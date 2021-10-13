Broker Binarium is a scam or not? Can he be trusted?

You can find an innumerable number of reviews of many binary options brokers (including Binarium ) on the Internet. But are all of them true and relevant? Of course not. Because most of these reviews are custom and written by competitors. There are also simply dissatisfied clients who were not fully familiar with the user agreement, and this is most likely why they had problems when working with the broker.

Content:

General information about the binary options broker Binarium

The binary options broker Binarium has been operating since 2012 and from the very beginning has not stopped developing, both visually and technically, which has earned the trust of many traders.

The Binarium company is rightfully one of the most famous brokerage firms in Russia, as it initially set the goal of providing financial services for the CIS countries, including Russia. But there is no escape from negative reviews, and they periodically continue to appear on various Internet services. There is no point in denying that although negative comments can be real, most often a small part of them and the Binarium broker tries to resolve all disagreements with clients when they arise.

Also, do not forget that today you can write any reviews yourself without much effort, so the most objective option for checking the work of a binary options broker will be personal experience in using the services provided, especially since the minimum deposit with the Binarium broker is only $10, and opening positions is allowed with $1.

Why can you trust the binary options broker Binarium?

Over the entire period of activity of the Binarium company, only a few negative reviews were supported by account numbers, documents and screenshots, some of which turned out to be fake. In other cases, these are just words not supported by evidence. Otherwise, company representatives always try to solve any problems with clients.

Let's now look at all the components of the Binarium broker so that we can rely not on reviews, but on real facts.

If the user has not registered on the official website binarium.com and does not have a real account, then you can register in the standard way using email and social networks:

After specifying your email and password, you can select the account currency, and there are 7 types of currencies to choose from, including cryptocurrencies :

After entering the data, you can read the user agreement, which explains many points that cause many to write negative reviews.

Also on the website of the broker Binarium in the “Company” section you can find useful information about the broker and its activities:

It is worth noting that client funds are stored in European banks, which reduces risks for traders.

All contact details of the company are also present, including for English-speaking clients.

In addition to this data, the section has a “Client Agreement” and “Confidentiality” tab, which contains important legal information.

Advantages of binary options broker Binarium

One of the important advantages of the broker is a section called “Training”, thanks to which you can get free training for beginners and where you can learn about what binary options are and how to work with them. There is also information about trading assets, currency pairs and trading sessions , an economic calendar and much more. But perhaps the most valuable is the “ Strategies for Binarium ” tab:

The strategies are divided into difficulty levels so that beginners can immediately understand which ones should be put off until later and which ones can be learned now.

Each strategy for binary options is written out and has information about what is the best expiration to use and what percentage of the deposit amount should be risked on each trade.

The “Trading Room” service deserves special attention, which allows traders to receive analytics, bonuses and exclusive trading signals from the best traders on the platform. But only those company clients who have topped up their accounts with an amount of $500 or more get access to it.

Other advantages include:

Availability of the most volatile and popular trading assets.

Expiration periods starting from 15 minutes and ending with 4 months.

Online support that will answer all questions via chat or phone.

Binary options broker Binarium - a scam?

Many traders who read more negative reviews about the broker may begin to think that Binarium is a scam. But the high level of service provision and constant development of the platform suggests that this is not the case. And as already mentioned, the authors of negative comments never provide even partial evidence. In addition, most reviews are written by the company’s clients who decided to neglect reading the user agreement, which leads to negative consequences. Let's take a look at some of these reviews:

Apparently, Andrey wrote that the withdrawal of funds was completed quite quickly, to which Alesandr objected and replied that this could not be. But as mentioned above, after reading the user agreement, it will become clear that the withdrawal of funds occurs within 24 hours, and not after 24 hours.

The rest of the reviews are positive. Where negative comments are made, no evidence is provided.

Also, many may complain about the loss of the deposit and the fact that the broker is taking their money, but Max wrote a good comment on this topic:

Therefore, before you start trading using real money, be sure to test all options and practice on a demo account. It would also be a good idea to study materials on trading in financial markets in order to be prepared for various situations.

Conclusion

I would like to note that you should not always rely only on reviews about the broker. First of all, you should check its operation yourself and evaluate the quality of the services provided. Most brokers give the opportunity to start trading with minimum amounts that all traders can afford, and this can also be used when checking, since even if this amount is lost due to the fault of the company, this will not cause enormous psychological pressure.

It is also always worth reading the agreement, which spells out all the rules and legal aspects of the work between the client and the broker. There is information both about the time during which requests for withdrawal of funds are processed, and also about the fact that in order to withdraw funds you will need to undergo verification of your Binarium account . It is this topic that most often causes negative reviews to be written.

We hope that this information will help you protect yourself from unscrupulous brokers and wish you good luck in trading and success in the financial markets!

OPEN AN ACCOUNT WITH BINARIUM

See also:

How to verify an account with Binarium

How to open a new account with Binarium?

Mobile application for binary options broker Bianrium

What are the benefits of a VIP account with the Binarium broker?

Binarium broker promotional codes