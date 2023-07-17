    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Programs and indicators
        /
        SysDojiRev

        Indicator for binary options SysDojiRev

        The signal indicator for binary options SysDojiRev gives very simple trading recommendations in the form of arrows, so even completely inexperienced traders can easily use it. The indicator is based on the Doji Reversal candlestick pattern in combination with a simple moving average .

        The Doji reversal indicator is sold online under different names with a wide range of prices, but you definitely shouldn’t rush to buy it. The fact is that back in 2010, Franklin Ojoa posted the SysDojiRev code as a free supplement to his book “Proven Methods of Making Money in the Market.” You can download this indicator for binary options with some minor but useful functional improvements on our website completely free of charge.

        Content:

        sysdojirev chart

        Characteristics of the indicator for binary options SysDojiRev

        Installing an indicator for binary options SysDojiRev

        The SysDojiRev indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. To do this, you need to add it to the root folder of the terminal by selecting “File” in MT4 and then “Open data directory”. In the directory that opens, you need to go to the “MQL4” folder and then to “Indicators”, and then drag the indicator file there. The template is installed in the same way, but is placed in the “Templates” folder. More detailed instructions for installing indicators can be viewed in our video:

        Review and settings of the SysDojiRev indicator for binary options

        The main function of the SysDojiRev indicator for binary options is to search for the “Doji Reversal” candlestick pattern on the chart:

        patterns in sysdojirev

        The algorithm identifies combinations where the body of one candle is no more than 10% of the total size of the next one. Depending on the location of the current asset price relative to the simple moving average, as well as taking into account the closing price of the next two candles, the indicator gives arrow signals to open Call or Put options:

        signals in sysdojirev

        Thanks to the open source code of the indicator, we know for sure that the indicator uses the following conditions to generate a signal to buy a Call option:

        1. The top of the Doji candle is below the 10-period simple moving average.
        2. One of the two candles following the doji is closed above the doji candle.

        For Put signal:

        1. The bottom of the Doji candle is above the 10-period simple moving average.
        2. One of the two candles following the Doji is closed below the Doji.

        Small but useful improvements to this version of the SysDojiRev indicator are the ability to receive pop-up and sound alerts when new signals appear for binary options trading, as well as a special button that turns on and off the display of arrow signals on the chart:

        displaying signals in sysdojirev

        The SysDojiRev indicator settings allow you to change the maximum ratio of the body of a Doji candle relative to the size of the next candle in the percentage parameter. Other settings allow you to influence alerts, visual parameters of signals and the location of the button for switching the indicator mode:

        settings in sysdojirev

        Trading rules using the indicator for binary options SysDojiRev

        Before you start trading the SysDojiRev indicator for binary options, you need to make sure that you are familiar with the principles of candlestick pattern trading. Our selection of materials will help you with this:

        The Doji candle itself should be interpreted as uncertainty in the market: the current trend has exhausted itself, the capabilities of sellers and buyers are balanced, and the likelihood of a trend reversal has increased significantly. The SysDojiRev indicator not only identifies Doji candles, but also tracks the next two, so a signal to buy a binary option appears only when the first signs of a trend reversal appear according to the SMA indicators and the closing price of the candles following the Doji.

        It should also be taken into account that using the SysDojiRev indicator on binary options will be more effective on higher timeframes . The author of the indicator in his book notes that he himself prefers to use it on the H1 timeframe, since the longer it took for the doji to form, the more reliable the signal will be. This does not mean that SysDojiRev cannot be used on lower timeframes, but on M1 you will receive too many false signals. For this reason, using the indicator on time frames M15 and higher is preferable.

        timeframes in sysdojirev

        The Doji Reversal pattern is best used when trading trend-driven binary options. In this case, SysDojiRev will signal the likelihood of completion of a short-term price pullback against the trend, and the use of such signals will be most effective.

        If you are just starting your journey in binary options trading and are having difficulty identifying a trend, our article “ Identifying and using bullish and bearish trends ” will definitely help you master this skill. In addition, to determine the trend, you can use the readings of one of the auxiliary indicators from our selection “ Best trend indicators for binary options ”.

        So, the rules for buying a Call option will be as follows:

        1. The market is in an upward trend.
        2. A green up arrow signal appears.

        At the opening of the next candle, you can buy a Call option with an expiration of 3 candles.

        To buy a Put option:

        1. The market is in a downward trend.
        2. A red down arrow signal appears.

        At the opening of the next candle, you can buy a Put option.

        Opening a Call Option

        In the screenshot below, both conditions for buying a Call option are met: there is an upward trend in the market, and a green up arrow has appeared. You can buy a Call option.

        signal to buy a call option

        Opening a Put option

        In the screenshot below we see that the trend is downward. Therefore, after the red down arrow appears, you can buy a Put option at the opening of the next candle.

        signal to buy put option

        Conclusion

        The signal indicator for binary options SysDojiRev is very easy to use and quite effective. The candlestick patterns on which it is based may not be considered the grail of technical analysis, but nevertheless, this classic method is time-tested. The algorithm for the appearance of SysDojiRev signals is completely transparent and understandable, unlike the readings of many other expensive but dubious indicators with secret formulas and redrawing of signals.

