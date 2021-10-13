    Registration
        Broker Binarium is a scam or not? Can he be trusted?

        You can find an innumerable number of reviews of many binary options brokers (including Binarium ) on the Internet. But are all of them true and relevant? Of course not. Because most of these reviews are custom and written by competitors. There are also simply dissatisfied clients who were not fully familiar with the user agreement, and this is most likely why they had problems when working with the broker.

        Content:

        Binarium

        General information about the binary options broker Binarium

        The binary options broker Binarium has been operating since 2012 and from the very beginning has not stopped developing, both visually and technically, which has earned the trust of many traders.

        The Binarium company is rightfully one of the most famous brokerage firms in Russia, as it initially set the goal of providing financial services for the CIS countries, including Russia. But there is no escape from negative reviews, and they periodically continue to appear on various Internet services. There is no point in denying that although negative comments can be real, most often a small part of them and the Binarium broker tries to resolve all disagreements with clients when they arise.

        Also, do not forget that today you can write any reviews yourself without much effort, so the most objective option for checking the work of a binary options broker will be personal experience in using the services provided, especially since the minimum deposit with the Binarium broker is only $10, and opening positions is allowed with $1.

        Why can you trust the binary options broker Binarium?

        Over the entire period of activity of the Binarium company, only a few negative reviews were supported by account numbers, documents and screenshots, some of which turned out to be fake. In other cases, these are just words not supported by evidence. Otherwise, company representatives always try to solve any problems with clients.

        Let's now look at all the components of the Binarium broker so that we can rely not on reviews, but on real facts.

        If the user has not registered on the official website binarium.com and does not have a real account, then you can register in the standard way using email and social networks:

        Registration on the official Binarium website

        After specifying your email and password, you can select the account currency, and there are 7 types of currencies to choose from, including cryptocurrencies :

        official website of the broker binarium

        After entering the data, you can read the user agreement, which explains many points that cause many to write negative reviews.

        Also on the website of the broker Binarium in the “Company” section you can find useful information about the broker and its activities:

        Useful information about the Binarium broker

        It is worth noting that client funds are stored in European banks, which reduces risks for traders.

        All contact details of the company are also present, including for English-speaking clients.

        In addition to this data, the section has a “Client Agreement” and “Confidentiality” tab, which contains important legal information.

        Advantages of binary options broker Binarium

        One of the important advantages of the broker is a section called “Training”, thanks to which you can get free training for beginners and where you can learn about what binary options are and how to work with them. There is also information about trading assets, currency pairs and trading sessions , an economic calendar and much more. But perhaps the most valuable is the “ Strategies for Binarium ” tab:

        “Strategies” section of the Binarium broker

        The strategies are divided into difficulty levels so that beginners can immediately understand which ones should be put off until later and which ones can be learned now.

        Each strategy for binary options is written out and has information about what is the best expiration to use and what percentage of the deposit amount should be risked on each trade.

        The “Trading Room” service deserves special attention, which allows traders to receive analytics, bonuses and exclusive trading signals from the best traders on the platform. But only those company clients who have topped up their accounts with an amount of $500 or more get access to it.

        Other advantages include:

        • Availability of the most volatile and popular trading assets.
        • Expiration periods starting from 15 minutes and ending with 4 months.
        • Online support that will answer all questions via chat or phone.

        Binary options broker Binarium - a scam?

        Many traders who read more negative reviews about the broker may begin to think that Binarium is a scam. But the high level of service provision and constant development of the platform suggests that this is not the case. And as already mentioned, the authors of negative comments never provide even partial evidence. In addition, most reviews are written by the company’s clients who decided to neglect reading the user agreement, which leads to negative consequences. Let's take a look at some of these reviews:

        Neutral review of the broker Binarium

        Apparently, Andrey wrote that the withdrawal of funds was completed quite quickly, to which Alesandr objected and replied that this could not be. But as mentioned above, after reading the user agreement, it will become clear that the withdrawal of funds occurs within 24 hours, and not after 24 hours.

        The rest of the reviews are positive. Where negative comments are made, no evidence is provided.

        Also, many may complain about the loss of the deposit and the fact that the broker is taking their money, but Max wrote a good comment on this topic:

        Positive review about the broker Binarium

        Therefore, before you start trading using real money, be sure to test all options and practice on a demo account. It would also be a good idea to study materials on trading in financial markets in order to be prepared for various situations.

        Conclusion

        I would like to note that you should not always rely only on reviews about the broker. First of all, you should check its operation yourself and evaluate the quality of the services provided. Most brokers give the opportunity to start trading with minimum amounts that all traders can afford, and this can also be used when checking, since even if this amount is lost due to the fault of the company, this will not cause enormous psychological pressure.

