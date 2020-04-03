    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Programs and indicators
        /
        Crystal

        Indicator for binary options Crystal

        The Crystal binary options indicator is a signal indicator and represents support and resistance lines as signals. Signals from this indicator for binary options are generated due to patterns collected and analyzed historically over the past years. If you believe the author of the indicator, then it is capable of bringing in 80% of positive transactions.

        I would also like to say that this indicator is paid and costs 3,150 rubles, but to familiarize yourself with it you can download it for free from our website.

        Indicator for binary options Crystal

        Characteristics of the indicator for binary options Crystal

        • Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .
        • Time frame: M1-H1.
        • Expiration: 1 candle.
        • Types of options: Call/Put.
        • Indicators: Crystal.
        • Trading instruments: all currency pairs.
        • Trading hours: 9:00-17:00.
        • Recommended brokers: Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

        Installing the Crystal indicator in MT4

        The Crystal indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

        We leave the indicator settings as default.

        To avoid setting up the chart yourself, at the end of the article you can download the indicator and template.

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4:

        Rules for trading using the Crystal indicator

        The algorithm of the Crystal indicator is to collect statistics by analyzing candles (bars), after which the strength of buyers or sellers at a certain point in time is calculated.

        If the ratio of buyers and sellers reaches a value where there are 50% more of them than others, a signal is given. Accordingly, if there are more buyers, the indicator will show the support level and a signal to buy a Call option and vice versa for a Put option.

        Even though the Crystal indicator is more suitable for scalping and turbo options, it will be useful to know what a trend is and how to determine it .

        Now let's look at the specific rules for opening trades. To open a Call option you need to:

        1. The Crystal indicator has drawn a red support level on the chart.

        To open a Put option you need to:

        1. The Crystal indicator has drawn a blue resistance level on the chart.

        Also, this indicator for binary options gives a sound alert about a signal that has appeared, which makes it convenient for trading, since there is no need to waste time searching for signals:

        Crystal indicator alerts

        Examples of trading using the Crystal indicator

        Consider a few examples on a real chart.

        For example, take the M1 chart with expiration, one candle earlier.

        Currency pair - EUR/GBP.

        Opening a Call Option

        It is worth noting that signals do not appear immediately, but after the movement, but this is the essence of this indicator, since it carries out analysis and only then issues a signal:

        Call option

        Opening a Put option

        The same goes for reverse trades with expiration in three candles:

        Put option

        Also, the author of the Crystal indicator advises opening trades in one direction until there is a return signal:

        An example of working with the indicator

        Note: this method has increased risks and should be used with caution, since in a flat the situation may be the opposite. You should definitely test all options on a demo account.

        Conclusion

        The indicator for binary options Crystal is capable of generating large and fast income if you follow the rules, and especially the rules of money management . Therefore, you should definitely test all indicators and strategies on a demo account, and only then proceed to real trading.

        Also, for successful trading, it is recommended to make transactions only through a trusted broker. If you have not yet found one, then you can familiarize yourself with our rating of binary options brokers and choose the one you like.

        Download the template and Crystal indicator

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        See also:

        Books on trading

        The most accurate MT4 indicators for binary options

        Live chart for binary options free online

        Will binary options be banned in Russia in 2020? Where can traders from the Russian Federation trade?

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Богдан
        индикатор перересовует уровни, дает купа ложных сигналов так с 10 сигналов 4+, 6-
        23 February 2022
        Answer
        Константин Алексеев.
        Константин Алексеев.
        Вообще пушка я считаю, торгую с экспирацией 1 минута, от уровней вхожу, бывает что ложно рисует в ситуациях когда тренд и движения против тренда идет на графике, тогда просто против хода цены глобального тренда стараюсь не входить но в основном сделки прибыльные с этим индикатором что не может не радовать.
        02 March 2021
        Answer
        Серж
        Не понимаю, когда срабатывет алерт, в строке пишет только crystal support, crystal resistance. Что это означает?
        это на англ просто. support это поддержка, resistance - это сопротивление. индюк говорит, какой из уровней нарисовал
        17 December 2020
        Answer
        Иван .
        Не понимаю, когда срабатывет алерт, в строке пишет только crystal support, crystal resistance. Что это означает?
        Все дошло, я просто уставший был:)
        17 December 2020
        Answer
        Иван .
        Не понимаю, когда срабатывет алерт, в строке пишет только crystal support, crystal resistance. Что это означает?
        17 December 2020
        Answer
        михаил
        михаил
        Пробовал на 5м,и постоянный слив идёт.Снова пополнил и снова слив.Делал всё как положено.
        11 May 2020
        Answer
        сергей
        обнови архиватор. КАК?
        14 April 2020
        Answer
        Жахонгир
        Жахонгир
        Ребята попробуйте м5 не м1 Я уже попробовал м5 8+/1-
        Жахонгир , На м5 время экспираци какое ,одна свеча?
        Алексей, да
        13 April 2020
        Answer
        Вячеслав
        Вячеслав
        архив повреждён или имеет неизвестный формат
        сергей, обнови архиватор, все работает
        13 April 2020
        Answer
        сергей
        архив повреждён или имеет неизвестный формат
        13 April 2020
        Answer
        Алексей
        Ребята попробуйте м5 не м1 Я уже попробовал м5 8+/1-
        Жахонгир , На м5 время экспираци какое ,одна свеча?
        10 April 2020
        Answer
        Вячеслав
        Вячеслав
        Ребята попробуйте м5 не м1 Я уже попробовал м5 8+/1-
        Жахонгир , да на м5 четко!
        10 April 2020
        Answer
        Жахонгир
        Жахонгир
        Ребята попробуйте м5 не м1 Я уже попробовал м5 8+/1-
        10 April 2020
        Answer
        Жахонгир
        Жахонгир
        минусов больше чем плюсов! жаль потраченное время!!!
        Виталий, вы уже попробовали?
        10 April 2020
        Answer
        Жахонгир
        Жахонгир
        Я уже попробовал 8+/1- Support на верх Resistance на вниз Когда первый раз видел я не понимал support верх или навниз
        10 April 2020
        Answer
        Виталий
        минусов больше чем плюсов! жаль потраченное время!!!
        08 April 2020
        Answer
        Maxtrade
        Maxtrade
        Ого, индикатор Crystal вроде платный, но тут бесплатно?) спасибо за такой подарок, пойду тестировать его)
        03 April 2020
        Answer
        Михаил Петров
        Михаил Петров
        Класс, спасибо что бесплатно) Хотя если бесплатно, то может он не такой и крутой, как говорят?
        03 April 2020
        Answer
        Ильяс
        Ильяс
        Индикатор опробовал уже, в принципе он дает нормальные сигналы, но рассчитан он больше не скальперов, так что если готовы делать кучу сделок, то вам понравится)
        03 April 2020
        Answer
        Our website uses cookies and similar technologies to ensure that you get the best experience by providing personalized information, remembering marketing and product preferences, and helping you get the right information.
        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        Thank you for registering on our website. Now you have access to free distribution of signals, strategies and indicators from our website, and you can also leave a comment under any article on our website

        An email has been sent to you with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account.

        * If you use GMAIL mail for registration, then the letter will most likely end up in spam , check the spam folder and click the NOT SPAM button to receive notifications in the future or use another mail for registration.

        ** if within 5 minutes the letter has not arrived at your other email address, also check your spam folder or write to us in support support@winoptionsignals.com

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        You can also read our FAQ

        Happy trading with us!