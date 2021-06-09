Binary options strategy Super EZ Simplicity BO

The Super EZ Simplicity BO strategy is a signal-trend strategy for binary options , which is based on a trend indicator such as a Moving Average and a histogram in the “basement”, as well as supply and demand levels , reminiscent of the Crystal binary options indicator . In addition, the Super EZ Simplicity BO strategy has a signal indicator in the form of arrows and signatures (Call and Put).

Characteristics of the Super EZ Simplicity BO strategy for binary options

Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .

Time frames: any, but the most effective signals start from H1 and higher.

Expiration: 5 candles.

Types of options: Call/Put.

Indicators: SIMPLICITY v.4_fix.ex4, SIMPLICITY TREND SURFER_fix.ex4.

Trading instruments: currency pairs , stocks, cryptocurrencies , commodities.

Trading time: 8:00-20:00 Moscow time.

Installing Super EZ Simplicity BO Strategy Indicators in MT4

Indicators are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

MetaTrader 4 instructions for installing indicators:

Review of Super EZ Simplicity BO strategy indicators for binary options

As mentioned above, the strategy includes many indicators, but all of them fit into the algorithms of just two indicators for binary options :

Simplicity V4; Simplicity trend surfer.

The first indicator is responsible for:

Zones of supply and demand; Local Support and Resistance Levels; Trend indicator in the form of emoticons on the chart; Signals .

The indicator settings look like this:

The “TrendPeriod” variable is responsible for the trend indicator in the form of emoticons, and the higher the value, the less sensitive the indicator becomes to market movements. In the table below you can see the same section of the chart with indicator parameters “3” and “20”:

High sensitivity of the indicator Low indicator sensitivity

To turn off this indicator, you need to select “false” in the “Display_Secret_Algorithmic_Trend” variable.

The variables “Arrow” and “ArrowSize” are responsible for the appearance of the arrows and their size, and can be of two types or can be disabled altogether.

The “Display_Support_And_Resistance” variable is responsible for local support and resistance levels:

The last important variable is “Market_Zone_Period”, which is responsible for the supply and demand zones in the form of red and blue empty rectangles. It is important to note that correct display is possible when using zones from a higher timeframe . Therefore, if, for example, the M5 chart is used, then it is better to use zones, starting with the M30 charts:

All other settings are visual.

The settings of the second indicator look much simpler and you can only change the appearance of the indicator in the “basement”:

Trading rules for the Super EZ Simplicity BO strategy

The Super EZ Simplicity BO strategy includes trend indicators, so an advantage when working with it will be an understanding of how trends work:

The set of rules for trading using this strategy is not small, but all its components are easy to understand and will be clear even to beginners in binary options trading.

To purchase Call options you need to:

The trend indicator, consisting of smiley faces, was green; A green arrow with the caption “CALL” appeared; A local level of support has appeared (green dots); One of the lines in the “basement” was green (if two lines are green, then this is an even stronger indication of the signal); Demand zones (blue empty rectangles) are not necessary, but will be a plus.

For Put options you need to:

The trend indicator, consisting of smiley faces, was red; A red arrow appeared with the signature “PUT”; A local resistance level has appeared (red dots); One of the lines in the “basement” was red (if two lines are red, then this is an even stronger indication of the signal); Offer zones (red empty rectangles) are not required, but will be a plus.

Also in the Super EZ Simplicity BO strategy there are alerts that appear when the arrows appear:

Please note that although the strategy can be used on any time frame, the best results can be obtained on charts from H1 and above, so be sure to take this into account when using the Super EZ Simplicity BO strategy for binary options.

Signals based on the Super EZ Simplicity BO strategy for binary options

We will consider examples of potential transactions on the EUR/USD pair and the M5 timeframe.

Call option

In this section of the graph we have:

Call signal (green arrow); Red smiley face on the chart (trend indicator); Resistance level (green dots on the signal candle); One of the “basement” lines is red.

Therefore, you can buy Call options with an expiration of 5 candles:

Put option

In this section of the graph we have:

Put signal (red arrow); Green smiley face on the chart (trend indicator); Support level (red dots on the signal candle); One of the “basement” lines is green.

Therefore, you can buy Put options with an expiration of 5 candles:

Conclusion

Despite the fact that the strategy has good and accurate signals, most of them can be false on small timeframes, so it is better to use it on timeframes from H1 and higher, and also before using the Super EZ Simplicity BO strategy for binary options, you must testing on a demo account , and on a real account start trading only with small amounts.

It is important to use the rules of money management and risk management , which will make it possible to avoid large losses, and a proven broker will provide the opportunity to conduct high-quality trading, and you can find such a broker in our rating of binary options brokers .