        When testing SysDojiRev for binary options on your own, do not forget that any experiments with trading rules and settings should be carried out only on a demo account . On a real account, applying the rules of money management and risk management will increase profitability and limit losses.

        If you have not yet chosen a platform for trading binary options, first of all pay attention to our rating of reliable brokers .

        Download SysDojiRev indicator for free

        Download

        Try it on a demo account

        winoptionsignals

        See also:

        Books on trading

        Current bonuses and promotional codes for BO

        Live chart for binary options online

        Official binary options brokers in Russia

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        ЗАНУДА я
        ЗАНУДА я
        НУЖНО УЧИТьСЯ! Тут есть раздел про обучение ищи на сайте. Вся информация доступна УДАЧИ!
        Сергей, спасибо учиться нужно всегда, тем более зарабатывать деньги буду погружаться в торговлю бинарными опционами. А всё-таки какой самый лучший индикатор для новичка???
        05 February 2024
        Answer
        Сергей
        Сергей
        что такое свечные паттерны????! впервые слышу.... объясните!!!
        ЗАНУДА я, на этом сайте очень много информации для того чтобы научиться хорошо и уверенно торговать бинарными опционами наберите в поиске - паттерны и получите много статей по обучению. Ищите учитесь за вас это никто не сделает!
        Владимир, О!!! благодарю... будем учится))
        Саша_Tr, я уже скоро как три года назад пришел в торговлю БО полный НОЛЬ) вообще не понимал, на Бинариуме случайно как бывает у новичков просто нажимал и поднял за неделю в 6 раз депозит) а потом всё и улетело в никуда, расттроился НО понял что можно зарабатывать НО НУЖНО УЧИТьСЯ! Тут есть раздел про обучение ищи на сайте. Вся информация доступна УДАЧИ!
        05 February 2024
        Answer
        Саша_Tr
        Саша_Tr
        что такое свечные паттерны????! впервые слышу.... объясните!!!
        ЗАНУДА я, на этом сайте очень много информации для того чтобы научиться хорошо и уверенно торговать бинарными опционами наберите в поиске - паттерны и получите много статей по обучению. Ищите учитесь за вас это никто не сделает!
        Владимир, О!!! благодарю... будем учится))
        05 February 2024
        Answer
        Владимир
        Владимир
        что такое свечные паттерны????! впервые слышу.... объясните!!!
        ЗАНУДА я, на этом сайте очень много информации для того чтобы научиться хорошо и уверенно торговать бинарными опционами наберите в поиске - паттерны и получите много статей по обучению. Ищите учитесь за вас это никто не сделает!
        05 February 2024
        Answer
        Саша_Tr
        Саша_Tr
        О)! неплохо, простой как 2 копейки, как раз то что мне нужно как новичку) тока я не понял платить за него нужно или НЕТ????
        05 February 2024
        Answer
        ЗАНУДА я
        ЗАНУДА я
        что такое свечные паттерны????! впервые слышу.... объясните!!!
        04 February 2024
        Answer
        Сергей
        Сергей
        Индюк хорош еще и тем, что для него не нужно специально искать дополнительный инструмент для фильтрации сигналов...
        Руслан, а то что он реагирует и коррелирует сигналами на самый популярный паттерн -Разворот доджи- ? Разве этого мало? Уже по этому паттерну можно ориентироваться насколько сигнал точный и сильный
        03 February 2024
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Индюк хорош еще и тем, что для него не нужно специально искать дополнительный инструмент для фильтрации сигналов, потому как здесь уже встроены скользящие средние, по крайней мере если торговать на тф от m15 и выше. Если так уж сильно любите скальпинг, то тут само собой разумеется. Не каждый индикатор может похвастаться надежными сигналами на минутных таймфреймах.
        03 February 2024
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Идеальный тандем))) скользящая и паттерн доджи. Просто идеальная простота. Побольше бы таких индюков, А кто тестировал пробовал, отзовитесь?
        Олег Т., я вот тоже попробоавал его демке и остался доволен. Результаты были неплохие, лично у меня были результаты в диапазоне 65-70% прибыльных сделок, но я кроме тафмфрейма пробовал его еще и на разных активах. Самые худшие результаты были на высоковолатильных валютных парах и криптовалютах, также когда торговал во флэте, а так он довольно неплох, тем более учитывая что бесплатный))
        03 February 2024
        Answer
        Тимофей
        Тимофей
        Даёт хорошие сигналы очень хорошие только единственное конечно надо брать m15 минимум как написано
        Владимир, ТОЛЬКО М15 я экспериментировал и пробовал с другими ТФ, но зря токо время убил...((( Хорошие сигналы на м15... да, поддерживаю!
        03 February 2024
        Answer
        Владимир
        Владимир
        Идеальный тандем))) скользящая и паттерн доджи. Просто идеальная простота. Побольше бы таких индюков, А кто тестировал пробовал, отзовитесь?
        Олег Т., Чисто из интереса попробовал вчера его и удивлён приятно. Даёт хорошие сигналы очень хорошие только единственное конечно надо брать m15 минимум как написано. Но очень прикольно очень здорово и точно скользящая средняя просто в гармонии с ним идёт по графику и стрелочки идеально точные именно на одну свечу сделочку. Спасибо за обзор и за рекомендацию
