when working on it, it is important to understand how volumes work in trading. This will improve the effectiveness of this strategy.

In addition, this trading system requires independent testing on a demo account and a thorough check of the expected profitability. As in any other trading system, compliance with the rules of risk management and money management will help protect your deposit from unwanted losses, and for trading we recommend choosing a reliable, trusted partner in our rating of binary options brokers .

Download the ASG GRAAL VOL SISTEM strategy for free

Download

Try it on a demo account

See also:

Best binary options broker

Live chart for binary options

How to make money on binary options

What to do if the broker does not withdraw money