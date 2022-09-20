How to choose a strategy for beginners in Binarium

Despite the fact that people have been trading binary options for more than ten years, there is still no single strategy that will be effective in all situations. Partly for this reason, the Internet often contains proposals for universal methods that can generate profits regardless of market behavior. But in reality, there are no effective strategies for Binarium . Despite the above, there are general recommendations that will help you choose the optimal strategy. By adhering to certain rules, any trader will have the opportunity to collect tools that will accurately predict the behavior of the market or an individual asset. To understand the features of the described recommendations, methods for selecting a strategy for the Binarium broker will be considered as an example.

Selecting a time frame for selecting a strategy in Binarium

Before opening any trade, you need to decide on the time, or timeframe . That is, it is important to set the period for which information will be collected and analyzed:

At the same time, it is important to determine expiration , during which the transaction will be open:

When choosing strategies for Binarium, you should remember that the broker provides access to a demo account . With this tool you can test any trading method using real quotes that are updated online.

Traders use different time frames. Some speculators are accustomed to working at long intervals of weeks and months. Other users trade for a limited period: from a few minutes to hours. For each option, you must select your own trading strategy in the Binarium terminal. This is because the effectiveness of technical analysis tools varies depending on the duration of the time frame. There are universal indicators that can be used in different periods, but signals from each instrument must be filtered, since their effectiveness may change over time.

Trading on small time frames

For clients of any binary options brokers , including Binarium, the best strategy should correspond to personal qualities. That is, lovers of quick trades should select short time frames. And those who have great endurance and rich experience can work on long time intervals.

When choosing the first option, many recommend strategies for Binarium clients that are based on technical analysis. This recommendation is due to the fact that indicators and oscillators are more effective at short intervals. Technical analysis tools within such time periods are able to confirm the direction of the trend , predict changes in the trend and indicate an approximate point for entering the market with relatively high accuracy. Indicators also help to quickly make decisions about the need to open or close a transaction.

In particular, the Double Momentum strategy for Binarium is effective on short time frames:

When trading at small intervals, you can use signals from moving averages or the Alligator indicator. To increase trading efficiency, it is recommended to combine several instruments. Additional indicators confirm or refute the signal from the main one. In the first case, the probability of making a profit from the transaction increases, in the second it tends to zero.

Experienced traders often recommend scalping or breakout strategies for Binarium clients, but such methods are not suitable for beginners. Both trading options are effective during high volatility , when asset prices change rapidly. But scalping and breakout are high-risk techniques. Moreover, both approaches demonstrate good effectiveness when used correctly in short-term trading conditions.

Trading on large time frames

Fundamental analysis tools should form the basis of the Binarium binary options strategy if trading is carried out on long time frames. This is due to the fact that during this period important news may be released that directly affects prices. Moreover, such events that relate to the financial policies of states, government decisions and others can lead to noticeable changes in the movement of asset prices, including in the long term. You can find such news in the economic calendar :

More often than not, after choosing a strategy for such trading on Binarium, the candles go up. That is, a bullish trend arises, in which a larger number of buy transactions are opened. However, some assets allow you to trade in the opposite direction. A number of news can lead to a fall in rates in the long term.

Mixing and matching strategies when trading in Binarium

Fundamental and technical analysis can be useful on different time frames. A number of news can lead to a short-term jump in the rate (up or down), which can be taken advantage of by traders who trade within short time frames. But technical analysis methods also help determine the direction of a trend in the long term. However, in this case, indicators and oscillators are used only as an auxiliary tool. That is, the decision is made on the basis of other methods. Indicators only confirm or refute the forecast.

Therefore, when working with the Binarium trading terminal, it is recommended to combine, mix and change strategies. This will allow you to respond promptly to emerging market events and increase your trading profits.

Type of trading asset

When developing a trading method, it is important to take into account the characteristics of assets. Beginners often use several financial instruments in trading to increase their income, which include currency pairs , stocks, and other assets:

But this approach will quickly bring losses, since speculators get confused about the rates and place trades with the wrong forecast. Experienced traders also often trade several assets, but choose 2-3 financial instruments and work only with them. This approach is attractive because over time traders understand the dependence of exchange rate movements on external factors: news, market sentiment and others. However, such methods can also cause losses.

Before you start trading, you need to understand that there is no universal asset that all traders should work with. The choice in this case is also determined by the preferences of the person. The approach to market research depends on this. In particular, when working on Forex , users need to find out how the base and quote currencies differ, what a spread is, a swap and other issues. To trade stocks and bonds, you should study the specifics of the company that issued the securities, how dividends and decisions of the issuer affect profits, and so on.

Cryptocurrencies are considered a more difficult asset from a forecasting point of view. The rate of digital coins is influenced by fundamental factors, including statements (and not just decisions) of representatives of Central Banks and large investors. Having received more detailed information about financial instruments, it is easier for traders to choose an effective trading method.

Accumulated experience in binary options trading

Experience also determines the methodology on which forecasts are made and trades are opened. Beginners are not recommended to use the same approaches used by traders who have been working with binary options for more than five years.

To avoid mistakes that novice traders make, you should check your knowledge of terms, indicator signals and other information before opening each trade. After this, you can begin to develop and test a strategy, and then start trading on a real account.

As experience and knowledge accumulate, more sophisticated approaches should be adopted. However, this does not mean that techniques intended for beginners stop working over time. As noted above, for successful trading you should combine and mix different approaches.

Trading goals when choosing a strategy in Binarium

The effectiveness of trading is also determined by the goals that the speculator plans to achieve. This could be, for example, earning a specific amount. Either trading is the only or additional source of income.

These circumstances determine, in particular, the type of trade: short-term or long-term. Understanding your goals makes it easier to prioritize and manage risks . This makes it easier to calculate the amounts a trader is willing to invest in a single trade or series of trades over a given period. Also, having set goals, it is easier to develop a trading routine, or plan, according to which trading will be conducted. For example, having limited capital, a person can set a limit on the number of transactions concluded during the day.

Results

Developing a trading strategy is a multifaceted and ongoing process. Dividing it into separate components helps to simplify this task. That is, for example, having decided on the type of trading, you can select assets and then draw up a trading plan.