        It is also always worth reading the agreement, which spells out all the rules and legal aspects of the work between the client and the broker. There is information both about the time during which requests for withdrawal of funds are processed, and also about the fact that in order to withdraw funds you will need to undergo verification of your Binarium account . It is this topic that most often causes negative reviews to be written.

        We hope that this information will help you protect yourself from unscrupulous brokers and wish you good luck in trading and success in the financial markets!

        Binarium

        Comments

        Farid
        Лучшие просто нет слов
        02 February 2024
        Answer
        Владимир
        Владимир
        Какие документы можно использоваться для верификации акка?
        Option Bull, хз вроде все те же что и везде.
        Руслан, как у любого брокера - паспорт или водительское удостоверение, плюс смартфон для идентификации личности... Верификация проходит быстро
        27 October 2022
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Какие документы можно использоваться для верификации акка?
        Option Bull, хз вроде все те же что и везде.
        25 October 2022
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Какие документы можно использоваться для верификации акка?
        25 October 2022
        Answer
        Роман
        Роман
        Люблю скальпинговую торговлю. На Binarium получается реализовать себя в этом направлении! Очень много графиков, стратегий, всяких индикаторов, все что нужно, для успешной торговли БО. С выводом профита проблем не было, так что разводом данного брокера не считаю )
        25 October 2022
        Answer
        Ольга
        Так развод это или нет? Может кто торгует уже давно у этого брокера? Отзывы есть как хорошие, так и плохие. Поэтому складывается двоякое впечатление. Такое себе 50 на 50...
        Мирослава, не знаю на сколько развод, думаю нет, но нет данных о лицензии и регуляторе, а это конечно им минус. Хотя в целом хороший брокер, но только вам решать, доверять ему или нет.
        25 October 2022
        Answer
        Мирослава
        Мирослава
        Так развод это или нет? Может кто торгует уже давно у этого брокера? Отзывы есть как хорошие, так и плохие. Поэтому складывается двоякое впечатление. Такое себе 50 на 50...
        24 October 2022
        Answer
        Алексей
        Алексей
        Я в бинариум перешёл с того времени как биномо покинули РФ.И до сих пор у них торгую,и всё хорошо,всегда свяжутся со мной если какие-то проблемы,и решают их в кротчайшие сроки.Со снятием денег никогда ни каких проблем не было.Торговать у них можно с 300 руб.Я помню как то до 9000 поднял,но увлёкся-слил,сам виноват.)Единственное что меня не устраивает,то что 5-и минутная экспирация не появляется за 30 сек.,как это было на биномо,и в сделку приходится заходить двумя кликами,а на турбо вы знаете каждая секунда дорога.Так что хороший прозрачный брокер,и с котирофками не муфлюют никогда.
        14 October 2021
        Answer
        DANGER Trader
        DANGER Trader
        Очень много людей которые где-то услышали что-то плохое о брокере Бинариум и продолжают распространять эту ложную информацию. Меня поражает как вообще можно что-то говорить о брокере если ты не имел с ним никаких дел и даже демо-счета у тебя там нет, элементарно прочитав торговые условия можно понять что это далеко не развод, там абсолютно нет ни одного пункта с подвохом не заметив который можно лишится своего торгового счета. Проверяйте друзья мои а потом говорите, ниже вон Дмитрий правильно сказал - если не доверяете начните с маленькой суммы для депозита которую будет не так жалко.
        09 April 2021
        Answer
        Дмитрий Соболевский
        Дмитрий Соболевский
        подскажите с каких депозитов начинать у него можно?
        я начинал со 100 долларов у них, еще бонус получал тогда, правда и без него можно торговать, условия подходят и для малых депо
        Тимур, Условия торговли позволяют начинать с малых сумм депозита. Брокер надежный, с хорошей репутацией на финансовом рынке
        Если не доверяете брокеру и думаете что Бинариум все таки развод то лучше меньше заводить, в плоть до минимума, хотя я вас уверяю что это не так и я сам уже торгую тут достаточно долго, стабильно получаю небольшую прибыль, бывает и убыток конечно но это уже моя вина как трейдера который плохо спрогнозировал цену по торговому инструменту.
        30 March 2021
        Answer
        Яков
        Яков
        подскажите с каких депозитов начинать у него можно?
