The indicator for binary options Uni Cross is a signal indicator, which is built on the algorithms of such indicators as T3 and TMA. Thanks to this, you can receive accurate signals for binary options, and both an experienced trader and a beginner can trade using the Uni Cross Alerts indicator, since all that is needed to buy options is to wait for a signal from the indicator.

Characteristics of the Uni Cross indicator

Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .

Time frame: M1-H4.

Expiration: 5 candles.

Types of options: Call/Put.

Indicators: Uni Cross Alerts.

Trading instruments: all currency pairs.

Trading hours: 9:00-17:00.

Installing the Uni Cross Indicator in MT4

The indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

MetaTrader 4 instructions for installing indicators:

The Uni Cross binary options indicator has many settings that allow you to “tailor” it to any type of trading:

But I would like to note that the standard settings allow you to receive fairly accurate signals and you can start trading immediately after installing the indicator.

You can also configure alerts in the indicator, which will allow you to know about the appearance of signals from different instruments and time frames:

Trading rules and description of the Uni Cross indicator

Since the indicator is a signal indicator, it is not necessary to follow the trend when using it, especially if almost all signals are used. But if your trading style does not involve scalping, then it is better to use only those signals that will follow the current trend. Therefore, it would be a good idea to study information about what a trend is and how to determine it , as well as how to determine the phases of a trend and what a bullish and bearish trend is .

The essence of the Uni Cross binary options indicator is the intersection of the indicators of two other indicators on which Uni Cross Alerts is based. Therefore, to buy a Call option, as has already become clear, you need to wait for the blue arrow pointing up, and to buy a Put option you need a red arrow pointing down:

Does the Uni Cross Alerts indicator draw or not?

The only disadvantage of the indicator is that it records its signals only at the moment the candle closes, and therefore, when the arrow appears, it may seem that the signals of the Uni Cross Alerts indicator are redrawn, but this is not the case. Also, when changing the time frame, the indicator signals do not disappear and do not change their values. “Running” the indicator in the tester also showed that after the signal candle or bar closes, the signal no longer changes its position. Therefore, we can say with confidence that the Uni Cross Alerts indicator does not draw.

Examples of trading using the Uni Cross indicator

As mentioned earlier, you can trade using the Uni Cross Alerts indicator both against the trend and in a flat, but for examples, trend areas of the price will be used, since at such moments transactions are most likely to bring profit.

Opening a Call Option

The first two signals were not worth using, since they were in a narrow flat and could bring a loss, but when the price began to move in a particular direction, the following signals with an expiration of five candles could without a doubt be used, which would bring a profit:

Please note that signals for Put options against the trend could also bring profit, and if the trader’s style allows, then they can be used as well.

Opening a Put option

The situation with a downtrend is exactly the same and you can use all the signals without hesitation:

Please note that if trading is carried out against the trend, then in this case not all signals to buy a Call option would bring profit, since with a strong trend, rollbacks can be very weak, so when using scalping it is worth taking into account the rules of money management and risk management. management

Conclusion

As it becomes clear, the Uni Cross indicator can bring profit, and it can be used on different instruments, time frames, as well as in different trading styles. The main thing is not to forget that before real trading, any indicator or strategy for binary options should be tested to understand whether it can be profitable.

Also, beginners should not use all the signals in a row, but it is best to focus on trend movements, in which the possibility of making a profit will be many times higher. And for trading to be comfortable, you need a proven and reliable broker, which you can find in our rating of binary options brokers .