        22 September 2023
        Answer
        Олег Т.
        Олег Т.
        Идеальный тандем))) скользящая и паттерн доджи. Просто идеальная простота. Побольше бы таких индюков, А кто тестировал пробовал, отзовитесь?
        18 September 2023
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Я никогда не работал по свечным патернам - не верю я в эту галиматью, но возможно я ошибаюсь.
        tirant, Я как-то решил полистать книгу по всем этим свечным фигурам и сигналам, я сразу закрыл её. Это секта, элиотчики хуже, но свечники это секта. ))))
        Трейдер России, каждая стратегия или система имеет своих поклонников. И свечные фируры тоже. Возможно в этом что-то есть.
        10 August 2023
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Я никогда не работал по свечным патернам - не верю я в эту галиматью, но возможно я ошибаюсь.
        tirant, Я как-то решил полистать книгу по всем этим свечным фигурам и сигналам, я сразу закрыл её. Это секта, элиотчики хуже, но свечники это секта. ))))
        Трейдер России, Ну зачем уж так? Это увличённые люди, которые считают что нашли свой грааль. И слава богу.
        tirant, во всём есть тенденции, коллеги, и всё работает, если правильно этим пользоваться. На одном и том же месте с одной и той же наживкой и подкормкой у двух рыбаков клюёт по разному) тут дело не в паттернах, не в анализе и не в индикаторах... тут что-то другое важно. Как думаете что?
        Владимир, Согласен что голова важнее, но иногда так лень думать.)))
        21 July 2023
        Answer
        Владимир
        Владимир
        Я никогда не работал по свечным патернам - не верю я в эту галиматью, но возможно я ошибаюсь.
        tirant, Я как-то решил полистать книгу по всем этим свечным фигурам и сигналам, я сразу закрыл её. Это секта, элиотчики хуже, но свечники это секта. ))))
        Трейдер России, Ну зачем уж так? Это увличённые люди, которые считают что нашли свой грааль. И слава богу.
        tirant, во всём есть тенденции, коллеги, и всё работает, если правильно этим пользоваться. На одном и том же месте с одной и той же наживкой и подкормкой у двух рыбаков клюёт по разному) тут дело не в паттернах, не в анализе и не в индикаторах... тут что-то другое важно. Как думаете что?
        20 July 2023
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Я никогда не работал по свечным патернам - не верю я в эту галиматью, но возможно я ошибаюсь.
        tirant, Я как-то решил полистать книгу по всем этим свечным фигурам и сигналам, я сразу закрыл её. Это секта, элиотчики хуже, но свечники это секта. ))))
        Трейдер России, Ну зачем уж так? Это увличённые люди, которые считают что нашли свой грааль. И слава богу.
        19 July 2023
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Я никогда не работал по свечным патернам - не верю я в эту галиматью, но возможно я ошибаюсь.
        tirant, Я как-то решил полистать книгу по всем этим свечным фигурам и сигналам, я сразу закрыл её. Это секта, элиотчики хуже, но свечники это секта. ))))
        19 July 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        SysDojiRev звучит очень интересно. Я всегда стремлюсь использовать новые инструменты и техники в своей торговле. Буду изучать этот индикатор и проверять его эффективность на практике))
        19 July 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Статья очень интересная и информативная. SysDojiRev - замечательный индикатор для определения свечных паттернов и получения оптимизированных торговых сигналов на бинарных опционах.
        19 July 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Я никогда не работал по свечным патернам - не верю я в эту галиматью, но возможно я ошибаюсь.
        tirant, я тоже изначально был скептически настроен по отношению к свечным паттернам, но когда глубже погрузился в эту тему и попробовал их на практике, то изменил мнение) А индикаторы вроде этого хороши как раз тем, что позволяют автоматизировать поиск паттернов)
        19 July 2023
        Answer
        Our website uses cookies and similar technologies to ensure that you get the best experience by providing personalized information, remembering marketing and product preferences, and helping you get the right information.
        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        Thank you for registering on our website. Now you have access to free distribution of signals, strategies and indicators from our website, and you can also leave a comment under any article on our website

        An email has been sent to you with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account.

        * If you use GMAIL mail for registration, then the letter will most likely end up in spam , check the spam folder and click the NOT SPAM button to receive notifications in the future or use another mail for registration.

        ** if within 5 minutes the letter has not arrived at your other email address, also check your spam folder or write to us in support support@winoptionsignals.com

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        You can also read our FAQ

        Happy trading with us!