    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Programs and indicators
        /
        ZAIN V4

        Indicator for binary options ZAIN V4

        The indicator for binary options ZAIN V4 is a complex indicator that includes:

        1. zones of supply and demand ;
        2. signals ;
        3. histogram.

        Thanks to this composition, this tool can be used without additional filters, since it can replace a strategy or trading system. And this can be considered a serious advantage, since the use of a large number of indicators can do more harm to a trader than good, but this system compactly and effectively combines all the tools necessary for trading.

        Please note that ZAIN V4 is a paid version and a lifetime license costs $499, but you can download it for free from our website for review.

        Content:

        Zayn system template v4

        Characteristics of the indicator for binary options ZAIN V4

        Installing the indicator for binary options ZAIN V4

        The ZAIN V4 indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. To do this, you need to add it to the root folder of the terminal by selecting “File” in MT4 and then “Open data directory”. In the directory that opens, you need to go to the “MQL4” folder and then to “Indicators”, and then drag the indicator file there. The template is installed in the same way, but placed in the “Templates” folder. More detailed instructions for installing indicators can be viewed in our video:

        Review and settings of the ZAIN V4 indicator for binary options

        As mentioned above, ZAIN Indicator V4 consists of three tools:

        1. levels;
        2. signals;
        3. bar chart.

        Support and resistance levels (zones) are built automatically based on price extremes and have color settings, as well as the width and number of levels:

        level settings

        You can change all these parameters and get wider zones, as well as an increased number of levels, but there is little point in doing this, since with a large number of wide levels it is impossible to make a high-quality analysis. Some levels become too wide, and due to their number, they can be built one after another, without giving a clear understanding of the situation on the market:

        Narrow levels + optimal number of zones Wide levels + more zones
        system levels extended levels

        The following indicator is responsible for signals, and in it you can change the sensitivity of signals, their type and enable alerts:

        alarm settings

        The signals themselves look like this:

        signals on the chart

        In the histogram, you can also change only the colors, and turn off/on alerts:

        histogram settings

        The histogram consists of two colors, with rising bars always blue and falling bars always red:

        bar chart

        Also, do not pay attention to the fact that when changing colors, the histogram bars may be lower/higher than the previous ones. You only need to pay attention to the color.

        Trading rules using the ZAIN V4 indicator for binary options

        The rules for trading with this instrument are simple and consistent, and the advantage is that trading does not require following a trend , since trading will be carried out from zones that can appear against the trend.

        To purchase Call you need to:

        1. an arrow pointing up appeared;
        2. where the arrow appears, there must be a level/zone;
        3. the histogram should be blue and growing.

        To buy Put you need to:

        1. an arrow pointing down appeared;
        2. where the arrow appears, there must be a level/zone;
        3. the histogram should be red and falling.

        You can use any timeframe, but you should understand that the higher it is, the fewer signals you will receive, but, on the other hand, their quality will be higher. Expiration should be equal to 5 candles.

        In the image below you can see a situation where there are all the rules necessary to enter a trade, and also a situation where the signal was in a place where there was no level or zone:

        examples of signals

        Despite the fact that signals can appear both along the trend and against it, the most accurate signals will be obtained at highs or lows, but transactions in a flat will be less likely to bring profit, so it is better to give preference to transactions at extremes.

        Opening a Call Option

        In this case, we met all the rules for buying a Call. There was a level at which the signal appeared and the histogram was also blue. In addition to this, the signal appeared not in the range, but at the very bottom, so it was possible to buy a Call option with an expiration of five candles:

        purchase call

        Opening a Put option

        In this case, everything worked out for buying Put. And despite the fact that the signal appeared on a deep rollback, it still turned out to be profitable, since there was a level at which the signal appeared and the histogram was also red, so you could buy Put with an expiration of five candles:

        purchase put

        Conclusion

        The ZAIN V4 indicator is an entire trading system, as it includes signals, support and resistance levels (or they can also be called supply and demand zones) and a histogram in the form of a filter. Therefore, using it, you don’t have to use other tools. Another advantage is that there is no need to determine the trend and follow it, since trading is carried out from levels that can appear in any phase of the market. Also, the signals that are confirmed by the levels are quite accurate.

        No matter how accurate the tool you plan to use in trading looks, it must be tested on a demo account before using it with real money.

        In addition, in order to protect your deposit, you should always remember the rules of money management and risk management , and also trade only through a trusted broker, which can be found in our rating of binary options brokers .

