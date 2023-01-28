Indicator for binary options WinProfit80 V3 x2 mod (paid)

The official version of the WinProfit80 indicator without viruses and with full functionality is available only on our website! Claims regarding files downloaded from other sites will not be accepted.

Content:

Finding a truly accurate indicator for binary options on the Internet is indeed very difficult, although in the description of almost every such “accurate” indicator you can see figures of up to 80%, or even up to 90% of profitable signals, but in fact the result usually barely reaches 60%. And no matter how hard the authors of the indicator try, they cannot create a truly accurate indicator.

Some indicators fail in flat conditions, others cannot give accurate signals against the trend, and others do not work on all currency pairs or timeframes.

The developer of the WINPROFIT80 indicator decided to correct the situation, take into account all the mistakes of past authors and create a truly profitable indicator for binary options, with forecast accuracy of up to 80% of profitable transactions, so the first author's indicator for binary options WINPROFIT80 on our website.

The author of the indicator is very well known in the mql5 community, but he does not disclose his nickname here. But at the same time, in the archive with the indicator, you will find data for communication with it, for solving all technical issues with the indicator.

In fact, the WINPROFIT80 indicator is not just an accurate indicator for MetaTrader4 , but a whole ready-made strategy for trading binary options. The indicator includes a number of indicators and algorithms for chart analysis in real time, while taking into account many behavioral factors of the crowd when trading with a trend and in a flat. Let's take a closer look at the WINPROFIT80 indicator and figure out how to open trades with it.

Characteristics of the indicator for binary options WinProfit80

Terminal: MetaTrader4

Indicator type: Pointer

Application timeframe: M1 to H1

Expiration: Indicated by indicator

Trading assets: Major currency pairs + gold and silver

Trading time: from 7:00 to 19:00GMT

Installing the indicator in the MetaTrader4 terminal

Installing the indicator is no different from installing other indicators in the MT4 terminal and is described in detail on our YouTube channel, so if you have difficulties installing indicators in the Meta Trader4 terminal, just watch this video:

Description of the paid indicator WinProfit80

As can be seen from the characteristics above, the indicator is a dial indicator , but unlike other dial indicators, the indicator also has a signal panel built into it, which warns you in advance about the approach of a particular signal. This panel is displayed on the chart in the form of a scale, the coloring of which on one side or the other indicates the imminent issuance of a signal to buy (CALL) or sell (PUT), respectively.

Of course, the indicator is not limited to just arrows and a signal panel. The indicator has three signal filters built in, each of which can be turned on or off in the indicator settings

As you can see, the indicator doesn’t have many settings; the MainSignals parameter is a key analysis parameter, and there is no point in disabling it; other filters will simply start to malfunction.

BasicFilter – a basic signal filter that can significantly increase the number of profitable signals

NormalFilter – a more complex filter, with an in-depth assessment of each signal

HardFilter – the strongest filter, with the most accurate signal filtering

Show horizontal history – turns on/off the display of signals above the scale

Alert on signal – allows you to enable or disable pop-up windows about the release of new signals

The entire list of currently issued signals is displayed in the upper left corner, with data on the entry point, closing price and transaction result

The indicator signals themselves are issued in the form of arrows on the chart, accompanied by the entry level and expiration time when buying an option.

Features of using the WinProfit80 indicator

The indicator has three built-in filters and, of course, the most accurate signals will be when all three filters are turned on in the indicator. But there will be very few such signals and you will have to wait for them for a very long time, especially if you plan to receive signals from time frames from M30 and higher. Nevertheless, such indicator signals will be the most accurate and will bring maximum profit to the trader, the main thing is to choose the optimal time for trading.

Enabling all three filters is not mandatory and the indicator can be used with each filter separately or in combination. For example, you can enable receiving signals from MainSignals, BasikFilter and HardFilter , or only MainSignals and NormalFilter, such combinations are also capable of producing very accurate signals and reaching 80% of profitable trades on any currency pair



Another distinctive feature of the indicator is that it is capable of generating signals even on minute charts for turbo options, but in this case you will need to very quickly open trades on the broker’s platform, since for turbo options each entry point into the market is very important.

Also, do not forget that the indicator does not give 100% accurate signals even when all three filters are turned on, and false signals sometimes occur even on three filters, the declared accuracy of the indicator is up to 80% of profitable trades .

Examples of transactions and entry rules using the WinProfit80 indicator

The indicator performs well on any currency pair with high volatility, during the London and American trading sessions (see trading session times).

The purchase of an option to increase the price ( CALL) is carried out immediately at the moment the green signal arrow appears, with the specified expiration.

If the signal is generated on a higher timeframe (from M15), then the deal can be opened later, as soon as the price returns to the level specified in the signal.

