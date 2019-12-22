    Registration
        Indicator for binary options Kwan NRP

        The oscillator indicator for binary options Kwan NRP does not have complex functionality and a large number of settings. It is created on the basis of three popular indicators - Stochastic Oscillator , Relative Strength Index , Momentum. By merging these oscillators into one indicator, we have received an improved version of the divergence strategy .

        This indicator is suitable for lovers of intraday trading, since transactions with it are made with an expiration time of at least 15 minutes.

        By correctly using this indicator for binary options and understanding what divergences are, you can get up to 70% of positive trades.

        Kwan NRP indicator

        Characteristics of the indicator for binary options Kwan NRP

        • Terminal: MetaTrader 4.
        • Time frame: from M5 and above.
        • Expiration: from 15 minutes and above.
        • Types of options: Call/Put.
        • Indicators: Kwan NRP.
        • Trading instruments: Any, but preferably volatile.
        • Trading hours: 9:00-17:00.
        • Recommended brokers: Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

        The main advantage of this indicator is that it does not require additional filtering, since it already consists of 3 indicators that complement each other. Accordingly, we receive divergences from three indicators at once.

        Installing Kwan NRP Indicator in MT4

        The indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

        We leave the indicator settings unchanged.

        To avoid setting up the chart yourself, at the end of the article you can download this indicator and a template for it.

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4:

        Trading rules using the Kwan NRP indicator

        As discussed above, with this indicator we will look for divergences that will signal that the trend is about to change.

        Examples of divergences (blue line – price, red line – indicator):

        Examples of divergences

        The arrows in the picture indicate the direction of our trade if a divergence is found.

        Basically, all divergences are similar, so after watching the indicator a little, you will quickly learn to identify them.

        Examples of trading using the Kwan NRP indicator

        Now let's see everything with real examples.

        We will use a rather volatile pair - EUR/JPY.

        Opening a Call Option

        During a trending movement, you can open an option with an expiration of 15 minutes or higher.

        In this case, 15 minutes would be enough. The result is profit.

        Call option

        An example of a trade against the trend, but still taking place. When trading against the trend, it is better not to take expiration longer than 15 minutes.

        Call option

        Opening a Put option

        Divergence in a flat would also give a profit, although it is recommended to wait for the trend to begin. But if you open a deal in fdet, then as indicated in the picture - with an expiration of 2 hours.

        Put option

        Here we have a weakly noticeable divergence during non-trading times, but it would also work to profit.

        Put option

        Conclusion

        As you can now see, divergences work perfectly in any direction, and although we did not give examples from time frames other than 5 minutes, they show themselves well there too.

        If we talk about the indicator for binary options Kwan NRP, then it is good because it can be used without any auxiliary tools, or you can add it as a filter for your system or strategy .

        For profitable trading, you will of course need a trusted broker. You can learn about brokers and choose the best one using the rating of binary options brokers on our website. Choose the best and start trading as soon as possible.

        Download Kwan NRP template and indicator

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        Руслан
        Руслан
        Мне особенно нравится идея совмещения трех популярных индикаторов в одном — это позволяет учесть разные аспекты рынка и тем самым повысить точность анализа. Также важно отметить простоту настроек, которая облегчает процесс использования индикатора.
        Option Bull, согласен на все 100%! Я тоже начинающий трейдер и сталкивался с трудностями при попытке торговать по дивергенциям. Начать с более простых стратег. Но если абстрагироваться от дивергенций, то Kwan NRP на самом деле очень даже простой в использовании индикатор))
        09 August 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Мне особенно нравится идея совмещения трех популярных индикаторов в одном — это позволяет учесть разные аспекты рынка и тем самым повысить точность анализа. Также важно отметить простоту настроек, которая облегчает процесс использования индикатора.
        09 August 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Да, если вы новичок в бинарных опционах то стратегия не для вас, я когда начинал по ошибке сразу с дивергенций начал, потому что неоднократно слышал что торговля таким методом дает хороший профит, но получалось не особо и я начал с более простых вариантов.
        Альберт Платонов, согласен, начинать с дивергенций может быть сложно для новичков. Этот индикатор кажется интересным вариантом для более опытных трейдеров, особенно для интрадей трейдинга. Я также начинал с более простых стратегий и постепенно прокладывал свой путь к более сложным методам)
        09 August 2023
        Answer
        Альберт Платонов
        Да, если вы новичок в бинарных опционах то стратегия не для вас, я когда начинал по ошибке сразу с дивергенций начал, потому что неоднократно слышал что торговля таким методом дает хороший профит, но получалось не особо и я начал с более простых вариантов.
        11 March 2021
        Answer
        Trader
        Trader
        дивергенции это хорошо, торговать можно, но новичкам лучше начать с макди или стохастика
        новичкам лучше вообще не начинать с таокго. им лучше изучить тренды и управление капиталом для начала))
        09 February 2020
        Answer
        Андрей Алексеев
        Андрей Алексеев
        дивергенции это хорошо, торговать можно, но новичкам лучше начать с макди или стохастика
        04 January 2020
        Answer
        Слава
        Слава
        нормасный индикатор. дивергенции можно с разных индикаторов смотреть и будет получаться не плохо, так что в копилочку еще один дивергенсер))
        27 December 2019
        Answer
        скальпер123145
        помню давно еще начинал с диверов, но у меня не пошло это, я больше люблю что-то скальперское))
        02 December 2019
        Answer
        скряга
        поделишься системой?)))
        02 December 2019
        Answer
        div
        дивергенции, это прям мое. делаю свою систему с разными индикаторами по диверам и чтобы они пересекались, и будет грааль)))) спасибо за инди
        02 December 2019
        Answer
