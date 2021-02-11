    Registration
        Trade Confirmed Indicator for binary options

        The Trade Confirmed Indicator for binary options is a paid standard signal indicator, which, in addition to the arrows, also has an information panel that shows the strength of the trend as a percentage, and also provides instructions regarding the purchase of Call or Put options.

        It is worth noting that despite the fact that Trade Confirmed Indicator is paid, it can be downloaded for free from our website at the end of the article.

        Trade Confirmed Indicator fix

        Characteristics of the indicator for binary options Trade Confirmed Indicator

        • Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .
        • Time frame: M5-D1.
        • Expiration: 3 candles.
        • Types of options: Call/Put.
        • Indicators: trade confirmed indicator fix.
        • Trading instruments: any.
        • Trading time: 8:00-20:00 Moscow time.
        • Recommended brokers: Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

        Installing the Trade Confirmed Indicator for binary options in MT4

        The indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

        MetaTrader 4 instructions for installing indicators:

        Review of the Trade Confirmed Indicator for binary options

        To understand in more detail the operation of the Trade Confirmed Indicator for binary options, you can refer to the words of the author and seller of this tool, which directly states that this indicator is not the “Grail” for binary options and will not bring hundreds of percent profit if you will simply trade based on signals. In order for the indicator signals for binary options Trade Confirmed Indicator to be profitable, they must be used together with other indicators or at least in parallel with some kind of analysis. To do this, special attention should be paid to technical analysis , which will allow you to see the general situation on the market. After this, it is imperative to determine the trend , and for this it will be useful to understand what it is:

        Also, when trading with the Trade Confirmed Indicator fix indicator, other binary options trading methods can help:

        The Trade Confirmed Indicator itself works on the principle of measuring 10 data points in real time, which allows you to generate weak and strong signals (small and large arrows):

        strong and weak signals Trade Confirmed Indicator

        To buy options, you need to use only strong signals, but we’ll talk about this in more detail later.

        Also in the Trade Confirmed Indicator there is a panel on which the strength bar of the current movement, date, time, name of the trading asset and recommendations for buying or selling (Call or Put) are located. Therefore, the panel can have information with three different recommendations for action:

        1. Long (for trading binary options – Call);
        2. Short (for trading binary options – Put);
        3. Neutral (no trading).
        Trade Confirmed Indicator fix longTrade Confirmed Indicator fix shortTrade Confirmed Indicator fix neutral

        The Trade Confirmed Indicator fix indicator settings for binary options allow you to customize the signal display history, visual settings and alerts:

        Trade Confirmed indicator settings

        There are no other settings that can affect the accuracy or number of signals.

        Trading rules using the Trade Confirmed Indicator for binary options

        The trading rules for the Trade Confirmed Indicator fix are as simple as possible, and as has already become clear, when a large green arrow appears (strong signal), a Call option is purchased, and when a large red arrow appears (a strong signal), a Put option is purchased.

        It is also worth paying attention to binary options timeframes , and it is best to use charts from M5 and higher, since M1 will very often give many false signals even when moving along the trend. Expirations can be used in 3 candles from the current timeframe, but with strong trend movements, longer periods can be considered.

        Also, the indicators, as mentioned earlier, have alerts that will warn about the appearance of new signals:

        Trade Confirmed Indicator alerts

        In addition, this indicator is suitable for trading on the Forex market, and in this case, you must also buy or sell currency pairs based on strong signals, and you must exit the transaction, according to the advice of the author of Trade Confirmed Indicator, after the appearance of a weak reverse signal:

        Forex trading with Trade Confirmed Indicator

        Buying a Call Option

        If we discard everything and leave only signals from the indicator, then you need to enter a trade only with a strong unidirectional movement and when a strong signal and a signal from the panel appear:

        call options with Trade Confirmed Indicator

        Buying a Put Option

        The same applies to reverse transactions, and they are made in the presence of a strong signal and a signal from the panel:

        put options with Trade Confirmed Indicator

        Conclusion

        As a result, you can see that Trade Confirmed Indicator fix, when used together with other types of analysis, can give very good results, but for this you must learn to see the general situation on the market.

        It is also always worth following the rules of money management and risk management , and trading only through an honest broker, which you can choose in our rating of binary options brokers .

