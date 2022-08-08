The Binary Options Grail. SSS-Option indicator

Forget about everything you knew before about trading, this indicator does not contain any technical or fundamental analysis , this indicator is completely different and perhaps it will be the GRAIL for binary options for many years!

The SSS-option indicator is incredibly simple in its essence and the statement “Everything ingenious is simple” is exactly what it is about. After all, most often all indicators analyze the price movement that is moved by a crowd of traders. It's no secret that binary options are an over-the-counter instrument and all your transactions do not affect the price movement in any way. Asset price, volumes, levels - all this is no longer needed for binary options.

Characteristics of the SSS-option indicator

Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .

Timeframes: M15-H1.

Expiration: closing of the timeframe candle.

Martingale: used.

Instruments: All currencies, gold and silver.

Transaction hours: from 9 to 22.

Recommended brokers: PocketOption , Deriv (Binary.com) , WordForex .

How the SSS-option indicator works and why it can be considered the GRAIL

As mentioned at the beginning of the article, the indicator does not use any standard technical analysis tools. It is based on mathematical expectations. The indicator analyzes patterns, or rather looks for repeating cycles, thereby adding itself to the list of predictive (leading) indicators, such as indicators: Fourier Extrapolator , Time Freezer and FuturoFX . But unlike these indicators, its algorithm is much simpler and more reliable.

The indicator can only be used for binary options; on Forex, these patterns will not bring you profit!

The SSS-option indicator analyzes bullish and bearish candles from history, recording them in a table for each time interval of the day, and then looks for moments where in one of the time intervals the same candle has been running for several days (bearish-red on down and bullish-green up)

For example, here we see that the asset XAGUSD (silver) has a time interval (from 12 to 13), where it has been closed with a red candle (1) for 8 days in a row.

At the same time, the bottom part of the graph (2) shows that during the history of analysis (3) there were only 2 such cases, and 9 times in a row there were no red candles at all! It is logical to assume that now after 8 red candles there will be a green one, which means the next day, during this time period, we will need to buy a CALL option to increase the price.

You may also have noticed yellow cells on the indicator panel. Yellow color means that the candle was closed at that moment at the same price at which it was opened:

In essence, this transfers binary options trading back to the casino, where roulette also has red and black sectors, and often people try to calculate such sections, but all mathematical expectations in roulette are leveled by “zero”, while when using such In binary options strategies, you have only two options for the outcome of events.

As you can see, the principle of operation of the indicator is extremely simple and the probability of an accurate forecast can reach 100% when adding a Martingale to trading (we recommend using our calculator to calculate Martingale ), given that any, even the longest series of red or green bars will end. The indicator gives us an advantage and allows us to enter such series at later moments, and sometimes there may even be a series, for example, of 15 red candles in a row, which will be the longest in the entire history of analysis of a given currency, it is logical that if we enter into transactions It is at this moment that even if it continues for 1-2 days, we will be able to get a guaranteed profit with just the third shoulder of the martingale.

And the most important thing is that in Forex no one cares whether the candle was red or green, everything is decided there by points, because one red candle may not be covered even by several green ones, which means it will not be possible to make a profit on Forex. In binary options, we only need one point to make a profit from a transaction. Isn't this the Grail for binary options?

Installation of the SSS-option indicator and configuration in the MT4 terminal

Installing the SSS-option indicator in the MetaTrader 4 terminal is slightly different from installing other MT4 indicators, since the indicator, due to its calculation features, is an advisor, not an indicator. Therefore, to install the indicator in the Metatrader4 terminal, you need to copy it not to the Indicators folder, but to the Experts folder. After installation in the terminal, we find the indicator in the “advisers” and be sure to enable DLL import for the indicator to work.

The indicator has two types of trading, conservative and risky.

If you plan to trade more conservatively, then after the indicator has been copied, you must download the history of the asset on which you are going to trade. To do this, go to the “Service” menu in the MT4 terminal, then select the “quote archive” item (F2) and load the history of the asset we need, on the timeframe we need

After the quotes are loaded, we add the indicator to the chart and be sure to enable “full recalculation” when loading for the first time. This will open a page on our website, which please do not close while working with the indicator in the terminal.

If after loading the indicator you still have empty fields, then open the menu with the right mouse button and click “refresh”

How to use the Grail on binary options. Opening trades using SSS-Option

To make transactions using this “Grail for binary options”, we need to find a currency in which a long series of candles of the same color has formed on one of the time intervals. Typically, a long period can be considered 8-10 days in a row.

If you use a conservative trading method and download the entire history of the asset, then it is logical that the series will be longer, because the analysis can take more than 10 years!

As you can see from EUR/USD, over 10 years, only a few times and only on one time interval there were more than 15 repetitions of a candle of the same color in a row, while on other intervals there were only 11-13 maximum. It is at such moments, when the maximum series appears, that we should begin to open options for changes in the color of the candle.