        ZAIN indicator V4 free download

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        See also:

        Live chart for binary options

        Books on trading

        Technical analysis in binary options trading

        Psychology in trading - what does a beginner need to know?

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        tirant
        tirant
        Это хорошо что здесь все компактно и то что нужно для торговли.
        14 September 2023
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Цена конечно кусается. То что это и торговая стратегия подкупает. Не надо ничего лишнего устанавливать.
        Артур, Может это действительно стратегия а не индюк?)))
        28 July 2023
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        Цена конечно кусается. То что это и торговая стратегия подкупает. Не надо ничего лишнего устанавливать.
        Артур, Вот именно. Три индикатора в одном, и 500 баксов. Есть над чем подумать.
        08 June 2023
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Цена конечно кусается. То что это и торговая стратегия подкупает. Не надо ничего лишнего устанавливать.
        01 May 2023
        Answer
        Martin
        I bought fixed zain v6 2023 how can i send it admin for test?
        20 April 2023
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Так это должна быть полезной вещью если там учитывается и уровни, и гистограмма.
        19 April 2023
        Answer
        Вадим
        Индюк бесполезный. Первое - стрела появляется на третьей свече, когда поезд уже ушел. Второе - обновляет показания, если обновился макс/мин, с пробитием уровня, стрела пропадает и вы минусе. В данном варианте - шляпа.
        06 March 2023
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Скорее всего он уже не бесплатный.
        22 February 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        С 1 сентября индикатор перестал работать.
        Yaroslav, нет информации по какой причине перестал?
        Option Bull, просто видать у него уже закончился срок бесплатного ознакомления. Все таки индикатор платный как ни крути. Но я лично я бы купил.
        21 February 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Индикатор достаточно хорош на мой взгляд: минимум деталей и при этом все самое необходимое. Правда не понимаю для чего может пригодится установка не скольких уровней поддержки и сопротивления.
        21 February 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        С 1 сентября индикатор перестал работать.
        Yaroslav, нет информации по какой причине перестал?
        21 February 2023
        Answer
        Богдан
        Уже работает он или нет ктота знает?
        Богдан , а разве не работал?
        Вячеслав, перестал работать зачем его тока тут на странице держут я незнаю
        07 October 2022
        Answer
        Вячеслав
        Вячеслав
        Уже работает он или нет ктота знает?
        Богдан , а разве не работал?
        28 September 2022
        Answer
        Богдан
        Уже работает он или нет ктота знает?
        27 September 2022
        Answer
        Богдан
        Но этот индикатор входит же в число бесплатных индикаторов
        06 September 2022
        Answer
        Серж
        Добрый день! индикатор перестал работать просит обратьтся в службу поддержки. В чем может быть проблема?
        Индикатор работает, только что проверили. Причина на вашей стороне, может что-то в настройках поменяли, может терминал глючит или сам индикатор. Пробуйте перезапускать терминал, переустанавливать индикатор. Вот скрин на сегодня (6 сентября) - https://prnt.sc/VLRRbvqbw8oX
        06 September 2022
        Answer
        Алексей
        Алексей
        Добрый день! индикатор перестал работать просит обратьтся в службу поддержки. В чем может быть проблема?
        Богдан , проблема в том, что шара закончилась, наверное)
        05 September 2022
        Answer
        Владимир
        Владимир
        Добрый день! индикатор перестал работать просит обратьтся в службу поддержки. В чем может быть проблема?
        Богдан , может закончился ознакомительный период? Всё-таки цена у него приличная почти $500
        05 September 2022
        Answer
        Богдан
        Добрый день! индикатор перестал работать просит обратьтся в службу поддержки. В чем может быть проблема?
        02 September 2022
        Answer
        Yaroslav
        С 1 сентября индикатор перестал работать.
        01 September 2022
        Answer
        Our website uses cookies and similar technologies to ensure that you get the best experience by providing personalized information, remembering marketing and product preferences, and helping you get the right information.
        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        Thank you for registering on our website. Now you have access to free distribution of signals, strategies and indicators from our website, and you can also leave a comment under any article on our website

        An email has been sent to you with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account.

        * If you use GMAIL mail for registration, then the letter will most likely end up in spam , check the spam folder and click the NOT SPAM button to receive notifications in the future or use another mail for registration.

        ** if within 5 minutes the letter has not arrived at your other email address, also check your spam folder or write to us in support support@winoptionsignals.com

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        You can also read our FAQ

        Happy trading with us!