The purchase of an option to reduce the price ( PUT) is carried out at the moment the red arrow appears, also with the expirations indicated near the entry point.

The big advantage of the indicator is that it never redraws its signals . However, many may find it inconvenient that trades need to be opened immediately at the moment the signal arrow is issued.

To solve this problem, the indicator has a built-in signal panel, which lets us know that an entry signal may soon be formed on a particular currency pair.

Please note that when filters are turned on, for the indicator to output a signal, all scales on the panel must be lit, otherwise, even if the panel is completely full, the signal will not be output, since such a signal has not passed the filtering you have chosen.

Therefore, get ready to enter a trade only at the moment when the panel is already lit in the desired color and the scale is approaching completely filled.

Real trading 1 Real trading 2 Real trading 3 Real trading 4 Real trading 5 Real trading 6

Important points when trading using the WinProfit80 indicator

Trade only during the London and New York trading sessions (see trading session times )

Do not disable the MainSignals parameter in the indicator settings

When trading on low timeframes, use at least one filter

Enter trades from a clearly indicated level

On M1, don't use HardFilter

Follow money management

Do not trade broker assets with a ratio below 70%

Trade only with a reliable broker who will withdraw your trading profits without any problems!

The indicator, even with minimal filters, shows very good results and is a complete trading strategy for binary options, and it is not for nothing that it is provided only on a paid basis. The WinProfit80 indicator regularly updates its algorithms and comes out with new versions. The latest version of the WinProfit80 indicator is always available on our website.

WINPROFIT80 V2. What has been added to the new version of the indicator?

In the new version of the WinProfit80 V2 indicator, both its external and internal settings have changed significantly.

1. The design has been completely updated to a more modern one.

2. Added market sentiment scale

This scale displays which trend prevails on the time frame you have chosen. As you know, trades following the trend are always more accurate.

3. Added indicator performance at different time intervals

This scale allows you to select the optimal time interval for the trader on which he will use the indicator. The scale shows the ratio of the number of signals generated by the indicator to their accuracy. So, for example, when using the indicator on fifteen minute charts, the ratio of accuracy and number of generated signals will be optimal. And when trading on hourly charts, the accuracy will be greatest, but there will be the fewest signals.

4. Added horizontal statistics

This panel allows you to more informatively monitor each indicator signal, and if necessary, it can be disabled in the settings.

5. Added display of the number of enabled indicator filters

This modification allows you to more clearly monitor the accuracy of each signal, based on the number of filters used when calculating it.

6. Extended expiration time

Based on your feedback about the WinProfit80 indicator, it became clear that the big disadvantage of the indicator was that it often produced a very short expiration when used on minute charts. We have revised its settings and calculation algorithm; now the expiration time is calculated for a longer period.

7. All three indicator filters have been optimized

After analyzing the history of the indicator for the first 6 months of its existence, we optimized its settings, eliminating up to 10% of dubious signals. Now, when calculating signals using filters, signals are produced with greater accuracy.

Detailed review of the WinProfit80 indicator Review of WinProfit80 filters

WINPROFIT80 V3 x2 mod. What the current version of the indicator looks like

The third version of the WinProfit80 V3 x2 mod indicator received this name for a reason, because in fact, another completely new signal search algorithm was added to the indicator, which increases the number of signals even with all three filters turned on, at least twice.

What's new in the third version of WinProfit80?

First of all, this is, of course, a new algorithm that significantly increases the number of signals from the indicator. This algorithm is called X2 mod and is displayed on the right side of the screen as a red-green panel (1).

The signals produced by the x2 mod algorithm are displayed on the graph by arrows with an asterisk (2) and bypass all other filters. This algorithm significantly increases the number of signals on higher timeframes (M30, H1), but is not recommended for use on small ones (M1, M5).

If you wish, you can disable this mod in the indicator settings, but there is little point in doing so. If you use the WinProfit80 indicator on small time frames, then you can simply ignore signals with an asterisk

In addition to the new X2 mod algorithm, a new information panel (3) has been added to the WinProfit80 indicator, which shows the preliminary accuracy of the forecast of each signal and now it will be much easier for you to assess which filter is best to use.

Additionally, after purchase, the archive with the indicator will also include its English version (EN), which will be useful not only for the English-speaking audience, but also for those who have problems with Cyrillic fonts on PCs.

As we said earlier, all WinProfit80 updates are free and everyone who bought the indicator previously can update the indicator version to V3 X2 mod for free, to do this you just need to download a new file using the same link that you downloaded after purchase, or write a request to us support and we will send you a new version

Detailed review of the WinProfit80 V3 x2 mod indicator

The current version of the indicator is 3.16

Try it on a demo account

By purchasing this indicator on our website, you will receive all its updates for free . A link to download the new version will be sent to you at the email address you provided during registration.