        Free download Trade Confirmed Indicator

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        Comments

        Slaventiy
        На истории красиво а при работе полная лажа выходит
        06 October 2023
        Answer
        Николай
        Рисует страшно.
        21 May 2021
        Answer
        Кирилл
        Не рабочий индикатор, мне он с месяй назад уже попадался , так же не пошёл! Ковырятся именно с ним считаю только время тратить!
        откуда вы такие трейдуны беретесь вообще? вы хоть разберитесь с тем, как работает metatrader 4 и потом лезьте в торговлю. все работает, и не надо писать что не работает, если вы элементарно не можете включить DLL!!!
        Полностью согласен...ниже даже человек подробно описал что нужно сделать чтобы все работало, если именно у вас не работает. делается это все не более 5 минут...
        30 March 2021
        Answer
        Герман
        Не рабочий индикатор, мне он с месяй назад уже попадался , так же не пошёл! Ковырятся именно с ним считаю только время тратить!
        откуда вы такие трейдуны беретесь вообще? вы хоть разберитесь с тем, как работает metatrader 4 и потом лезьте в торговлю. все работает, и не надо писать что не работает, если вы элементарно не можете включить DLL!!!
        30 March 2021
        Answer
        Alexandr
        Не рабочий индикатор, мне он с месяц назад уже попадался , так же не пошёл! Ковырятся именно с ним считаю только время тратить!
        30 March 2021
        Answer
        Демихов
        Всем привет, начал тестить Trade Confirmed Indicator, в принципе норм но могло бы быть и лучше. Бывает такое что сигнал дает на покупку но цена разворачивается совсем в другую сторону если кто-то знает как это убрать или хотябы немного свести к минимуму ложные сигналы
        01 March 2021
        Answer
        andrey
        костя спасибо сработало
        01 March 2021
        Answer
        Inokentiy Norman
        Inokentiy Norman
        Не работает, не рисует стрелочный индикатор нет и шкалы силы! В чем причина что не так?
        Без DLL-ки не работает и всякие "в настройках включить импорт dll" не помогают
        Ребят, перепроверил специально, Костя ниже в комменте все правильно посоветовал, работает если включить в настройках самого терминала DLL. Даже скрин приложил. Леопольд тоже ниже сказал ему (Косте) спасибо, значит все работает, или вы не правильно что-то делаете, или проблема в самом MT4.
        Он походу МТ4 скачал и даже не авторизовался, демо-счет хоть бы открыл, если в MT4 нет сигнала внизу с права то и работать не будет
        24 February 2021
        Answer
        Серж
        Не работает, не рисует стрелочный индикатор нет и шкалы силы! В чем причина что не так?
        Без DLL-ки не работает и всякие "в настройках включить импорт dll" не помогают
        Ребят, перепроверил специально, Костя ниже в комменте все правильно посоветовал, работает если включить в настройках самого терминала DLL. Даже скрин приложил. Леопольд тоже ниже сказал ему (Косте) спасибо, значит все работает, или вы не правильно что-то делаете, или проблема в самом MT4.
        24 February 2021
        Answer
        Серж
        нет основного файла шаблона..((
        все есть в папке templates. файл с расширением .tpl
        24 February 2021
        Answer
        Andrii Sushko
        Andrii Sushko
        нет основного файла шаблона..((
        24 February 2021
        Answer
        Позняков
        Не работает, не рисует стрелочный индикатор нет и шкалы силы! В чем причина что не так?
        23 February 2021
        Answer
        Сергей
        Без DLL-ки не работает и всякие "в настройках включить импорт dll" не помогают
        22 February 2021
        Answer
        LEOPOLD86
        Почему у меня шаблон без стрелок, нет ни больших, ни маленьких? Прогоняла в тестере разные таймфреймы, та же история.
        ребята помогите.. при внесении шаблона на график всплывает окно алерта. там надпись "DLL is not allowed ! Please allow! график движется но индикатор не активен
        в настройках мт4 вам нужно включить dll. сервис-настройки-вкладка советники, там поставьте галку разрешить импорт dll. мне помогло , заработало сразу. вот скрин кто не понял - https://prnt.sc/zkzo1y
        Костя, Спасибо человечище)))
        16 February 2021
        Answer
        Костя
        Почему у меня шаблон без стрелок, нет ни больших, ни маленьких? Прогоняла в тестере разные таймфреймы, та же история.
        ребята помогите.. при внесении шаблона на график всплывает окно алерта. там надпись "DLL is not allowed ! Please allow! график движется но индикатор не активен
        в настройках мт4 вам нужно включить dll. сервис-настройки-вкладка советники, там поставьте галку разрешить импорт dll. мне помогло , заработало сразу. вот скрин кто не понял - https://prnt.sc/zkzo1y
        15 February 2021
        Answer
        LEOPOLD86
        ребята помогите.. при внесении шаблона на график всплывает окно алерта. там надпись "DLL is not allowed ! Please allow! график движется но индикатор не активен
        15 February 2021
        Answer
        Влад
        Индюк рисует на две свечи назад, админ коменты проплачивает, чтоб качали это говно.
        14 February 2021
        Answer
        Liliya
        Почему у меня шаблон без стрелок, нет ни больших, ни маленьких? Прогоняла в тестере разные таймфреймы, та же история.
        14 February 2021
        Answer
        Виктор
        Виктор
        Хорошо что Trade Confirmed новый и его еще мало кто использует, как только много людей начнет юзать у всех входы будут в одном месте а цена как мне кажется выбивает игроков на рынке которые скапливаются в определенной зоне консолидации, по этому надо брать пока работает
        13 February 2021
        Answer
        Олег
        Как я понял этот индикатор показывает резкое движение еще до появления свечи на которой оно проявится, что ж это хорошо но использовать один только Trade Confirmed indicator точно не стоит
        Я сейчас его только и использую все остальное на личном опыте просто и чуйке, когда сильный сигнал вижу вообще не парюсь и чуть ли не весь депозит вливаю
        13 February 2021
        Answer