Yes, with a conservative trading method, with a loaded history of more than 10 years, there may not be many such moments, but the indicator works on H1, M30 and M15 for all currency pairs, which means there is where to look for accurate signals for trading.

So, in the example above, we have formed a long series of green candles for the NZD/USD currency, on the time interval 15:30-16:00. So the next day, we open the PUT option at 15:30 with expiration at 16:00 (30 minutes). The main thing is to open trades exactly on time, or even better, use deferred trades , such as with the PocketOption broker, and then the trade will open automatically at the time period we need.

Bottom line

The SSS-option indicator is truly unique and, if used correctly, can easily be considered the GRAIL for binary options. If you are a more aggressive trader and want to receive more signals from the indicator, you can download shorter periods of analysis history, or start entering series even before reaching maximum values, because maximum series can happen once every 10 years.

In any case, the indicator will be useful to you, because we can open trades not just against a series of candles, but look for entry points directly inside the candle according to our strategy, knowing that most likely this candle should close up or down against the series.

Download the SSS-Option indicator

DOWNLOAD FOR FREE

SSS-Option V2 indicator (new powerful predictive panel)

The SSS-option indicator raised a lot of questions and suggestions for its improvement, and in our opinion, we fulfilled all of them, even slightly surpassed them.

We would like to note right away that this version of the SSS-Option V2 indicator will be conditionally paid and will cost a symbolic $15. If for some reason this all seems like a lot of money, then the first version of the indicator still remains free and, in fact, performs all the same functions and produces the same signals, only a little longer.

Installation and configuration of the SSS-Option V2 indicator

So, the SSS-option V2 indicator is installed in the same way as the previous version of the indicator and is copied and called not from the Indicators folder, but from a folder called Experts (advisers).

After installation, we find it in the advisors and add it to the chart, remember to enable DLL import, after which we move on to the settings.

In the settings we see several options, among which you can set the time frames for which the calculation will be made and the time period that is taken into account. Please note that the default settings will be optimal, since in the intervals M15 and M5 there are often long series, and in the period from 23-00 to 7-00 there is usually very low market volatility and the results may be worse.

The last indicator setting is the minimum number of repetitions and tolerance. “Minimum number of repetitions” is the minimum number of days in a row when we have a candle of the same color. For example, you decided for yourself that series of 7-8 days in a row are not at all accurate and you don’t want them to clog up your chart. In this case, you set the desired value here, after which you will receive only the data that is relevant to you.

The “tolerance” parameter is very important and the number and quality of signals directly depends on it.

By setting this parameter to 1, this will mean that the indicator will only display those series when the current series differs from the maximum by 1 day. That is, for example, in EUR-USD at 12 o’clock the maximum series of green candles, starting from 2010, was 10 days in a row. By setting the tolerance to 1, the indicator will give us a signal when the series gets as close as possible to this value and reaches 9 days in a row.

This way you will receive only the most reliable series, of course, for this it is important to download the history for all assets that you are going to trade.

Please note that after downloading the history, you will definitely need to open all downloaded currencies, on all timeframes and click the refresh button so that the data becomes relevant. You only need to perform this procedure once; even if you close the terminal, the data will still be relevant the next time you load it.

Description of the SSS-Option V2 indicator

The SSS-Option V2 indicator itself is one large information panel for binary options, where the whole day is also scheduled hourly, but unlike the first version, all assets for which signals are collected are now shown in horizontal lines.

Please note that in addition to currencies, indices and other instruments will be loaded, which your binary options broker most likely will not have for trading, so it is better to immediately remove such instruments from the terminal.

To do this, open the “market overview” and delete unnecessary assets.

Now, as you understand, in the new version of the indicator you will not need to open each currency separately and add an indicator to it. If there is a protracted series for some currency, you will see it in the table.

Examples of transactions using SSS-Option V2

For example, let's take the longest series by currency, 13 days in a row on USD-CAD, and compare it with the previous version of the indicator.

We load the old version of the SSS-Option indicator onto the hourly usd-cad chart and see that such a series really happened today, but just today the candlestick changed and we could make a profit from this signal. This is not yet displayed in the table of the new SSS-Option V2 indicator, since the indicator recalculates at the end of the day and now it displays current signals for the current day.

The SSS-Option V2 indicator analyzes all charts very quickly and you can switch to another timeframe directly from the indicator panel, receiving data for 30-minute, 15 and 5-minute charts, if they were initially included in the calculation in the settings when loading.

In addition, one of the problems of the previous version was that not everyone could fit all the data on the monitor; this problem has also been solved and chart scrolling has been added to the indicator.

Result:

As you can see, the SSS-Option2 indicator has become an extremely simple information panel for binary options, with which you can quickly get good signals for trading and get 100% accuracy using martingale. If you do not understand how this indicator works and how to place bets, then watch the video or read the article from the very beginning about the first version of the indicator, because they produce the same exact signals.

Well, if you still have questions or have suggestions for improving this indicator, be sure to ask them in the comments directly in the article about the indicator. Happy trading!

