Binary options strategy T3 Snake

The T3 Snake binary options strategy is a trend system. Its arrow signals are based on two indicators , the principle of which is similar to moving averages . These optimized trend indicators generate highly accurate trading signals that appear as arrows on the chart.

Can we trust T3 Snake signals and can we expect the same impressive effectiveness of the strategy when trading binary options in real time? Let’s find out in the review. You can independently check the work of T3 Snake by downloading the strategy on our website for free for review.

Content:

Characteristics of the strategy for binary options T3 Snake

Setting up a strategy for binary options T3 Snake

T3 Snake strategy indicators are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. To do this, you need to add them to the root folder of the terminal by selecting “File” in MT4 and then “Open data directory”. In the directory that opens, you need to go to the “MQL4” folder and then to “Indicators”, and then drag the indicator files there. Templates are installed in the same way, but are placed in the “Templates” folder. More detailed instructions for installing indicators can be viewed in our video:

Review and settings of T3 Snake strategy indicators for binary options

The T3 Snake binary options strategy uses three indicators:

The first two display lines on top of the chart that periodically intersect, indicating a possible trend change. Uni_cross is responsible for arrow signals at the places of such intersections:

T 3_clean is a variation of the moving average developed by Tim Nielson in 1998. It is based on triple exponential MA. The T3 formula has proven itself to be a more sensitive tool to price fluctuations compared to a simple EMA. The typical moving average problem of price lag is less pronounced here, and T3 is considered to work better in flat conditions.

T3_clean settings allow you to change:

period(T3Period);

shift(T3Price);

smoothing factor (b);

the timeframe from which readings for the indicator are taken (TimeFrame).

By default, the Fibonacci ratio is used for smoothing, and the current time frame option is used to select the time frame, i.e. the current time frame.

The Snake indicator adds another yellow smoothed moving average to the T3 Snake strategy for binary options. The features of this algorithm are not reliably known, and in the settings you can only change the Snake_HalfCycle parameter, which is an analogue of the period.

The Uni _cross indicator generates arrow signals at the intersection of the lines of two other T3 Snake strategy indicators. Its default settings are the same as those used by Snake and T3_clean. Additionally, here you can configure the delta for Call (DeltaForBuy), the delta for Put (DeltaForSell), change the Inverse parameter and configure the alert system.

Since the delta is not displayed on the graph, it is difficult to say what parameter we are talking about and how to use these settings correctly.

The Inverse parameter, in theory, should invert the signals, that is, give them the opposite of those provided by default. In practice, any digital value other than zero in this parameter causes the indicator to generate arrow signals on each candle:

In any case, it doesn’t make much sense to delve into the uni_cross settings, since the indicator redraws its signals all the time. This happens due to the fact that the readings of the moving lines are affected by as many recent candles as specified in the settings for the period. During sudden price movements, the lines change their position, and the place where they intersect also shifts, affecting the location of the arrow signal.

For example, this is what uni_cross signals look like in real time:

After the reboot, the last three signals disappeared, and instead of them, one other arrow appeared, corresponding to the current position of the moving lines:

This indicator is important in the T3 Snake strategy for trading binary options solely to promptly notify the trader that the Snake and T3 lines have crossed. In its settings, you should leave the delta zero and set the same values ​​for periods, shift and smoothing coefficient as indicated in the other two indicators. You can change the system of sound and pop-up notifications according to personal preferences.

Trading rules using the T3 Snake strategy for binary options

Despite the fact that the arrow signals of the uni_cross indicator are redrawn, profitable trading using the T3 Snake strategy on binary options is quite possible. The intersections of the T3 and Snake lines provide reliable, up-to-date information for trading in real time. An arrow signal may disappear, but this will not change the fact that a certain market trend was indeed observed at the time it appeared.

To trade using the T3 Snake strategy, it will be important to follow the main trend of the asset to buy a binary option. The trading indicators used in the T3 Snake strategy themselves are also trend indicators, that is, they give signals that coincide with the current direction of price movement. However, these signals are intended to track local micro-trends, while for profitable trading it will be important to enter into transactions in the direction of the main trend of the asset.

More information about how to learn to correctly identify a trend, and why this is the most important skill in binary options trading, is provided in a series of educational materials:

To purchase a Call option using the T3 Snake strategy, you must adhere to the following rules:

The price is in an upward trend. The yellow line has crossed the red one upward (this is accompanied by the appearance of a blue up arrow). The candle on which the signal appeared closed above the yellow line.

At the opening of the next candle, you can buy a Call option with an expiration of 3 candles. Any timeframe can be used.

To buy a Put option:

The price is in a downward trend. The yellow line has crossed the red line down (this is accompanied by the appearance of a red down arrow). The candle on which the signal appeared closed below the yellow line.

Opening a Call Option

In this example, all the conditions for buying a Call option have met. In an uptrend, the yellow line once again crossed the red line upward, which was accompanied by the appearance of a blue arrow signal. After making sure that the candle on which the signal appeared closed above the yellow line, you could buy a Call option with an expiration of 3 candles.

Opening a Put option

In this example, all conditions for buying a Put option are met. In a downward trend, the yellow line crossed the red line downwards, which was also indicated by the red arrow signal. The candle that gave the signal closed below the yellow moving line. At the opening of the next candle, you could buy a Put option with an expiration of 3 candles.

Conclusion

The T3 Snake binary options strategy is simple and suitable for traders of any level of experience.

The redrawing of the uni_cross arrow signals may be disappointing when you first get acquainted with the operation of the indicator, but this specificity is associated with the peculiarities of the algorithm’s processing of moving averages, on which the strategy is based. The uni_cross signals in this trading system are used solely for the convenience of tracking the intersections of the lines of two other indicators, so redrawing is not an obstacle to the successful application of the T3 Snake strategy on binary options.

We recommend that you personally test any trading system on a demo account . The profitability of any trading system can significantly increase due to compliance with the rules of money management and risk management , so do not neglect this effective tool when trading on a real account.

If you have not yet decided on a broker, our rating of binary options brokers will help you find a reliable one.

Download free strategy T3 Snake

Download

Try it on a demo account

See also:

How to make money on binary options

Pros and cons of trading binary options

How to make a profit by trading on clean charts

How to adapt a Forex strategy to Binary Options?