        я начинал со 100 долларов у них, еще бонус получал тогда, правда и без него можно торговать, условия подходят и для малых депо
        Тимур, Условия торговли позволяют начинать с малых сумм депозита. Брокер надежный, с хорошей репутацией на финансовом рынке.
        22 March 2021
        Answer
        Tom
        Tom
        Подбираю брокера, важно чтобы можно было пополнять криптой и выводить также. кто уже торгует на бинариуме, можно там биток например закинуть?
        Подбираю брокера, важно чтобы можно было пополнять криптой и выводить также. кто уже торгует на бинариуме, можно там биток например закинуть?
        тоже интересно узнать, и в идеале что-то кроме биткоина
        Да, есть крипта там, и для торговли, и для вывода, и для пополнения. можно пополнять битком, эфиром, лайткоином и риплом!
        Олег Иванов, Да, там можно торговать криптовалютой, но только в рабочие дни недели.
        10 March 2021
        Answer
        Гена
        Торговать криптой не всегда удобно, там проценты бывают по выплате не очень, а вот пополнять можно легко, главное найти где поменять
        11 October 2020
        Answer
        Арсен
        Арсен
        Подбираю брокера, важно чтобы можно было пополнять криптой и выводить также. кто уже торгует на бинариуме, можно там биток например закинуть?
        Подбираю брокера, важно чтобы можно было пополнять криптой и выводить также. кто уже торгует на бинариуме, можно там биток например закинуть?
        тоже интересно узнать, и в идеале что-то кроме биткоина
        Да, есть крипта там, и для торговли, и для вывода, и для пополнения. можно пополнять битком, эфиром, лайткоином и риплом!
        Спасибо за ответ, как раз то что надо.
        09 October 2020
        Answer
        Олег Иванов
        Олег Иванов
        Подбираю брокера, важно чтобы можно было пополнять криптой и выводить также. кто уже торгует на бинариуме, можно там биток например закинуть?
        Подбираю брокера, важно чтобы можно было пополнять криптой и выводить также. кто уже торгует на бинариуме, можно там биток например закинуть?
        тоже интересно узнать, и в идеале что-то кроме биткоина
        Да, есть крипта там, и для торговли, и для вывода, и для пополнения. можно пополнять битком, эфиром, лайткоином и риплом!
        06 October 2020
        Answer
        Никита Николаевич
        Подбираю брокера, важно чтобы можно было пополнять криптой и выводить также. кто уже торгует на бинариуме, можно там биток например закинуть?
        тоже интересно узнать, и в идеале что-то кроме биткоина
        05 October 2020
        Answer
        Арсен
        Арсен
        Подбираю брокера, важно чтобы можно было пополнять криптой и выводить также. кто уже торгует на бинариуме, можно там биток например закинуть?
        04 October 2020
        Answer
        Zebra
        подскажите с каких депозитов начинать у него можно?
        минимальный 10 баксов, но это фигня, хотя бы 50 надо, чтобы была возможность более гибкая для торговли
        подскажите с каких депозитов начинать у него можно?
        я начинал со 100 долларов у них, еще бонус получал тогда, правда и без него можно торговать, условия подходят и для малых депо
        спасибо, думаю гначну с 50 у.е., а там будет видно)
        если вопрос в том, чтобы протестить брокера, кидай 10 на счет и бери бонус, будет возможность совершить больше сделок, а там уже докинешь еще 40 баксов)
        а эта идея еще лучше, я чего-то и не подумал даже, спасибо, вот так и сделаю, всегда же можно пополнить снова если что)
        02 October 2020
        Answer
        Геннадий
        Геннадий
        подскажите с каких депозитов начинать у него можно?
        минимальный 10 баксов, но это фигня, хотя бы 50 надо, чтобы была возможность более гибкая для торговли
        подскажите с каких депозитов начинать у него можно?
        я начинал со 100 долларов у них, еще бонус получал тогда, правда и без него можно торговать, условия подходят и для малых депо
        спасибо, думаю гначну с 50 у.е., а там будет видно)
        если вопрос в том, чтобы протестить брокера, кидай 10 на счет и бери бонус, будет возможность совершить больше сделок, а там уже докинешь еще 40 баксов)
        30 September 2020
        Answer
        Zebra
        подскажите с каких депозитов начинать у него можно?
        минимальный 10 баксов, но это фигня, хотя бы 50 надо, чтобы была возможность более гибкая для торговли
        подскажите с каких депозитов начинать у него можно?
        я начинал со 100 долларов у них, еще бонус получал тогда, правда и без него можно торговать, условия подходят и для малых депо
        спасибо, думаю гначну с 50 у.е., а там будет видно)
        24 September 2020
        Answer
